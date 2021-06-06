Science

Follow the science, at least on nutrition

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
60 Comments

Even if we hew to politicized science on Covid and climate, can’t we do real science on food?

Paul Driessen

If we’ve learned anything from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the importance of solid, up-to-date scientific information – and the regulatory flexibility necessary to respond quickly to new information. At least with some aspects of Covid prevention and treatment, “follow the science” became the guiding mantra, as sustained inquiry into the corona virus progressed at warp-speed, leading to scientific breakthroughs and three vaccines in only months, rather than the normal years or even decades.

However, related research also confirmed the truth that a healthy diet is key to preventing, managing and recovering from Covid-19 (and other diseases).

That’s why it’s surprising, and exasperating, that many suggestions in the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans – the official government recommendations for a healthy diet – are based on outdated data. Rather than following the science, they have too often lagged behind recent findings or been subjected to apparently politicized science. That needs to change.

Dietary Guidelines are more than advice on how to eat. They form the basis of federal food policies and programs, nutrition education, and various public and private disease prevention initiatives. Formulated in consultation with the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, the Guidelines serve as a reference tool, influence what’s on food labels, and dictate what foods are allowed in school lunch programs.

Just as important, health-care professionals and policy makers determine nutritional recommendations for especially vulnerable groups – such as pregnant women, young children and adolescents. All these people depend on (and assume there is) sound science behind the Guidelines.

Given the link between nutrition and health, one would think the congressionally required dietary Guidelines would be of high scholarly quality, accurate and scientifically up-to-date, particularly since they are published just once every five years. Indeed, the statute that mandates publication specifically requires that they be based on “the preponderance of current scientific and medical knowledge.”

Unfortunately, updates that include Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) values for various nutrients receive less attention.

Part of the science behind the guidelines is Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) that tell us how much of any given nutrient a healthy person needs, from macronutrients (proteins, fats and carbohydrates) to vitamins and minerals. Surprisingly, except for sodium and potassium, none of the DRIs have been updated in the last ten years; others, like magnesium and vitamin C, have had no updates since the 1990s. (Potassium, for example, is vital for heart and other muscle health, but found only in a few foods.)

So, on closer look, the “new” 2020 dietary guidelines turn out to be the fifth consecutive congressionally-mandated iteration of old, often outdated science, just packaged in a new cover. Not surprisingly, the 2020 Advisory Committee recommended urgent extensive updates to existing DRIs, for most nutrients, for all age and sex groups and life stages, to better characterize potential risks of dietary inadequacy and excess.

If these official dietary recommendations are to mean anything, the underlying science must be current and the DRIs must be updated – right now, and more regularly in the future.

The 2020 Advisory Committee report on that point is clear: “The DRIs are essential resources for evaluating the nutritional quality of current dietary patterns for the American public, and the Committee has identified where updates are needed for the DRIs to be relevant in the Dietary Guidelines process.”

That’s why it should have been big news when former Deputy Undersecretary of Agriculture for Food Nutrition and Consumer Services Brandon Lipps’ team secured DRI research funding before leaving office. For some reason, though, there was hardly any media coverage.

Instead, ahead of the 2020 Guidelines’ publication, misguided news reports announced an expected reduction in RDAs for alcoholic drinks and added sugars – in the midst of the Covid lockdowns, when millions of Americans were increasing their intakes, as a way to cope with their isolation and boredom. But without new studies to justify them, USDA and HHS made no changes to the 2015 recommendations.

By contrast, a big change that was introduced in the 2020 Guidelines involved recommendations for young infants from birth to two years of age. For example, they suggested that babies and toddlers shouldn’t have any sweets in their first 24 months, even though there is no new science to support that new guideline. Making that change even more troubling, the very young are probably more vulnerable to the effects of using outdated DRIs than any other age group.

In another example, it’s been a long time since the last DRI update for choline, a nutrient that particularly affects infants. Certain animal source foods – such as eggs – provide sufficient amounts of choline, which appears to improve cognitive development that begins during infancy and lasts into school-age years.

Researchers at Cornell University recently discovered that women who consume twice the recommended intake of choline during their third trimester of pregnancy – a time of rapid brain development – deliver lasting neuro-protective benefits to their babies. Enhanced cognitive effects observed in the children (increased attention, memory and problem-solving skills) were still maintained at age seven.

Surprisingly though, since choline was first granted a DRI in 1998, the DRI for infants across all domestic food policy has not been based on even one actual clinical trial. It’s been based on the average level of choline in breast milk. That certainly appears to make the choline-intake recommendation entirely random and inadequate, and a special concern with regard to parents who follow vegan diets

DRIs have to be kept up-to-date, and ongoing, relevant research on any nutrition-health nexus must be incorporated into them.

In yet another example, the Guidelines also mention tooth cavities as a significant diet-related chronic disease.  And yet the Guidelines ignore the large body of evidence showing the role that chewing sugar-free gum can play in improving oral health by increasing saliva production and discouraging snacking.

In fact, the Guidelines almost entirely overlooked the importance of oral health to overall health, even though wider health benefits linked to a healthy oral biome include the prevention of heart disease, pre-eclampsia and eclampsia (a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure), periodontitis (a serious gum infection that can destroy gums and even jawbones) and diabetes.

Chewing sugar-free gum has been associated with faster post-cesarean recovery. Researchers have even suggested a link between oral health and Covid: coronavirus may spread into the bloodstream through infected gums, causing a more severe disease in people with poor oral hygiene.

To restate the obvious, if the government is going to publish Dietary Guidelines for Americans every five years, agencies need to follow the science. Rather than regurgitating and reprinting old information, and expecting us to follow it on faith, these highly influential Guidelines need to be based on current scientific knowledge. Our health and the health of our children are too important for anything less.

Whether it’s nutrition, Covid or climate change, the last thing we need is more sloppy politicized science, and more policies, laws and regulations dictated by “woke” or “cancel culture” agendas that censor certain news and put our well-being way down on the list of government priorities.

Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, environment, climate, health and human rights issues.

4.3 12 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
60 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 6:44 pm

Covids were known in the early 60’s. That’s why research was so quick. That this specific variant was “new” & “unique” was thanks to the scumbag press that hounded Trump for 4 years and needed a scamdemic to stampede the sheeple.
Scientists can bought same as politicians.

14
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 8:34 pm

Yes, a large minority, perhaps a majority, have cross-reactive or preexisting immunity, which is apparently keyed off the protein encapsulation of the genetic code. The remainder of the population are eligible, and have been since day zero, for inexpensive, effective, low-risk therapeutic treatments to prevent infection and mitigate disease progression.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 9:26 pm

At least with some aspects of Covid prevention and treatment, “follow the science” became the guiding mantra, as sustained inquiry into the corona virus progressed at warp-speed, leading to scientific breakthroughs and three vaccines in only months, rather than the normal years or even decades.

I think the guiding mantra was “follow the money”. With billions in profits to be made, it is no surprise that research was sped up.

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 6, 2021 6:55 pm

This is the same system that provided health insurance coverage and related personal tax deductions for the opioid crisis while my evolving and successful science-based vitamin supplement regime has no such benefits. At least I have results with reversal of metabolic age and improved mobility without knee replacement.

9
Reply
n.n
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 6, 2021 8:36 pm

The sordid underbelly of shared responsibility and secular incentives including progressive profits (with prices).

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 7, 2021 4:39 am

What is your regimen?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Derg
June 7, 2021 5:41 am

My evolving regimen from the combo sources of Life Extension.com and ScienceDaily, also Dr. Berg videos on Tube for how things fit together.
1) Polyphenols to successfully lower inflammation at the cellular level (done and measured)
2) Reducing cell senescence also with polyphenols etc. (time will tell)
3) Address macro issue of misplaced calcium in the body using vitamin D3, K2, and a bioavailable Mg.(done and partly measured to date)
4) Address age specific deficiencies in vitamins and minerals (if you can determine all of them in a health system that only hits the high points and billable problems)
5) Reverse methylation age in the genome with supplements and diet (follow the studies)

Conclusion: When Hillary’s “it takes a village does not work” you have to strike out on your own with the evolving good science that still exists to make critical connections that come from critical thinking and compilation.

You’re welcome.

0
Reply
Ed Hanley
June 6, 2021 7:03 pm

The 2020 report itself is 835 pages of boring reading that never gets to the point. It’s frustrating. As someone who eats for a living, I’d like to know what to eat, how often, and how much. That’s not the sort of thing you’ll easily find in this report, if it’s even there. That aside, the “science” is something a real scientist could never get away with.

Example: Sugar. “Exercise 3, Estimating Excess Energy from Added Sugars with Typical vs Nutrient-Dense Choices”

They blather on for a while and then throw in this little tidbit: “It is important to note that the analysis of typical choices does not account for beverages, including alcohol, soft drinks, or coffee and tea, which are not constituents of food groups or subgroups. Therefore, the contribution of these beverages to energy intake and added sugars is not addressed or captured in the Exercise 3.”

Obviously none of the “scientists” involved in Exercise 3 have ever lived with, or been, teenagers. Nor have they ever heard of that very large corporation based in Atlanta that keeps a secret formula in its safe. For their benefit I’d like to point out that soft drinks are indeed not “ constituents of food groups or subgroups” – they are a food group in and of themselves.

The entire report appears to be filled with sloppy, bureaucratic thinking. But I repeat myself.
﻿

10
Reply
Michael
June 6, 2021 7:05 pm

Are these the same people who used to tell us that fat is bad and so the shelves were lined with fat-free and reduced fat foods that were far worse?

24
Reply
Van Doren
Reply to  Michael
June 7, 2021 5:20 am

Fat IS bad, if something is clear in nutrition, then this.

0
Reply
Sara
Reply to  Michael
June 7, 2021 7:17 am

Fat is only bad if you spend the bulk of your time as an essentially sedentary, nearly non-mobile individual, whose episodes of moving about include trips to the bathroom, getting to the train or bus on time to get home and then driving (sitting, again) home, and possibly phone an order for groceries to be delivered instead of pushing the cart around the store yourself and loading/unloading the back end of the car. Exercising in a gym is not the same thing as hunting a buffalo.

Fat is a good thing if you live in a cold, harsh environment which forces you to go out and physically hunt for meat and plant matter and bring home the bacon from the wild hog, or those potatoes you spotted on the way out to follow the deer herds. You need the extra energy you’ll get from animal fat to stay warm, maintain a high energy level and bring down the wild hogs and buffalos you’re hunting. You also have to compete with other predators like coyotes, wolves and mountain lions (or other lions), as well as prep the meat you will be hauling home.

Dismal? Nah, but it’s at least as tasty as roasting wienies on sticks at a campfire.

0
Reply
Sara
Reply to  Sara
June 7, 2021 7:19 am

Forgot to add that bone marrow, which is high in fat, is a valid part of a hunter-gatherer diet. The extra calories it provides are an essential part of that diet.

0
Reply
Scissor
June 6, 2021 7:21 pm

Meth: safe and effective.

3
Reply
billtoo
June 6, 2021 7:36 pm

I’ll wait for the commenter rebuke. (while losing 30 lbs eating nothing but eggs, ribeyes, and pork chops)

8
Reply
Bob Johnston
Reply to  billtoo
June 6, 2021 8:43 pm

Carnivore diet is the healthiest diet out there. Everything gets better once you eliminate plant foods.

4
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  Bob Johnston
June 6, 2021 8:56 pm

I picked up a plant based chilli con carne prepared meal by mistake a few months ago. I didn’t take it back for a refund as it was my mistake. I did eat it and felt rough for two days. Won’t be doing that again. My local food store is filled with plant based meat substitutes and meals sadly.

7
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Patrick MJD
June 6, 2021 9:29 pm

I always prefer it when animals turn plants into meat products

8
Reply
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
June 7, 2021 1:30 am

Best part is we can’t eat their food. So the animals turn a readily available food for them that humans can’t digest into a highly concentrated very tasty human food. 😊

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Patrick MJD
June 7, 2021 4:17 am

Why it isn’t it called “chilli sin carne” ?
Con carne is a lie if based on plants.

3
Reply
Walter Sobchak
June 6, 2021 8:08 pm

I am even less interested in your opions on food. Nutrition has been close to pseudoscience or even non-science for a long time. I really don’t care what those cranks think. I will eat what I want and the rest of you can go #@$%& yourselves.

13
Reply
Bob
June 6, 2021 8:22 pm

I have great respect for Paul Driessen if for no other reason than he is associated with CFACT. However I long ago stopped listening or paying attention to any government recommendation concerning daily allowance or daily recommendations. I have no faith in them. The whole mess is politicized and bastardized beyond belief. I only listen to my personal physician and she understands that I don’t give a damn what the government thinks or says. All health decisions are between her and me. I use the old basic four food group for a guide. Yes I know it was recommended from the government. Eat a balanced diet, eat and drink in moderation, get lots of sleep, exercise moderately, don’t abuse tobacco, alcohol or drugs, keep yourself clean, get plenty of fresh air, make most of what you drink water and if you feel out of sorts see your physician. That people put any stock in government guidance makes me want to vomit.

9
Reply
markl
June 6, 2021 8:25 pm

So if you identify as the opposite sex you were born with what DRI should you follow? So many life choices, so little time.

2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  markl
June 6, 2021 8:39 pm

You can’t change your sex, but your gender (i.e. physical and behavioral attributes, phenotypic expression) can be corrupted through medical, surgical, and psychiatric intervention.

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  n.n
June 6, 2021 11:24 pm

Even then you can’t change that either. Whichever way you turn, you’ll never escape from you.

6
Reply
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 7, 2021 1:32 am

Exactly. Well said.👍

1
Reply
yirgach
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 7, 2021 6:46 am

Wherever you go, there you are.

1
Reply
Bob Johnston
June 6, 2021 8:42 pm

Nutrition as it impacts health and chronic disease has been something I’ve been following for a good 15 years now, longer than I’ve been following CAGW. I’ve developed a rule of thumb over those 15 years… it’s pretty basic and it boils down to this – listen to the authorities and experts and do the exact opposite.

Seriously, “expert” advice on nutrition is as bad as manmade global warming and if you think that experts in one camp can be completely wrong but experts in another camp totally have their shit together then you haven’t been paying attention. Science in both disciplines is dominated by special interests and government money… science is used as a weapon against truth.

Red meat is actually the healthiest thing you can eat… it’s the crap that people generally eat with red meat (fires, soda, etc.) that are the real problems. There’s actually no such thing as LDL cholesterol that’s too high, there’s only cholesterol that’s too low. Every chronic disease you care to mention has a strong association with metabolic syndrome and an easy marker for metabolic syndrome is the triglycerides to HDL ratio. Under 2 and you’re doing okay… under 1 and you’ll probably live a long life with high quality up until the day you die. Do doctors ever talk about the trig/HDL ratio? Nope… not a chance. Instead they focus myopically on LDL which actually has no association to heart disease.

If you want to live a long, healthy life just follow these simple rules:

  • Avoid vegetable oils, grains and sugar.
  • Adopt an intermittent fasting program (6 small meals a day is terrible advice).
  • Get decent sleep.
  • Lift some weights
  • Get sunshine to optimize vitamin D.

That’s it, do that and you’ll be in the top 1% when it comes to health.

12
Reply
Poems of our Climate
Reply to  Bob Johnston
June 6, 2021 9:46 pm

Superb advice, yet you forgot one bullet point. Carb grams need to be from 0 to 50/day, depending on metabolism.

0
Reply
Van Doren
Reply to  Poems of our Climate
June 7, 2021 5:24 am

Wrong. Carbs should be 70-80% of your calories.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Bob Johnston
June 6, 2021 11:26 pm

My preference is to have good genes.

3
Reply
Bob Johnston
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 7, 2021 5:58 am

You can be successful with pretty much any genetic background but if one or both alleles are of the apoE4 type then you should definitely keep the carbs, sugar and seed oils consumption low (or non-existent).

People with “good” genes can last longer on a crap diet but just because you can does it mean you should? Look at how many pro athletes end up fat and unhealthy. Their superior genetics didn’t save them in the long run.

0
Reply
michel
Reply to  Bob Johnston
June 7, 2021 12:18 am

Avoiding grains and all vegetable oils isn’t scientifically justifiable, the advice needs to be more specific. What you need to do is look at long lived healthy populations who have been following a given diet for a few generations.

It should be: avoid grain-based foods that are heavily processed. For instance, eat plain oats you cook yourself, without sugar. Do not eat any packaged breakfast cereals. Eat proper bread you make yourself or get from a real bakery from flour, yeast and water. Or sourdough or semi-sourdough. No factory made packaged bread.

Don’t avoid all vegetable oils. There is no evidence for that. But do avoid any that are high in polyunsaturates, like corn or sunflower, or ones with no history of long term successful use, or which are heavily processed, like rape-seed or hydrogenated corn oil. But olive oil and peanut oil (for frying) in moderation seem to be fine and healthy. Never use plant based suet, always use proper beef suet for baking.

And you leave out pulses – and greens, which should be eaten in quantity. Also you leave out fermented foods, for which there is positive evidence. Again, in moderation. Sauerkraut is very easy to make, as is yoghurt.

A reasonable diet given the current scientific evidence is a base of relatively unprocessed grain – buckwheat, wheat, rye, corn, rice – with liberal amounts of vegetables and moderate amounts of pulses and animal based foods, meat, fish, eggs and dairy.. The wheat does not have to be wholegrain, on the contrary, wheat bran is not very good for us. But if its low extraction rate white flour, you should add back the germ they have removed.

Exercise should be both resistance and aerobic, with the aerobic component having an HIT component.

4
Reply
Bob Johnston
Reply to  michel
June 7, 2021 5:53 am

Sorry, as someone who’s tried your advice I can tell you that for me it’s not correct. It’s also not correct for countless others whose accounts I’ve read about.

I should have been more specific on vegetable oils… it’s the seed oils (PUFA) that are crap and are probably the most damaging thing a person can eat. These oils are rancid right off the shelf and are even worse when heated. They cause mitochondrial damage and result in severe metabolic issues over time. Olive oil is probably okay if you can find a brand that isn’t actually olive-flavored seed oils.

I used to eat the way you describe and I was in bad shape. When I went low carb I lost 20 lbs, the hand tremors went away, my vision improved and my asthma disappeared. It wasn’t until I removed all plant foods from my diet and strictly ate meat, cheese and butter (I thought it was crazy when I gave it a try) that I lost even more weight, I was able to throw away my glasses and my life-long hayfever resolved. No BS – my eyesight is back to 20/200 in one eye with the other much improved. How many people can say they improved their eyesight as they got older?

Depending upon a person’s level of metabolic dysfunction they can get away with eating some plant foods. It’s easy to know by checking your triglyceride to HDL ratio. If this ratio is under 2.0 you’re doing okay. If it’s under 1.0 you’re doing great. If it’s over 2.0 you’ve got metabolic syndrome and are now high risk of developing any of the chronic diseases that are currently plaguing us… the best way to reverse this is to stop eating any of the foods that cause it.

To your body there’s no difference between “whole grains” and processed grains. If your body can digest it then your body turns it all into the same thing – glucose. Unless you burn it right away this glucose is turned into fat and stored and it will remain stored when insulin levels are high – which is what happens when a person is constantly eating foods that raise blood sugar (carbs). Grains are also full of proteins we have not evolved to deal with (i.e. gluten, gliadin, etc.) that cause autoimmune issues and have compounds like phytic acid and lectins which will either bind with essential minerals like zinc rendering them bio-unavailable and cause “leaky gut”, a condition where the bond between adjoining cells in the intestinal tract separate allowing things that should stay in the GI tract to get into the bloodstream.

As for the exercise component I think you’re just arguing for the sake of arguing… so as many burpees as you want.

0
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  Bob Johnston
June 7, 2021 6:15 am

My trig/HDL ratio is .48 and am 70 yrs old. I have exceptionally high HDL and low trig numbers. I’m not exactly sure why but I’m not complaining. Maybe that I’ve been physically active all my life and thin. In later life I started riding a bike and do 15 miles every day I can riding the greenways.

Reading all the nutrition studies, etc. I totally agree with Bob Johnston. It pretty much is what you eat (or don’t eat) that counts. I do avoid junk foods although a good chocolate chip cookie now and then is too good to refuse. One thing though is you need to make the decision early in life to stay healthy.

0
Reply
Van Doren
Reply to  Bob Johnston
June 7, 2021 5:24 am
  • Avoid animal products besides fish.
  • Avoid all added fats and high-fat products
  • Eat lots of veggies, nuts, legumes, mushrooms and fruits
0
Reply
n.n
June 6, 2021 8:43 pm

Number one problem: disparity between consumption and production. Number two problem: conflation of dietary and body fat. Also, the advocacy to normalize “fat is beautiful” and “healthy at any weight” is a first-order forcing of comorbidity past, present, and progressive, and accounts for around 80% of Covid-19 cases.

5
Reply
rwisrael
June 6, 2021 9:17 pm

Recall the old “food pyramid” that encouraged eating a carb heavy diet and played a big part in the current obesity problem. That was the USDA at its finest.

5
Reply
Poems of our Climate
Reply to  rwisrael
June 6, 2021 9:49 pm

Unfortunately, that killer pyramid is still being promoted.

4
Reply
John Hultquist
June 6, 2021 9:48 pm

I’m old enough to remember when playing involved moving more than thumbs and index fingers.
Do you remember clamp-on roller skates, vacant lot baseball, snow sleds, kick-the-can, hide-n-seek, climbing trees, and many more? Do young children do such things now on spontaneous occasions?
Health tip: move and keep moving.

4
Reply
Charles Rotter
Admin
June 6, 2021 9:54 pm

No one commented on my choice of image 🙁

Last edited 9 hours ago by Charles Rotter
0
Reply
Martin C
Reply to  Charles Rotter
June 6, 2021 10:16 pm

Charles, I love the image – a nice seasoned steak – though i like mine a bit closer to medium; that looks a little too rare for me 🙂

In general i agree with the ‘common sense’ on nutrition – more vegies and some fruits, with plenty of meat protein, a bit of other carbohydrates, some tasty deserts on occasion, as well as the occasional ‘frosty beverage’ :-). Everything in moderation.

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Martin C
June 6, 2021 11:30 pm

though i like mine a bit closer to medium; that looks a little too rare for me

That all depends on the cut and how it was aged. Other than that I agree on the rest.

2
Reply
Archer
Reply to  Charles Rotter
June 6, 2021 10:17 pm

Too busy drooling.

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Archer
June 7, 2021 5:25 am

I was too busy trying to figure out what cut it was, Archer.

@ctm – I have actually looked at that picture 5 or 6 times and still can’t quite make out the cut.

Also, for someone choosing ‘rare’ as pictured, it looked like they needed a couple of hundred degrees (F) more to really sear the outside. At least that’s how I do it; 1200 (F) to sear.

0
Reply
Van Doren
Reply to  Charles Rotter
June 7, 2021 5:25 am

Avoid animal products.

-4
Reply
gringojay
June 6, 2021 9:54 pm

I feel pretty good getting my recommended servings of fruits and vegetables.

E734F471-CCDD-4148-94BD-F7E571FE38A0.jpeg
4
Reply
Van Doren
Reply to  gringojay
June 7, 2021 5:26 am

Stupid.

-1
Reply
Rory Forbes
June 6, 2021 11:22 pm

My only recommendation to be assured of a long, healthy life is … make sure you have good genes. Everything else is a matter of personal taste and limiting over indulgence.

-1
Reply
Pat Frank
June 6, 2021 11:34 pm

Paul, “ leading to … three vaccines in only months, rather than the normal years or even decades.”

A bitterly amusing overstatement. You should not have been so facile, Paul.

None of the mRNA treatments are vaccines in any common or medical meaning of that word. None of them finished stage III testing and only arrived on the back of an emergency authorization.

The emergency authorization was justified by deliberately stoked panic and the active suppression of empirical drug treatments, vastly inflating the rates of illness and death.

Unlike actual vaccines, the mRNA treatment provides only a narrow immunity.

The mRNA adverse reaction rate is probably 100 times the normal rate for vaccines.

The whole covid-19 episode is much more malignant than the wilful incompetence of climate modelers.

4
Reply
paranoid goy
June 7, 2021 1:08 am

At least with some aspects of Covid prevention and treatment, “follow the science” became the guiding mantra, as sustained inquiry into the corona virus progressed at warp-speed, leading to scientific breakthroughs and three vaccines in only months, rather than the normal years or even decades.

I forced myself to scan the rest, hoping to find some sense, common or not, but there was non…
I really thought that by now, everyone that can read, will have given up on that “narrative”.

…scientific breakthroughs and three vaccines in only months…

Is Driesen trying to be funny, or is he really an idiot?
Paulie, my boy, they had those things ready for years already, just waiting for a chance to release the idiot propagandists upon us. How much do they pay you to disseminate this nonsense?
Never thought I’ll see the day WUWT actively promotes “consensus sciencery”.
Also, I note there is not one single nutritional fact or ready data anywhere in this drivel.
Drivel!!!

Last edited 6 hours ago by paranoid goy
1
Reply
Tom
June 7, 2021 1:22 am

It’s been my experience that nutrition is the last place people are going to following the science.

0
Reply
Miha
June 7, 2021 1:57 am

Paul Driessen says ‘ none of the DRIs have been updated in the last ten years’. This is true but hardly surprising given the immense difficulty of determining such a set of recommendations which are so dependent on age, gender and status if female. Preparing this set of data is a massive task not to be underestimated.

Worth noting in passing that the EU have published their own (different) set of broad recommendations.
You can find it at https://efsa.gitlab.io/multimedia/drvs/index.htm. They state that this is intended for professionals (dietiticians etc.,) only not for individual use.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
June 7, 2021 2:17 am

We are not ‘Carnivores’ – ‘Carne’ is only the carrier for what we evolved to eat.
i.e. By calories= 75 to 80% saturated fat with the remainder being animal derived protein## and NOT any great amount flesh (meat)
## = blood, balls, livers, kidneys, brains, bone marrow.
Certainly chew the meat over to get the blood and fat out of it, then spit it out. Hence why we became friends with cats but esp dogs. Protein gets toxic pretty quickly in large amounts.

The only flavouring you and anybody needs in their kitchens is salt – you WILL discover that on a proper keto diet.
We do need Vitamin C from somewhere and classically, hunters got it from the water they found in roots and tubers as they pursued their prey across vast and unknown territory. Hence why water divining is A Real Skill for (typically male) hunters, also ‘map reading’
The girls have ‘other skills’ that they use to get their supplies.
Normally called ‘Romance’
Some may use the term ‘Cheating Cows’ but as another term says, ‘Hunger is a hard driver’
Hello hello, The Oldest Profession?????

There is only one reason for eating carbohydrate (i.e. Sugar – that is ALL carbohydrate is) and it is self fulfilling – viz = Positive Feedback
It is rather cryptic but once you see it, it is more obvious than the nose on someone’s face.

All recovered alcoholics have an extremely ‘Sweet Tooth’

Your clue is in why folks take on addictive behaviour and that is ‘To alleviate stress and or loneliness’
All others ‘bring me data’ as the saying goes.
OK.
If you’re male and your waist measurement is more than 37 inches – You Are An Addict = someone engaging in self destructive behaviour induced by the actions of others.
It is THAT simple,

Thank you Ancel Keys – thank you sooooooo much.
not

1
Reply
guidoLaMoto
June 7, 2021 3:19 am

–gotta agree with the basic premise that regs should be based on the science, but ever since those inconvenient ethics rules were implemented a few decades ago, there is no more science when it comes to nutrition. “Nutrition studies” aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.

Secondly, there’s no such thing as :”good nutrition”– only adequate or inadequate nutrition.

0
Reply
Stargrazzer
June 7, 2021 3:21 am

WUWT friends please look at at this!
All airports gradually close & shipping to close by 2029 to 2050
No Fossil Fuel usage!!
https://ukfires.org/absolute-zero/
Absolute F’ing madness by the ClimateCultists!
﻿How do we alert the world to this?

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Stargrazzer
June 7, 2021 7:00 am

Let them try it. It’ll be interesting to see the screaming and the swearing as the great unwashed realise they can’t have the holiday in Marbs or Benidorm that they wanted. As soon as climate activism hits the population where it hurts, there will be a collossal backlash.

0
Reply
ozspeaksup
June 7, 2021 3:40 am

agree no kid needs sweets when dried fruit and fresh fruit is more than enough and contain minerals and nutrients
as for sugar free gum?
offs! yeah we all need fake sugar crap im sure../s just in case
ask the obese diabetics how much weight they loose using diet colas and other muck
body expects sugar so releases insulin and hmm? there is none to process so the insulin load has to be handled
stored fats
cooking from scratch with real fruit veg meats
if its in a pack its NOT going to be worth much nutritionally but costs a lot health/financially

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
June 7, 2021 5:07 am

The so called scientific nutrition guidelines advise in case of minerals and vitamins only to maintain the lowest level, the just to survive level but not the optimim.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
June 7, 2021 6:40 am

Is it really the job of the government to issue “dietary guidelines”? Isn’t that the beginning of the problem? Is it really the job of the government to provide free food? Shouldn’t that be left to local charities?

COVID19 response has certainly not been a demonstration of the triumph of science. Almost everything the Federal and state governments did was wrong.

The less the government does, the less the government does wrong.

0
Reply
Ken
June 7, 2021 6:47 am

Let me see here: We have a government report from a little known agency full of boring recommendations for dietary health versus the huge private sector advertising campaigns that promote their questionable products. Which one is going to win?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ocean acidification reproducibility Science

Ocean Acidification Effects Research in Doubt

1 month ago
Kip Hansen
Science

How we fool ourselves. Part III: Social biases

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Science Science Journlism

Science News vs. Science

2 months ago
Kip Hansen
History Science

Listen To Hard Science, Reject Pop Science, To Lessen Global Catastrophe Risk.

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Carbon dioxide

CARBON CYCLE

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

Microscopic Superheroes to Help Protect Astronaut Health in Space

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Drought

While “Experts” Like To Have Us Believe Germany Is Still In Drought – Real Observations Tell Us Another Story

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Science

Follow the science, at least on nutrition

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: