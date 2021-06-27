Climate News Temperature Temperature Reconstructions

The Temperature of the Whole and the Parts

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
12 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I’ve been pointing out for some time that the current warming of the globe started about the year 1700, as shown in the following graph from the work of Ljungqvist:

Figure 1. 2,000 years of temperatures in the land areas from 30°N to the North Pole, overlaid with ice core and instrumental CO2 data. Data source: A New Reconstruction Of Temperature Variability In The Extra-Tropical Northern Hemisphere During The Last Two Millennia

However, some folks have been saying things like “Yeah, but that’s not global temperature, it’s just northern hemisphere extratropical temperature”. I hear the same thing whenever someone points out the Medieval Warm Period that peaked around the year 1000 AD. And they’re correct, the Ljungqvist data is just northern hemisphere. Here are the locations of the proxies he used:

Figure 2. Location of all of the proxies used by Ljungqvist to make his 2000-year temperature reconstruction. SOURCE: Op. Cit.

So I thought I’d look to see just how closely related the temperatures in various parts of the globe actually are. For this, I used decadal averages of the Berkeley Earth gridded temperature data, file name “Land_and_Ocean_LatLong1.nc”. I chose decadal averages because that is the time interval of the Ljungqvist data. Here is a graph showing how well various regions of the globe track each other.

Figure 3. Centered decadal average temperatures for the entire globe (red) as well as for various sub-regions of the globe.

As you can see, other than the slope, these all are in extremely good agreement with each other, with correlations as follows:

Figure 4. Correlations between the decadal average global temperatures and the decadal average global temperatures of various subregions. A correlation of “1” means that they move identically in lockstep. Note the excellent correlation of the extratropical northern hemisphere with the entire globe, 0.98.

This extremely good correlation is more visible in a graph like Figure 3 above if we simply adjust the slopes. Figure 5 shows that result.

Figure 5. As in Figure 3, but variance adjusted so that the slopes match

Conclusions? Well, in US elections they used to say “As Maine goes, so goes the nation”. Here, we can say “As the northern hemisphere land 30°N-90°N goes, so goes the globe”.

Simply put, no major part of the globe wanders too far from the global average. And this is particularly true of large land subregions compared to global land temperatures, which is important since the land is where we live.

And this means that since per Ljungqvist the NH 30°N-90°N temperatures peaked in the year 1000 and bottomed out in the year 1700, this would be true for the globe as well.

As I mentioned in my last post, my gorgeous ex-fiancée and I will be wandering around Northern Florida for three weeks starting on Tuesday June 29th, and leaving the kids (our daughter, son-in-law, and 23-month old grandaughter who all live with us full-time) here to enjoy the house without the wrinklies.

So again, if you live in the northern Floridian part of the planet and would like to meet up, drop me a message on the open thread on my blog. Just include in the name of your town, no need to put in your phone or email. I’ll email you if we end up going there. No guarantees, but it’s always fun to talk to WUWT readers in person. I’ll likely be posting periodic updates on our trip on my blog, Skating Under The Ice, for those who are interested.

Best of this wondrous planet to all,

w.

DMacKenzie,
June 27, 2021 10:23 am

“….started about the year 1700….”
interestingly the present day glass capillary thermometer was invented in 1714. And wasn’t accurate over a long term because the glass of the day slightly dissolved in mercury.

Steve Case
June 27, 2021 10:23 am

As Maine goes …. and As California goes, so goes the nation for a lot of stuff, and regulating methane in new construction and other insanities will no doubt affect a lot of people in the near future. OK. That was off topic.

Thomas Gasloli
June 27, 2021 10:25 am

One day of hot weather in one city and we are told it is climate change, but, the Ljungqvist data is just weather.🤔

Tor
June 27, 2021 10:31 am

Thank you for a nice post! You are quite correct in pointing out that these warming events were in fact global. This has also ben documented by Yair Rosenthal(2013) evaluating proxies for OHC in the Pacific.. from the abstract: “Observed increases in ocean heat content (OHC) and temperature are robust indicators of global warming during the past several decades. We used high-resolution proxy records from sediment cores to extend these observations in the Pacific 10,000 years beyond the instrumental record. We show that water masses linked to North Pacific and Antarctic intermediate waters were warmer by 2.1 ± 0.4°C and 1.5 ± 0.4°C, respectively, during the middle Holocene Thermal Maximum than over the past century. Both water masses were ~0.9°C warmer during the Medieval Warm period than during the Little Ice Age and ~0.65° warmer than in recent decades. ”

REPORT Science  01 Nov 2013:
Pacific Ocean Heat Content During the Past 10,000 Years

  1. Yair Rosenthal1,*, Braddock K. Linsley2, Delia W. Oppo3
Rud Istvan
June 27, 2021 10:32 am

Something does not seem right in figure 3 starting about 1975. I have no doubt that WE has correctly graphed BEST; the problem probably lies with BEST. It is not mathematically possible that the global result is appreciably lower than each and every of its constituent parts. And that divergence grows as today is approached.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 27, 2021 10:42 am

Rud, the reason for the difference is simple—the ocean. I left it off because it isn’t really relevant to the question of land temperatures.

Best regards as always,

w.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
June 27, 2021 11:34 am

My bad. I assumed Global was just land global. Duh!

Zoe Phin
June 27, 2021 11:21 am

We know that it’s irrational to claim the entire rise in the industrial age is man’ fault. The only valid hypothesis would only look at temperature above the ~1000 A.D peak. The fact that “97%” don’t do this tells you everything you need to know.

John Shewchuk
June 27, 2021 11:22 am

Good post. More confirmation that the MWP was global.

BobM
June 27, 2021 11:22 am

But the real question is… would Griff prefer living in 1700 to 1775 when CO2 was so benign, or this terrible time of over-carbon 1950-2025?

Griff?

Zoe Phin
June 27, 2021 11:24 am

Berkeley uses 1950-1980 as base for normals. There was no global data until 1979.

Berkeley has like 90% coverage (mostly interpolated) in 1940. It then averages only those available grid cells, and somehow calls this whole exercise global.

Alexander
June 27, 2021 11:39 am

Would you please provide more detail about what you mean by “simply adjust the slopes”? Exactly what did you do to accomplish that, and why? Thanks…

