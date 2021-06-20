COP conferences United Nations

Covid Problems Disrupting UN Climate Negotiations

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

You couldn’t make it up; Internet glitches, delegates too lazy to match timezones, and China objecting to the presence of observers at negotiations on transparency.

Climate change: UN virtual talks make little progress

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

Exhausted delegates have concluded three weeks of virtual climate negotiations with little progress on key issues. 

The UN subsidiary bodies meeting was meant to clear the decks ahead of the major COP26 gathering in Glasgow in November. 

But technical glitches, and multiple time zones scuppered attempts to find common ground.

Developing nations are also concerned that a lack of vaccines may limit their ability to take part in the Glasgow conference. 

But the UK says it will ensure all accredited delegates will get their jabs ahead of the summit. 

The challenges of delegates in differing time zones with varying internet connections made these difficult negotiations a real struggle. 

“I think this was technically challenging for many parties, connectivity problems compounded and complicated the trust deficits that exist,” said Quamrul Chowdhury, a climate negotiator from Bangladesh.

“Even the low hanging fruits couldn’t be harvested,” he told BBC News.

As well as the technical challenges, there were issues with access for observers with China objecting to their presence at talks on transparency.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-57520510

I suspect COP26 will proceed anyway, despite this shambolic leadup. I mean, it is not like anyone expects genuine progress at a COP conference, even in a normal year.

4 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Curious George
June 20, 2021 2:09 pm

It seems to be a really diverse group. Diversity means that not everybody should be competent.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Curious George
8
Reply
B Clarke
June 20, 2021 2:11 pm

Sounds like a big excuse, something else is going on that we are not being told.

4
Reply
Philo
Reply to  B Clarke
June 20, 2021 3:24 pm

Actually, in all the recent COP meetings something always was going on that wasn’t published or even clearly discussed.

0
Reply
Warren
June 20, 2021 2:12 pm

Going well then . . .

2
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Warren
June 20, 2021 2:28 pm

First of all, the conference is absolutely going to take place, as the delegates from Azerbaijan thru to Zimbabwe are not about to miss their all expense paid luxury vacation in Scotland.

But what the “virtual climate negotiations” have revealed is that there is no possibility of any genuine agreement occurring there. They are developing their excuse for this failure in advance, so that they don’t need to interrupt any of the dinner parties trying to think one up.

9
Reply
cirby
Reply to  Robert Hanson
June 20, 2021 2:57 pm

It’s like the one they had in Cancun a decade or so back, where the weather turned unseasonably cool and cloudy at the start of the show.

All of the important people went home, leaving the pencil-pushers to make generic speeches for the rest of the week.

3
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  cirby
June 20, 2021 3:49 pm

I am SO hoping for unusually bitter cold and miserable rain. Oh wait, isn’t that the norm for November in Glasgow? I’m hoping for record low temperatures and power failures due to no wind.

0
Reply
Randle Dewees
June 20, 2021 2:21 pm

Web meetings and telcons. Europe and GB are early in the day, so naturally they schedule normal (for them) working hour meetings. Most everyone else has to get up really early (or stay up really late). I hated this, many 5AM telcons I had to get up at 3:30 in my day

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Randle Dewees
June 20, 2021 2:29 pm

I wouldn’t get up either, if I’d been promised a share of 100billion at the Paris agreement, only now to be told you can’t have it but we still need your support, thats called taking the pxxx were I come from.

3
Reply
Smart Rock
June 20, 2021 2:24 pm

“Developing nations are also concerned that a lack of vaccines high class call girls may limit their ability to take part in the Glasgow conference”

6
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Smart Rock
June 20, 2021 2:31 pm

I thought the US gave away their expiring vaccines…I guess nobody wants the old stuff. Maybe they should switch to a born on date 🤔

1
Reply
markl
June 20, 2021 3:07 pm

Me thinks everyone is getting tired of the whole scam. Let’s see, everyone gets together and makes all kinds of virtue signaling promises/goals. No one meets the goals. No one. Then money is promised to some nations who otherwise wouldn’t give a crap about CC but have been convinced they are victims of prosperous nations. No money is handed out because what little was given is swallowed by the UN with no traces. So no money. 20+ years of the same thing and countries have bigger, more pressing, and real problems of their own and the sky hasn’t fallen.

4
Reply
Dave Fair
June 20, 2021 3:08 pm

The problem in a nutshell: Little countries demanding big bucks to go along with the big countries’ expensive virtue signaling. Big countries cannot guile their taxpayers to cough up the big bucks. Little countries cannot afford virtue signaling and won’t agree to big countries’ schemes. Gridlock.

Since it is the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and small countries outnumber the large countries, the votes are not there to compel any action at the UN level. Even if they could somehow get consensus at the UN, the U.S. taxpayer won’t go along with big spending schemes that benefit others. That is why the powers-that-be are trying to brand the GND as a jobs program. That might work … up until the Senate Appropriations Committee has to start voting.

0
Reply
Douglas Pollock
June 20, 2021 3:20 pm

Again and as usual, the only agreement that will finally be reached at COP26 will be the place and date of COP27.

4
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

COP conferences

COP26 heading for the rocks?

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
COP conferences

Former COP26 chief says there is ‘question mark’ over event taking place

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism United Nations

UN Climate Message: “We are rapidly reaching the point of no return”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
United Nations

UNFCCC Extends the Deadline for Climate Award Entries

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

COP conferences United Nations

Covid Problems Disrupting UN Climate Negotiations

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Little Ice Age Sea ice

Ice Follies

6 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Oil and Gas

The Looming Oil Shock

10 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Lawsuits

Euro Courts Infringing On Freedom Of Science…Climate Science Being Decided By Courts Instead Of By Proof

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: