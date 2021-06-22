Bad science Bad science journalism

Serious Error of Physics in Recent GRL paper Loeb et al on Earth’s ‘unprecedented heat retention’

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
29 Comments

Submitted to Geophysical Research Letters, 6/21/21.  Published here at the request of the author.

Howard C. Hayden1

1Prof. Emeritus of Physics, UConn, now in Pueblo West, Colorado (corkhayden@comcast.net)

1.         Introduction

A recent GRL paper by Loeb et al [1] contains a serious error in physics that is compounded by some extreme exaggerations to the press and in another GRL paper [2].

2.         Basic Physics

With frequent but small, ephemeral exceptions, the radiant heat that a planet emits to outer space equals the heat absorbed from the sun.  Indeed, this is true for Earth within 0.3 percent [1].  For Earth, the incoming/outgoing heat rate amounts to about 240 W/m2, averaged over the surface; for Venus, owing to its high 76% albedo, only 156 W/m2

The surface of the planet emits IR according to the Stefan-Boltzmann radiation law.  The surface of Earth at 288 K emits 390 W/m2, some 150 W/m2 more than the earth emits to space.  That 150 W/m2 of heat retention is the cause of the 33 ºC temperature rise over the non-GHG Earth with the same albedo.  Venus at 737 K emits 16,730 W/m2 from its surface, but only 156 W/m2 into space.  The 16,574 W/m2 difference, due to the composition of the extremely dense atmosphere of Venus is what determines the climate of Venus: 511 ºC hotter than the hypothetical Venus with the same albedo but no greenhouse effect.

2.1       The Error in Physics

The serious scientific error of Loeb and colleagues is contained in this sentence, quoted verbatim:

“Climate is determined by how much of the sun’s energy the Earth absorbs and how much energy Earth sheds through emission of thermal infrared radiation.”

Climate is determined by the very large difference between surface radiation and planet radiation, and is most assuredly not determined by minor positive and negative imbalances between absorbed solar energy and radiated IR.

2.2       Unjustified Assertion

Mr Loeb is quoted in numerous news articles (Washington Post, CNN, and others) as saying, based on about 15 years of CERES data, that the minor disequilibria between incoming and outgoing heat fluxes is “unprecedented.” The same claim is made in the title of a GRL article by Mr. Loeb [2].  Perhaps he can provide us with data from the last 4.6 billion years of Earth’s history to back up that claim.

[1]   Norman G. Loeb, Gregory C. Johnson, Tyler J. Thorsen, John M. Lyman, Fred G. Rose, and Seiji Kato, “Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth’s Heating Rate, Geophysical Research Letters, https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL093047 [2]        Loeb, N. G., H. Wang, R. P. Allan, T. Andrews, K. Armour, J. N. S. Cole, et al., 2020: New generation of climate models track recent unprecedented changes in Earth’s radiation budget observed by CERES. Geophys. Res. Lett., 47, e2019GL086705. doi:10.1029/2019GL086705, ci

E. Schaffer
June 22, 2021 7:32 am

Really, that is THE problem? I mean while the surface emissivity = 1 blunder is perfectly fine, cause it has been repeated often enough? How many times do you have to repeat non-sense to make it a “fact”?

Sorry, but surface emissivity is only ~0.91. Surface emissions only about 355W/m2.

https://greenhousedefect.com/what-is-the-surface-emissivity-of-earth

Kevin kilty
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 22, 2021 8:04 am

I agree that emissivity of 1.0 is not correct, but even MODTRAN, which is pretty reliable as a calculator of radiative effect, uses something like 0.97. It is not a blunder of the same sort as others I encounter.

E. Schaffer
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 22, 2021 8:30 am

I guess people have never realised how significant this question is, I mean apart from those who actively downplay it. It is about the implicit logic of the GHE and it equally applies to ECS and so on.

Let us say surface emissions were a 100% and TOA you measure 70%. Then you would logically conclude the GHE are these 30% emission reduction. But the 100% are not measured, rather they are just an assumption. Then a more accurate 91% in surface emissions are just 9% less, obviously. But these 9 percentage points relative to a 30% “GHE” will reduce it by a 30% (9/30), as it drops from 30 to 21%. That difference is HUGE!

The same thing applies to all the overlapping of GHGs with other GHGs, clouds and aerosols. These issues are accumulating. All it takes is understanding this logic, and eventually both the greenhouse gas effect and ECS will blow up like a balloon.

commieBob
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 22, 2021 8:24 am

Surface emissivity = 1 is an approximation, not a blunder.

The quote that Hayden is complaining about is worse than a blunder.

John Garrett
June 22, 2021 7:36 am

Submitted to the Associated Press (Attention: Seth Borenstein).

angech
Reply to  John Garrett
June 22, 2021 8:46 am

In 2018 Loeb said
“The top-of-atmosphere (TOA) Earth radiation budget (ERB) is a key property of the climate system that describes the balance between how much solar energy the Earth absorbs and how much terrestrial thermal infrared radiation it emits.”
A little different to
“Climate is determined by how much of the sun’s energy the Earth absorbs and how much energy Earth sheds through emission of thermal infrared radiation.”

angech
Reply to  angech
June 22, 2021 8:57 am

Since earth and venus are roughly the same size
Venus receives and emits 158 W/M^2
earth receives and emits 240W/M ^2
SOD says
“Venus effective radiating temperature” of 230K (-43°C). The same calculation for the earth gives 255K (-18°C).
I guess this means the TOA [average] for Venus should be closer in.
Does not make sense with that high temp and thick atmosphere and pressure but I guess the temperature differential with height is quite extreme compared to earth.

Gary Pearse
June 22, 2021 7:57 am

Note that IPCC started this game by coming up with new models that “showed” much more heat was being accumulated (their response and concern about the last six years of cooling). Then NASA pops up with more if the same and now these guys. The game is to rush to the head of the parade so that if the disturbing present cooling continues they have their new hidden heat accumulation to explain it all.

P Wells
Reply to  Gary Pearse
June 22, 2021 8:11 am

A study of the past history of earth’s climate should demonstrate that Milankovitch Cycles are far more of a factor in the long run than any theoretical physics calculations. The reality is that we are heading for the next ice age (see also Singer et al for more reasons why), and there is nothing we can do about it other than adapt.

commieBob
Reply to  Gary Pearse
June 22, 2021 8:31 am

Trenberth has used deep ocean heat accumulation as an excuse for a long time. Of course, his conjecture might be a bit difficult to prove. link

commieBob
June 22, 2021 8:11 am

Climate is determined by how much of the sun’s energy the Earth absorbs and how much energy Earth sheds through emission of thermal infrared radiation.

This is really simple. ‘They’ think, climate = global warming. Nope, not even.

Even with a warming climate, the energy emitted by the planet will always be approximately equal to the energy received. Actually, it should be a bit more because of geothermal heat. It’s an equilibrium.

Apparently, somebody didn’t understand high school physics.

David Roger Wells
Reply to  commieBob
June 22, 2021 8:35 am

So if its always in equilibrium what causes ice ages then?

Scissor
Reply to  David Roger Wells
June 22, 2021 9:13 am

One might suppose less incoming energy and/or some factor that causes increased outgoing energy, though the later is likely more transient.

whiten
Reply to  commieBob
June 22, 2021 8:40 am

Ya ya,
what you basically say is correct, but but,
not for the periods of turning…. like at the very top of Interglacial optimum, or the very depth of a glacial period.

In these periods the Earth system sheds, as it must, a considerable thermal energy to space.
~double of radiative energy accumulated during of previous period of 5K years.

Which it will consist with an imbalance very clearly higher than error tolerance of the system, with it’s own up and down trend covering a period of
~800-1000y

Ya, ya,
both periods mentioned here, are no warming periods.
🙃

cheers

whiten
June 22, 2021 8:16 am

For goodness sake.

The GHE dudes should at some point figure out and agree among, about GHGs have warming or cooling effect.
It will help a lot with reducing fanaticism, I guess.

cheers

Kevin kilty
June 22, 2021 8:17 am

I have known of Howard Hayden since his days as a physicist at UConn where he really did “think outside the box.” And I mean that as a compliment. At one point he was reconsidering Einstein’s theories of relativity because the confirmatory experiments had all excluded particular circumstances. He and Petr Beckmann got me to investigate a whole range of issues, and what I concluded was that Einstein is correct. But the effort was worthwhile.

Hayden is correct to say that climate results from the big difference between surface and TOA LWIR — or, stated another way, the big difference between surface emissivity (0.97 or so) and TOA apparent emissivity (0.61 or so). What Loeb, et al, were trying to say, I think, and very imprecisely, is that the alleged changing climate is the result of the tiny imbalance between absorbed solar and emitted LWIR. So small is the imbalance, that the best of our radiometers don’t really have the resolution to measure it directly, and we are depending on a pile-o-statistics to make a case that it actually is so. As Mr. Schaffer says nearby, we can’t even assess the actual surface emissivity to the requisite accuracy, nor know that it is constant.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 22, 2021 8:22 am

Without endless averaging, the climastrology game would be at an end.

Neo
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 22, 2021 9:12 am

The numbers will be tortured until they yield the proper results.

Scissor
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 22, 2021 9:25 am

I know Corky from Colorado American Chemical Society meetings (his wife is a chemist). He was one of the people that planted skeptical seeds in my thinking around global warming many many years ago. I very much enjoyed dinner conversations between him and Professor Stedman of the University of Denver, who shared many of Corky’s opinions. Professor Stedman was one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met.

Anyway, I also enjoyed Corky thoroughly destroying Pieter Tans (runs NOAA’s CO2 monitoring program) in a public debate at CSU in Ft. Collins. I wish that it were on tape. Toward the end of the lively “debate,” Dr. Tans went off into his support of 911 conspiracy theory. At that point, everyone had realized how he could not match the wits of Dr. Hayden.

Alex
June 22, 2021 8:30 am

Loeb is right.
Hayden is barely analphabet.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Alex
June 22, 2021 8:54 am

Thanks Alex, a very convincing argument you make. Perhaps to help me understand it even more clearly you would kindly take your phone out of your pocket while typing.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Alex
June 22, 2021 9:05 am

And, Mr. Anonymous Alex, we should believe your opinion why?

Karlo
Reply to  Alex
June 22, 2021 9:17 am

Why?

whiten
Reply to  Alex
June 22, 2021 9:20 am

The main point of Loeb being right or not, with this work of his,
stands with the validity of the find, the tiny imbalance.

Of whether it is a valid correct find or not.

The rest is simply ‘history’. A history of hard spooning fight among GHE fanatics.

cheers

co2isnotevil
June 22, 2021 8:30 am

Yes, no doubt the bogus consensus misrepresents Venus. Unlike Earth, whose clouds are tightly and quickly coupled to the surface below via the hydro cycle, the Venusion couds are an independent thermal system from the solid surface below. As a result, once these clouds have established equilibrium with the Sun, the temperature of the surface below is dictated by the PVT profile of what’s between the matter in DIRECT equilibrium with the Sun and the surface below. The same is true for the solid surface of Earth below the deep ocean and the temperatures of both exhibit no diurnal or seasonal variability. In principle, the Venusian atmosphere has more in common with Earth’s ocean then with Earth’s atmosphere.

This model is often denigrated because by failing to understand the importance of the coupling between the clouds and the surface, it’s been misapplied to establish the Earth’s surface temperature; however, other than the fact that the Venisuan atmosphere is comprised of gasses, it has nothing else in common with Earth’s atmosphere and references to a run away GHG effect on Venus as being analogous to something that can happen on Earth are completely wrong and highly misleading.

David Dibbell
June 22, 2021 8:55 am

Consider the empirical evidence that no such imbalance as Loeb asserts can be diagnosed reliably. A while ago I downloaded and plotted the CERES outgoing longwave (emitted) and shortwave (reflected) radiation for a gridcell near where I live. See the image linked here for those plots of hourly data for the year 2018, along with LW+SW. The point is to illustrate that the atmosphere performs as a highly active variable emitter/reflector. Each location on the planet, whether closer to the equator or the poles, will look similar with obvious differences in the overall shape of the seasonal cycles. It doesn’t perform like a “trap.” The highly variable emitter/reflector at altitude looks like it must be supplied from below by a highly variable heat-engine operation. I can’t see realistically how a precise determination can be made of global results. In concept, the planet is an array of such emitter/reflector elements. What does the “imbalance” do? Does it clip the peaks, or depress the dips? Does it shorten the pulses of high emission or high reflection? Some might say, “That’s just an argument from incredulity.” But there is no sound basis for claiming a reliable value for an “imbalance.” So yeah, I don’t buy it. I know this has been posted before in comments, but I thought it would be good to repeat it here on this topic.
comment image?dl=0

Jay Willis
Reply to  David Dibbell
June 22, 2021 9:17 am

David, that’s very interesting. Thanks for posting – the ranges on those figures are large. It would be interesting to combine these figures with the spatially explicit CO2 figures recently presented on this site.

donald penman
June 22, 2021 8:56 am

I think the problem here is that the paper deals with energy imbalance not how hot the surface is ,the energy imbalance of Venus is reduced by heat circulating between the surface and the atmosphere. Venus has a high ambient temperature which does not change between day and night but the Earth heats up and cools down daily as well as seasonally.

Barry
June 22, 2021 8:58 am

How do you trap heat?

