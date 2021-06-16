Lomborg: Climate change panic causes public distrust, bad decisions

HT/Marc Morano
5 5 votes
Article Rating
HT/Marc Morano
Lomborg implies that sea level is caused by increased CO2. What utter rot! Well OK, I’m glad he steps up to the plate to say global warming is not a problem, not by a wide shot.
So far after 40 years of the left screaming about this, exactly what has happened, besides not too much. Sea level seems to be increasing about the same as it did two centuries ago when tide gauges first began to keep records, the polar bears are thriving, extreme weather, has not increased. We see more tornadoes only because there are more people and ways to see them, hurricanes haven’t changed much if at all, droughts seem to be less frequent.
Well anyway, the so-called mainstream media isn’t going to cover what Lomborg has to say except to “fact check” it as bunk and call him a denier.
Lomborgs book “false Alarm’ is worth reading. Whilst not coming from the same place as most on this board, he comes up with lots of facts and figures to demonstrate that we are not in an emergency and suggests in a pragmatic manner what needs to be done.
We may disagree with him about the basic problems that he sees, but bearing in mind the elite want to do something far more drastic than lomborg and hold the reins of power, then lomborgs solutions and analysis are better than the hysterical alternatives
Lomberg is a realist, why does he keep saying GW is a problem we need to fix? It clearly isnt, it is not a problem and it is beneficial to the planet. Mild warming, big increase in plant growth, less deserts, more drought resistant plants, more food for all of us, less starvation, less hunger.
Where is the downside?
OK, some country might get a bit more rain than they need, big deal! Look at Britain, we get thousands of times more rain than we need. OK, it made us leave our island and colonise the world, probably in the search for better weather, but thats not such a bad thing is it? 🙂
Lomberg is far too alarmist for my tastes. The cold deaths reducing as heat deaths rise is a net WIN. CO2 fertilizing crops and forests is a huge WIN. A little longer growing season in the Northern Hemisphere would be absolutely terrific, if it were true, which it is NOT, because CO2 cannot warm the Earth enough to guarantee a longer growing season. But IF IT COULD, that would be fantastic. Lower heating costs in NH homes is a huge WIN, but again, CO2 cannot guarantee warmer winters.
The Panic over CAGW is a net failure, and net wrong, a net unnecessary evil thing. Lomberg should say as much.
Bjorn Lomborg’s comments are at least rational, up to a point.
However as all GW/CC™ prognostications are (tautology alert) about the future — as Niels Bohr famously said: ‘prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future’ — it would make more sense for him to prefix such comments with: ‘even if’ such-and-such were to happen etc.