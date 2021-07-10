Claim: Bill Gates Just Gave a Climate Lecture to Billionaires who Arrived by Private Jet

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; So many private jets, the FAA reportedly had to delay arrivals to avoid overcrowding the local airspace.

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos photographed at the Sun Valley ‘billionaire summer camp’ Isobel Asher Hamilton Bill Gates was photographed at the Sun Valley conference on Thursday.

Gates has faced numerous unflattering media reports since news of his divorce broke in May.

Jeff Bezos was also spotted at the Sun Valley conference with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were both spotted at Sun Valley on Thursday. Every year billionaires flock to Sun Valley, Idaho, for a conference thrown by private investment bank Allen & Co — the event is also known as the “summer camp for billionaires.” This year so many turned up in their private jets that the Federal Aviation Authority had to delay incoming planes. Bill Gates is a regular attendee, but his appearance on Thursday marks the first time he’s come to the conference since he announced his divorce from Melinda French Gates in May. … Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-sun-valley-jeff-bezos-lauren-sanchez-summer-camp-2021-7

Even funnier, it appears Bill Gates was there to give a lecture on “climate change”.

… Conference sources have stated that Gates was due to give a speech about climate change at the event on Friday, whether that speech is still happening remains to be seen. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/07/09/bill-gates-visits-sun-valley-for-climate-change-lecture-to-jet-owning-billionaires/

What can I say – totally shameless. People who demand ordinary people cut back to save the planet, flaunting their utter contempt for the idea of practicing what they preach.

