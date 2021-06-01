Scott Morrison. By Office of U.S. Secretary of Commerce - link, Public Domain, link. Office of the Hon. Kevin Rudd, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Images Modified
Climate Economics

Aussie Regulator Warns Companies to Disclose Climate Risks

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Mixed signals anyone? As debate rages over the Aussie government funding a new gas generator, businesses are being coerced to increase their disclosure of alleged climate risks.

ASIC targets fossil fuel companies over climate change

Michael Roddan
Senior companies reporter
Jun 1, 2021 – 4.45pm

A $700 million oil and gas exploration group chaired by Future Fund guardian John Poynton and National COVID-19 Commission boss Nev Power was one of five fossil fuel firms warned by the corporate regulator they risked breaking the law because of non-disclosure of climate change risks.

The intervention by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in mid-2020 was among the regulator’s first forays into the market as it ramps up its regulation of climate-related disclosures for shareholders.

The warnings were all triggered by complaints received by ASIC that alleged the companies’ operating reviews and directors’ reports failed to disclose risks posed to the businesses by climate change. While auditors do not audit directors’ reports in the annual reports, they are required to ensure any information in a director’s report is consistent with the audited operating and financial review.

In his letters, ASIC senior manager Ben Phillips warned Strike Energy, Carnarvon Petroleum, Pancontinental, Whitebark and Leigh Creek that the companies’ 2019 annual reports were “inconsistent and out of step” with other energy companies “without any clearly discernible explanation as to why this might be the case”.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/companies/financial-services/asic-targets-fossil-fuel-companies-over-climate-change-20210531-p57wq4

In my opinion this contradiction is straight out of Atlas Shrugged.

The Australian Government is utterly dependent on revenue from extractive industries, yet some government bodies appear to be doing everything in their power to kill the industries which pay their wages. Just losing coal exports would turn Australia’s comfortable current account surplus into a deficit.

Yet even as one half of the government seeks to prop up dispatchable power with subsides, the courts and regulators are attempting to throw absurd new obstacles in the path of companies delivering prosperity to the Australian people.

Much as I detest the possibility Australia would follow Biden’s path to high cost climate non-achievement, in some ways what the Aussie government is doing right now is even worse.

Imagine you were a fossil fuel investor, or even a renewable investor. What would your answer be, if someone asked whether Australia was offering a stable regulatory environment, to encourage job creating investment in the Australian economy?

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Stokes
June 1, 2021 10:07 pm

“Imagine you were a fossil fuel investor, or even a renewable investor.”
ASIC is not supposed to promote government policy about fossil fuels. It is an independent commission whose job is to make sure that those investors are properly informed by the companies. And investors are people who do need to know about risks.

1
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2021 10:17 pm

What about health risks from big pharma corporations.
‘Some people die from taking our products’

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
June 1, 2021 11:04 pm

What about it?

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2021 11:27 pm

Is there a requirement from those corporations to make that statement? Those risks are real and not alleged. Is there a requirement from sugar mill corporations to announce that their product produces obesity, diabetes and heart attacks?
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
There have been no significant changes in natural disasters, it’s all speculation. The health issues I mentioned are real and documented.
You will cry out now- It’s the Law. I don’t subscribe to that point of view

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
June 1, 2021 10:08 pm

Easily fixed.’No climate change risk’

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
June 1, 2021 10:13 pm

How do you assess the risk of a non-existent problem? Is it zero or just indeterminate?

0
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
June 1, 2021 10:44 pm

Nicholas,
The risk to investors is that governments actually follow through on their pledges of
“net zero”. Most governments have signed up to CO2 reduction targets that cannot be achieved without banning any new coal mines. Which is a huge risk to anyone thinking of investing in a coal mining company.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Izaak Walton
June 1, 2021 11:00 pm

Yes, but there is also a risk if coal mining stops, like no new solar panels (solar panels need a lot of coal to manufacture).

Which leads to the current ridiculous situation of government subsidies for ventures private companies won’t touch, thanks to the government’s own regulations.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Izaak Walton
June 1, 2021 11:09 pm

Australia didn’t sign up for ‘net zero’. We are the naughty children that didn’t.

0
Reply
Gordo
June 1, 2021 10:20 pm

Well, I am a proponent of coal development here in Australia, being the source of the lowest emission coal available to SE Asia, and my advice is FLEE. The green / woke have captured the institutions, and the (conservative?) government doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude to promote sensible energy solutions. More so than almost any other country, barring possibly the US, we are comprehensively removing the foundations of our prosperity. Logic and proportion (thank you Grace Slick) have flown, and our culture will only wake up to the peril that it is in, when our economy is devastated. Ask not for whom the bell tolls……..

0
Reply
Gerard Flood
June 1, 2021 10:39 pm

The major corporate risk is trading with entities under the sway of the Chinese Communist Party in a non-Rule of Law “jurisdiction”. Under the explicit ideology, theory and practice of communist government, each and every entity – person, organisation or institution [but especially the coercive agencies of police, prosecutor and compulsorily-subservient “judiciary”] must obey the commands of the CCP Dictatorship. Board members of corporations trading with PRC entities are knowingly flouting their solemn fiduciary and professional obligations to protect their enterprise and their investors’ money and interests. But our “regulatory” authorities are – as usual – unconscionably ‘asleep’ at their very highly remunerated ‘steering wheel’.

0
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Gerard Flood
June 1, 2021 11:12 pm

So who is to blame? The CCP, the board members, the regulatory authorities or woke greenies, as Gordo seems to think? Based on who has the power, money and influence I’d say the greens.

0
Reply
Redge
June 1, 2021 11:06 pm

Climate Change Risk: Government legislation based on the beliefs of a few zealots who have managed to worm their way into society and push their unfounded belief that we’re all going to hell in a hand cart, could in the near to medium future drive us out of business.

0
Reply
Enthalpy
June 1, 2021 11:20 pm

Easy, All a company needs to do is determine the annual amount of CO2 they will be adding to the atmosphere, divide it by the total amount of CO2 in the atmosphere and multiply it by their earnings. Put the money aside for a rainy day when they need to build a new coal, gas or nuclear power generator.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

It Is Necessary To Destroy The Environment To Save It

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Opinion

Claim: The Climate Crisis is Not About Overpopulation, the Problem is Affluence

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Opinion

CNBC: “War-Level Footing” Needed to Solve Climate Change

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Aussie Banks Grilled on “Climate Virtue Signalling”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics

Aussie Regulator Warns Companies to Disclose Climate Risks

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Global Warming Caused 37% of Heat-Related Deaths Since 1991… Yawn

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for May 2021: +0.08 deg. C

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Presentations

Anthony on LiveStream – ‘What Climate Emergency?’

10 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: