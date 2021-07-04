Climate sensitivity

Climate Sensitivity to CO2, what do we know? Part 1.

Andy May
By Andy May

The IPCC claims, in their AR5 report, that ECS, the long-term temperature change due to doubling the atmospheric CO2 concentration or the “Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity,” likely lies between 1.5° and 4.5°C, and they provide no best estimate (IPCC, 2013, p. 85). But their average model computed ECS is 3.2°C/2xCO2. Here, “°C/2xCO2” is the temperature change due to a doubling of CO2. They also claim that it is extremely unlikely to be less than 1°C. ECS takes a long time, hundreds of years, to reach, so it is unlikely to be observed or measured in nature. A more appropriate measure of climate sensitivity is TCR, or the transient climate response, or sensitivity. TCR can be seen less than 100 years after the CO2 increase, the IPCC claims this value likely lies between 1° and 2.5°C/2xCO2, their model computed average is 1.8°C/2xCO2 (IPCC, 2013, p. 818).

The CO2 climate forcing, or the net change in radiation retained by Earth’s atmosphere associated with these scenarios is 3.7 W/m2 (IPCC, 2007b, p. 140). Using these values, we can calculate a surface air temperature sensitivity to radiative forcing (RF) of 1.8/3.7 = 0.49°C per W/m2. These values are inclusive of all model-calculated feedbacks.

The IPCC explicitly state that they believe cloud, water vapor and albedo feedbacks are all positive and claim both model and observational evidence for this (IPCC, 2013, p. 82). They admit that cloud feedback, especially low cloud feedback, is poorly constrained and the source of most of the spread in model results (IPCC, 2013, p. 817). Cloud feedback is poorly understood; but it can offset the entire estimated human impact on climate. According to CERES satellite measurements, the net RF of clouds has recently varied from -13 to -25 W/m2 as shown in Figure 1. Both numbers are negative, which means that overall clouds cool the earth. If the IPCC claims that doubling CO2 will increase RF about 3.7 W/m2 at Earth’s surface are true, this is less than the change in cloud RF from 2018-2019, 2007-2008, 2010-2011, or 2005-2006. For more on clouds and global warming, see here.

The IPCC wants us to be concerned about a CO2-caused change about 100 years from now, that we have seen four times in the past twenty years due to changes in cloud cover. Their computed impact of doubling CO2 is tiny compared to natural changes. The uncertainty in the impact of CO2 on climate is the difference between two tiny numbers, both too small to measure. One might reasonably conclude they have a screw loose.

Figure 1. The global net cloud radiative impact on Earth.

It is worth repeating that the AR5 report does not provide a best estimate of ECS because of a lack of agreement in their various estimates. It is also significant that they think that TCR is extremely unlikely to be more than 3°C/2xCO2, but they do not offer a lower limit they are confident in. A summary of the IPCC estimates of ECS and TCR is presented in Box 12.2 of AR5 (IPCC, 2013, pp. 1110-1112).

There are several peer-reviewed estimates of climate sensitivity, based on observations in the real world, that are less than 1°C/2xCO2. These estimates are the focus of these posts. Some of these estimates are of ECS and some of TCR, or similar to the quantity that IPCC labels TCR. In this post we will not distinguish between the two. The IPCC has specific model-based definitions of ECS and TCR that do not translate to the real world. Here we focus on real-world estimates, not abstract model constructions. The IPCC tries to ignore these lower estimates and claims they are discredited (IPCC, 2013, p. 923), we think this is inappropriate.

The lower estimates come from Richard Lindzen (Lindzen & Choi, 2009), Sherwood Idso (Idso, 1998), Reginald Newell (Newell & Dopplick, 1979), and Willie Soon (Soon, Connolly, & Connolly, 2015). Lindzen’s estimate is about 0.5°C/2xCO2, Idso’s is 0.4°C/2xCO2, and one of Soon’s (he offers four) is 0.44°C/2xCO2. Newell and Dopplick derive 0.25°C/2xCO2 for the tropics. The researchers use a variety of datasets and methods, but all are observation-based. We will get into the details below and in a second post that will appear in a day or two.

There are other observation-based estimates, such as the well-known estimate by Nic Lewis and Judith Curry using historical CO2 and global temperature records. Lewis and Curry estimate TCR to be 1.2 (5%-95% range: 0.9-1.7) °C/2xCO2 (Lewis & Curry, 2018). Lewis and Curry’s work is excellent, but we will focus on the lower estimates in this post. We mention their work only to show that many, if not most, observation-based estimates of TCR are lower than the model-based estimates. Models that do not track observations should be ignored.

While AR5 does address Lindzen and Choi’s work, they ignore Idso’s estimate from 1998, Newell and Dopplick’s estimate from 1979, and Soon’s estimate was not yet published.

Lindzen and Choi
In a series of papers Lindzen and his colleagues have developed a robust hypothesis that rising sea surface temperatures (SST) cause some high-level tropical cirrus clouds to disappear, opening the sky so that more infrared radiation can escape into space, cooling the tropical atmosphere and surface. As mentioned above, the IPCC claims that net cloud feedback to warmer surface temperatures is positive and further warms the surface. CERES tells us that the overall impact of clouds is negative, but how cloud cover changes with surface temperatures is unclear. Lindzen’s investigation into this problem is illuminating.

Most tropical cirrus clouds, but not all, originate in the upper reaches of cumulonimbus towers. The hypothesis is that higher surface temperatures cause the precipitation efficiency within the cumulonimbus towers to increase, as well as the number of towers, therefore, there is less water vapor available high in the towers to form cirrus clouds (Lindzen & Choi, 2021). High-level cirrus block outgoing infrared radiation, but allow most incoming shortwave radiation in, so reducing cirrus covered area cools the surface.

Lindzen calls the reduction of cirrus cloud cover, due to rising surface temperatures, the “iris effect;” since it is analogous to opening an eye’s iris. This negative feedback is not part of most climate models, but Thorsten Mauritsen and Bjorn Stevens added it to their ECHAM6 climate model and found it caused the model’s results to move closer to observations (Mauritsen & Stevens, 2015). A one-degree increase in surface temperature reduces the cirrus cloud cover by 22% in the tropical Pacific, so it is significant.

The standard ECS, computed from the ECHAM6 model output, is 2.8°C/2xCO2. When the iris effect is added to the model, ECS always becomes smaller, and can fall to 1.2°C/2xCO2 in some scenarios. As mentioned above Lindzen computed an ECS of 0.5°C/2xCO2 from the cloud feedback parameter derived from ERBE (Earth Radiation Budget Experiment) satellite data. The precise impact of the iris effect has yet to be determined, but once incorporated, it always lowers both TCR and ECS.

Despite severe criticism over the past 20 years, including a paper entitled “No Evidence for Iris” in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society (Hartmann & Michelsen, 2002), the cooling iris effect is generally accepted today. What is still being debated is the magnitude of the effect. While in theory, the ECS can be computed from the total feedback, the calculation has many unknowns, these are described in Lindzen’s papers, especially the first one in 2001 (Lindzen, Chou, & Hou, 2001). Depending upon the assumptions made, Lindzen’s iris effect results in an ECS between the purely observation-based 0.5°C/2xCO2 (Lindzen & Choi, 2009) and the model-based 2.5°C/2xCO2 (Mauritsen & Stevens, 2015). While the range of possible values is large, they are all smaller than calculations that exclude the iris effect using the same assumptions.

Lindzen emphasizes that the cirrus cloud response to SST warming is essentially instantaneous, data lagged a month, or more are not usable and misleading. There are also factors other than SST that affect the area covered by cirrus clouds complicating the calculation. Statistically the longwave infrared (LW) feedback response to the iris effect is a reliable -4 W/m2K-1. That is, as SST goes up one degree, it results in 4 Wm-2 of LW RF cooling. But the loss of clouds also means more shortwave radiation (SW) hits the surface from the Sun, so the net amount of cooling is in doubt. The estimates in the increase of SW as a function of cirrus cloud cover are less precise than the cooling effect of escaping LW, but probably between 3 and 3.5 W/m2K-1. So, the exact amount of cooling due to the iris effect remains unknown, but there is general agreement that the iris effect exists, results in cooling, and reduces ECS and TCR.

Soon, et al., 2015
No one knows precisely how Earth’s surface temperature varies with insolation. Just like the weather, the energy flux at the top of the atmosphere changes, so long-term small changes, whether due to changes in the Sun, or the CO2 concentration, are obscured by short-term natural variability. Likewise, the surface temperature record has measurement problems, both systematic problems and instrument problems.

Willie Soon and colleagues were concerned that urbanization may have contaminated the global temperature network, so they created a record of Northern Hemisphere (NH) temperature using predominantly rural weather stations (Soon, Connolly, & Connolly, 2015). Their new record was compatible with NH SST trends and records of glacier advances and retreats. The record was combined with a NH SST record and compared to the Hoyt and Schatten TSI (Total Solar Irradiance) reconstruction as modified by Scafetta and Willson (Scafetta & Willson, 2014). The match was quite good as you can see in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Soon, et al.’s Northern Hemisphere rural-only temperature record (in blue) versus TSI (in red). Source: (Soon, Connolly, & Connolly, 2015).

The least squares fit of the curves in Figure 2 results in a set of residuals that is quite small. The R2 is 0.48 to 0.5 and the slopes are 0.1 to 0.211°C/Wm-2. Soon and colleagues assumed that the temperature variation that was unexplained by the change in TSI was due to increasing the CO2 concentration and, depending upon how they did the calculation, resulted in a climate sensitivity between 0.44°C/2xCO2 and 1.76°C/2xCO2 (Soon, Connolly, & Connolly, 2015).

The TSI reconstruction shown in Figure 2 is similar to many others, as shown in Soon, et al., but the IPCC generally ignores the more active TSI reconstructions and favors more invariant reconstructions that make it appear that CO2 is the dominant factor in recent warming. The key point is that the climate models are tuned to the various global temperature records, which may very well be contaminated by the rapid urbanization that took place in the 20th century. The tuned IPCC models of natural warming assume a nearly invariant Sun, so when the natural-only modeled temperature is subtracted from the anthropogenic plus natural model to extract the human (or CO2) component of warming, all the warming is assigned to humans and CO2. This IPCC process is described here. The post also displays plots of various peer reviewed TSI reconstructions, those used by the IPCC and those they ignore.

Conclusions
In this post we compare the IPCC view of climate sensitivity to two modern observation-based estimates that are lower. In particular the low-end of the ranges that Lindzen, Soon and their colleagues calculate are much lower than the low-end estimate by the IPCC, yet they are based on reasonable assumptions and observations.

In the next post we will look at older, but still valid, observation-based estimates of climate sensitivity. The next post will also investigate estimates of surface air temperature sensitivity to radiative forcing. One main point, is that the impact of doubling CO2 is tiny compared to natural changes. As you can see in Figure 2, very small changes in solar output, 4W/m2 or 0.3% of 1361 W/m2 can make nearly as much difference as all the CO2 emitted to the atmosphere by humans. Likewise observed changes in cloud RF in the periods: 2018-2019, 2007-2008, 2010-2011, or 2005-2006 are larger than the impact of human-emitted CO2. The impact of CO2 on climate is too small to measure, thus we are arguing and panicking over something that likely doesn’t matter.

Download the bibliography here.

bdgwx
July 4, 2021 6:06 pm

The Sherwood et al. 2020 publication is relevant to this topic. The 5-95% range is 2.3-4.7C.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  bdgwx
July 4, 2021 6:34 pm

The lines of evidence we consider, as in SSBW16, are modern observations and models of system variability and feedback processes, the rate and trajectory of historical warming, and the paleoclimate record…

  1. Negative low-cloud feedback. This is not indicated by evidence from satellite or process-model studies and would require emergent constraints on GCMs to be wrong. Or, a strong and unanticipated negative feedback from another cloud type such as cirrus, which is possible due to poor understanding of these clouds but is neither credibly suggested by any model, nor by physical principles, nor by observations (section 3)”

Derived from GIGO models and the bogus tamperature “record”, plus denying that the net effecct of clouds is cooling.

-2
Reply
MarkW
July 4, 2021 6:27 pm

The IPCC explicitly state that they believe cloud, water vapor and albedo feedbacks are all positive

Too bad for them that actual, real world data has shown that all of these are actually negative feedbacks.

-2
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
July 4, 2021 6:31 pm

Figure 2 is based on the discredited Hoyt and Schatten TSI reconstruction which is not recommended by the TSI ‘community’. The ‘best’ [or at least mostly ‘accepted’] historical reconstruction is probably that from LASP:
https://lasp.colorado.edu/lisird/data/historical_tsi/
which is a poor match to the temperature record.

LASP-TSI.png
-4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
July 4, 2021 6:58 pm

Not good since the Maunder and Dalton Minima anyway, in the LASP reconstruction.

-5
Reply
DHR
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
July 4, 2021 7:01 pm

In addition to very different up and down patterns, Hoyt and Schatten show a TSI range of about 5 W/M^2 while LASP has a range of about 2 W/M^2. That seems to be quite a difference. Any explanation?

-4
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  DHR
July 4, 2021 7:15 pm

Yes, Dr Svalgaard, if you don’t mind giving us the benefit of your expertise, why is H&S discredited?

0
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
Reply to  Rich Davis
July 4, 2021 7:53 pm

Because it was not based on observations and because it shows a range much bigger than modern observations since show.

0
Reply
Andy May
Author
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
July 4, 2021 7:39 pm

Leif,
You must admit that no one knows what the correct reconstruction to 1700 is, we don’t have the data. Hoyt and Schatten have as much evidence for their reconstruction as any other. There is also a similar reconstruction by Shapiro (2011) that was compared to many other Sun-like stars by Judge and colleagues in 2020. By golly, it made sense. The paper is:

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-4357/ab72a9/meta

Either our Sun is the weirdest star of its type, or it is more variable than it appears. Both Hoyt and Schatten and Shapiro are well within the norms for a star like our Sun. The attached plots shows Shapiro’s reconstruction and normal variability for Sun-like stars.

Judge.JPG
-6
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
Reply to  Andy May
July 4, 2021 8:02 pm

We have several cycles more data than H&S had so we have a much better understanding of what drives TSI [the sun’s magnetic field]. The magnetic field can with confidence be reconstruction at least back to the mid-1700s, so we do know what TSI should be.
Here is the abstract of a seminal paper by Kok:
“The variation in the radiative output of the Sun, described in terms of solar irradiance, is important to climatology. A common assumption is that solar irradiance variability is driven by its surface magnetism. Verifying this assumption has, however, been hampered by the fact that models of solar irradiance variability based on solar surface magnetism have to be calibrated to observed variability. Making use of realistic three-dimensional magnetohydrodynamic simulations of the solar atmosphere and state-of-the-art solar magnetograms from the Solar Dynamics Observatory, we present a model of total solar irradiance (TSI) that does not require any such calibration. In doing so, the modeled irradiance variability is entirely independent of the observational record. (The absolute level is calibrated to the TSI record from the Total Irradiance Monitor.) The model replicates 95% of the observed variability between April 2010 and July 2016, leaving little scope for alternative drivers of solar irradiance variability at least over the time scales examined (days to years).”
﻿
Solar Irradiance Variability is Caused by the Magnetic Activity on the Solar SurfaceKok Leng Yeo, Sami K. Solanki, Charlotte M. Norris, Benjamin Beeck, Yvonne C. Unruh, and Natalie A. KrivovaPhys. Rev. Lett. 119, 091102 – Published 1 September 2017

-1
Reply
Andy May
Author
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
July 4, 2021 8:18 pm

replicates 95% of the observed variability between April 2010 and July 2016

Leif, It is clear from my post and many, many peer-reviewed articles, that 0.3% variability in the Sun is equal to all the computed impact of human-caused CO2.

95% is nothing, you must do better than that.

-6
Reply
P Carson
July 4, 2021 6:38 pm

This is entirely the wrong way to determine the climate sensitivity to carbon dioxide changes, ie measuring temperature changes vs CO2. This immediately assumes that CO2 is the only, or major, factor in determining changes in Earth’s temperature. If this was the case, it would be simple to determine as there would be little scatter in the data. Clearly this is not the case. Therefore, what are the other factors – and their size?

And so the size of the CO2 contribution is undetermined.

Secondly, Earth’s temperature has always fluctuated in response to various factors, which presumably have not disappeared simply because people have decided to focus on CO2 since the industrial era … which seems to have a variable starting time depending upon what fits whoever’s particular correlation.

-3
Reply
Andy May
Author
Reply to  P Carson
July 4, 2021 7:43 pm

Carson,
Indeed. If you frame the question around CO2, you gain an advantage in the debate. Make it about “global” changes, again CO2 wins.

My point is only that the CO2 induced changes they predict are so small that they are immeasurable and irrelevant.

-6
Reply
Gunga Din
July 4, 2021 6:40 pm

What do we know?

We know that the source of our planet’s heat is this big yellow ball in the sky called the Sun.
We know that all the water and our atmosphere keep Earth from going from a deep freeze to an oven every 24 hours as the Moon and Mars do.

We know that we don’t know in any measurable way what the difference between Man’s CO2 effect on the weather is from Nature’s CO2. (Or nature’s ability to absorb and adapt to Man’s CO2 contribution.)

We also know that “CAGW” (redubbed “Climate Change”) is being used as just one of many levers to divide and overturn the ideals, goals, the USA was founded on. That is, the only just purpose of Government is to preserve and protect and “referee” between the inherent rights of the Individual from those controlling and instigating Mob Rule.
We were getting closer until …

(Sorry, I drifted into politics. But isn’t that what PopSci “Climate Science” is all all about?)

1
Reply
Nick Stokes
July 4, 2021 6:48 pm

“ECS takes a long time, hundreds of years, to reach, so it is unlikely to be observed or measured in nature. “

“There are several peer-reviewed estimates of climate sensitivity, based on observations in the real world, that are less than 1°C/2xCO2″

Something does not add up here.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 4, 2021 6:56 pm

ECS differs from TCR, as explained.

-3
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  John Tillman
July 4, 2021 7:24 pm

Yes, and he says
Some of these estimates are of ECS and some of TCR, or similar to the quantity that IPCC labels TCR. In this post we will not distinguish between the two.”
which seems remarkably insouciant. So how can comparisons be made?

5
Reply
Andy May
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 4, 2021 7:59 pm

seems remarkably insouciant

Nick, I am unconcerned about the difference between ECS and TCR. The differences are meaningless constructs of people obsessed with models and ignorant of the real world.

Neither ECS, nor TCR can be observed or measured. The models used to compute the values have yet to predict climate changes, they certainly cannot predict weather.

As implied in the post, the term “climate sensitivity” has some real world meaning, perhaps we can measure it at some point. ECS is an artificial construct that will probably never be measured.

