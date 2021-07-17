Climate Politics

Biden wanted a climate alliance with Europe. He’s getting a carbon trade war

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
24 Comments

From The GWPF

Date: 14/07/21

GWPF & Politico

While John Kerry is in Moscow to agree some kind of US-Russian ‘climate cooperation,’ the EU is planning to announce carbon trade barriers against the rest of the world, including the US.

It was inevitable that the relentless radicalisation of climate hysteria and protectionist carbon border taxes would ultimately lead to a global trade war and the self-destruction of the Western alliance.

Today, we are a step closer today to this geopolitical upheaval that is likely to unravel the international political order for good.

Biden wanted a climate alliance with Europe. He’s getting a fight.

A brewing carbon trade war with Europe threatens to scuttle President Joe Biden’s hopes for cross-Atlantic harmony in the fight against climate change.

The European Union’s leadership is set to unveil a proposal on Wednesday to tax imports from countries — including the U.S. — that lack aggressive carbon-reducing policies. That move has sparked fears that protectionism will derail hopes for a new era of international climate change cooperation ushered in by Biden’s presidency.

The Biden administration is wrestling with how to respond to the new tariff threats, even as it works with the EU to remove trade barriers that former President Donald Trump had slapped onto European goods like steel and aluminum.

“You could bring back the kind of trade frictions that have been characteristics of the U.S.-EU relationship with tit-for-tat solutions, and I think that’s a problem,”said John Podesta, who was President Barack Obama’s top climate adviser and is in frequent contact with Biden officials.“

The bilateral relationship between the U.S. and EU democracy is perhaps the most important relationship now to create a structure for solving these global problems, and that’s why this is sort of a test case for that. Can we get our act together now?”

Biden has made addressing climate change one of his administration’s top priorities, but the U.S. is miles behind the European Union, which has created a bloc-wide carbon trading system to wean itself off the greenhouse gas that plays the biggest role in warming the planet. As the EU tightens its regulations on carbon emissions, it’s wary of allowing foreign companies that face no climate-related costs at home to flood its market with cheaper goods.

The tariffs the EU is expected to propose on Wednesday will leave Biden with a grim set of options. The White House could take a page from Trump’s trade playbook and impose its own retaliatory tariffs,or it could seek to challenge the EU’s move by resurrecting the World Trade Organization’s hobbled dispute resolution body, an option sharply opposed by U.S. climate policy advocates.

“Are we really going to let an unelected international body dictate whether we act on climate and jobs? That would be insane,” said National Wildlife Federation CEO Collin O’Mara, who is close to the White House climate team and said he has discussed the trade topic “more in the past two weeks than in the last two years” on the Hill and with the administration.

Much of the conversation in U.S. climate policy circles centers on how to act on the vague promises Biden made during last year’s campaign to slap fees on carbon-heavy imports. The imminent EU proposal has pushed environmental groups and the Biden administration to speed up their policy discussions after dialogue with EU officials failed to slow the tariff rollout, as U.S. officials had hoped.

Both the EU and the U.S. insist any climate trade policy must remain compliant with WTO rules. Podesta said the EU had pushed for the WTO to facilitate a conversation with the U.S. over the carbon tariffs.

But the WTO is essentially mothballed since the Trump administration blocked the appointment of new members to fill its appellate body. The Biden administration hasn’t been enthusiastic about its track record, and its trade policy agenda noted the U.S. Trade Representative would address “systemic concerns” with the WTO’s appellate board that has been defunct since 2019, chiefly over disagreements with how it handled tariffs.

Green groups worry that the WTO has also tended to ignore environmental issues when deciding disputes.

“The WTO track record on climate and environmental protections hardly inspires confidence that this body should be issuing pronouncements on countries’ efforts to tackle the climate crisis,” said Ben Beachy, director of the Sierra Club’s living economy program.

The EU plan is expected to impose fees on imports of aluminum, steel, electricity, cement and some fertilizers that come from countries that lack their own domestic measures to fight climate change, according to a leaked draft obtained by POLITICO.

Full article here

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
July 17, 2021 6:22 am

Beware of unintended consequences.

3
Reply
LdB
July 17, 2021 6:30 am

This is going to be an EU own goal they are going to have to have trouble with the trade commission and if that get past that start a series tit for tat trade wars …. pass the popcorn.

4
Reply
DMacKenzie
July 17, 2021 6:34 am

“Revenuers” exploiting any angle they can. Emissions angst is a huge cow to be milked.

3
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  DMacKenzie
July 17, 2021 6:53 am

“Follow the money.”

2
Reply
Hans Erren
July 17, 2021 7:02 am

Of course will the recent floods in East Belgium, South Netherlands and West Germany be an argument for “unprecedented climate change” for Frans Timmermans.

1
Reply
griff
Reply to  Hans Erren
July 17, 2021 7:10 am

Well it is absolutely certain that when you get 2 months rain in a day, in summer, and experience worse flooding than any in living memory (or longer), even in winter, that an extreme weather event like that is caused by global warming.

