Corrupt EPA stacks CASAC panel with agency grant cronies; Chair is top agency grant crony

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
By Steve Milloy

EPA has filled the seven-seat Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee with five agency grant recipients. The CASAC chairman will be the University of Washington’s Lianne Sheppard, the top recipient of agency grants ($65+ million). In 2018, Sheppard sued the Trump administration after being excluded from being an independent EPA science advisor because she was an agency grant recipient.

The four agency grant recipients included on the “independent”CASAC board include: Michelle Bell ($29 million), James Boylan ($229,770), Judith Chow ($449,456) and Mark Frampton ($36+ million). EPA completely ignored the recommendations of JunkScience.com, instead opting for a totally corrupt and rubber-stamping CASAC.

EPA’s CASAC will now be led by someone who gets paid to do research for EPA then gets to review and rubberstamp her and her colleagues’ (also EPA grant recipients) work.

No corruption here.

Move on.

Top EPA grant grubber Lianne Sheppard is now chairman of EPA’s CASAC board of outside advisors on air quality science.
14 Comments
commieBob
June 21, 2021 6:11 am

There has to be a law against that.
Bingo!

Richard Page
Reply to  commieBob
June 21, 2021 6:42 am

It’s then just the small matter of finding someone willing to take them on in court.

Thomas Gasloli
June 21, 2021 6:20 am

This is why the government should NOT fund research. It becomes a corrupt system where “science” confirms the grant funding agency’s policy goals.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
June 21, 2021 7:30 am

That Rubicon was crossed a long time ago and government funding of science is now wholly integrated with the neo-Keynesian belief that public funding is necessary in some areas of science to correct the “market failure” of underinvestment. “No bucks, no Buck Rogers” is a phrase that comes to mind. This also dovetails with the progressive mentality that if something is worth doing, the government should do it ,and, conversely, if the government isn’t doing something, it shouldn’t be done.

Unfortunately, given the huge sums involved, and what we’ve seen to date with climate and covid-19, “big science” is obviously way too convenient for governments and their rent-seeking supporters (conforming scientists, the press, universities, corporations, etc.) to undergo reforms in the short term. However, on the bright side, I do think the public is just starting to become suspicious of the fact that the “findings” of big science always seems to implicitly or explicitly require a bigger role for government activity in their lives.

Richard Page
June 21, 2021 6:37 am

Presumably every meeting starts with a sing along of “Happy days are here again!”

Pauleta
June 21, 2021 6:44 am

It’s Democrat style of follow the scieeeence. Just their brand of science, I understand these pesky facts will be ignored by the MSM

Bob Hoye
June 21, 2021 6:52 am

How science becomes “sleazence”.
!!

John Dueker
June 21, 2021 6:57 am

Why would we expect anything different from the Biden crime family?

Krishna Gans
June 21, 2021 7:28 am

Sorry for OT, the German Charité is testing a new drug against COV-19.
Usually the drug Niclosamid is used to fight tapeworms
In vitro it is 99% efficient

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 21, 2021 8:15 am

Further reading shows, it’s not a new treatment but is longer known to be effective

UNION Therapeutics: niclosamide against COVID-19“What’s interesting,” he adds, “is that niclosamide works on the host cell, not the virus, so it’s difficult for the virus to develop resistance. We’re very confident with the developments. We should be ready to announce patient study initiation soon. This could be the perfect stockpiling product and can be easily scaled to cover all of Europe. Ultimately this can help to avoid lockdowns and the economic disasters we’ve seen.” Watch this space.

Timo, not that one
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 21, 2021 8:39 am

This will be crushed by the MSM just as they shut down Ivermectin. With Ivermectin, there is a clear record of huge success killing CCP virus in several jurisdictions. There is criminality on many levels with this questionable pandemic.

Andy Pattullo
June 21, 2021 7:28 am

A sure sign the facts are not on your side is when you desperately need to be contender, judge and jury all at once in the contest of ideas.

Ron Long
June 21, 2021 7:46 am

Full-on Banana Republic style corruption. Welcome to the New World Order. Similar to the saying “one hand washes the other and they both get clean”. When Republicans return to political advantage there will be some serious house-cleaning.

Paul S
Reply to  Ron Long
June 21, 2021 8:16 am

What makes you think the Republicans will return to power (not that I fully wish them to do so). With such a massive and successful voter fraud last November and such little response from the cheated public, what is to prevent them from doing it again?