-6
Reply
Andy May
Author
Reply to  John Tillman
July 4, 2021 7:51 pm

Thanks John, better answer than I could have offered. Spot on! ECS and TCR are artificial model constructs with little meaning. The term “climate sensitivity,” as vague as it is, makes much more sense in the real world.

-6
Reply
lee
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 4, 2021 8:23 pm

Yes the ECS is am “emergent” phenomenon of the climate models. The ECS therefore is a product of the underlying assumptions.

-5
Reply
Thought Criminal
July 4, 2021 7:15 pm

CO2???
That stuff trees eat that make them poop Oxygen?
You know, that stuff carbon based beings use to breath?
WTF, wheres that asteroid they keep promising us?

-3
Reply
Laws of Nature
July 4, 2021 7:17 pm

Dear Andy,

thank you for a nice article, which in my opinion might serve well to start a discussion.

You mention a few statements which merit more discussion IMHO.

First any real world parameter must have an uncertainty attached to it and a perceivable way how this uncertainty was determined, a lot of numbers you cite from both sites do lack that which makes them quite meaningless.

“These values are inclusive of all model-calculated feedbacks.”
There are some models which are unlikely to have real meaning (particularly high CO2-feedback ones seem not to pass a paleo climate “smell test”), they should be included with small weight to reflect that! (Otherwise the alarmist will simply include more and more unlikely models to support more alarming views, see the difference between CMIP 5 and CMIP 6)

“ECS takes a long time, hundreds of years, to reach…”
Radiation imbalances should average out over microseconds, do these long time constant by any chance have something to do with IPCC carbon cycle models?
A. Ollila says about that “According to IPCC, the oceans can absorb about 55 % of the yearly CO2 emissions in the present climate but as soon as the fossil fuel emission rate starts to decrease, the ocean can not do it anymore!” (he has more to say about it, but that sums up one criticism)

All the best,
LoN

-3
Reply
Andy May
Author
Reply to  Laws of Nature
July 4, 2021 8:09 pm

LoN,

First any real world parameter must have an uncertainty attached to it and a perceivable way how this uncertainty was determined, a lot of numbers you cite from both sites do lack that which makes them quite meaningless.

This is true on its face, but my point is that even accepting the IPCC numbers, they are too small to measure and thus irrelevant. Why put uncertainty bars on immeasurable quantities? If you can’t measure them, you can’t derive an uncertainty, right?

Plus, these days, Monte Carlo simulations that assume normality around an accurate value are the norm, and I call that BS.

Radiation imbalances should average out over microseconds, do these long time constant by any chance have something to do with IPCC carbon cycle models?

This is very true. This is one of Lindzen’s main points. Many others disagree, I’m with you and Lindzen on this however.

Your last point is something I don’t know anything about.

-4
Reply
Robert of Texas
July 4, 2021 7:45 pm

It should be obvious that the Earth responds to higher levels of CO2 by becoming more efficient in reflecting radiation (light) or moving heat away from the Earth – it is why the Earth has remained so stable.

All the models and hypotheses in the world cannot change what we already know from Earth’s past.

-3
Reply
bdgwx
July 4, 2021 8:21 pm

Regarding Lindzen & Choi 2009 note that Lindzen conceded that this publication contained significant mistakes. The Lindzen & Choi 2011 publication ammended the climate sensitivity to 0.5-1.3C. I don’t know if Lindzen has amended this since, but I do what wonder what his thoughts are now given the 0.15C’ish increase in the last 10 years and the EEI increase to about +0.8 W/m2.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by bdgwx
5
Reply
Andy May
Author
Reply to  bdgwx
July 4, 2021 8:28 pm

bdgwx,
You are behind in your reading. Read this article:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13143-021-00238-1

I have no idea what mistakes you are referring to in the 2009 article, but it makes little difference. The iris effect is real, it reduces ECS and TCR, and it is a cooling effect. Further the AR5 models completely ignored it.

-5
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