It is entirely as predicted by climate science and entirely in line with the physics of a warmer atmosphere.

about time some here recognised that – and took a look at why US/Canada is now on its 4th extreme heatwave of the year, as well as heatwaves in Lapland, E Europe/russia and Siberia (again) just this year.

-7
Reply
Redge
Reply to  griff
July 17, 2021 7:16 am

#StuckRecord

Submit a story, Griff, I’m sure Anthony will print it

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  griff
July 17, 2021 7:19 am

Methinks griff couldn’t explain the physics of a body at rest.

2
Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  Scissor
July 17, 2021 7:56 am

Or in motion

1
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  griff
July 17, 2021 7:22 am

griff
You were informed about much worse flooding in the 1340s, but you choose to ignore that, as you ignore this:

In which time period would you prefer to live your life?

[__] Benign low CO2 1675-1750
[__] Dangerous CO2 1950-2025
[__] Really nice CO2 1325-1345

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  griff
July 17, 2021 7:24 am

Oh Griff, get a grip on your self…

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  griff
July 17, 2021 7:27 am

And not only all that, some ponds in Japan have steam coming out of them.

It’s the apocalypse, I tells ya! 😱

1
Reply
Ralph Dave Westfall
Reply to  griff
July 17, 2021 8:04 am

“It is entirely as predicted by climate science”

Really griff? Who specificaly predicted, before this year, this flooding at those locations? Citation please.

The climate is a pair of coupled, chaotic systems. The IPCC admits that it is impossible to predict.

Here are 50 years of actual specific predictions that were made in the past by climate scientists, which failed to occur. How do you explain that?
https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-of-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions/

0
Reply
George Daddis
Reply to  griff
July 17, 2021 8:12 am

So then we can be certain that in the pre industrial era (say prior to 1800) there were no floods of like devastation in Germany.

Because if there were, then some other cause was responsible, right Griff?

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
July 17, 2021 7:12 am

Meh. Carbon alliance, trade war, potato potahto.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
July 17, 2021 7:15 am

imposing fees on imports of things not made within the EU only drastically increases the costs (prices) for Europeans for everyday items. The article mentioned imports of electricity would face higher tariffs. Just who does the EU think is going to pay those fees? The seller or the consumer?

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 17, 2021 7:27 am

You and I and many others know of course that regulators are just making everything more expensive.There are opportunities for regular people to benefit from the scam.

I’m long Generac Holdings (GNRC) maker of backup power generation systems.

1
Reply
Rich Davis
July 17, 2021 7:31 am

The bilateral relationship between the U.S. and EU democracy is perhaps the most important relationship now to create a structure for solving these global problems, and that’s why this is sort of a test case for that.

EU democracy?
What democracy, the anti-democratic EU Commission?

2
Reply
Kevin kilty
July 17, 2021 7:38 am

One can only hope that climate hysteria will reduce standards of living in Europe enough for people to actually notice, by which I mean reduce standards of living a lot. It may be the only way to renew reason.

2
Reply
George Daddis
July 17, 2021 7:52 am

Are we really going to let an unelected international body dictate whether we act on climate and jobs? “

But I bet this doofus activist has been all too willing to follow the dictates of the IPCC!

0
Reply
gringojay
July 17, 2021 7:54 am

“May you live in interesting times” was originally an aphorism, not a how to guide for destroying prosperity.

0
Reply
Willem Post
July 17, 2021 7:54 am

The US holds all the cards regarding the EU, because the EU has a huge trade surplus with the US.

That trade surplus is largely due to US trade negotiators being outmaneuvered by EU trade negotiators, time and time again, since 1960.

If the EU imposes a universal carbon tax, the US merely imposes a universal import tax on all EU imports of GOODS and SERVICES, including those from businesses the EU owns/controls in Mexico, Canada, etc.

That would immediately kill the EU carbon tax.

Russia and the Middle East would be in much more of a bind, because they export oil and gas to the EU.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Willem Post
July 17, 2021 8:08 am

I don’t think so – it is the Europeans will be in a bind as energy costs become unsupportable..

0
Reply
James Snook
July 17, 2021 8:02 am

The EU plan is expected to impose fees on imports of aluminum, steel, electricity, cement and some fertilizers that come from countries that lack their own domestic measures to fight climate change, according to a leaked draft obtained by POLITICO.

Presumably that will include Russian gas from the new Nordstrom pipeline. That will be popular with German voters.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Greenland Votes to Suspend Oil and Uranium Exploration because Climate Change

18 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Another Biden Administration eco-con

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

China will benefit when Biden caves to climate activists: Marc Morano

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Energy

SMH: “If green hydrogen becomes competitive … gas prices will plummet”

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

Biden wanted a climate alliance with Europe. He’s getting a carbon trade war

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Eating less Meat won’t save the Planet. Here’s Why

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Paleoclimatology

Climate regulation changed with the proliferation of marine animals and terrestrial plants

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Emissions

Global Man-made CO2 emissions 1965 – 2020: BP data

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: