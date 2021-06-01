PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Global Warming Caused 37% of Heat-Related Deaths Since 1991… Yawn

2 hours ago
David Middleton
19 Comments

Guest “yawn” by David Middleton

Study blames climate change for 37 percent of heat deaths worldwide
“These are deaths related to heat that actually can be prevented. It is something we directly cause,” an epidemiologist said.

May 31, 2021
By The Associated Press

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change.

But scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.

Dozens of researchers who looked at heat deaths in 732 cities around the globe from 1991 to 2018 calculated that 37 percent were caused by higher temperatures from human-caused warming, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

[…]

About 35 percent of heat deaths in the United States can be blamed on climate change, the study found. That’s a total of more than 1,100 deaths a year in about 200 U.S. cities, topped by 141 in New York. Honolulu had the highest portion of heat deaths attributable to climate change, 82 percent.

[…]

NBC News

The study by “dozens of researchers” is pay-walled.

“Heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures”

Why aren’t they already growing exponentially?

Figure 1. US heat-related death rate, 1979-2018. “Between 1998 and 1999, the World Health Organization revised the international codes used to classify causes of death. As a result, data from earlier than 1999 cannot easily be compared with data from 1999 and later.US EPA

“More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming”

So… We must be having less cold-related deaths… Right?

Figure 2. US cold-related death rate, 1979-2016. Since 1999, the cold-related death rate has been about twice that of the heat-related death rate. US EPA

“Honolulu had the highest portion of heat deaths attributable to climate change, 82 percent.”

According to the CDC, from 1999-2016, there were so few heat-related deaths in Honolulu County, that a reliable death rate can’t be calculated. That’s the entire island of Oʻahu. Due to data use restrictions, I won’t post the actual number or even the link to the dataset. However, if you Google (or Duck Duck Go) “CDC WONDER,” you can spend hours wading through more causes of death than I ever knew existed.

Even funnier…

Figure 3. Honolulu HI, climate change since The Ice Age Cometh. GISS

“And now for something completely different…”

This “problem” was solved over 20 years ago…

Abstract

Heat is the primary weather-related cause of death in the United States. Increasing heat and humidity, at least partially related to anthropogenic climate change, suggest that a long-term increase in heat-related mortality could occur. We calculated the annual excess mortality on days when apparent temperatures–an index that combines air temperature and humidity–exceeded a threshold value for 28 major metropolitan areas in the United States from 1964 through 1998. Heat-related mortality rates declined significantly over time in 19 of the 28 cities. For the 28-city average, there were 41.0 +/- 4.8 (mean +/- SE) excess heat-related deaths per year (per standard million) in the 1960s and 1970s, 17.3 +/- 2.7 in the 1980s, and 10.5 +/- 2.0 in the 1990s. In the 1960s and 1970s, almost all study cities exhibited mortality significantly above normal on days with high apparent temperatures. During the 1980s, many cities, particularly those in the typically hot and humid southern United States, experienced no excess mortality. In the 1990s, this effect spread northward across interior cities. This systematic desensitization of the metropolitan populace to high heat and humidity over time can be attributed to a suite of technologic, infrastructural, and biophysical adaptations, including increased availability of air conditioning.

Davis, Knappenberger, Michaels, and Novicoff, 2003

“The answer is blowing in the…” window

Reference

Davis, R. E. , Knappenberger, P. C. , Michaels, P. J. , & Novicoff, W. M. (2003). Changing heat‐related mortality in the United States. Environmental Health Perspectives, 111(14), 1712–1718. 10.1289/ehp.6336 [PMC free article] [PubMed] [CrossRef] [Google Scholar]

Al Miller
June 1, 2021 6:15 pm

At what point exactly do actual scientists stand up and say BS. Reports like this denigrate the term “scientist” to the point of ridicule.
Experts said the earth was the center of the universe and anyone who disagreed was ridiculed and potentially killed.
Do the current crop of “highly educated” science students wish to be ridiculed for the sake of going along with the phony consensus?
The very definition of science calls out the mistaken statements and blatant lies made here and elsewhere.
Maybe that’s why there are no names here? Just “experts” and “scientists”?

Chaamjamal
June 1, 2021 6:03 pm

“Yawn” says it all.
Thank you David.

Scissor
June 1, 2021 6:07 pm

Tony Heller has made a very nice video covering this topic.

Gunga Din
June 1, 2021 6:30 pm

Only 37%?
I thought it’d be more like 97%!
(Maybe Lew and Cook should look into this.)

Eric Worrall
Admin
June 1, 2021 6:33 pm

Utter absurdity. Climate refugees would be fleeing Florida if hot weather was any kind of a problem. Instead, Florida has net immigration from other states.

Humans are tropical apes, we need to wear clothes to stay warm, outside the extreme tropical zone where we evolved.

Frank from NoVA
June 1, 2021 6:36 pm

In climate science, the words “scientists say” is only exceeded by the words “an epidemiologist said” as an indicator that the subject research paper is junk science.

4 Eyes
June 1, 2021 6:40 pm

Real stats mean nothing to these drongos. Even if there were some minor attribution, is there any mention of UHI – they refer only to cities.

philincalifornia
June 1, 2021 6:41 pm

Associated Press ?? Has Seth Goebbelstein stopped putting his name on trash like this.

Well Seth, if you did type the rubbish, I’m not surprised you’re embarrassed.

Edit: Well it actually was him. The climate liar with the biggest megaphone:

https://apnews.com/article/climate-climate-change-science-environment-and-nature-f0b4baded0e335035fdb1ba8c8f65e53

Last edited 1 hour ago by philincalifornia
Gunga Din
June 1, 2021 6:42 pm

“…  and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.”
And the “Brood X” cicadas that were due late April to mid May here have yet to appear. (Warm ground temperature dependent emergence).

I guess the delay must be due to “Climate Change” instead of “Global Warming”?

John Garrett
June 1, 2021 6:54 pm

I sent an email to Seth Borenstein of the Associated Press asking if the figure is exactly, precisely 37.0000% (to four decimal places) or is it closer to 37% +/-150%.

Borenstein and the Associated Press are unlikely to reply. I don’t think they “do numbers.” In fact, I suspect they’re probably innumerate.

philincalifornia
Reply to  John Garrett
June 1, 2021 7:15 pm

AP is actually my home page. Other than when this calculator dodger posted his usual sh!te, it was OK, mostly left of center but readable. It’s not quite full-on libtard now, but I think I’ll be making a change.

Kit P
June 1, 2021 6:54 pm

Is getting old an underlying factor?

CD in Wisconsin
June 1, 2021 7:11 pm

If global warming is causing heat-related death, we should be dropping like flies here in the upper Midwest. The rise in temperatures we get every single year from January to July should be devastating. We go from below freezing in January to temperatures in the 80’s (Fahrenheit) in Summer.

It’s going to get into the 80’s later this week after a lot of below average temperatures earlier this Spring. The hospitals here in Wisconsin should be overwhelmed.

Heat deaths in Honolulu? Seriously? How does anybody survive all Summer in Phoenix, AZ?

Derg
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
June 1, 2021 7:21 pm

On Saturday there was a frost warning in MN and my buddy’s early tee time was delayed…Cripes was that a cold weekend

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  Derg
June 1, 2021 7:36 pm

Yup. Thursday and Friday last week for cold as heck for late May.

nicholas tesdorf
June 1, 2021 7:15 pm

There may not be a ‘Climate Emergency’ but there is certainly a Stupidity Emergency in science.

gringojay
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
June 1, 2021 7:38 pm

“Can’t fix stupid” someone declared.

5107C0FC-BA5E-4292-91C5-025DE2334B34.jpeg
markl
June 1, 2021 7:35 pm

The MSM controls the narrative by design. Some would like to claim it’s because it helps them secure audience but the fact is if they promoted the opposite tack they’d get the same results. No?

Bill Toland
June 1, 2021 7:55 pm

Globally, 20 times more people die from cold than heat.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/05/150520193831.htm

