090211-N-1082Z-111 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 11, 2009) Suspected pirates keep their hands in the air as directed by the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) as the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team prepares to apprehend them. Vella Gulf is the flagship for Combined Task Force 151, a multi-national task force conducting counterpiracy operations to detect and deter piracy in and around the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea. It was established to create a maritime lawful order and develop security in the maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky/Released). Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky, USN, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
COP conferences

Somalia is Furious They Have Not Yet Received their Climate Finance

21 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Will nobody consider the detrimental effect of sea level rise on the Somalian maritime industry?

Climate change: ‘No more excuses’ at COP26 climate summit – poor nations

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

More than 100 developing countries have set out their key negotiating demands ahead of the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow.

These include funding for poorer nations to fight and adapt to climate change and compensation for the impacts they will be subjected to.

Highly vulnerable countries like Somalia are already suffering disproportionally from the impacts of climate change,” said Mahdi M Gulaid, deputy prime minister of Somalia, one of the countries behind the plan.

“COP 26 must be a key moment of delivery and there can be no more excuses for unfulfilled promises, particularly climate finance.”

In the report, the countries lay out what’s termed a “fair share accounting”, which allocates emissions cuts based on historical responsibility and the capacity to act. 

Under that scenario, the US would need to reduce emissions by 195% below 2005 levels by 2030. This could be made up of a 70% cut in domestic emissions plus $80bn a year in support for developing countries. 

For the UK, a similar approach would see a 70% emissions cut by 2030 plus $46bn a year in climate finance. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-57839368

You have to feel a bit sorry for negotiators sent by some of the world’s more politically challenged countries.

Imagine the situation after the big climate conference, when the negotiators entrusted with securing large quantities of soft cash from Western countries have to report back home to the murderous psychotic who sent them, and convince him that they never received any money.

