Drought

While “Experts” Like To Have Us Believe Germany Is Still In Drought – Real Observations Tell Us Another Story

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
29 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 6. June 2021

Continued claims of a German drought have become preposterous.

During today’s Sunday walk, I observed how much rain we’ve been getting here in northwest Germany lately – see photos below.

Many of the farmers’ fields have become flooded, streams and rivers are at high levels and ditches are full of water.

Yet, some alarmists out there would like to have us believe Germany is still reeling from drought and that it’s too early call off the alarm.

In spring 2021, Germany received 175 l/m² precipitation compared with the mean of 171 l/m² for the 1991 to 2020 reference period. While March and April came in too dry, May saw unusually high precipitation compared to the previous years. The start of June has also been wet.

But in its most recent report, the German DWD national weather service again highlighted the ancient, wetter 1961-1990 reference period, because it allowed them to say spring came in drier than normal for the eighth consecutive year. The DWD want us to think there’s still a drought and that all that water out there should just be ignored.

Germany in drought?

Another trick the alarmists use is a color chart depicting the drought intensity in across Germany – for 1.8 meters soil depth! And here the data are not even actually measured, but rather are modelled, as explained here.

Here’s what they want us to think the situation is like in Germany (June 4, 2021):

Chart source: UFZ

“Oh my God!” many people might think when they see the chart. “It’s dry out there!” The media love using the above chart because of all the computer model-generated red color.

But what’s the reality?

Yet, when we check the chart for plant-available water development from June 4th, 2021, the uppermost 25 cm of soil, the story looks very different:

It’s wet! But the media never report on the above chart.

Photos of the German “drought”

Today I made some photos of the “drought” in Northwest Germany to show you just how dreadfully dry everything has gotten – because of fossil fuels of course. (Attention: sarcasm).

Below, entire sections of crop fields are under water from recent heavy rains:

Photo: P. Gosselin

But hey, our models tell us the ground is really dry – 1.8 meters deep – that’s what really counts!

What follows is not a picture of some Southeast Asian rice field. It’s Germany suffering drought conditions, the media like to tell us. Another soaked field:

Photo: P. Gosselin

The tree in the next photo is definitely suffering from drought stress – due to manmade climate drying:

Photo: P. Gosselin

White asparagus (Spargel) is a German favorite at this time of year. But this year’s harvest is being severely hampered by the North German drought now taking place (2 meters under the ground, models say):

Photo: P. Gosselin

Yes, German farmers are praying day and night for badly needed rain because their fields are so parched (sarcasm):

Photo: P. Gosselin

No, the following is not the Garden of Eden. It’s what drought-stricken North Germany looks like right now. Just ignore all the green color and damp appearance:

Photo: P. Gosselin

The windmills still aren’t working to rescue the climate – just look at how parched this field is:

Photo: P. Gosselin

Zig Zag Wanderer
June 6, 2021 11:45 pm

The drought is getting worse!

Yesterday was drier than today. Today is drier than it will be tomorrow.

saveenergy
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
June 7, 2021 12:58 am

Does that count as dry humor ?

Scissor
Reply to  saveenergy
June 7, 2021 4:46 am

Truth is all wet, apparently.

Steve Case
June 7, 2021 12:22 am

The IPCC’s AR4 Chapter ten Page750 tells us:

Mean Precipitation

Globally averaged mean water vapour, evaporation and precipitation are projected to increase.  

But the Climate Crusaders do so love to scream drought so much that they ignore what their treasured bible says.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Steve Case
June 7, 2021 12:54 am

If CO2 is really the climate control knob they need to have a water vapour feedback, since they know that WV is dominant and CO2 is an insignificant GHG. As you say, they violate their own rules to blame all bad weather on “climate change”. They’re a bunch of simpletons that appeal to the simple minded nature of the general public.

Herbert
Reply to  Steve Case
June 7, 2021 1:31 am

Steve,
Even more up to date-
SPM1 of Summary for Policymakers AR5 (2013)-
“Heavy Precipitation events.
Increase in the frequency,intensity,and/or amount of precipitation:
Assessment that changes occurred (typically since 1950 unless otherwise indicated)-
Likely more land areas with increases than decreases (2.6):
Assessment of a human contribution to observed changes:
Medium confidence.(7.6, 10.6)
Likely more land areas with increases than decreases:
LIKELY over most land areas.
And then under the heading “Assessment of a human contribution to observed changes:
Medium confidence. More likely than not.”
Translation of all this: A modestly warming world means more precipitation not less!

Steve Case
Reply to  Herbert
June 7, 2021 2:40 am

Up to date in IPCC speak means: Obfuscate facts we can’t hide.

After a short search of the AR5 I didn’t find that load of BS (Bureaucrat Science) Do you have a Chapter & Page # for it? It’s the sort of thing I like to save to my ever growing file of factoids quotes & smart remarks.

Mark BLR
Reply to  Steve Case
June 7, 2021 7:11 am

Do you have a Chapter & Page # for it?

The OP did say “SPM”, most of the text is from “Table SPM.1” on page 5 of the WG1 report (AR5, 2013).

Summarised in a bullet-point under section B.1, “Observed Changes in the Climate System : Atmosphere”, at the bottom of page 3 :

Changes in many extreme weather and climate events have been observed since about 1950 (see Table SPM.1 for details). It is very likely that the number of cold days and nights has decreased and the number of warm days and nights has increased on the global scale [6]. It is likely that the frequency of heat waves has increased in large parts of Europe, Asia and Australia. There are likely more land regions where the number of heavy precipitation events has increased than where it has decreased. The frequency or intensity of heavy precipitation events has likely increased in North America and Europe. In other continents, confidence in changes in heavy precipitation events is at most medium. {2.6}

Nick Graves
June 7, 2021 12:36 am

Spargel schmeckt gut.

Wouldn’t mind some to go with that steak on the other header.

NA in UK…

Waza
June 7, 2021 12:36 am

Droughts, floods and heatwave are made up relative terms.
Different jurisdictions have total different definitions for the above.
AFAIK there isn’t a quantitative definition of droughts for Germany.
The concept for drought will be different for each region based on the crops.
Here in Australia a drought is considered to commence when a region has three months with a combined rainfall in the lowest decile. But this may be irrelevant to a farmer depending on his access to water ( dams, rivers, bores).
This allows alarmists to claim “droughts”

griff
June 7, 2021 12:43 am

It isn’t about what fell recently, but about what’s in the water table, reservoirs, lakes, rivers… and I point out that rain tends to pool on the surface of fields when they are dried out…

Richard Page
Reply to  griff
June 7, 2021 7:13 am

Griffy, don’t be such a grump. You know that it’s just your mental illness causing you issues with cognition and problems with communication. As you should perfectly well know, every definition of drought characterises it as a lack of rainfall, nothing else. The height of the water table is far more usually a characteristic of drainage, streams/rivers and lakes (positive contributions) and water extraction (negative contributions).

Rory Forbes
June 7, 2021 1:03 am

The DWD want us to think there’s still a drought and that all that water out there should just be ignored.

Gosh … you don’t say. That can’t be right! The German people would never fall for such obvious propaganda or their government lying to them to suit a political agenda. Surely they’re not that credulous and easily fooled. It’s not in their nature.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 7, 2021 3:09 am

As we were also told to be short of drinkwater, the fear is near
Federal Office warns of drinking water shortage in Germany

Falling groundwater and consumption in agriculture could endanger the supply of drinking water in the medium term: According to the Federal Office for Civil Protection, precautions must already be taken now.

As our garden isn’t linked to any grid, water and electric power, we use to pump our (ground-) water out of a depth of 7m.
As at the end of summer 2019 or 2018 we had a some minor problems, I looked for the level in the standpipe, it was around 20 / 30 cm, really not so much.

As I started the installation of the pump equipment last week, I looked for the actual level, I saw it at about 1,50 m – more than enough 😀

gringojay
June 7, 2021 1:24 am

The original posts 1st picture is of German mapped drought monitor; which shows no drought coloring (red tints) in the north/northwest. (The 2nd picture shows plant available water; which shows notable water blue tint colorings.) O.P. features photographs of wet fields/greenery and discusses north Germany. Well, those details are consistent with what the German maps indicate as hydrated conditions (notably) in the north/northwest. This does not mean the O.P.’s dismissive language has managed to contradict official German assertions there are notably dry conditions in significant parts of the country that are cause for concern.

By the way, the 2nd picture of plant available water coded in shades of blue has a legend below it that describes at which pale coloration the map is indicating drought stress (among other classifications). A few places show up as already being at the wilting point (red coloration for top 25 cm of ground), but I don’t know Germany well enough to infer from the map utilized to know if those are prime agricultural sectors.

peterg
June 7, 2021 1:56 am

Looks like a “green drought”.

griff
June 7, 2021 1:57 am

Don’t forget California is back in drought…

‘Truly an emergency’: how drought returned to California – and what lies ahead | Climate crisis in the American west | The Guardian

“Just two years after California celebrated the end of its last devastating drought, the state is facing another one. Snowpack has dwindled to nearly nothing, the state’s 1,500 reservoirs are at only 50% of their average levels, and federal and local agencies have begun to issue water restrictions.”

Drought is not unnatural for California. Its climate is predisposed to wet years interspersed among dry ones. But the climate crisis and rising temperatures are compounding these natural variations, turning cyclical changes into crises.

Drought, as defined by the National Weather Service, isn’t a sudden onset of characteristics but rather a creeping trend. It’s classified after a period of time, when the prolonged lack of water in a system causes problems in a particular area, such as crop damages or supply issues. In California, dry conditions started to develop in May of last year, according to federal monitoring systems.”

Tony Taylor
June 7, 2021 2:11 am

Your sarcasm, PG, is most satisfactory.

Waza
June 7, 2021 2:19 am

Rainfall are not just about mathematical statistics.
There must be a physical phenomena where more CO2 leads to a hotter climate which then leads to more or less rain..
The phenomena that impacts Germany is likely to be the same as France, Italy and other neighbours.
Alarmists have not been successful in matching the physical mechanism with the statistics.

fretslider
June 7, 2021 2:45 am

it’s too early call off the alarm”

You hear this a lot these days. It’s the tyranny of the precautionary principle.

﻿

dk_
June 7, 2021 3:01 am

I realize that England is not Germany, but the weather used to be pretty much in sync, and Harry’s farm video seems to be doing a bumper crop in a few areas. A travel diary from Harry on his other channel showed heavy rain and snow in Belgium and Germany earlier this year. This video is from Germany, no narration, and labeled March this year, looks pretty lush for spring in what I’m guessing is the North East (sandy soil, plains).
Maybe the problem isn’t rain, but regulation? German farmers protesting in Berlin dated February — too much tariff and regulation, high fuel prices, but also showing lots of rain and snow. Interesting how Harry says his crop in England is exempt frpm tariffs and is encouraged to plant and harvest. Those English cattle looked pretty sustainable to me.
And by the way, the permanent drought in Texas is over, again, too. A relative has a lakefront home, 21 inches of rain just in the past two weeks, and water lapping at his porch steps, normally 50 feet from shoreline.
The record for green goon drought predictions is not at all good. Maybe they should leave it to the meteorologists?

ALLAN MACRAE
June 7, 2021 3:38 am

Another insightful article by Pierre Gosselin, thank you Pierre.
Excerpt:
“Another trick the alarmists use is a color chart depicting the drought intensity in across Germany – for 1.8 meters soil depth! And here the data are not even actually measured, but rather are modelled,”

I recall a conversation with my good friend and co-author, veteran meteorologist Joe D’Aleo about warmist climate scientists. Joe observed that “These people live in a virtual world”, meaning that warmists continue to cite their models as evidence of human-made global warming, even when it is obvious that their models strongly conflict with actual observations!

This is of course true of the climate computer models, which are repeatedly cited by the IPCC and other climate alarmists, even though all but one of the dozens of bogus climate models they cite grossly over-predict observed warming! comment image

Perhaps in this imaginary “virtual world” the climate alarmists have created, we should all be “virtually afraid”, but it is only a computer game, like Super Mario Bros – sane people don’t get permanently lost inside Super Mario.

This “virtual world” of runaway global warming computer models is a scary fiction – it is NOT a suitable venue for the creations of false alarm, the imposition of destructive carbon taxes and unreliable green energy schemes; it is especially NOT suited to the fabrication of false alarm among our children, causing them needless trauma.

In the real world, there is no real “climate emergency” – it is actually a false fabrication created by leftist elites for financial and political gain – it is their BIG LIE that has cost us trillions of wasted dollars and millions of wasted lives. It is a fifty-year corrupted fraud that is long past its due date, concocted by wolves to stampede the sheep. It is the modern world’s longest-living global-scale scam. It is incredible that so many people could be so easily fooled for so long, a reflection of how stupid the average person is, and how half of them are stupider than that (h/t George Carlin).

The reality is that every very-scary climate prediction by global warming alarmists has failed to happen – 48 such failed scary climate predictions had expired by end 2020, that is, they passed their due date – the probability against that being mere random stupidity by climate alarmists is about 281 trillion to one – this is not just climate alarmists being stupid – they’ve been deliberately lying to us for ~50 years about their bogus climate crisis – now the warmists themselves are long past their due date – for anyone with a modicum of intelligence, the global warming alarmists and their very-scary stories are fully expired.

Ron Long
June 7, 2021 3:43 am

Utilizing the term “drought”, or even “extreme drought” appears to be the latest scare-mongering tool in the CAGW collection. In Lane County, Oregon, the state officials declare “extreme drought”, even though snowpack in the Cascade Mountains is above average/normal and my family reports they need to water their large vegetable garden less because it’s raining a lot. I wonder what they attribute floods too? CAGW seems to work both ways!

Bruce Cobb
June 7, 2021 4:23 am

Who are you going to believe, models or your lying eyes?

fretslider
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
June 7, 2021 5:10 am

I think I’d better model that first, then reply….

Tony Sullivan
June 7, 2021 5:42 am

I don’t live in Germany, but the sight of the stupid windmills in those pictures is obnoxious.

Bruce Cobb
June 7, 2021 6:05 am

The droughts are getting droughtier, and the floods are getting floodier, all due to the magic of “carbon”. Science!

ResourceGuy
June 7, 2021 6:08 am

Be careful. You could drown while waiting for official word.

Cam
June 7, 2021 7:09 am

The drought monitor you showed is for the full soil column. If you look at the one for the top 25 cm (10 inches), there is virtually no drought in the entire country. And, if you go down on the page, you can see how, even the total column drought has been diminishing. It takes time for the water to percolate into the soil. https://www.ufz.de/index.php?en=37937

