UK International Development Secretary Justine Greening meeting with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation during his visit to London earlier today. Picture: Russell Watkins/DFID, source Wikimedia
Climate Hypocrisy

Claim: Bill Gates Just Gave a Climate Lecture to Billionaires who Arrived by Private Jet

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
26 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; So many private jets, the FAA reportedly had to delay arrivals to avoid overcrowding the local airspace.

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos photographed at the Sun Valley ‘billionaire summer camp’

Isobel Asher Hamilton 

  • Bill Gates was photographed at the Sun Valley conference on Thursday.
  • Gates has faced numerous unflattering media reports since news of his divorce broke in May.
  • Jeff Bezos was also spotted at the Sun Valley conference with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were both spotted at Sun Valley on Thursday.

Every year billionaires flock to Sun Valley, Idaho, for a conference thrown by private investment bank Allen & Co — the event is also known as the “summer camp for billionaires.” This year so many turned up in their private jets that the Federal Aviation Authority had to delay incoming planes.

Bill Gates is a regular attendee, but his appearance on Thursday marks the first time he’s come to the conference since he announced his divorce from Melinda French Gates in May.

Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-sun-valley-jeff-bezos-lauren-sanchez-summer-camp-2021-7

Even funnier, it appears Bill Gates was there to give a lecture on “climate change”.

Conference sources have stated that Gates was due to give a speech about climate change at the event on Friday, whether that speech is still happening remains to be seen.

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/07/09/bill-gates-visits-sun-valley-for-climate-change-lecture-to-jet-owning-billionaires/

What can I say – totally shameless. People who demand ordinary people cut back to save the planet, flaunting their utter contempt for the idea of practicing what they preach.

Scissor
July 10, 2021 6:08 am

He implores all his friends to get in on the action, the climate action.

3
Reply
Ronald Stein
July 10, 2021 6:23 am

What is good for the climate geese is NOT good for the ganders.

Hypocritic billionaires possess huge carbon footprints but want everyone else to reduce emissions.

While most of the world lives in poverty, billionaires insist that we should limit poor countries future access to the products and fuels from oil that are lifesaving, and one of the best ways out of poverty.

https://www.eurasiareview.com/09072021-what-is-good-for-the-climate-geese-is-not-good-for-the-ganders-oped/

5
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
July 10, 2021 6:33 am

A note from 2020.
Bill Gates has extreme negative credibility on global warming (CAGW) and climate change.
People lend him credibility because he is wealthy, but lots of wealthy people are full of sh!t.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/09/24/clintel-puts-hard-climate-questions-to-bill-gates/#comment-3091445
 
I’ve given up on Bill Gates – he changed his wrong opinions on green energy a few years ago when he finally recognized that green energy was not green and produced little useful (dispatchable) energy, but he is wedded (or welded?) to global warming alarmist falsehoods.
 
“As a rebuttal, the CLINTEL open letter asks him these six central questions:
1. How much or how little global warming does mankind really cause on top of the natural contribution?
2. Why does projected global warming exceed observationally-derived warming by more than 200%?
3. Have the large benefits of more CO2 in the atmosphere been properly accounted for?
4. Does the cost of attempting to abate global warming exceed the benefit in the avoided cost of adaptation?
5. What of the tens of millions who die every year because they cannot afford expensive “renewable” electricity and are denied affordable, reliable alternatives?
6. Has history not shown us repeatedly that adaptation to change presents a powerful survival and evolutionary strategy?”
 
Professor Guus Berkhout, CLINTEL President, asks a more personal question:
CLINTEL particularly blames Bill Gates that he takes advantage of his riches-based fame to frighten the public with extreme modeling predictions (question 2), but does not reassure them with the fact that these scaring modeling results never agreed with observations in practice. ‘Why this one-sided message, Mr. Gates?’
_______________________

6
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 10, 2021 6:42 am

Imagine Greta jetting to Sun Valley, ID.
Bill Gates may be as educated as she is.

1
Reply
DMacKenzie,
July 10, 2021 6:50 am

The lecture topic was really “How to exude Green-ness while having a corporate carbon footprint that is ginormous” and a follow up “How to capitalize on seeming Green”

4
Reply
John Bell
July 10, 2021 7:16 am

One can understand billionaire hypocrisy, but it is even more annoying when i comes from the average citizen, the one who uses fossil fuels every day, saying we should all go green.

4
Reply
Citizen Smith
July 10, 2021 7:26 am

I have a 2022 Ford F250 with a 6.2 liter diesel engine on order arriving August. I feel obligated to send thank you cards to approximately 10 Prius and 15 Volt owners. Does anyone know of a published contact list for this purpose? I’d like to recognize their virtue and sacrifice for mankind so I can drive guiltfree.

10
Reply
meab
Reply to  Citizen Smith
July 10, 2021 8:19 am

GM cancelled the Volt in favor of the Bolt, a battery electric vehicle that still sells poorly. It’s hard to not notice that the exponential growth of EV sales predicted by the green crowd just isn’t happening, despite massive tax incentives.

2
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 10, 2021 7:35 am

Bill Gates is a “billionaire” in more ways than one.

In the ranking of persons that I would choose to lecture to me on the subject of “climate”, let alone “climate change”, Bill Gates ranks 1,471,295,872 down the list.

5
Reply
John Coutts
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 10, 2021 7:57 am

You have a high regard for him then. Lol

3
Reply
David Kamakaris
July 10, 2021 7:39 am

One thing I absolutely cannot understand is why the woke crowd blatantly ignores the utter hypocrisy of these phony climate zealots.

5
Reply
DrEd
Reply to  David Kamakaris
July 10, 2021 7:56 am

It is their incredible and unlimited stupidity.

1
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  David Kamakaris
July 10, 2021 8:05 am

Because they are ‘useful idiots’ to borrow a phrase from V. I. Lenin. As long as they spout the party line, their ecofailings will be ignored. However, if they stray from the orthodoxy you can be sure their every flaw will be chronicled in the NYT and WaPo.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Mumbles McGuirck
3
Reply
Ron
Reply to  David Kamakaris
July 10, 2021 8:28 am

Because the woke crowd engage in their own level of hypocrisy. I mean who doesn’t benefit from the extensive use of fossil fuels in their daily lives.

1
Reply
BobM
July 10, 2021 7:56 am

We need to get a video of his private jet taking off, exhaust, burning fuel, the whole “green” experience that Bill is exhibiting in real life, and post it on WUWT for all to see. One video could have more impact than all the words.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
July 10, 2021 8:05 am

Good thing they have an “out”; Carbon Indulgences”. A few $mil here, a few there, presto, no more Carbon Guilt.

3
Reply
philincalifornia
July 10, 2021 8:11 am

Hard to believe that Bill Gates can’t even do simple calculations about emissions, the Keeling Curve, China, India and climate sensitivity or lack thereof. I would say that truth is stranger than fiction, except that there has to be a reason. My guess is that he suddenly feels that he has to virtue-signal at a magnitude commensurate with his wealth and fame?

0
Reply
Zoe Phin
July 10, 2021 8:13 am

Why people listen to him?
His software company is garbage, and all his climate talking points are one-sided debunked nonsense.

0
Reply
griff
July 10, 2021 8:15 am

Well this isn’t good – but it is better than spending his cash on think tanks which try to undermine climate science…

-4
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  griff
July 10, 2021 8:27 am

Yeah, god forbid he should spend any money supporting truth instead of lies.

2
Reply
Al Miller
July 10, 2021 8:28 am

Now that I have my BILLIONS I’m a hypocritical lying Marxist- so you can’t have yours!

1
Reply
Andy Pattullo
July 10, 2021 8:30 am

I am certain that cash in one’s pocket does not increase the intellect, in fact it might do the opposite. However, it does grow the hypocrisy gland to enormous dimensions.

2
Reply
markl
July 10, 2021 8:33 am

There’s a video circulating of a reporter doing on the scene interviews with college students about CC. Each interview begins with the students agreeing that CC is real and we must do something about it or we’ll kill the earth. To cap the interview the reporter asks the students to sign a pledge that they’ll do their part by ceasing all use of fossil fuels. They all decline, some quickly walking away from the request. It’s one giant virtue signal and nothing more.

0
Reply
James F. Evans
July 10, 2021 8:35 am

Hypocrisy

0
Reply
Rod Evans
July 10, 2021 8:36 am

I thought about joining the $ billionaire club. I then looked at the current members and decided it wasn’t worth the effort. Consequently I am more than happy to be almost normal, I would like be absolutely normal but have not discovered what that is yet.
One thing is very clear, wealth does not bestow wisdom, think Branson as a working example of that truth.

1
Reply
Tim Spence
July 10, 2021 8:37 am

Words that nobody ever said to a Billionaire … ‘Shut up you fool you are talking nonsense’

0
Reply
