Climate change coverage ignores heavy impact of heat on cold deaths-Bjorn Lomborg

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 4, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Bjorn Lomborg writes in USA Today:

image

Too often news stories and research focus only on the negative climate change impacts.

Imagine the news media touting new research showing almost nobody died of influenza last year. The information would be true. In the United States, only 600 people died from the flu in 2020, down 97% from its usual level.But most people would recognize this story by itself to be phenomenally misleading because it leaves out the huge death burden from COVID-19. Similarly, reports on the global economy in 2020 would be seriously cherry-picking if they only told us about the economic boom in the health care sector. To be well-informed, we need to hear both negative and positive impacts.

Yet, when it comes to climate change, too often news stories and research focus only on the negative impacts. This makes commercial sense because stories of Armageddon generate more clicks, drive fundraising and make for better political campaigns. But it leaves us poorly informed.

Last monthlandmark study in Nature Climate Change made headlines around the world. Rising temperatures from global warming increase the number of heat deaths,now causing more than a third of heat deaths,or about 100,000 deaths per year.

Obviously, this is a powerful narrative to justify urgent climate policies.

But the study left out glaring truths that even its own authors have abundantly documented. Heat deaths are declining in countries with good data, likely because of ever more air conditioning. This is abundantly clear for the United States, which has seen increasing hot days since 1960 affecting a much greater population.Yet, the number of heat deaths has more than halved. So while global warming could result in more heat deaths, technological development in, for instance, America, is actually resulting in fewer heat deaths.

More important,cold deaths vastly outweigh heat deaths worldwide. This is not just true for cold countries like Canada but also warmer countries like the United States, Spain and Brazil. Even in India, cold deaths outweigh heat deaths by 7-to-1.

Globally, about 1.7 million deaths are caused by cold a year, more than five times the number of heat deaths.

This matters because rising temperatures from global warming will reduce the number of cold deaths. Yet, the Nature Climate Change study scrupulously decided to only look at heat deaths by limiting its research to the four warmest months, ignoring the number of cold deaths, which were five times higher.

Cold deaths plummet as temperature rises

In The Lancet, some of the same authors estimated recent changes in full-year heat and cold deaths from the 1990s to the 2010s. Reliably, they found that heat deaths increased, but cold deaths decreased even more for all regions and, on average, twice as much. This suggests that leaving out cold deaths flips the central message.

Global warming up to now possibly means about 100,000 more heat deaths. But the Lancet full-year research shows it also very likely means we have avoided even more cold deaths, perhaps as much as twice that, equivalent to 200,000 avoided cold deaths. 

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/06/25/climate-change-science-media-spread-fears-ignore-possible-positives/7738009002/

Zoe Phin
July 4, 2021 10:11 pm

Too true.

Where I was born, Menorca, barely ever had heat-related deaths. And those deaths were mostly older tourists.

It was the freakish cold spells that left piles of bodies in its wake, especially among the elderly natives.

1
Reply
Stephen W
July 4, 2021 10:25 pm

This article is terrible.

First of all, it assumes there is significant warming to save lives in winter, of which there is no evidence for.

But secondly, it suggests that in hot weather lives are saved by air conditioning, but in cold weather lives are saved by.. “global warming!”.
Rather than equally suggest that cold deaths are caused by heating and housing.

This article just further tries to suggest this is all evidence of global warming, and even if it’s saving lives today, it will probably kill us all as soon as co2 tips to some magic number of ppm.

0
Reply
gbaikie
Reply to  Stephen W
July 4, 2021 10:49 pm

global warming is mostly about warming nights and warmer winters. And most warming is nearer to the polar regions.

0
Reply
Stephen W
Reply to  gbaikie
July 4, 2021 10:52 pm

ok

0
Reply
Stephen W
Reply to  Stephen W
July 4, 2021 10:59 pm

“Rather than equally suggest that cold deaths are caused by heating and housing.”

I meant to say..
Rather than equally suggest that cold deaths are saved by heating and housing.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
July 4, 2021 11:07 pm

Global socialists never let facts and the truth get in the way of a propaganda narrative. Silly Bjorn.

2
Reply
Zoe Phin
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 4, 2021 11:38 pm

You can’t call them out though. You’ll be labeled a conspiracy theorist for pointing out their obvious conspiracy, and conspiracies don’t exist, hence why we have the word for it.

0
Reply
dk_
July 4, 2021 11:43 pm

Especially in Britain, with the government now dominated by the National Health Service, attention must be focused on heat-related deaths so that the impending increase in cold-weather deaths and systems failures will seem less severe. This way, hysteria over global warming can be used to scapegoat any and everything other than policies that will have created energy and economic poverty and the mass delusion of the competence of public health care.

0
Reply
Ken Irwin
July 5, 2021 12:00 am

Only in climate change can you do a cost / benefit analysis and only look at the cost.

0
Reply
