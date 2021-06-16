PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Lomborg: Climate change panic causes public distrust, bad decisions

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

HT/Marc Morano

Steve Case
June 16, 2021 10:44 pm

Lomborg implies that sea level is caused by increased CO2. What utter rot! Well OK, I’m glad he steps up to the plate to say global warming is not a problem, not by a wide shot.

So far after 40 years of the left screaming about this, exactly what has happened, besides not too much. Sea level seems to be increasing about the same as it did two centuries ago when tide gauges first began to keep records, the polar bears are thriving, extreme weather, has not increased. We see more tornadoes only because there are more people and ways to see them, hurricanes haven’t changed much if at all, droughts seem to be less frequent.

Well anyway, the so-called mainstream media isn’t going to cover what Lomborg has to say except to “fact check” it as bunk and call him a denier.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Steve Case
June 16, 2021 11:59 pm

Lomborgs book “false Alarm’ is worth reading. Whilst not coming from the same place as most on this board, he comes up with lots of facts and figures to demonstrate that we are not in an emergency and suggests in a pragmatic manner what needs to be done.

We may disagree with him about the basic problems that he sees, but bearing in mind the elite want to do something far more drastic than lomborg and hold the reins of power, then lomborgs solutions and analysis are better than the hysterical alternatives

Paul Jenkinson
June 16, 2021 11:15 pm

The enemy of your enemy is your friend.
C’mon Bjorn!

Eric Vieira
June 16, 2021 11:51 pm

I wonder if the Dems give a hoot about what the public thinks… If necessary, the voting machines are there to solve that problem…

Leo Smith
Reply to  Eric Vieira
June 16, 2021 11:54 pm

Democrats know the public will think what they are told to think.

Matthew Sykes
June 17, 2021 12:10 am

Lomberg is a realist, why does he keep saying GW is a problem we need to fix? It clearly isnt, it is not a problem and it is beneficial to the planet. Mild warming, big increase in plant growth, less deserts, more drought resistant plants, more food for all of us, less starvation, less hunger.

Where is the downside?

OK, some country might get a bit more rain than they need, big deal! Look at Britain, we get thousands of times more rain than we need. OK, it made us leave our island and colonise the world, probably in the search for better weather, but thats not such a bad thing is it? 🙂

Nick Graves
Reply to  Matthew Sykes
June 17, 2021 12:17 am

He had to ‘convert’ in order to retain his tenure.

I think he’s playing the long-game: ‘denier’>convert>lukewarmer>get real, guys.

Mickey Reno
June 17, 2021 12:23 am

Lomberg is far too alarmist for my tastes. The cold deaths reducing as heat deaths rise is a net WIN. CO2 fertilizing crops and forests is a huge WIN. A little longer growing season in the Northern Hemisphere would be absolutely terrific, if it were true, which it is NOT, because CO2 cannot warm the Earth enough to guarantee a longer growing season. But IF IT COULD, that would be fantastic. Lower heating costs in NH homes is a huge WIN, but again, CO2 cannot guarantee warmer winters.

The Panic over CAGW is a net failure, and net wrong, a net unnecessary evil thing. Lomberg should say as much.

Christopher Hanley
June 17, 2021 12:47 am

Bjorn Lomborg’s comments are at least rational, up to a point.
However as all GW/CC™ prognostications are (tautology alert) about the future — as Niels Bohr famously said: ‘prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future’ — it would make more sense for him to prefix such comments with: ‘even if’ such-and-such were to happen etc.

%d bloggers like this: