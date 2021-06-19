Radiative Imbalance

New NASA Study Claim: Earth has been trapping heat at an alarming new rate

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

June 19th, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

“The magnitude of the increase is unprecedented.”

new study published by NASA’s Norman Loeb and co-authors examines the CERES satellite instruments’ measurements of how Earth’s radiative energy budget has changed. The period they study is rather limited, 2005-2019, probably to be able to use the most extensive Argo float deep-ocean temperature data.

The study includes some rather detailed partitioning of what sunlight-reflecting and infrared-emitting processes are responsible for the changes, which is very useful. They also point out that the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) is responsible for some of what they see in the data, while anthropogenic forcings (and feedbacks from all natural and human-caused forcings) presumably account for the rest.

One of the encouraging results for NASA’s CERES Team is that the rate of increase in the accumulation of radiant energy in the climate system is the same in the satellite observations as it is when computed from in situ data, primarily the Argo float measurements of the upper half of the ocean depths. It should be noted, however, that the absolute value of the imbalance cannot be measured by the CERES satellite instruments; instead, the ocean warming is used to make a “energy-balanced” adjustment to the satellite data (which is the “EB” in the CERES EBAF dataset). Nevertheless, the CERES dataset is proving to be extremely valuable, even if its absolute accuracy is not as high as we would like in climate research.

The main problem I have is with the media reporting of these results. The animated graph in the Verge article shows a planetary energy imbalance of about 0.5 W/m2 in 2005 increasing to about 1.0 W/m2 in 2019.

First of all, the 0.5 to 1.0 W/m2 energy imbalance is much smaller than our knowledge of any of the natural energy flows in the climate system. It can be compared to the estimated natural energy flows of 235-245 W/m2 in and out of the climate system on an annual basis, approximately 1 part in 300.

Secondly, since we don’t have good global energy imbalance measurements before this period, there is no justification for the claim, “the magnitude of the increase is unprecedented.” To expect the natural energy flows in the climate system to stay stable to 1 part in 300 over thousands of years has no scientific basis, and is merely a statement of faith. We have no idea whether such changes have occurred in centuries past.

This is not to fault the CERES data. I think that NASA’s Bruce Wielicki and Norm Loeb have done a fantastic job with these satellite instruments and their detailed processing of those data.

What bothers me is the alarmist language attached to (1) such a tiny number, and (2) the likelihood that no one will bother to mention the authors attribute part of the change to a natural climate cycle, the PDO.

John Shewchuk
June 19, 2021 6:12 pm

So what’s new — the earth has been a greenhouse for 4.5 billion years. And … OMG … it was ice free at least once before. More importantly, no one has ever died from climate change … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaSvvzOPY_Q

Rory Forbes
Reply to  John Shewchuk
June 19, 2021 6:42 pm

More importantly, no one has ever died from climate change

I wholeheartedly agree. It would have to be the most protracted death ever recorded.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 19, 2021 6:52 pm

Now that’s funny. I can just see Hollywood making an epic movie … “Man dies from a 1.5 millimeter flood.”

Mike McMillan
Reply to  John Shewchuk
June 19, 2021 7:14 pm

The irony is that the victim was okay until they applied the 0.3 mm/yr Glacial Isostatic Adjustment.

Chris Morris
June 19, 2021 6:13 pm

That energy inbalance is almost certainly smaller than the measurement errors, That would mean they were graphing noise.

Pat Frank
Reply to  Chris Morris
June 19, 2021 6:34 pm

Ignoring measurement error and model error is StOP for climate science these days. Chris.

Pretty much none of what they announce in an AGW context has any physical meaning.

Scissor
Reply to  Chris Morris
June 19, 2021 6:52 pm

We had a thunderstorm roll through here in the Front Range of Colorado this afternoon and the temperature dropped about 30F in a half an hour. I’m glad the cooling stopped because at that rate all atomic motion would have ceased in about 8 hours.

The rain was very welcome as my rain barrel had become dry about a week ago. Now I can go back to worrying whether it will warm by a degree in the next 50 years.

bdgwx
Reply to  Chris Morris
June 19, 2021 6:57 pm

In-situ measurement uncertainty is pretty low. Loeb et al report 0.77 W/m^2 +/- 0.06 from 2005-2019. Satellite measurements from the net radiation flux is 0.77 W/m^2 +/- 0.48. Yes, CERES data has high measurement uncertainty, but it is still statistically significant. When I convert this into the period 2010-2018 I get right at 0.87 W/m^2 +/- 0.06 for In-situ and 0.87 W/m^2 +/- 0.48 for CERES. This compares to Schuckmann 2020 of +0.87 W/m^2 +/- 0.12. The agreement between Loeb and Schuckmann couldn’t be better. And when I combine the PDFs of these 3 estimates I get +0.87 W/m^2 +/- 0.04. The EEI is significantly larger than measurement error here.

Nick Stokes
June 19, 2021 6:18 pm

” (1) such a tiny number”
Tiny? Imbalance of 1 W/m2 is enough to heat the atmosphere by 1°C every four months, which we couldn’t sustain for long.

Fortunately the sea has more heat capacity. But still, you actually need to calculate what “tiny” can do.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 19, 2021 6:34 pm

Go on, I’ll bite. What can tiny do? Do you own a calculator?

Dave Fair
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 19, 2021 6:51 pm

The short period studied ends on a freaking double Super El Nino, along with some help from the PDO phase, Nick. Since the satellite-derived atmospheric temperatures are falling towards those values that existed at the beginning of the study period, where are we seeing the result of all this forcing? Lets give CERES and Argo a few more years to work before we declare a climate catastrophe in the making. And one part in three hundred is still tiny, below the measurement uncertainty.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 19, 2021 7:12 pm

Additionally, Nick, modern climate science does not understand the climate system in sufficient detail to calculate what will happen with such tiny perturbations. Anyway, the UN IPCC CliSciFi practitioners still deny that the tropospheric hot spot does not exist. I might listen more to them if they didn’t ignore decades of observations.

SMC
June 19, 2021 6:21 pm

What bothers me is the alarmist language attached…”

It’s all about the message. Everything for the message, nothing outside the message, nothing against the message.

It doesn’t matter how good, bad, logical, or absurd the information or study is.

Dave Fair
Reply to  SMC
June 19, 2021 6:57 pm

Still, this is a valuable study that moves science forward. It is unfortunate that alarmists have to bend the propaganda to fit the OMG narrative.

another ian
Reply to  SMC
June 19, 2021 7:09 pm

Ever heard of “The Nudge Unit”?

https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2021/06/17/today-out-shopping-in-sheep-afornia/#comment-146559

Following the comments leads to “the nudge unit” has an office in Sydney – and New York among others

bdgwx
June 19, 2021 6:30 pm

This is consistent with Schuckmann 2020 which estimated +0.87 W/m^2 +/- 0.12 from 2010-2018.

philincalifornia
June 19, 2021 6:33 pm

I didn’t even bother reading it because I knew that the only way I would be alarmed, marginally, is how they’re lying harder, but I predicted that 5 or 10 years ago.

Cyber-circular file.

Steve Case
June 19, 2021 6:38 pm

Trenbeth’s “Global Energy Budget” was updated March 2009 to show an imbalance of 0.9w/M² I wonder how that came about, might have gone something like this:

Once upon a time on a bright sunny morning a few years back, Dr. James Hansen was looking at Kevin Trenberth’s iconic “World Energy Budget”
comment image

when he choked on his morning coffee because he realized that the darn thing balanced. That’s right, energy in equaled energy out. You see, he’s been saying for some time now that heat energy is slowly building up in Earth’s climate system and that’s not going to happen if the energy budget is balanced. 

So he did some fast calculations, snatched up his cell phone and punched in Trenberth’s number.

“Hi Kev, Hansen here, how’s it goin’ with you? Got a minute?”

“Sure Doc, what’s up?”

“Glad you asked. I’ve been looking at your energy budget and it balances, can you fix that?”

“What do you mean fix it, it’s supposed to balance?”

“Kev, listen carefully now, if it balances, heat will never build up in the system do you see where I’m going?”

“Uh I’m not sure, can you tell me a little more?”

“Come on Kev don’t you get it? I need heat to build up in the system. My papers say that heat is in the pipeline, there’s a slow feedback, there’s an imbalance between radiation in and radiation out. Your Energy Budget diagram says it balances. Do you understand now?”

“Gotcha Doc, I’ll get right on it” [starts to hang up the phone]

“WAIT! I need an imbalance of point nine Watts per square meter [0.9 Wm²] for everything to work out right.”

“Uh Doc, what if it doesn’t come out to that?”

“Jeez Kev! Just stick it in there. Run up some of the numbers for back-radiation so it looks like an update, glitz up the graphics a little and come up with some gobbledygook of why you re-did the chart you know how to do that sort of thing don’t you?”

“Sure do Doc, consider it done” [click]

And so here’s the new chart:
comment image

I’ve run the numbers, and 0.9 Wm² will warm the ocean 600 meters deep about 1/2°C in a little over 40 years. Truly amazing stuff. The noon-day sun puts out nearly 1370 wm² and these guys are claiming they’ve added up all the chaotic movements of heat over the entire planet and have determined an imbalance of 0.9 Wm². That’s an accuracy to five places. No plus or minus error bars or anything. 

What it means is, all of the components

Reflected by clouds, Reflected by aerosols, Reflected by atmospheric gases, Reflected by surface, Absorbed by the surface, Absorbed by the atmosphere, Thermals, Evaporation, Transpiration, Latent heat, Emitted by clouds, Emitted by atmosphere, Atmospheric Window, AND Back radiation!

need to have an accuracy to those five places or better for the 0.9 Wm² to be true.

Perhaps Hansen didn’t ring up Trenberth and bully him into changing his chart but, Trenberth did change it to show an imbalance and I bet he did so because he realized that if it balanced like his 1997 version, heat wouldn’t build up. 

And we all are supposed to sit still for this sort of thing.

Christopher Hanley
June 19, 2021 6:42 pm

If it must be a whole number I prefer +1 rather than -1 W/m2.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Christopher Hanley
2hotel9
June 19, 2021 7:01 pm

Trapping it? Really? Where, up NASA’s a$$?

Andy Espersen
June 19, 2021 7:07 pm

“What bothers me most is the alarmist language ………” Everything these days is perceived with alarm. The safer and the more secure human beings and their civilisation have become – the more alarmed and fearful of everything have they developed : the weather in 100 years – sea-level rise – dying from influenza, etc. -etc.; whoever worried greatly about such in earlier times.

