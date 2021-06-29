Climate Politics Satire

Green New Deal Insurrectionists Blockade the White House, Demand Money

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Or is it only an “insurrection” when the protestors support President Trump?

The Sunrise Movement describes itself as a “climate revolution“. They published the following on their White House protest.

We are at the White House: No Compromises, No Excuses Biden

We need a CCC and bold climate policy now and we are not leaving till we get it.

Nikayla Jefferson | June 28, 2021

Our White-House Sit-In Demands:

No Compromise, No Excuses. Democrats must take their power seriously and do what’s needed with or without the GOP.

Meet with the People Who Elected You. We demand that Biden set up a meeting with Varshini Prakash, Executive Director of Sunrise Movement, and other movement leaders to hear our demands on infrastructure and negotiate with us.

Fully Fund the Civilian Climate Corps. This moment demands bold action and a significant infrastructure package to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. That is why we need a fully funded Civilian Climate Corps to put over 1.5 million Americans to work in good paying union jobs while combating climate change and building a sustainable future for our generation – all while giving us hope for the future and changing how we see the government.

Read more: https://www.sunrisemovement.org/movement-updates/we-are-at-the-white-house/

No doubt Congress will shortly announce an insurrection probe, into the threat posed to The Republic by radical Democrat supporters who describe themselves as climate revolutionaries.

Zig Zag Wanderer
June 29, 2021 6:03 am

This moment demands bold action and a significant infrastructure package to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. That is why we need a fully funded Civilian Climate Corps to put over 1.5 million Americans to work in good paying union jobs

Oooops! Your socialism is showing!

9
Reply
Sharon
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
June 29, 2021 6:14 am

I agree with you.

1
Reply
DrEd
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
June 29, 2021 6:54 am

No bail.

0
Reply
Sharon
June 29, 2021 6:14 am

Good share. Thanks

0
Reply
DMacKenzie,
June 29, 2021 6:35 am

Bring back written letters instead of social media. If they had to pay for stamps, these twits wouldn’t have enough money to mail their comrades.

3
Reply
Tom Foley
June 29, 2021 6:38 am

An insurrection is when you try to overthrow an election or government. A demonstration is when you publicly lobby a government to do what you want. The second recognises the legitimacy of a government, and idealistically thinks it will act on the demands. The first just wants to change government.

2
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Tom Foley
June 29, 2021 7:00 am

And where does the “blockading” activity place these demonstrators on the lobbying > insurrection spectrum?

0
Reply
Jean Parisot
June 29, 2021 6:39 am

I would troll them and put the Civilian Climate Corp under the Army Corps of Engineers. And, fund dike maintenance and forestry fuel reduction and controlled burns with the cash.

5
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Jean Parisot
June 29, 2021 6:49 am

Indeed. I think we would find little different than when I was in school decades ago. Of all the avowed socialists I knew in school, absolutely none of them envisioned their futures as one of the “workers”.

5
Reply
Marty
Reply to  John the Econ
June 29, 2021 6:59 am

Note to John the Econ: I noticed the same thing back in the late 60’s early 70s when I was in college. All the socialists and would be utopians seemed to just take it for granted that they would be the philosopher kings in charge in their new socialist society. They never seemed to recognize the possibility that they probably would wind up in their new society as just another nameless worker. Strange blind spot.

2
Reply
John Robertson
June 29, 2021 6:44 am

Wait..These kids are admitting to voting for Biden?
Now that takes real courage.
And massive idiocy.
Forward!

3
Reply
Nate
June 29, 2021 6:45 am

Idiots, I agree, but the insurrection comparison is lame.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
June 29, 2021 7:03 am

From the article: “Today we showed up to @JoeBiden’s doorstep with 500+ people and blockaded every entrance to the white house, demanding that he include a fully funded #CivilianClimateCorps in his infrastructure bill.”

Yes, AOC wants $10 billion for a new Civilian Climate Corps which will supposely amount to employing one million people as climate activists.

Then, instead of having 500 protestors at the White House, they can have one million paid protestors at the White House.

They could also use these paid protestors to harrass Skeptics and politicians who don’t go along with their Human-caused Climate Change scam.

They should probably call this new Civilian Climate Corps the “Brownshirts”.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Tom Abbott
1
Reply
Gregory Woods
June 29, 2021 7:14 am

Yes, no doubt…

0
Reply
Petit_Barde
June 29, 2021 7:30 am

A fully funded #CivilianClimateClowns ?

But already legions of such jerks are funded.

0
Reply
