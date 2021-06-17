Climate Politics

China Puts Economy First, Climate Last

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JUNE 16, 2021

By Paul Homewood

This bit of news may all sound a bit arcane, but it is actually hugely significant:

Authorities have limited the scope of a carbon-trading scheme as driving growth takes priority

 
China’s top economic planners have put the brakes on attempts by environmental officials to reduce carbon emissions as driving growth takes priority over meeting climate targets for now, according to people familiar with the matter.
Officials at China’s main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, have limited the initial scope of a national carbon-trading system, which is set to go into full operation later this month after pilot projects in eight Chinese cities.

 
The economic planning office has also gained the upper hand in negotiations over drafting a detailed road map to fulfil leader Xi Jinping’s pledges to achieve a peak in carbon-dioxide emission before 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060, the people said.
The environmental ministry has risen in prominence over the past decade and had in recent months appeared to be newly empowered to exert more influence, but the recent developments show the economic agency, which sets China’s energy and emissions targets, still has greater clout.

 
The dynamic of competing environmental and economic priorities is hardly unique to China. Lawmakers in the U.S. have blocked attempts to pass a national cap-and-trade market for carbon emissions over concerns about the impact on businesses and the economy, although California and states in the northeast have adopted their own systems.

 
China’s actions are being closely watched as the world’s largest carbon emitter. Mr. Xi has said that China will reach a peak in its carbon emissions before 2030, but he hasn’t elaborated on how the country will achieve that goal.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has urged his counterpart Xie Zhenhua to pursue more ambitious climate actions in the near term, but hasn’t said specifically what he is urging China to do. Leaders of the Group of Seven nations are expected to discuss putting pressure on China to reduce its financing for coal projects overseas when they meet this weekend in the U.K. 

   
After Mr. Xi’s pledge in September, one of his top lieutenants, Vice-Premier Han Zheng, called in October for environmental officials to accelerate the launch of a national carbon market and formulate a carbon road map, signalling to Chinese policy observers that they would be charged with drafting the plans for meeting the targets.


But in March when China’s cabinet enumerated the bodies charged with drafting the road map, the economic planning agency was listed first—not the environmental officials. Beijing also set up a group of high-level party members last month to cut across bureaucratic structures, issue guidance and oversee the road map. Three out of the five members of its leadership were senior economic cadres.
Separately, when the environmental ministry released the initial rules for the emissions trading system in December, they were more limited than initially proposed.

 
The scheme will, for instance, involve only about 2,200 companies in the power sector, which is responsible for an estimated 30% of China’s total emissions, instead of the 6,000 companies from eight sectors that were in the initial proposal.
Rather than the absolute caps on emissions proposed by environmental officials, Chinese companies will start off with relative allowances, using benchmarks based on previous years’ performances, giving them more wiggle-room.
Behind the scenes, economic planners had weakened provisions of the scheme, fearing the potential impact on growth, according to people familiar with the matter.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-economic-officials-temper-climate-efforts-11623241401?mc_cid=9f01fc38c1&mc_eid=870a48a53b

What it tells us is that the environmental lobby in China is toothless, the proverbial paper tiger.

I have always had doubts about the power and independence of the green lobby there. After all, we know that no organisation is truly independent of the state, or at least not for long! This news does indeed confirm that they are little more than window dressing, there to impress western governments than wield any real power.

When the chips are down, China will always put the economy first.

dk_
June 17, 2021 6:07 am

A green lobby of the CCP is for show. Propaganda is the point. Of course it would take the priorities of the dictatorship.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  dk_
June 17, 2021 6:51 am

China sees the fear of CO2 as the stealth weapon that will enable them to take over the world by causing their economic competitors to undermine themselves. To their credit. they understand that there’s no middle ground between China first and China last.

rah
June 17, 2021 6:08 am

IMO, a better title would be ‘China puts economy first, environment last’.

Lloyd L. Hatch
June 17, 2021 6:10 am

I wish the environmental lobby in the US wasn’t so crazy. I think there is a reasonable balance between care for the environment and promotion of growth and the balance is tilted way off kilter in favor of the environment.

I enjoy clean air and water but the wetland regulations etc. are crazy. Don’t even get me started on global warming s*#t.

Bruce Ranta
Reply to  Lloyd L. Hatch
June 17, 2021 6:22 am

What I fail to grasp is why concern for the environment (by the green activists) is focused laser-like on CO2. It’s non-sensical… oh…..right……

ResourceGuy
June 17, 2021 6:17 am

A better title:

China is more efficient at managing growth and climate propaganda

Biden borrows

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 17, 2021 6:59 am

“Biden steals” — has no intention of ever paying anything back.

Rod Evans
June 17, 2021 6:17 am

Doesn’t China have a semi literate child with anger issues they should be taking instructions from, like we in the West like to do?……

hunterson7
June 17, 2021 6:33 am

I would humbly point out that President Trump was correct:
China benefits from the Idiocratic climate policies being pushed by the “climate consensus”. And that nothing either China or the Idiocratic West does will have any meaningful impact on climate, for good or bad.

ResourceGuy
June 17, 2021 6:34 am

China has lacked massive policy failure since the Cultural Revolution while the U.S. and EU are still in the process of building up theirs. It takes time, just ask the Iranian people or the historians of the Dark Ages.

Timo, not that one
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 17, 2021 6:42 am

What the h*ll does that mean?

Peta of Newark
June 17, 2021 7:04 am

and while The west is fixated on Climate, are building, shipping selling vast amounts of cheap, designed to fail, junk.
Brain dead western Govs love that because it not only lowers their CO2 emissions but, the cheap goods leaves more money in folks’ pockets that Gov takes off them (less painfully than otherwise) in tax

It is exactly why in UK and Europe, farming was ‘subsidized’
Govs would receive epic backlash for taxing food, so tried to make it cheap and get their tax revenue from other consumer expenditure.
Hence = Value Added Tax (UK) or General Sales tax ‘most everywhere else

Farming became a total mess because the merchants (cronies), in the feed, fert, machinery and chemicals trades simply lifted their prices and hoovered up all the money the farmers ever got.
Hence why Nitrogen fert in the UK was always £100 per tonne more than even in Europe, while Roundup in the UK was Ten Times the price it was in subsidy free Aus and NZ and a really basic 4WD little 80HP tractor in the UK costs as much as a Tesla!

While the going is good, the Chinese are going hell-4-leather until folks in the West wake up and realise what’s happening.

Then watch all that cheap shyte turn into very expensive shyte. Overnight

Just like Neodymium did a few years back
Went up in price by a factor of 20 simply when Enercon said they were gonna, and did, use it in their Government Mandated (read= people were coerced into buying) wind turbines

