Climate Skeptic Aussie Senator Matt Canavan. By Pellowe Talk - link, CC BY 3.0, link
Alarmism

Aussie Climate Activists in Damage Control Mode as Winter Weather Strikes the East Coast

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In the wake of Deputy Leader of the Nationals Senator Matt Canavan’s two word tweet poking fun at climate tropes, academics and other climate activists have scrambled to reassure people global warming is still on track to wreck the world – just as soon as the current cold wave dissipates.

Matt Canavan suggested the cold snap means global warming isn’t real. We bust this and 2 other climate myths

June 11, 2021 2.22pm AEST

Nerilie Abram Professor; ARC Future Fellow; Chief Investigator for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes; Deputy Director for the Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science, Australian National University
Martin De Kauwe Senior lecturer, UNSW
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick ARC Future Fellow, UNSW

Senator Matt Canavan sent many eyeballs rolling yesterday when he tweeted photos of snowy scenes in regional New South Wales with a sardonic two-word caption: “climate change”. 

Canavan, a renowned opponent of climate action and proponent of the coal industry, appeared to be suggesting that the existence of an isolated cold snap means global warming isn’t real.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously insisted there is “no dispute in this country about the issue of climate change, globally, and its effect on global weather patterns”. But Canavan’s tweet would suggest otherwise.

The reality is, as the climate warms, record-breaking cold weather is becoming less common. And one winter storm does not negate more than a century of human-caused global warming. Here, we take a closer look at the cold weather misconception and two other common climate change myths.

Myth #1: A cold snap means global warming isn’t happening

Canavan’s tweet is an example of a common tactic used by climate change deniers that deliberately conflates weather and climate

Parts of Australia are currently in the grip of a cold snap as icy air from Antarctica is funnelled up over the eastern states. This is part of a normal weather system, and is temporary.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/matt-canavan-suggested-the-cold-snap-means-global-warming-isnt-real-we-bust-this-and-2-other-climate-myths-130878

The tweet which triggered this unseemly scramble to reassure the faithful;

Even up in the tropical North we’ve been forced to blow the dust off our winter woolies.

The “cold snap” is mostly temperatures in the 20s and 30s, pretty mild compared to what a lot of people in the USA experience every year. But it is cold enough that many people in Australia right now likely wish we had a little more of that global warming climate scientists keep promising.

SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 10:08 am

Fascists are so funny…

When heatwaves, hurricanes, droughts, tornadoes, etc.m occur, it’s irrefutable evidence of Warmageddon, and we,”only have 10 years to save the world”, but if record cold events occur, well…., it’s just weather…

18
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 10:26 am

Unfortunately not only Australias SE has a stong cool winter pattern at the moment, but the complete NH winter weather pattern didn’t suggest a global warming but a trend to a cooler time coming.
In so far SE Australia isn’t “isolated”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
5
Reply
shrnfr
Reply to  SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 10:30 am

Not at all. Record cold events are caused by climate change.

Just wait till these boneheads join their brethren in the USA and Britain and ban ng gas heating.

1
Reply
SMC
Reply to  SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 10:32 am

It would be funny if they weren’t so serious about destroying modern society and killing a lot of people.

3
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 10:45 am

Here’s one for you to check out where you live. Where I live in the mid-Atlantic of the good old USofA, when the local television meteorologists report the weather they use a Hidden Persuader brainwashing technique.

If the temperature is above the average for the recorded highs of the past they report the temperature to be “above NORMAL” for the day, subliminally implanting the notion that something is wrong with the temperature. Its not normal.

Now If the temperature comes in below the average for the past recorded temps they report the temperature of the day to be “below AVERATE” for this day. in other words, “ho hum. nothing to see here folks. Stay tuned to this station for further updates of our ongoing man made global warming emergency, catastrophe. apocalypses…[enter your favored description for impending end of days here]”.

4
Reply
Notanacademic
Reply to  Bill Powers
June 11, 2021 11:15 am

We see that in the UK the BBC are especially fond of that technique, and they think nobody has noticed.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 10:53 am

In Critical Climate Change theory, only climate scientists are privileged to decide what is evidence and what’s not. Reality need not apply.

2
Reply
JamesD
Reply to  SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 11:05 am

You are unsophisticated. The cold weather is caused by global warming. Trust Big Brother.

0
Reply
JP Kalishek
Reply to  SAMURAI
June 11, 2021 11:35 am

I’ve been assured it is also warmening that’s causing cold weather during the wrong part of the year, or in places that normally don’t get it.

0
Reply
2hotel9
June 11, 2021 10:24 am

Isn’t this the time of year when winter weather strikes there? Why would they feel the need to protest people pointing out the winter weather, seems a bit insecure.

3
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  2hotel9
June 11, 2021 10:28 am

Were I live we are experiencing Global Warming. For the first 38 years of my life they called it summer.

1
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Bill Powers
June 11, 2021 10:37 am

I was just out enjoying the GHE so generously supplied by our planets lovely climate, need a shower now. Tomatoes on the front steps filling in with little ‘maters and local corn is looking good. Damned Globall Warmining.

1
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Bill Powers
June 11, 2021 11:03 am

According to President Biden, the climate change is the greatest danger facing the USA . He is declaring a wartime economy to fight it.

Reminds me of four worst enemies of the Soviet Union: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Curious George
0
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  2hotel9
June 11, 2021 10:47 am

Sydney is at 33° South latitude, about the same as Wilmington, North Carolina or Riverside California at North latitude. The former has an average minimum temperature in January of 47°F, with a range of 36°F to 57°F. The latter has an average minimum temperature in December of 54°F, with a range of 42°F to 69°F. Both are coastal and should be a good comparison to Sydney, which in June sees an average temperature of 57°F with a low and high of 49°F and 64°F respectively. So, temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s for Sydney is definitely unusual for this time of year.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 11, 2021 10:24 am

Now say three Hail Gores and kneel in prayer to the scroll of the Paris Climate Agreement. Blessed are the closed minded alarmists for they shall inherit the money and grant-making agenda, with abundant perks and climate conference trips.

4
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 11, 2021 11:08 am

They have extracted key sections of the sacred scroll and created a hymn book for the choir to sing the praises of Mann, Gore, et. al. in high mass on all hollows eve. The largest congregation comes together at the University of East Anglia and is attended by such dignitaries as HarriSin Fokker, Leo Lardo Da Crapio, Muck Ruffitup, Hanoi [Jane still hasn’t] Fondit, that, of course, would be her butt with both hands after 83 years, et al.

0
Reply
dk_
June 11, 2021 10:28 am

This is part of a normal weather system, and is temporary.

…makes the disallowance of cheap fuel for heating, cooking and water purification quite criminal, does it not?

2
Reply
Hans Erren
June 11, 2021 10:34 am

If the weather doesn’t fit the alarmist agenda it’s weather, if the weather does fit the alarmist agenda it is proof of climate change.

Other alarmist explanation: cold extremes are also proof climate change.

So climate change becomes non-falsifiable.

2
Reply
John
June 11, 2021 10:34 am

This of a case where both parties can be right or wrong. Since climate change describes long term changes, weather related changes have little bearing on climate change. However, recent changes in the definition of terms like climate change equate it falsely to “a change apparent from the mid to late 20th century onwards and attributed largely to the increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by the use of fossil fuels”. Google’s new definition of climate change. Having lived through the extremely cold temps in the late 70’s and early 80’s, the recent warming trend is welcome. Having studied the Dust Bowl era in the 30’s shows that warming was far more extreme then than any recent year. Just look at all the all time heat records in the US State records set during that period as opposed to only 2 State records since year 2000. Not exactly catastrophic.

So an event that occurs over a long period such as a grand solar minimum can have a dramatic effect on earth’s climate as does solar maximums. Volcanism can also have dramatic short term effects.

This year our dahlia garden is three weeks late due to uncharacteristic cold weather in the Northwest. I don’t call it climate change. When it was 87 degrees for one day last week I don’t call it climate change. The UAH linear warming trend since 1979 of .14 C per decade is also not an indication of climate change. This particular record uses a very cold period as a start. The longer one lives the more we realize there is little to worry about regarding climate change.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John
June 11, 2021 11:02 am

You mean it’s not a climate emergency, not an existential threat?

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
June 11, 2021 10:53 am

The Rise of the Authoritarian Left via Sky News

“Slowly but surely, the people will wake up and that’s what these plutocratic elites fear the most.”
https://youtu.be/AxT7mOnROzU

1
Reply
markl
June 11, 2021 10:57 am

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

0
Reply
