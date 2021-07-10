Climate Hypocrisy

Greta Thunberg: “150 Weeks have Passed” but Leaders are Only Pretending to Act

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Greta made woke climate leaders squirm at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Austrian World Summit 2021 – they had to sit there and take it, and applaud and thank her afterwards.

I love Andrew Bolt of Australia’s Sky News’ take on it – he suggests “She abuses these woke leaders because no one else will listen or put up with it.”.

I’m actually starting to warm to Greta Thunberg.

Greta doesn’t drive, so she is unlikely to suffer a car accident, something which seems to happen occasionally to high profile people who upset European leaders – though I’m sure such accidents are just an unfortunate coincidence.

So the question is, how do woke climate leaders disinvite Greta, without looking like traitors to the cause? Maybe they are thick skinned enough to just put up with her scolding indefinitely. But the ongoing abuse surely makes it just a tinsy bit more likely that Greta’s victims will grab any opportunity which arises, to downgrade the climate emergency and head for the exit door.

I’m in favour of anything legal which increases woke climate leaders’ discomfort with their current choices – and Greta is providing plenty of high level discomfort.

Keep up the good work Greta.

4.7 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chaswarnertoo
July 10, 2021 2:15 am

Climate goblin wants us all to walk and live in yurts. Greta can stuff that.

3
Reply
Marc
July 10, 2021 2:18 am

According to Greta, AOC and the IPCC we only have 9 years, 2 months and 28 days left before we all disappear because of the coming climate apocalypse. Anybody getting nervous yet ? Remember the old saying – “Children should be seen and not heard”. There was a time when adults were smart enough to realize the judgment and insight of children should not be thrust on anyone.

2
Reply
winston
July 10, 2021 2:25 am

Whereas, Greta is just acting. Still, this is the best news she’s ever conveyed.

0
Reply
icisil
July 10, 2021 2:46 am

Imagine being so dense that you can’t understand that forest companies plant quick growing trees because it reduces building material costs.It takes a privileged life to protest that.

School strike week 151. This Friday we are in a tree plantation in Sápmi, Northern Europe. This used to be a forest, but after it was cut down forest companies have planted an invasive tree species that grows faster than the local ones.

https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1413447620953968643

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  icisil
July 10, 2021 2:50 am

School strike — determined to stay ignorant until she gets her way. A tantrum.
Sapmi — the name for the traditional area of the Suomi peoples. It isn’t a country, but a region. EU Marxist-Nationalists want to become a single, communist country. Like in other places, they use Marxist rhetoric of ethnic division to spread dissent and to facilitate the revolution.
Lumber has brought great wealth to the people of the area. Understanding nothing but bringing on the continuous bloody revolution. Greta doesn’t care about the people or the trees, just about making a spectacle of herself in order to spread the true word of communist revolution.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
pekke
Reply to  dk_
July 10, 2021 3:17 am

Its not Suomi( Finland ) its Sami people in the Sapmi region from Norway over Sweden to Finland.
Sweden and Finland have huge forests, in Sweden more than 50 % of the land is forest and growing.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  pekke
July 10, 2021 3:27 am

I stand corrected, I misread my reference. Sami is correct.
She did not name a country, but an ethnic region as a location for a forest. She is (or her handlers are) still trying to sow dissent and foment revolution by bringing out those differences.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by dk_
1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
July 10, 2021 2:59 am

I think that I would be more admiring of Greta’s efforts to bring discomfort to the EU leadership if she was arguing of far less effort rather than far more effort to appease the fabled Global Warming enthusiasts

0
Reply
Jordan
July 10, 2021 3:00 am

The basic message from Greta Doomberg is that “world leaders” are not taking her message seriously. She is frustrated, and that’s the reason for the undignified rant. She finishes with “the audience has grown weary (wary?), the show is over”. On those measures, she seems to be speaking about her own campaign.

0
Reply
SAMURAI
July 10, 2021 3:25 am

“HOW DARE YOU!”: produce electricity, grow crops, drive to work, drill for oil, raise your kids, live your lives…blah, blah, blah…

Greta is being played because she still hasn’t figured out CAGW is scam and she’s just a convenient pawn in this Fascist power and money grab..

0
Reply
Stephen Richards
July 10, 2021 3:34 am

I see her surroundings have improved markedly. There is clearly a fair amount of money in the messiah world

0
Reply
david burrows
July 10, 2021 3:37 am

I just wish it was true but coal powered electric is shutting down and I’m reading today about government ideas to ‘help’ us cut down on meat. Gas and petrol are on notice

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

What is good for the climate geese is NOT good for the ganders.

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

Washington Examiner: Climate activists invest in property on beaches they say are disappearing

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy

Are you a climate change hypocrite? Here’s why you shouldn’t worry

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon credits Climate Hypocrisy

Guardian: Airlines Using Dubious Carbon Credits to Claim Carbon Neutral Operations

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Hypocrisy

Greta Thunberg: “150 Weeks have Passed” but Leaders are Only Pretending to Act

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

What is good for the climate geese is NOT good for the ganders.

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Polar bears have begun to come ashore on Western Hudson Bay

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Humor Satire

Friday Funny – D-Words Describe Defective Mann

14 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: