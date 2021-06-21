Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #459



Quote of the Week: “It is one thing to impose drastic measures and harsh economic penalties when an environmental problem is clear-cut and severe. It is quite another to do so when the environmental problem is largely hypothetical and not substantiated by careful observations. This is definitely the case with global warming.” – Frederick Seitz, Introduction to Fred Singer’s Hot Talk, Cold Science (1999 and 2021))

Number of the Week: – Down from 80.3% to 80.2% in a decade, but up 15%

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Double Checking: Early this week, TWTW reviewed an article with a disturbing headline: “NASA: Earth is trapping ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat, warming ‘faster than expected’.” The article did not contain a link to the paper, which was published in Geophysical Research Letters, only a link to an article in the Washington Post. It included a quote from the lead author of the paper, Norman Loeb: “The Earth is warming faster than expected” and a time frame starting in 2005 ended in 2019.

TWTW went further and reviewed the abstract of the paper which stated:

Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI) is a relatively small (presently ∼0.3%) difference between global mean solar radiation absorbed and thermal infrared radiation emitted to space. EEI is set by natural and anthropogenic climate forcings and the climate system’s response to those forcings. It is also influenced by internal variations within the climate system. Most of EEI warms the ocean; the remainder heats the land, melts ice, and warms the atmosphere. We show that independent satellite and in situ observations each yield statistically indistinguishable decadal increases in EEI from mid-2005 to mid-2019 of 0.50±0.47 W m-2 decade-1 (5%-95% confidence interval). This trend is primarily due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds and sea-ice and a decrease in outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) due to increases in trace gases and water vapor. These changes combined exceed a positive trend in OLR due to increasing global mean temperatures. [Boldface added.]

Note that the difference between energy the earth receives and emits to space is tiny (0.3%) and dominant contributors are internal to the climate system, such as clouds and sea ice (sea ice went down from the start of the study period and now is recovering). Contrary to the headlines, the findings are not disturbing. However, the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) project has been collecting data since 1997 on the amount of sunlight absorbed by the Earth and amount of infrared energy emitted to space. Why does the paper cover only 2005 to 2019?

Fortunately, on June 19 Roy Spencer posted an explanation and the full paper on his web site. He wrote:

“A new study published by NASA’s Norman Loeb and co-authors examines the CERES satellite instruments’ measurements of how Earth’s radiative energy budget has changed. The period they study is rather limited, 2005-2019, probably to be able to use the most extensive Argo float deep-ocean temperature data.

“The study includes some rather detailed partitioning of what sunlight-reflecting and infrared-emitting processes are responsible for the changes, which is very useful. They also point out that the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) is responsible for some of what they see in the data, while anthropogenic forcings (and feedbacks from all natural and human-caused forcings) presumably account for the rest.

“One of the encouraging results for NASA’s CERES Team is that the rate of increase in the accumulation of radiant energy in the climate system is the same in the satellite observations as it is when computed from in situ data, primarily the Argo float measurements of the upper half of the ocean depths. It should be noted, however, that the absolute value of the imbalance cannot be measured by the CERES satellite instruments; instead, the ocean warming is used to make an ‘energy-balanced’ adjustment to the satellite data (which is the ‘EB’ in the CERES EBAF dataset). Nevertheless, the CERES dataset is proving to be extremely valuable, even if its absolute accuracy is not as high as we would like in climate research.

“The main problem I have is with the media reporting of these results. The animated graph in the Verge article shows a planetary energy imbalance of about 0.5 W/m2 in 2005 increasing to about 1.0 W/m2 in 2019.

“First of all, the 0.5 to 1.0 W/m2 energy imbalance is much smaller than our knowledge of any of the natural energy flows in the climate system. It can be compared to the estimated natural energy flows of 235-245 W/m2 in and out of the climate system on an annual basis, approximately 1 part in 300.

“Secondly, since we don’t have good global energy imbalance measurements before this period, there is no justification for the claim, “the magnitude of the increase is unprecedented.” To expect the natural energy flows in the climate system to stay stable to 1 part in 300 over thousands of years has no scientific basis and is merely a statement of faith. We have no idea whether such changes have occurred in centuries past.

“This is not to fault the CERES data. I think that NASA’s Bruce Wielicki and Norm Loeb have done a fantastic job with these satellite instruments and their detailed processing of those data.

What bothers me is the alarmist language attached to (1) such a tiny number, and (2) the likelihood that no one will bother to mention that the authors attribute part of the change to a natural climate cycle, the PDO.” [Boldface added]

This occurrence shows that one must read well beyond the headlines and initial articles to understand changing climate. No scientific conclusions can be drawn from this data. Will the “fact-checkers” on social networking sites pick up on such errors? See links under Seeking a Common Ground, Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism? and https://ceres.larc.nasa.gov/

**********************

Now An UnPerson? Energy professional Donn Dears has a brief essay presenting evidence contradicting claims of a climate crisis, or what is now called climate chaos. The crisis is found in models, but not in the physical world. As Dears shows, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report (AR5. 2013) contained an interesting graph labeled Vertical Tropical Temperature Trends, Models and Observations 1979-2010, IPCC Fig.10.SM.1. The graph may be somewhat difficult to follow. It compares the difference between actual observations of the warming trend of the atmosphere from 1000 feet to 50,000 feet as compiled from satellite measurements and weather balloon measurements with calculations by models used by the IPCC. There are two sets of calculations, one with the models using the influence of greenhouse gases, and one with the models without greenhouse gases.

The calculations from the models without the influence of greenhouse gases far better describe what is being observed in the atmosphere than those of the models with greenhouse gases. The upper and lower temperature bounds of the models without greenhouse gases almost entirely embody the upper and lower bounds of the observations. In general, the models using greenhouse gases show a greater warming of the atmosphere than what is being observed. In general, its boundaries are well above the upper bounds of the observations. The calculations and the graphs came from John Christy.

To double-check, Haapala explored the IPCC reports on-line. Christy is not listed as an author or contributing author for AR5. A modified version of the earlier Christy graphics, without any written explanation, is given in the supplementary material. As presented on-line, these critical graphs showing that the models greatly overestimate the warming of the atmosphere are not clear without the necessary explanation of what they show.

Apparently, when someone like Christy includes data in an IPCC report that the IPCC does not care for, he electronically become an unperson, similar to what George Orwell wrote about. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/wg1/chapter-10sm-detection-and-attribution-of-climate-change-from-global-to-regional-supplementary-material/fig10sm-1/

**********************

Additional Costs: In 2018, a US Energy Information Administration report recognized some of the difficulties wind and solar were creating and it distinguished between dispatchable and non-dispatchable generation. The EIA stated in the summary:

“To provide some background, electricity generated by renewable resources can be categorized into two types—dispatchable and non-dispatchable generation. Dispatchable generation sources include conventional hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. Non-dispatchable (or intermittent or variable) generation sources like solar and wind, however, depend on the resource availability, such as when the sun is shining, or the wind is blowing. As a result, these technologies have limited capability to respond to generation dispatch signals.

“The increasing deployment and penetration of non-dispatchable renewable generation from resources like solar and wind can lead to electrical system operational issues, which include under- or over-generation during times of high or low electricity demand. Such conditions could potentially require additional grid services to accommodate the associated fluctuations in generation delivered from these resources.”

The full report went into greater detail:

“The negative impacts of non‐dispatchable renewable generation include generation curtailment, depressed or negative energy prices, system stability issues because of mismatch of generation and demand, increased need for ancillary services, and inefficient unit commitment and dispatch. Increased grid interconnection through HVDC transmission would enable more flexibility in power transmission from regions with excess renewable resources (host) to regions with high electricity demand (client). Since HVDC is decoupled from the alternating current (AC) system, the transfer from the host to client regions can be achieved with minimal impact on the underlying AC transmission system of the host region. Further, because HVDC has relatively low losses over long distances, the distance between the host and client regions does not affect the ability to derive the renewable integration benefits.”

In estimating the costs of such a system, EIA wrote:

“The cost of an HVDC transmission system depends on many factors such as power capacity to be transmitted, type of transmission medium (submarine or land‐based), environmental considerations, access to easements rights‐of‐way (ROWs), and cost of converter stations and associated equipment. A lack of recent HVDC projects in the United States makes it difficult to ascertain typical project costs. Based on a review of recent proposals and relevant regulatory filings, the cost of HVDC projects ranges between $1.17 million per mile and $8.62 million per mile (2017$).” (p. 2)

For some reason, the costs of new power lines to compensate for the unreliability of wind and solar are seldom discussed by promoters of wind and solar. The cost estimates for offshore are highly questionable. In the UK the costs of offshore wind are not coming down as promoters claimed they would. See links under Energy Issues – US and Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind.

**********************

What Color? TWTW editor, physicist Howard Hayden, has brought up the problem of Chromohydropsychosis: The delusion that odorless, colorless hydrogen has color, usually blue or green. An article in Chemical & Engineering News highlights this problem. Its subtitle reads “Megaprojects for green hydrogen are one part of Europe’s move to a low-carbon economy.” The article states “Hydrogen’s potential as a low-carbon transportation fuel… makes it a must-have for meeting reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions set out in the Paris Agreement…blue hydrogen [is] made by reforming methane.”

Though the dominant element in the universe, highly combustible hydrogen is not a fuel on earth. On earth, in the atmosphere or near the surface, hydrogen is already combined (bonded) with other elements, often to oxygen forming water. So, it cannot be burnt (oxidized) to give off heat. It requires a significant amount of energy to make hydrogen a fuel – more than the energy that can be retrieved – something largely overlooked by those suffering from Chromohydropsychosis. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy.

**********************

COP Charade – Never Enough: As the G7 meeting was ongoing, some claimed that warming costs will far exceed costs of stopping it (as if the UN can stop natural climate change).

“Ashish Ghadiali, Activist-in-Residence at UCL’s Sarah Remond Center for the study of Racism and Racialisation and a member of the co-ordinating committee of the COP26 civil society coalition said: ‘The G7’s announcements around digital taxation point to an appetite for innovation in finance that now urgently needs to be applied to the task of delivering climate justice as we approach COP26. As COP president, the UK government currently talks about the objective of coming good on past commitments of $100 billion a year. But these are (broken) promises that were made 12 years ago in Copenhagen. In the time that’s elapsed, we’ve seen the impacts of climate breakdown incur costs related to loss and damage alone in excess of $150 billion a year.’” See link under Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science.

**********************

The Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases: Along with other organizations, SEPP is preparing comments to be submitted to the Office of Management and Budget. The brief (about 10 page) paper is divided into six basic sections: One, the importance of the scientific method for understanding the physical world; Two, our changing climate; Three, the importance of the greenhouse effect, including carbon dioxide, for life on this planet. Four, a Red Team Analysis of global climate models used to predict dire consequences from increasing greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide; Five, Modern Physical Evidence supporting an alternative analysis of the greenhouse effect; and Six, a suggested policy for going forward in our understanding of how greenhouse gases influence our climate and what steps the nation needs to take.

Much of the material has been presented in TWTW over the past few years. The comments on our changing climate will include, but not be limited to, comments by Richard Lindzen. We have thousands of physical studies and comprehensive photographic evidence of the importance of increasing CO2. The Red Team Analysis will include works from Steve Koonin, Mototaka Nakamura, and John Christy. The Modern Physical Evidence supporting an alternative analysis of the greenhouse effect will include works from Max Planck, Karl Schwarzschild, William van Weingaarden and William Happer, written as simply as possible.

The final section will thank the Biden Administration for its goal of being the most trustworthy administration possible and restoring integrity in science. For those reasons, it should not use long-range models for policy until the models reach the standards for verification and validation met for modeling the reliability of nuclear weapons by Los Alamos National Laboratory or the standards required by the Apollo Team of scientists and engineers for the lunar exploration.

Since there is no physical evidence of dangerous global warming from greenhouse gases or their effects, and no physical evidence of a climate crisis, it should continue to use the MODTRAN and HITRAN databases to estimate the effects of increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Further, it should continue to monitor atmospheric temperatures as has been done for 40 years and the incoming and outgoing electromagnetic radiation as being done by the CERES project. Above all, it should inform the public that there is no current threat, and it is using the best science possible to monitor the situation to assure that one is not developing. See link under Change in US Administrations

****************

14th ICCC: The 14th International Conference on Climate Change presented by The Heartland Institute will be October 15 to 17, 2021, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. See https://climateconference.heartland.org/

****************

****************

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Climategate Continued

The BBC’s Nature trick

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 16, 2021

Censorship

Delete that Tweet! Twitter Censors Journalism

Intellectual conformity leads nowhere good. Twitter has no business taking sides in any debate about how to treat any disease.

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News, June 14, 2021

ICU Doctors Censored By Big Tech

When the grandkids ask Big Tech titans what role they played during the 2020 pandemic, the real answer will be: They silenced debate. They prevented doctors from being heard.

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News June 16, 2021

Challenging the Orthodoxy

ICCC-14 Preview, Ep. 4: Roy Spencer on “What Recent Ocean Warming Suggests About Future Warming”

By Staff, The Heartland Institute, June 19, 2021

Proof: CO2 is Not a Threat

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, June 18, 2021

Betrayers of the Truth

By Jim Steele, Landscapes and Cycles, June 13, 2021

http://landscapesandcycles.net/betrayers-of-the-truth-.html

Japan’s Canon Institute For Global Studies (CIGS) Presents New Working Paper On Climate Science Data Inconsistencies

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 15, 2021

Decarbonization: It’s the Demand Side, Stupid

By Rupert Darwall, Real Clear Energy, June 12, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/06/12/decarbonization_its_the_demand_side_stupid_781189.html

Global fossil fuel use similar to decade ago in energy mix, report says

By Nina Chestney, Reuters, Via GWPF, June 15, 2021

Link to report: Renewables 2021: Global Status Report

By Staff, Multiple Organizations, 2021

[SEPP Comment: GWPF contains a good graphic found in the report. Reuters does not.]

World Report Card: The Inexorable March Toward Zero Carbon Emissions (Not!)

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, June 17, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-6-17-ayl7r557jfmm4kz0t756l1245u0wu1

Defending the Orthodoxy

Betting big on the smallest molecule

Megaprojects for green hydrogen are one part of Europe’s move to a low-carbon economy

By Alex Scott, Chemical & Engineering News, May 23, 2021

https://cen.acs.org/environment/sustainability/Betting-big-smallest-molecule/99/i19

Yes they really mean it

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 16, 2021

“’New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern openly embraces Modern Monetary Theory’ whose core tenet ‘appears to be governments can print money whenever they run short, limited only by the risk of triggering hyperinflation or stagflation.’”

[SEPP Comment: There is no end to sacrifices such believers will demand of others. Oil and gas are not necessary. With enough subsidies, something else will be invented.]

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

Scientists warn G7 that cost of breaching 1.5˚C warming limit will far exceed costs of achieving it

By Jane Bolger, University College London, Phys.org, June 14, 2021 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://phys.org/news/2021-06-scientists-g7-breaching-15c-limit.html

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Americans Have Been Lied To

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, June 15, 2021

Aerosols on ice Part I

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 16, 2021

Link to paper: Improved estimates of preindustrial biomass burning reduce the magnitude of aerosol climate forcing in the Southern Hemisphere

By Pengfei Liu1, et al. Science Advances May 28, 2021

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/22/eabc1379

“It’s remarkable to read of a scientist calmly telling a journalist that climate scientists know that the models overestimate warming and climate sensitivity. Funny that most of his colleagues don’t seem to have thought it worth mentioning to many reporters or politicians. Or other scientists, apparently.

“So kudos to the team of scientists who dug out the ice cores, did the analysis, and then reported the results without spin. It gives us hope that the age of genuine science may not quite have passed yet.”

Is Climate Change ‘Science’?

By Jonathon Moseley, American Thinker, June 12, 2021

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/06/is_climate_change_science.html

“First, [the] science has decayed into ‘Imagineering.’ Thought experiments are not science.”

Oh say can you CO2

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 16, 2021

Are Britain’s pollution levels really a public health emergency?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 18, 2021

Blind Trust In Authority

By Tony Heller, His Blog, June 12, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/06/blind-trust-in-authority/

Is Climate Change Racist?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 18, 2021

After Paris!

COP26 heading for the rocks?

By Staff, GWPF & Financial Times, June 18, 2021

Change in US Administrations

Notice of Availability and Request for Comment on “Technical Support Document: Social Cost of Carbon, Methane, and Nitrous Oxide Interim Estimates Under Executive Order 13990”

A Notice by the Management and Budget Office on 05/07/2021

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/05/07/2021-09679/notice-of-availability-and-request-for-comment-on-technical-support-document-social-cost-of-carbon

John Kerry Tops Climate as ‘Greatest Existential Threat’

By Larry Bell, Newsmax, June 18, 2021

https://www.newsmax.com/larrybell/covid-jcpoa-wind-solar/2021/06/18/id/1025583/

Problems in the Orthodoxy

Swiss “Climate” Referendum: More Intrusion Of Reality Into The Climate Debate

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, June 14, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-6-14-swiss-climate-referendum-more-intrusion-of-reality-into-the-climate-debate

China Puts Economy First, Climate Last

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 16, 2021

China suddenly puts brakes on climate action, wind and solar subsidies

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 18, 2021

Climate alarmists continue to have a big problem: democracy

Editorial, WSJ, Via GWPF, June 16, 2021

Seeking a Common Ground

New NASA Study: Earth has been trapping heat at an alarming new rate

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, June 19, 2021

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2021/06/new-nasa-study-earth-has-been-trapping-heat-at-an-alarming-new-rate/

Link to paper: Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth’s Heating Rate

By Norman G. Loeb, et al. Geophysical Research Letters, June 15, 2021

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL093047

The Disappointing Nature Of Some Science Writing

By Jim Whiting, MD, FACR, WUWT, June 15, 2021

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

CO2 Impacts on the Growth and Nitrogen Uptake of Wheat

Lenka, N.K., Lenka, S., Yashona, D.S., Shukla, A.K., Elanchezhian, R., Dey, P., Agrawal, P.K., Biswas, A.K. and Patra, A.K. 2021. Carbon dioxide and/or temperature elevation effect on yield response, nutrient partitioning and use efficiency of applied nitrogen in wheat crop in central India. Field Crops Research 264: 108084, doi.org/10.1016/j.fcr.2021.108084. June 17, 2021

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V24/jun/a3.php

“Finally, Lenka et al. report that ‘seed N concentration was significantly higher under ET and ECET treatments as compared to ambient,’ which finding indicates elevated CO2 had a positive influence on the nutritional quality of the wheat. Taken together, the results of this study represent good news for the future of wheat production as the air’s CO2 content rises.

The Interaction Between CO2 and Ozone on Three Eucalypt Species

Novriyanti, E., Mao, Q., Agathokleous, E., Watanabe, M., Hashidoku, Y. and Koike, T. 2021. Elevated CO2 offsets the alteration of foliar chemicals (n-icosane, geranyl acetate, and elixene) induced by elevated O3 in three taxa of O3-tolerant eucalypts. Journal of Forestry Research 32: 789-803. June 15, 2021

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V24/jun/a2.php

Model Issues

Negativity in modeling

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 16, 2021

“If climate science were real science, it would not have a dogmatic a priori assumption that there are few or no negative feedback mechanisms. On the contrary, it would incline to assume the reverse though not uncritically; since the climate has been here for a while, it stands to reason that something is holding it together. Otherwise some stochastic shock, even if not man-made, would have pushed it off a cliff or whatever metaphor you like and the planet would be all but uninhabitable.”

Models In Turmoil: Underestimation Of Satellite-Based Cloud-Aerosol Interaction “Hampering Climate Change Projections”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 16, 2021

Link to paper: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

By Hailing Jia, Xiaoyan Ma, Fangqun Yu & Johannes Quaas, Nature Communications, June 15, 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-23888-1

Opening sentence of abstract: “Satellite-based estimates of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions (RFaci) are consistently smaller than those from global models, hampering accurate projections of future climate change.”

Changing Weather

Roger Pielke Jr. Weighs in on This Week’s Hysteria: Drought

By Charles Rotter, WUWT, June 14, 2021

“Oh, I guess I should point out Holdren’s false claims about me posted on White House website were basis for a subsequent Congressional investigation of me that turned my life upside down & almost ended my career.”

Several More New Studies Show Drought Is Now Less Common And Severe Than Centuries, Millennia Ago

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, June 14, 2021

Link to one article: No projected global drylands expansion under greenhouse warming

By Alexis Berg & Kaighin A. McColl, Nature Climate Change, Mar 11, 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01007-8

Changing Climate

Icebergs drifting from Canada to Southern Florida

Press Release, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, June 16, 2021

Link to paper: Timing of iceberg scours and massive ice-rafting events in the subtropical North Atlantic

By Alan Condron & Jenna C. Hill, Nature Communications, June 16, 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-23924-0

[SEPP Comment: Recycling old news, signs on the boardwalk at Myrtle Beach discuss iceberg scours.]

Changing Seas

“Much Worse Than Expected”

By Tony Heller, His Blog, June 12, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/06/much-worse-than-expected-2/

[SEPP Comment: Explaining the rebound effect from the Ice Age on the East Coast.]

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Greenland Temperatures 2020

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 12, 2021

Greenland Temperatures & The AMO

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 13, 2021

Polar bear habitat update and the progress of breakup on Hudson Bay

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, June 17, 2021

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

Nature’s “Famine Weed”

By Tony Heller, His Blog, June 13, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/06/natures-famine-weed/

“Rising carbon-dioxide emissions have allowed a dangerous, invasive plant to become even more toxic, which might have helped it to push into new territory.”

[SEPP Comment: Forget global greening, massive increases in crop yield, think famine weed because it has a catchy name.]

Perfect Correlation

By Tony Heller, June 12, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/06/perfect-correlation/

“Fifty years ago, experts said we would run out of food and water in ten [years and other prophecies.]”

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

NASA: Earth is trapping ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat, warming ‘faster than expected’

By Catherine Garcia, Night editor, Yahoo News, June 16, 2021 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.yahoo.com/news/nasa-earth-trapping-unprecedented-amount-234135519.html

Link to paper: Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth’s Heating Rate

By Norman G. Loeb, et al. Geophysical Research Letters, June 15, 2021

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL093047

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

New Study Inadvertently Slays The Narrative: Emissions Reductions From Lockdowns Added WARMING!

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, June 17, 2021

Celebrate: We’ve Finally Hit an “Irreversible” Climate Tipping Point

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 16, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Climate change likely contributed to ‘catastrophic’ French frost: scientists

By Stéphane Orjollet, Paris (AFP) June 15, 2021

https://www.seeddaily.com/reports/Climate_change_likely_contributed_to_catastrophic_French_frost_scientists_999.html

“The findings are from World Weather Attribution, an international organisation that analyses the link between extreme weather events and global warming.”

Link to website: About World Weather Attribution, Accessed June 18, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

China is the real winner of Western climate politics

By Greg Sheridan, The Australian, Via GWPF, June 17, 2021

“Most of the Western media so desperately wants the dominant climate narrative – especially the bit where the West is the villain – to be true that they simply do not interrogate the facts.”

People abandoning BBC propaganda for new UK Channel “GB News”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 18, 2021

Organic lobbyists show ‘sheer hypocrisy’

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, June 7, 2021

https://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/organic-lobbyists-show-sheer-hypocrisy/

“Beating Climate Change Into Our Heads”…Swiss Office Issues Heat Warnings For Days Averaging 25°C!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 13, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Vacationing on the Mediterranean must be a major health risk, or is the Swiss government angry at its voters for refusing a new carbon tax?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Children for Propaganda

Rejoice- It’s Clean Air Day!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2021

“This whole campaign is no more than a smokescreen (pardon the pun!) designed to take away yet more of our freedoms and subject our lives to ever increasing regulation.”

Expanding the Orthodoxy

Peter Foster: Mark Carney, man of destiny, arises to revolutionize society. It won’t be pleasant

What Carney ultimately wants is a technocratic dictatorship justified by climate alarmism

By Peter Foster, National Post, Canada, June 5, 2021

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/peter-foster-mark-carney-man-of-destiny-arises-to-revolutionize-society-it-wont-be-pleasant?mc_cid=beda7da3ea&mc_eid=b688f3da3f

Long article

NATO tackling climate change for first time

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill, June 14, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558338-nato-tackling-climate-change-for-first-time

We need to raise your premiums

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 16, 2021

“To be sure, the slogan of Swiss Re Institute is “Superior research driving better decisions.” But in the world of marketing, not all is what it seems.”

Questioning European Green

Why Net Zero won’t happen

By Staff, The Times, Via GWPF, June 16, 2021

German Green Party Election Program Can Serve As Warning To USA – An Economy Killer

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 12, 2021

Building back blacker: Europe returns to burning coal because of a shortage of natural gas

By Staff, Bloomberg, Via GWPF, June 15, 2021

German industry calls for impact assessment of decision to raise climate targets

By Edgar Meza, Clean Energy Wire, June 15, 2021

https://www.cleanenergywire.org/news/german-industry-calls-impact-assessment-decision-raise-climate-targets

Litigation Issues

Dutch court gets climate science wrong

By David Wojick, CFACT, June 9, 2021

https://www.cfact.org/2021/06/09/dutch-court-gets-climate-science-wrong/

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

Swiss CO2 law defeated at the ballot box

By Dominique Soguel-dit-Picard, Swiss Info, June 13, 2021

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/switzerland-votes-on-controversial-co2-law-/46695016

Heinz Schmid: Why the Swiss people rejected the new climate law

By Heinz Schmid, Switzerland, Via GWPF, June 14, 2021

“By consequence the result is a triumph of reason over propaganda. Which – and now I come back to what you said – shows that people vote much more intelligently than politicians and mainstream media believe, if presented with the key facts and arguments.”

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Why Was $66 Billion Spent on Renewables Before the Texas Blackouts? Because Big Wind and Big Solar Got $22 Billion in Subsidies

By Robert Bryce, Real Clear Energy, June 17, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/06/17/why_was_66_billion_spent_on_renewables_before_the_texas_blackouts_because_big_wind_and_big_solar_got_22_billion_in_subsidies_781862.html

[SEPP Comment: Industrial wind cannot blame natural gas plants for current greenouts.]

Wanna Live Forever? Become an Energy Tax Credit; They Can’t Seem to Die

By William Murry, C3 News, June 14, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Great photo of mountain top leveling for wind turbines.]

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, June 17, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559069-epa-announces-new-clean-air-advisors-after-firing-trump-appointees

NOAA gets first Senate-confirmed administrator since 2017

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, June 17, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559080-noaa-gets-first-senate-confirmed-administrator-since-2017

“‘I am thrilled to be back and am ready to hit the ground running,’ Spinrad said in a statement. ‘I am humbled to lead NOAA’s exceptional workforce on a mission so relevant to the daily lives of people across America and to the future health of our planet. And I will ensure that trust and scientific integrity will continue to be the foundation for all of our work.’” [Boldface added.]

Energy Issues – Non-US

Plan B minus

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 16, 2021

“But B2, rather remarkably, is to let governments hostile to our way of life develop fossil fuels and then hold us hostage to their monopoly to obtain surrender on strategic issues. And if it sounds incredibly reckless and stupid, well, don’t tell us. Tell Joe Biden and Angela Merkel. For instance, that Vladimir Putin is threatening to cut off natural gas to Ukraine if it resists being dismembered. Via a pipeline Biden and Merkel both support because it’s not, say, taking hydrocarbons from nasty old Canada but from the lovely Kremlin.”

Climate fears stop new gas plants in Europe, then cold hits and they go back to coal

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 16, 2021

Energy Issues — US

Renewables, renewables … a Texas-sized Truth Creeping In

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, June 16, 2021

“[Energy planner] Borlick: You may be right. I have stated earlier that the ERCOT market’s reliance on scarcity pricing did not foresee an environment with high penetration of zero-marginal cost resources. Back in 2005 I generically simulated an energy-only market to demonstrate how scarcity pricing would work. I never anticipated the mass introduction of renewables at that time.”

ERCOT issues conservation alert… Media blames natural gas

By David Middleton, WUWT, June 15, 2021

Texas Legislature Ignores Renewables in Grid Reform: More Problems Ahead (Peacock Interview)

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, June 15, 2021

Assessing HVDC Transmission for Impacts of Non‐Dispatchable Generation

By Staff, Energy Information Administration, June 2018

Washington’s Control of Energy

Biden’s oil lease ban lifted by federal judge

By Jennifer Dlouhy and Robert Bernson, World Oil, June 16, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.worldoil.com/news/2021/6/16/biden-s-oil-lease-ban-lifted-by-federal-judge

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Tom Switzer: Reports of fossil fuels’ death are greatly exaggerated

By Tom Switzer, The Australian, Via GWPF, June 15, 2021

Nuclear Energy and Fears

General Atomics to ship world’s most powerful magnet to ITER global fusion energy project

Major milestone in US contribution

Press Release, ITER, June 15, 2021

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/tca-gat060921.php

“ITER (“The Way” in Latin) is one of the most ambitious energy projects ever attempted. In southern France, a coalition of 35 nations is collaborating to build the largest and most powerful tokamak fusion device.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

By Liam Stoker, PV Tech, June 8, 2021

Link to report: Solar Risk Assessment: Quantitative Insights from the Industry Experts

By Staff, kWh Analytics, et al. 2020

https://www.kwhanalytics.com/solar-risk-assessment

Blowin’ In The Wind: Wind Energy Comes At A Cost

By Chuck Dinerstein, ACSH, June 9, 2021

https://www.acsh.org/news/2021/06/09/blowin-wind-wind-energy-comes-cost-15590

Still waiting for cost reductions

By Staff, GWPF, June 15, 2021

“Latest data reveals no revolution in offshore wind costs.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

California hydroelectric plant expected to shut down for the first time in 50 years

By Joseph Choi, The Hill, June 17, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559109-california-hydroelectric-plan-expected-to-shut-down-for-the-first

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Electric-Bus Inferno In Hanover-Germany…Explosive Fire Causes “Millions In Damages”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 11, 2021

EVs & Caravans [Trailers]

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2021

California Dreaming

The Killing of Kern County

By Joel Kotkin, Real Clear Energy, June 15, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/06/15/the_killing_of_kern_county_781600.html

Other News that May Be of Interest

Noctilucent clouds and a Beautiful Sunrise

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, June 17, 2021

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/06/noctilucent-clouds-and-beautiful-sunrise.html

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

Climate activists invest in property on beaches they say are disappearing

By Sarah Westwood, Washington Examiner, June 15, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/climate-activists-invest-property-beaches-climate-change-sea-rise

[SEPP Comment: Climate Envoy Kerry said it’s simple physics, but does not believe in it?]

Claim: An acceleration of coastal overtopping around the world

By Charles Rotter, WUWT, June 18, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Ask Gore, Obama, Kerry, Gates, etc. if they will be safe in their ocean front homes.]

Nazca-Style Debacle…Reckless Greenpeace Publicity Stunt Goes Awry! 2 Hospitalized… “No Regard For Safety”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 18, 2021

[SEPP Comment: He should have used natural fibers and natural propulsion?]

UK warned it is unprepared for climate chaos-Chris Stark

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2021

ARTICLES

1. Climate Policy by Judicial Decree

‘Sue and settle’ is back, this time to remake the U.S. economy.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, June 18, 2021

https://www.wsj.com/articles/climate-policy-by-judicial-decree-11624055355?mod=opinion_lead_pos2

TWTW Summary: After explaining that the administration cannot banish fossil fuels of impose carbon taxes the editorial speculates about a backup plan using court decree.

“Six years ago, progressive plaintiffs claimed to have discovered in the Constitution’s penumbra a right to a ‘stable climate system’ free from ‘dangerous levels of anthropogenic CO2.’ The U.S. government, they argued in a federal lawsuit, has failed to safeguard the youngest generation’s ‘fundamental constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property’ and ‘essential public trust resources.’

“The plaintiffs in Juliana v. U.S. sought a court order that required the federal government to develop a plan to ‘phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down excess atmospheric CO2.’ The Obama and Trump Justice Departments opposed the lawsuit. The Constitution nowhere mentions climate.

“The plaintiffs also lacked standing to sue because they hadn’t suffered an injury that could be traced to the U.S. government and which courts could redress. Yet a federal judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit. After four years of litigation, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel held the plaintiffs lacked standing and ordered the district court to dismiss the case.

“The panel noted the plaintiffs’ injunction request ‘call[ed] for no less than a fundamental transformation of this country’s energy system, if not that of the industrialized world’ and their demands could be met only ‘by the People’s ‘elected representatives, rather than by federal judges interpreting the basic charter of government for the entire country.’’

“But the plaintiffs then sought to amend their complaint to keep the case alive and have prodded the Biden Administration to negotiate a settlement to impose their demands. Lo, federal Judge Ann Aiken last month ordered the Justice Department to engage in settlement talks with the plaintiffs with a conference scheduled for June 23.

“There’s no reason to surrender since the U.S. government already won the case. That’s why 17 state Attorneys General are requesting to intervene in the lawsuit since they don’t trust that the Biden Justice Department won’t reach a ‘collusive settlement’ with the progressive plaintiffs.

“The Obama Administration often used this ‘sue and settle’ strategy to bypass Congress. Some 137 new Clean Air Act regulations were imposed as a result of legal settlements with green groups, including tighter ozone limits and new methane emissions standards. The Obama Administration’s climate ambitions were modest compared to President Biden’s, which include eliminating all carbon emissions from power generation by 2035 and from the U.S. economy by 2050.

“These goals not coincidentally align with those of the plaintiffs and would require re-engineering the U.S. economy, as the Ninth Circuit noted. Steel manufacturers would have to employ yet-to-be-developed carbon capture technology, fossil fuels would have to be purged from the grid, and beef production minimized.

“The Administration can’t mandate any of this under existing law or pass it through Congress. A consent decree imposed by a federal judge, however, would carry the force of law. It would also be profoundly anti-democratic, but that is where the climate left is these days. It will impose its will by any means possible.”

TWTW comment: Sue and settle is a gimmick corrupting the democratic principles of our government.

