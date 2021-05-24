Steve Keen, Head of the School of Economics, History and Politics at Kingston University in London. By MeJudice - link, CC BY 3.0, link
Climate Economics Opinion

CNBC: “War-Level Footing” Needed to Solve Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Steve Keen, a Fellow at University College London, believes fellow economists are biased towards believing “capitalism can handle anything”, that a “war footing” is required to correct the “total misrepresentations” of economists.

‘War’ footing needed to correct economists’ miscalculations on climate change, says professor

PUBLISHED SUN, MAY 23 20219:55 PM EDT
Karen Gilchrist

Mainstream economists “deliberately and completely” ignored scientific data and instead “made up their own numbers” to suit their market models, Steve Keen, a fellow at University College London’s Institute for Strategy, Resilience and Security, told CNBC on Friday.

Now, a “war-level footing” is required to have any hope of repairing the damage, he said.

“Fundamentally, the economists have totally misrepresented the science and ignored it where it contradicts their bias that climate change is not a big deal because, in their opinion, capitalism can handle anything,” Keen told “Street Signs Asia.”

Keen said the repercussions of climate change were foretold in the 1972 publication “The Limits to Growth” — a divisive report on the destructive consequences of global expansion — but economists then and since failed to heed its warnings, preferring instead to rely on market mechanisms.

“If their warnings had been taken seriously and we’d done as they’d suggested, changing our trajectory from 1975 on, we could have done it gradually using things like carbon tax and so on,” he said. “Because economists have delayed it by another half century, we are, as a species, putting three to four times the pressure on the biosphere.”

Read more: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/24/war-footing-needed-to-correct-economists-climate-change-failings.html

Part of the problem of course is academics like Steve Keen are way too timid when describing their position. “The Limits to Growth” strongly suggested population growth and economic growth are linked. I’m sure we would all have loved to hear more about Professor Steve Keen’s plans for limiting global population. Sadly Steve doesn’t appear to have explained any of this to CNBC, or perhaps CNBC decided not to publish that part of the interview.

Of course, “The Limits to Growth” is not without critics. Peter Passell, Marc Roberts and Leonard Ross’ 1972 response probably single handedly popularised the phrase “Garbage In, Garbage Out“.

The book is “The Limits to Growth,” and its message is simple: Either civilization or growth must end, and soon. Continued population and industrial growth will exhaust the world’s minerals and bathe the biosphere in fatal levels of pollution. As the authors summarize, “if the present growth trends.. continue unchanged, the limits of growth on this planet will be reached sometime within the next hundred years.”

“The Limits to Growth” is a product of an interdisciplinary M.I.T. team led by Dennis Meadows. It is financed and publicized as part of the “Project on the Predicament of Mankind,” an activity of the Club of Rome. The Club of Rome is a four‐year‐old international organization of 75 technocrats and businessmen selfdescribed as an “invisible college” dedicated to probing “the complex of problems troubling men of all nations,” including poverty, degradation of the environment, alienation of youth, rejection of traditional values, and monetary disruptions. These “seemingly divergent” problems are, says the Club, in reality part of a single “world problematique,” which can now be analyzed with the help of computers. Using techniques developed by M.I.T. systems‐engineer Jay Forrester, the Meadows team claims to have limned the underlying fallacy of industrial expansion.

“The Limits to Growth,” in our view, is an empty and misleading work. Its imposing apparatus of computer technology and systems jargon conceals a kind of intellectual Rube Goldberg device—one which takes arbitrary assumptions, shakes them up and comes out with arbitrary conclusions that have the ring of science. “Limits” pretends to a degree of certainty so exaggerated as to obscure the few modest (and unoriginal) insights that it genuinely con tains. Less than pseudoscience and little more than polemical fiction, “The Limits to Growth” is best summarized not as a rediscovery of the laws of nature but as a rediscovery of the oldest maxim of computer science: Garbage In, Garbage Out.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/1972/04/02/archives/the-limits-to-growth-a-report-for-the-club-of-romes-project-on-the.html

The Limits to Growth” advocate Steve Keen seems like a fascinating character. According to Wikipedia he applied for voluntary redundancy in 2013, after The University of West Sydney shut down their economics programme. Since then he appears to have found his spiritual home with far left post Keynesians in London, where he is now Head of the School of Economics, History and Politics at Kingston University. No doubt Steve wields significant influence over the course material studied by students entrusted to his care.

Steve Keen appears to have quite a following on Patreon, a platform for giving money to people. He wrote a very long essay about how wonderful it is people give him money, thanking people who support his efforts to overturn blind faith in Capitalism.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
May 24, 2021 10:33 pm

What will exhaust the World’s minerals and bathe the biosphere in fatal levels of pollution is not excessive population growth but the insane drive by Climate Alarmists to cover the Earth in Wind-Turbines and Solar Panels and fill the roads with electric vehicles. The demand for rare minerals and metals to supply the Alarmists’ dream is already having severe evident consequences for people..

2
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
May 24, 2021 10:48 pm

“War level footing” sounds a lot like suspension of freedoms, aka ‘martial law’. I can see how attractive that would be to those who favour a controlled economy, a curtailment of free speech, the right of unlimited search and seizure, the state control over every aspect of life.

0
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
May 24, 2021 11:05 pm

It will no doubt be a Worker’s Paradise.

Of course in a Worker’s Paradise YOU will still be just a Worker.

THEY will be in administration type positions (cause only they know what is best and how to implement it) but someone (ie YOU) will still need to do the work.

0
Reply
Art
May 24, 2021 10:54 pm

Keen said the repercussions of climate change were foretold in the 1972 publication “The Limits to Growth” 

Well I never did read that publication but I sure heard enough about it. Strangely I can’t recall ever hearing any mention of “climate change”.

Besides, they called it global cooling back then.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Art
1
Reply
DMacKenzie,
May 24, 2021 11:03 pm

An economist can’t even predict the economy 3 years ahead….why on Earth would they believe a climatist can predict the climate in 2100 ? Much less advocate going on a war footing ?

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Aussie Banks Grilled on “Climate Virtue Signalling”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Add The Wall Street Journal To The People Who Can’t Do Basic Arithmetic

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles Opinion

Get Ready for the Ride of Your Life – Waymo Autonomous Taxi Escapes Handlers

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Opinion petroleum

Bloomberg: $5 Million Ransom Paid to Criminals, to Restore East Coast Fuel Supplies

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics Opinion

CNBC: “War-Level Footing” Needed to Solve Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

The Union of Concerned Scientists tries to “cancel” Steve Koonin

5 hours ago
Andy May
Sea Surface Temperature

Ocean Surface Temperature Limit-Part 2

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Wildfires

Fact Checking the Wildfire-Climate Link

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: