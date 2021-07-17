Intermittent Wind and Solar

For 40% Of The EU And US To Drive EVs, 56,000-70,000 Km² Of Land Must Be Cleared For Wind Turbines

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
14 Comments

Reposted from The NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 15. July 2021

A new study warns that “a massive expansion of impervious surfaces” is an inevitable consequence of having electric vehicles reach a 40% share of citizens’ driving needs.  A land area the size of Croatia (in the European Union) or West Virginia (in the United States) must be completely covered with wind turbines to meet EV-charging energy demands for 4 of every 10 vehicles.

The already-weak power capacity of wind turbines, 0.5 We m² on average, will only continue to diminish as more wind farms are added to the landscape (Miller and Keith, 2018).

Consequently, the land area that must be devoted to the erection of wind turbines to meet the ever-growing energy needs of Earth’s citizens is harrowing.

Consider the US. Electricity generation only accounts for 17% of the US’s primary energy consumption. For wind energy to supply all the electricity needs for US citizens, a land area the size of California – 12 percent of the contiguous US – must be cleared to make way for wind farms (Miller and Keith, 2018). Again, that’s to meet just 1/6th of Americans’ energy needs.

Image Source: Miller and Keith, 2018

In Scotland, 14 million CO2-absorbing trees were recently chopped down to make way for wind farms. This way the Scottish government can ironically claim they’re doing their part to reduce CO2 emissions.

And now a new study documents how much more land must be converted to impervious surface so that new wind farms can supply the electricity to charge an exponentially-growing number of EVs in the coming decades.

“In order to run 40% of their vehicles with electricity, the EU should devote over 5000 km² of land (twice the size of Luxembourg) to photovoltaic panels or almost 56,000 km² (about the size of Croatia) to wind turbines, whereas the US should devote over 6000 km² (roughly the size of Delaware) to solar or almost 70,000 km² (more than the area of West Virginia) to wind.”

Image Source: Orsi, 2021

Put another way, an average EU or US city will need to expand its urbanized area by 0.2 to 4 km² due to dramatically rising number of EVs using low-density wind and solar energy to supply electricity.

And this is green?

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Devils tower
July 17, 2021 10:21 am

You can add one more thing to the over head of electric vehicles.

GM just warned EV bolt owners to park outside.

I always used to tell folks in the north where I live you..

EVs are nitch vehicles for short commutes
In the winter you will need an extra garage stall for you EV car

https://www.mlive.com/auto/2021/07/gm-warns-bolt-owners-to-park-car-outside-after-recall-fix-doesnt-reduce-fire-risk.html

I now will have to say you need a bomb style bunker away from your house

I would say anyone who can afford an EV has not parked a valuable vehicle outside in a long time

2
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Devils tower
July 17, 2021 10:32 am

If one of their ICE cars was at risk of bursting into flames, do you suppose the National Transportation Safety Board would let GM tell customers to park outside as a resolution? Or would they force a total recall?

Hmmm, I wonder.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Devils tower
July 17, 2021 10:46 am

Seems like a lot more fire stations will need to be built and outfitted. Green jobs.

1
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Scissor
July 17, 2021 10:55 am

A truly green fire station would deploy trucks loaded with hydrogen gas. They would then combine it with oxygen at the site of the fire to produce the fire-fighting agent.

Think of the weight savings for the trucks! Think of all of the precious freshwater resources we would be saving for Gaia!

P.S. Does anybody have a link to the site to apply for government grants?

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
July 17, 2021 10:23 am

Do those numbers take into account the low average annual operating capacity achieved by wind & solar, or does it assume 24/7/365 for wind & 12/7/365 for solar?

2
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
July 17, 2021 10:27 am

In Scotland, 14 million CO2-absorbing trees were recently chopped down to make way for wind farms. This way the Scottish government can ironically claim they’re doing their part to reduce CO2 emissions.”

****

Bing grossly hypocritical isn’t an issue for the Greenies. It’s a feature.

7
Reply
markl
July 17, 2021 10:36 am

More Agenda 21 crap. The intent is to limit personal vehicle use and travel making this a ‘feature’ rather than a drawback for EVs.

2
Reply
john
July 17, 2021 10:40 am

They’d need much more land due to high turbulence intensity (ti) and loss of energy WHEN the blows…

in the meantime:
comment image

Last edited 1 hour ago by john
1
Reply
Gary Pearse
July 17, 2021 10:45 am

Nearly every news story these days is about stuff that’s never going to happen. Watts up with that. This new kind of fluff reporting should be given a catchy name. The entire last decade of news could be deleted without anyone noticing it.

1
Reply
David Sulik
July 17, 2021 10:46 am

So, they want to suck all the energy out of the air, to cause a global ice age?

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
July 17, 2021 10:53 am

Is that a rhetorical question?

0
Reply
Rob Gappa
July 17, 2021 11:00 am

Ever notice the lack of wildlife and people when there are windfarms?

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 17, 2021 11:29 am

Too many assumptions. I just ran some simpler numbers based on rounded facts.

There are 292 mio registered EU cars, and 276 mio in US. 40% EV is 227 mio EV.

In EU, avg daily drive is 60km (US would be higher, so bottom line worse). EU EV use about 0.2KWh/km (smaller, less zippy than Tesla), so need to charge about 12 KWh/day. So need (227 mio EV*12KWh)’only’ 2724 million KWh per day.

Avg modern land wind turbine is 2-3MW nameplate. Say 2.5MW, which have rotor diameters ~100 meters. Capacity factor ~30% means 0.75 MWh per day per turbine on average, so need 3,362,000 such turbines. NREL says rule of thumb optimal big turbine spacing is ~10x rotor diameters, so about 1000 meters or 1km apart, so 1 per square Km. So need about 3.6 million square km. California is 424,000 km2. So you need about eight and a half California’s, not 1.

It is much worse than even the article thought. Or, impossible.

0
Reply
Alan
July 17, 2021 11:37 am

You don’t have to “clear” the land, you can raise cows or corn under the turbines.
.comment image
.comment image

-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar

2020 Global Energy Data Shows Fossil Fuels Completely Dominate World Energy Use

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar

A Tale of Two States: A Warning About Joe Biden’s Power Plan

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar

USA Energy Trends

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
extreme weather Intermittent Wind and Solar

Climate Change, Extreme Weather, and Electric System Reliability

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Intermittent Wind and Solar

For 40% Of The EU And US To Drive EVs, 56,000-70,000 Km² Of Land Must Be Cleared For Wind Turbines

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Biden wanted a climate alliance with Europe. He’s getting a carbon trade war

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Eating less Meat won’t save the Planet. Here’s Why

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Paleoclimatology

Climate regulation changed with the proliferation of marine animals and terrestrial plants

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: