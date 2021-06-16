Climate Politics Opinion

Icebergs drifting from Canada to Southern Florida

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

 These 3D perspective views of the seafloor bathymetry from multibeam sonar offshore of South Carolina show numerous grooves carved by drifting icebergs. As iceberg keels plow into the seafloor, they dig deep grooves that push aside boulders and piles of sand and mud along their tracks. Sediment cores from nearby buried iceberg scours were used to determine when these icebergs travelled south along the coast. Credit: Jenna Hill, U.S. Geological Survey, Pacific Coastal & Marine Science Center

WHOI has issued the following press release about icebergs and ice ages.

From Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

June 16, 2021

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution & United States Geological Survey data shows how icebergs drifted more than 5,000km during the last glaciation

Woods Hole, MA (June 16,2021) — Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) climate modeler Dr. Alan Condron and United States Geological Survey (USGS) research geologist Dr. Jenna Hill have found evidence that massive icebergs from roughly 31,000 years ago drifted more than 5000km (> 3,000 miles) along the eastern United States coast from Northeast Canada all the way to southern Florida. These findings were published today in Nature Communications.

Using high resolution seafloor mapping, radiocarbon dating and a new iceberg model, the team analyzed about 700 iceberg scours (“plow marks” on the seafloor left behind by the bottom parts of icebergs dragging through marine sediment ) from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina to the Florida Keys. The discovery of icebergs in this area opens a door to understanding the interactions between icebergs/glaciers and climate.

“The idea that icebergs can make it to Florida is amazing,” said Condron. “The appearance of scours at such low latitudes is highly unexpected not only because of the exceptionally high melt rates in this region, but also because the scours lie beneath the northward flowing Gulf Stream.”

“We recovered the marine sediment cores from several of these scours, and their ages align with a known period of massive iceberg discharge known as Heinrich Event 3. We also expect that there are younger and older scours features that stem from other discharge events, given that there are hundreds of scours yet to be sampled,” added Hill.

To study how icebergs reached the scour sites, Condron developed a numerical iceberg model that simulates how icebergs drift and melt in the ocean. The model shows that icebergs can only reach the scour sites when massive amounts of glacial meltwater (or glacial outburst floods) are released from Hudson Bay. “These floods create a cold, fast flowing, southward coastal current that carries the icebergs all the way to Florida” says Condron. “The model also produces ‘scouring’ on the seafloor in the same places as the actual scours”

The ocean water temperatures south of Cape Hatteras are about 20-25°C (68-77°F). According to Condron and Hill, for icebergs to reach the subtropical scour locations in this region, they must have drifted against the normal northward direction of flow — the opposite direction to the Gulf Stream. This indicates that the transport of icebergs to the south occurs during large-scale, but brief periods of meltwater discharge.

“What our model suggests is that these icebergs get caught up in the currents created by glacial meltwater, and basically surf their way along the coast. When a large glacial lake dam breaks, and releases huge amounts of fresh water into the ocean, there’s enough water to create these strong coastal currents that basically move the icebergs in the opposite direction to the Gulf Stream, which is no easy task” Condron said.

Read the full press release here.

3.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scott
June 16, 2021 6:07 pm

During the last Ice Age maximum the gulf stream flowed directly east towards Spain not north East towards Great Britain. The current against the Sea ice shelf maximum Was a backflow from east to west therefore the glaciers coming off of the Canadian ice sheet would have been moving with the current as it recycled back towards Florida not contrary to it

3
Reply
SAMURAI
Reply to  Scott
June 16, 2021 9:09 pm

Scott-san:

Please check out the below link showing out the cooling Gulf Stream that has been going on for almost a year.

Perhaps this is an indicator the AMO is about to reenter its 30-year cool cycle which will bring much colder temperatures to Europe for decades:

https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/ocean/sst/anomaly/

0
Reply
Dave Burton
June 16, 2021 6:17 pm

Could the Heinrich Event 3 icebergs in Florida have originated in Europe, and crossed the Atlantic from east to west?

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2003RG000128

0
Reply
Ron Long
June 16, 2021 6:36 pm

We learn something new every day. I have seen a lot of glacial striations, formed by rocks trapped along the bottom of a glacier as it crosses the land, but these scour marks on the sea floor are something new. Makes sense. I wonder if any polar bears went along for the ride: Yeti/Sasquatch, anyone?

3
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Ron Long
June 16, 2021 7:45 pm

Doing seismic interpretaion on the Norwegian sea abd the Norway sector of the North Sea we see these things and recognise the m as such. The Norwegian trench is the mother of all glacial scars but smaller ones are routinely detected and dealt with in pipeline laying operations

The Norwegian trench or Norwegian channel (NorwegianNorskerennaDanishNorskerendenSwedishNorska rännan) is an elongated depression in the sea floor off the southern coast of Norway. It reaches from the Stad peninsula in Sogn og Fjordane in the northwest to the Oslofjord in the southeast. The trench is between 50 and 95 kilometres wide and up to 700 metres deep. Off the Rogaland coast it is 250 – 300 metres deep, and its deepest point is off Arendal where it reaches 700 metres deep – an abyss compared to the average depth of the North Sea, which is about 100 metres.

https://sciencenorway.no/geology-ice-age/scientists-are-seeing-ice-age-beginnings-for-very-first-time/1756240

1
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Ron Long
June 16, 2021 7:59 pm

There was a bigger bear in town back then…the giant short faced bear…over 10 feet on hind legs…over 1500 pounds. Extinct due to habitat change.

0
Reply
Patrick Kelley
Reply to  Ron Long
June 16, 2021 8:34 pm

Pretty cool. Would love to do a dive and see some striations on the sea floor.

0
Reply
John MacDonald
Reply to  Ron Long
June 16, 2021 9:10 pm

Ron, iceberg scour features are common on the Newfoundland east coast. In fact they form one of the principle factors in deciding how large an iceberg can occur in the impact zone of offshore platforms. And this how large a fixed platform must be, or how quickly a moored platform must be able to disconnect.

0
Reply
peter schell
June 16, 2021 6:40 pm

I’m curious as to how deep they estimate the water was when those scours were made. I’ve heard that some icebergs can ground in three hundred feet of water.

2
Reply
hiskorr
Reply to  peter schell
June 16, 2021 7:00 pm

Remembering that during maximum glaciation the sea level was as much as 150m (500ft) lower than today, the current depth of the scours should say much about when they were made.

0
Reply
DaveR
Reply to  peter schell
June 16, 2021 7:49 pm

At the estimated time these scours were made (31,000 years ago) a reasonable global sea level estimate is 90m below todays level. The last glacial maximum was 20-22kyr ago with sea levels at 120m below today. So this berg gouging is concluded to have happened on the way into the glacial peak.

I dont understand why modern sediments havent filled these gouges in since then – maybe the sedimentation rates are very low?

0
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  peter schell
June 16, 2021 7:50 pm

Bearing in mind that icebergs float with 90% of volume below sea level, a 30 foot tall iceberg-a tiddler as these things go would easily ground in 300 feet but and the Norwgian Trench shows iceberg scour to 700 metres water depth

0
Reply
John Wilson
June 16, 2021 6:43 pm

33000 years ago the ice sheet extended to the Carolinas. Thats where calving would have occurred. And presumably the artic ice sheet extended well down the coast in the Atlantic.

3
Reply
AndyHce
June 16, 2021 6:47 pm

Were the claims of icebergs seen off the US coast as far south as Florida during the 20th century constructed out of whole cloth?

0
Reply
SAMURAI
June 16, 2021 8:59 pm

It’s fascinating to realize that just 12,000 years ago, the area where the UN Building currently stands was under 1 MILE of ice….

Wow.. The UN under 1 mile of ice… Isn’t climate change cool?

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Communications Opinion

The Disappointing Nature Of Some Science Writing

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Swiss Voters Reject New Climate Taxes

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal

Climate Woke G7 Agrees to Eliminate Coal Jobs

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Biden Official: G7 Climate Talks “to show that democracy can deliver”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

Icebergs drifting from Canada to Southern Florida

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Oil and Gas

Biden’s oil & gas leasing ban ruled unlawful by federal judge

8 hours ago
David Middleton
Alarmism Arctic

Celebrate: We’ve Finally Hit an “Irreversible” Climate Tipping Point

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Science

Japan’s Canon Institute For Global Studies (CIGS) Presents New Working Paper On Climate Science Data Inconsistencies

16 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: