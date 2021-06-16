penguins floating on ice
Alarmism Arctic

Celebrate: We’ve Finally Hit an “Irreversible” Climate Tipping Point

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
43 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Professor Markus Rex, we have finally crossed the line – though years of well funded research are required to confirm that we have messed up the planet.

Scientists fear global warming has already passed an irreversible ‘tipping point’

The scientist who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic has warned global warming may have already passed an irreversible tipping point.

The tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered, the scientist who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic has warned.

“The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far,” said Professor Markus Rex.

“And one can essentially ask if we haven’t already stepped on this mine and already set off the beginning of the explosion.”

Professor Rex led the world’s biggest mission to the North Pole, an expedition involving 300 scientists from 20 countries.

“Only evaluation in the coming years will allow us to determine if we can still save the year-round Arctic sea ice through forceful climate protection or whether we have already passed this important tipping point in the climate system,” Professor Rex added, urging rapid action to halt warming.

Stefanie Arndt, who specialises in sea ice physics, said it was “painful to know that we are possibly the last generation who can experience an Arctic which still has a sea ice cover in the summer”.

Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/scientists-fear-global-warming-has-already-passed-an-irreversible-tipping-point

I’ve experienced arctic ice, I once spent a few days in Bodø. It was cold. The Maelstrom at Saltstraumen was pretty, and the snow capped mountains were glorious. Lots of pretty Scandinavians. There were some odd things for sale in the shops. One of the towns in Bodø municipality would make a great place for a party, if the ice actually melts away, and if you are someone who doesn’t mind if things get a bit weird. But lets just say I’m not exactly rushing to book my ticket.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
June 16, 2021 10:05 am

“The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far,” said Professor Markus Rex.

Yawn! I’m gonna go take a nap.

Regards,
Bob

10
Reply
Jeff in Calgary
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
June 16, 2021 10:20 am

This article would be more believable if the summer ice had actually disappeared.

11
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Jeff in Calgary
June 16, 2021 10:23 am

Just wait until Guam capsizes, you’ll see.

6
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Jeff in Calgary
June 16, 2021 10:47 am

Yes, a handmade tale.

0
Reply
Catcracking
Reply to  Jeff in Calgary
June 16, 2021 11:03 am

How can a so called scientist not understand the meaning of disappeared?

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
June 16, 2021 10:44 am

How many years have they been predicting the arctic ice death spiral was about to start?

1
Reply
Ron Long
June 16, 2021 10:06 am

Eric, if we have already passed the tipping point we might as well party! I’ll jump in my SUV and drive around the neighborhood a few times.

15
Reply
Pauleta
June 16, 2021 10:07 am

One important step to avoid climate collapse would be to cease all CO2 emissions from sciency things, like an expedition of 300 people to the Arctic, which is definitely something that would impact tremendously the local environment.

Another thing, as the tipping point was already crossed, we can scale back climate research (after all, if we are doomed, let’s not worry about these things, and spend some money on having fun, right), and eliminate this superflous spending. If we can cancel the pension of these sycophants too, that would be a big morale boost to everyone, as they will really show they care.

12
Reply
Ron Long
June 16, 2021 10:11 am

I’m guessing, Eric, that the picture of the 5 penguins, in a story about the arctic, are from the archive because the polar bears ate them all some time ago.

8
Reply
SMC
Reply to  Ron Long
June 16, 2021 10:18 am

So, if polar bears ate all the penguins in the arctic, why didn’t the polar bears move to the Antarctic so they could have more penguins? :))

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  SMC
June 16, 2021 10:22 am

Polar bear are very good swimmer, but that distance is a bit to long, and the question is, did they pay attention in Geography / Biology at school 😀

2
Reply
Ken Irwin
Reply to  SMC
June 16, 2021 10:42 am

Then it wouldn’t be the Antarctic – which means No Bears,

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  SMC
June 16, 2021 10:50 am

A prerogative of white bear privilege is to feed on seals and walruses. Think of the pups!

0
Reply
Philip Mulholland
June 16, 2021 10:11 am

I love the photograph of Emperor Penguins.

2
Reply
Pillage Idiot
June 16, 2021 10:13 am

The loss of Arctic sea ice is only a tipping point if the result is a positive temperature feedback.

This simpleton version of the science is: sea ice has a higher albedo than open water, therefore warming.

This is of course the opposite of what the data shows. The years with the biggest ice melts (and the most open water) are the years that have the biggest subsequent ice formation seasons.

5
Reply
Gregory Kelly
June 16, 2021 10:17 am

Were they all Gorebal warming ‘Fanny Kissers’ group, or were there some TRUE scientist?

1
Reply
E. Schaffer
June 16, 2021 10:17 am

“Climate science” is well beyond the tipping point of bullshit. Just see how badly they messed up the “greenhouse effect”, and what a little bit of forensic analysis reveals..

https://greenhousedefect.com/basic-greenhouse-defects/the-beast-under-the-bed-part-2

GHE3.png
2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 16, 2021 10:27 am

You really need to quit beating that dead horse. You choose to misunderstand the actual science. Your speculations are not actual science. Dicking around with made-up numbers is not real science.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 16, 2021 10:58 am

A discernment of heat, radiation, and temperature is in order. A review of attribution, conversion and transport efficacy would also serve to minimize the chaos forcing analytical defects.

0
Reply
Terry
June 16, 2021 10:18 am

If we’re done, we’re done, so let’s now shut up about it.

4
Reply
Krishna Gans
June 16, 2021 10:18 am

One and the most disappointing tipping point been triggered is the complete idiocy of the statemants author.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
June 16, 2021 10:20 am

Eric,
I’m surprised that there was ice on the sea at Bodo. I have been many times to Narvik in the winter which is further north and never saw ice on the sea there, and In Murmansk in January the sea was ice free as well.

But taking the photo of the penguins must have been very expensive, given that transporting them to the Arctic must have cost a fortune.

2
Reply
SAMURAI
June 16, 2021 10:21 am

Oh, my…. Another “cow-tipping point” has been tipped…

“I love the smell of panic in the morning…. it reminds me of….victory…”

These poor Fascist “scientists” will soon be looking for other lines of work after the PDO and AMO ocean cycles reenter their respective 30-year cool cycles and global temps slowly fall, and Arctic Sea Ice Extents begin to slowly increase as they did from 1880~1913 and 1945~1978 during the last PDO/AMO cool cycles…

I hear the food service industry is desperately looking for new employees..

2
Reply
David Holliday
June 16, 2021 10:22 am

Complete BS! What a joke. There is no way I can take the people seriously. Junk scientists.

6
Reply
Ralph Dave Westfall
June 16, 2021 10:22 am

The only tipping point professor Rex needs to worry about is when more people finally realize that this is all a scam.

The Arctic was supposed to be ice-free by 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 or 2020. I wonder what date he is suggesting?
https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-of-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions/

5
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ralph Dave Westfall
June 16, 2021 10:25 am

Not “or” but “and”. 😀

0
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Ralph Dave Westfall
June 16, 2021 10:34 am

” I wonder what date he is suggesting?”

The second Tuesday of next week.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Ralph Dave Westfall
June 16, 2021 10:49 am

He quite purposely did not provide a date. It’s just inevitable that someone time in the nebulous future, it’s gonna happen.

They’ve learned not to make actual predictions that can be proven wrong.

0
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 16, 2021 10:45 am

Dragon glass.. did in the white walkers

Last edited 1 hour ago by rbabcock
0
Reply
Steve Keohane
June 16, 2021 10:42 am

So, just how much Arctic ice was there 4-6Kya when the oceans were 2 meters deeper?

1
Reply
n.n
June 16, 2021 10:43 am

Woke and wobbly. They reached a viability tripping point three trimesters (i.e. 3 decades) ago.

That said, with the progress of polar bears and carnivorous appetites in service to unPlanned cubs, there is unprecedented risk to seal lives. Donate to World Walrus Foundation (WWF, not that one), a project between walruses, seals, and other victims of white bear privilege.

Think of the pups! Don’t let Planned Puphood progress in darkness. #HateLovesAbortion

Last edited 1 hour ago by n.n
1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
June 16, 2021 10:46 am

This is good, with a tipping point passed, there is no longer any need to worry about CARBON CARBON CARBON.

0
Reply
dk_
June 16, 2021 10:56 am

The expedition returned to Germany in October after 389 days drifting through the Arctic, bringing home devastating proof of a dying Arctic Ocean and warnings of ice-free summers in just decades.

The ice was only half as thick and temperatures measured 10 degrees higher than during the Fram expedition undertaken by explorers and scientists Fridtjof Nansen and Hjalmar Johansen in the 1890s.

I’ll predict that the statement was probably written in draft before the expedition started. They had plenty of time to fill in the details. While listing many first-time accomplishments in instrumentation and sampling, abd brought back “15 terabytes of data,” they compared their modern findings to those readings taken in an 1893-96 expedition.

from NSIDC

N_daily_extent_hires.png
Last edited 50 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
markl
June 16, 2021 10:57 am

Great! Can we stop hearing about it now?

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
June 16, 2021 11:01 am

Why send 300 scientists from 20 countries when one competent one would be enough?

4
Reply
bluecat57
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
June 16, 2021 11:36 am

On the off chance that the cruise ship sinks.

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
June 16, 2021 11:02 am

Stefanie Arndt, who specialises in sea ice physics, said it was “painful to know that we are possibly the last generation who can experience an Arctic which still has a sea ice cover in the summer”.

Poor Stefanie! I guess your sea ice physics superpowers won’t be needed anymore. At least now you’ll have time to properly raise your children.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Mr. Lee
2
Reply
Alba
June 16, 2021 11:08 am

may have already passed
may have already been triggered
And one can essentially ask
Only evaluation in the coming years
we are possibly 
Don’t all these highly-qualified and eminent scientists KNOW, for goodness sake? Haven’t they heard: the science is settled.

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
June 16, 2021 11:17 am

First of all, *if* the sea ice all disappeared would that be a natural change or something we caused? They can’t even answer that question using science.

Secondly, I could care less if all the sea ice disappears – no change to sea level and fewer icebergs to take out ships.

Thirdly, what do they suppose happens to the sea ice when they use ice breakers to cut through it constantly to *study* it?

0
Reply
Stephen Lindsay-Yule
June 16, 2021 11:21 am

The arctic has lost 4 million square kilometers since February, currently 10.23 million square kilometer. Antarctic has gained over 10 million square km. Currently 13.47 million square km. Global sea ice is at 23 million square kilometers. Why focused on one pole where land heat contributes to melt. Noticed sea surface temperature normal are similar to Antarctic sea surface temperatures (ignoring environment differences). Antarctic sea has winds of an ice sheet (up to -30°), while arctic sea has winds off hot land (up to 30°C). Reason we see red sea surface anomalies.

0
Reply
Notanacademic
June 16, 2021 11:27 am

The Bowhead whales seem to like the Arctic this side of the tipping point. I thought whales were supposed to be intelligent do they not realise we and them are doomed.

0
Reply
bluecat57
June 16, 2021 11:36 am

Again?
Kinda loses its impact after the first 3 times

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

