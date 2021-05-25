Carbon sequestration

UK invests over £30 million in large-scale greenhouse gas removal

Research teams across the UK will investigate the viability of five innovative methods of large-scale greenhouse gas removal to counter the impact of climate change

UK RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

Grant Announcement

Research teams across the UK will investigate the viability of five innovative methods of large-scale greenhouse gas removal from the atmosphere to help the UK reach its legislated Net Zero climate target by 2050.

The methods all have the potential to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere – but their effectiveness, cost, and limitations need to be better understood and proven at scale.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will invest £30 million in five interdisciplinary projects and a central Hub located at the University of Oxford, to conduct the research over 4.5 years. An additional £1.5 million will be invested in further studies in year 3 of the research.

The results will be used to shape longer-term Government decision-making on the most effective technologies to help the UK tackle climate change and reduce CO2 emissions.

These Greenhouse Gas Removal Demonstrator projects will investigate:

  • Management of peatlands to maximise their greenhouse gas removal potential in farmland near Doncaster, and at upland sites in the South Pennines and in Pwllpeiran, west Wales.
  • Enhanced rock weathering – crushing silicate rocks and spreading the particles at field trial sites on farmland in mid-Wales, Devon and Hertfordshire.
  • Use of biochar, a charcoal-like substance, as a viable method of carbon sequestration. Testing will take place at arable and grassland sites in the Midlands and Wales, a sewage disposal site in Nottinghamshire, former mine sites and railway embankments.
  • Large-scale tree planting, or afforestation, to assess the most effective species and locations for carbon sequestration at sites across the UK, including land owned by the Ministry of Defence, the National Trust and Network Rail.
  • Rapid scale-up of perennial bioenergy crops such as grasses (Miscanthus) and short rotation coppice willow at locations in Lincolnshire and Lancashire.

Greenhouse gas removals describe a group of methods that directly remove CO2 from the atmosphere and are designed to complement efforts in emission reductions targeting those sectors which are difficult to decarbonise completely such as heavy industry, agriculture and aviation.

The £31.5 million programme is part of the second wave of the Government’s Strategic Priorities Fund (SPF), which invests in high quality multi and interdisciplinary research.

Professor Sir Duncan Wingham, Executive Chair of the Natural Environment Research Council, part of UKRI, said:

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a priority for the UK, but it’s clear that alone that will not be enough to reduce CO2 and meet the UK’s net zero climate target by 2050.

“These projects will investigate how we can actively remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere using innovative technologies at the scale required to protect our planet. This investment by UKRI is especially significant as the UK prepares to host COP26 in Glasgow later this year.”

The Greenhouse Gas Removal Demonstrators programme will be supported by a central Directorate Hub to provide an overarching coordination role, with specific focus on environmental, economic, social, cultural, ethical, legal and governance issues.

The Hub will have a strong research function and will also actively engage with business communities, supporting innovation in GGR Demonstrator techniques and their progression to readiness for market.

Professor Cameron Hepburn, from the University of Oxford, is leading the Directorate Hub. He said:

“Greenhouse gas removal is essential to achieve net zero carbon emissions and stabilise the climate. Alongside the need for much faster emissions reductions now, we also need to start pulling CO2 out of the atmosphere.

“Greenhouse gas removal is not only essential, it also has the potential to become big business. As we rebuild societies and economies following Covid-19, we have an opportunity to orient ourselves towards the green jobs and industries of the future. I’m delighted that UKRI is supporting such a strategic programme.”

This work adds to UKRI’s long tradition of investing in cutting-edge research and innovation to understand, tackle and mitigate the effects of climate change. In the year the UK hosts the UN COP26 summit in November, UKRI will use its role as a steward of the research and innovation system to bring our communities together to create sustainable and resilient solutions and encourage new behaviours and new ways of living that enable the UK to reach net zero by 2050.

Chaswarnertoo
May 25, 2021 2:38 am

Have we reached peak insanity, yet? We need to grow more food.

saveenergy
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
May 25, 2021 2:39 am

NO
&
YES

LdB
Reply to  saveenergy
May 25, 2021 4:35 am

Halving your population will decrease your emissions by around 50% … it is preferred because it’s easy.

Petit_Barde
May 25, 2021 2:39 am

Since CO2 is a minor player, those clowns should go to the roots of the “climate disruption” and undertake water vapor removal from the atmosphere to save the planet.

That task should be easy by condensing water vapor and put it back into the 1,4 billion km3 of sea water on Earth … oh … wait.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Petit_Barde
Vuk
Reply to  Petit_Barde
May 25, 2021 3:07 am

Removing water vapour? Do you mind, we are doing more than our fair share in the UK, we had 2 months of rain in the last fortnight, and in Wales they had highest record rainfall since records started in 1860. We are still going strong in that respect it’s going to rain non-stop in the next 12 months or if we are lucky enough for next 12 years, so there.

Richard Page
Reply to  Vuk
May 25, 2021 4:26 am

Makes up for the previous months of unseasonably cool and drier conditions we’ve been having. Are you seriously telling me it won’t average out?

nicholas tesdorf
May 25, 2021 2:43 am

It would be more accurate to write: “UK wastes over £30 million in large-scale greenhouse gas removal“. The atmosphere and the plants all need more, not less CO2 and we should be helping them and not hindering them.

Ron Long
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
May 25, 2021 2:58 am

I agree, n.t., and I’m wondering if any of the British WATTS readers can file a lawsuit, on behalf of starving our friends, the plants and their children (seeds)? I can hear the moans of starving plants now and I hope it’s not too late.

Richard Page
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
May 25, 2021 3:42 am

Hmm. £30 million isn’t a massive amount compared to the billions being spent on useless research worldwide. The mention of COP26 is significant – this is probably a token gesture of virtue signalling to try to establish the UK as a front runner on climate change in the run-up to the next climate junket.
Frankly I can think of dozens, if not hundreds of better ways to spend that £30 million here in the UK – things that we actually need not middle class conscience salving crap.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  Richard Page
May 25, 2021 4:03 am

Yes those squillions of £s need to go towards paying for the first class accommodations, the world class foods, & the world class wines & champagnes & sparklies from around the globe, these climate junkies need to keep their strength up with all of those brain taxing strenuous heart-wrenching decisions they have to make, things like how much to spend on food & booze for the next junket!!!! Also, Greta the poison dwarf will need first class travel arrangements & accommodation for herself & her entourage of hobgoblins supporters!!! All paid for out of their own pockets!!!!! FOFLMAO!!!!!

Martin
Reply to  Alan the Brit
May 25, 2021 4:35 am

There is a very good reason why the event is called a “Conference of Parties”

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
May 25, 2021 4:26 am

For those like me who are unaware of ‘Biochar’ one of the methods being tested, here it is

“What Is Biochar And Why Is It So Good? Biochar is charcoal that is used for gardening, horticultural and agricultural purposes. It is carbon-rich and specifically designed for soil enhancement. You can use it to nourish your soil, enhance growing conditions and get better soil structure.”

So to remove carbon you first have to burn wood in order to get it?

It will presumably make soil more fertile but then it will presumably be tilled for agricultural use thereby releasing it all again.

tonyb

Mike Lowe
May 25, 2021 2:44 am

Does not a single one of these useful idiots ever think about going back to first principles to check whether their work is actually needed? It may be clever to devise ways to remove certain gases, but we need MORE CO2 not less!

5
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Mike Lowe
May 25, 2021 4:05 am

You’re forgetting, they are “useful idiots”, ergo they don’t actually think for themselves, others do it for them as it would be too taxing for them otherwise!!!

spangled drongo
May 25, 2021 2:44 am

If only they would point out what is happening today, climatewise, to justify this silliness.

Like name one thing that is happening currently that has not happened to a greater degree in the recent past when CO2 played no part.

griff
Reply to  spangled drongo
May 25, 2021 2:53 am

Human CO2 is definitely an additional climate driver on top of pre-existing and historical climate drivers.

In the UK the change towards more intense rainfall patterns is definitely having a (bad) effect. That’s climate change.

Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 3:49 am

Sorry griff – just needed to check something out. Which UK do you live in, dear? The one that I live in where were experiencing a slight increase in rainfall after a drier spell which will average out over the year and likely show no trend as with every year to date, or the one that you seem to inhabit that seems to be a very nasty place indeed? Griff you really should think about moving – either over to my UK or perhaps somewhere warmer and drier than that dreary calamity-ridden fantasy world you currently inhabit.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 4:17 am

Please explain & account for, why a few million years ago when there was 20 times as much CO2 in the atmosphere than there is today, the Earth was smack bang in the middle of an Ice-Age, you know griff, an Ice-Age, they last for around 90,000 to 130,000 years, whereas those cute little warm periods called Inter-Glacials, only last for around 10,000 -20,000 years (tops)!!! Given those paleo-geological facts, & the current Interglacial the Holocene, only started around 11,500 years ago, we’re living on borrowed time, discuss!!! If you’re struggling for an answer, try looking up your own “end”, it may inspire you!!! Oh & while you’re doing that, have a look at a documentary narrated & fronted by the late Leonard Nimoy in the early 70s, where he expressed scientific concerns that as a result of global cooling for the previous 70-80 years or so, that the Earth could be heading for a new Ice-Age, Discuss!!! Also, please advise as to when the Sun is going to reactivate into life!!!

Richard Page
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 4:23 am

Hiya Griffy me again. Just need to check one more thing – have you had a bang on the head in the last few days? You really need to get checked out at the Doctors dear – I’m quite worried about you now.
The reason I ask this is quite simple – a couple of days ago you (quite rightly) attributed the cooler, drier conditions we’ve experienced this spring to ‘weather’ but, now we’re getting the rain as the temperatures are slightly increasing, you’re attributing that to ‘climate change’. You can see why I’m concerned about your mental well-being now, can’t you?
The warmer, wetter weather we’re getting now will average out with the earlier cooler, drier conditions and will, once again, show no precipitation trends in the weather.

Now you will go and get yourself checked out at the Dr’s or hospital, won’t you? Sudden mood swings or reversals in cognition can be signs of serious brain injury or mental health problems. I’m very concerned for your health.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 4:29 am

Griff

Please supply a link to ‘towards more intense rainfall patterns’ in the UK and tell us why it is different to other times of climate change here? Thanks .

LdB
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 4:37 am

So chopping down the trees and forests of England and Europe wasn’t a driver 🙂

At least they added that to the list so they have a little higher IQ than a Griff.

Redge
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 4:43 am

In the UK the change towards more intense rainfall patterns is definitely having a (bad) effect.

Where?

Remember headlines telling us “river levels are the highest for a hundred years” really mean 100 years ago there was similar flooding, likely without 100 years of development.

ralfellis
May 25, 2021 2:51 am

All a waste of time, because CO2 concentrations during the ice ages demonstrated that CO2 was following oceanic temperatures, not causing feedback for temperatures. We know this for several reasons.

Firstly, when CO2 concentrations were high, the world cooled; and when CO2 was low, the wold warmed. If CO2 were the most powerful feedback agent, this is unlikely to have happened.

Secondly, climate scientists say that CO2 sequestration was necessary to drag CO2 concentrations down during each ice age, hence the theory of oceanic iron fertilisation to sequester CO2. But we know this is completely wrong, because ALL of that CO2 was released back into the atmosphere during the following interglacial. Ego, the CO2 had not been deep-sequestered by plant and animal life – instead, lower LGM CO2 concentrations have to be a result of oceanic solubility.

Thirdly, the increasing greenhouse effect is caused by CO2 reradiation, which causes an increase in Downwelling Longwave Radiation (DLR). However, the required increase in DLR has never been detected. Ergo, recent temperature increases have not been caused by CO2.

Other potential causes for the observed warming include:

… Oceanic cycles, like the PDO and AMO.
… Cosmic ray cloud seeding, increasing cloud insulation.
… Polar ice-sheet albedo reduction due China pollution.
… Urban Heat Island effects being ignored.
… Data manipulation of the temperature record.

Ralph

griff
May 25, 2021 2:51 am

good idea.

I note also this week a proposal to build 10GW of windfarms off Iceland cable connected to UK, in areas selected to have different wind patterns from UK…

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 3:46 am

and what will the cables cost?

Alan the Brit
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 25, 2021 4:19 am

Does that include ongoing maintenance costs?

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 4:34 am

Yes, it is a proposal only. Here it is. Sounds unlikely. Wouldnt it be better to build some nuclear plants

tonyb

Huge 10GW of offshore wind capacity near Iceland to help power UK | RenewEconomy

LdB
Reply to  griff
May 25, 2021 4:40 am

We have plenty of space here in Australia so we are willing to lease you space for your bird choppers Griff …. please organize money to send. Pretty sure we can accommodate as many as you want or can afford.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by LdB
Ian Magness
May 25, 2021 3:07 am

I love the idea of “enhanced rock weathering”. Surely, it’s completely mad! Imagine the costs (in term of cash, equipment manufacture and upkeep and CO2 emissions from the fuels used throughout the processes) involved in quarrying, transporting, crushing and distributing billions of tons of igneous rock around even a country the size of England. And what would it achieve? Would it really sequester much CO2 at all (even if that goal mattered)? This insane scheme is almost as daft as the idea that you destroy virgin US forests, transport, dry and pellet the wood, then ship it thousands of miles over to the UK to burn to make electricity. Oh wait…

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Ian Magness
May 25, 2021 3:49 am

NOBODY is destroying virgin US forests for pellet wood. Do you homework before ranting that idiocy.

Coeur de Lion
May 25, 2021 3:15 am

Whose CO2 are we sequestering? Chinese? If from the atmosphere, then yes. I suppose we can lie to the world that we have a zero balance because we can lay off this ‘capture’ against Heathrow. Love the bit about trees! What idiots! Don’t they know anything about vegetation cycles? Zero carbon indeed!!!

Climate believer
May 25, 2021 3:20 am

Morons.

Stabilise the climate? At what CO² levels does the climate become stable?

What do you even mean by stable?

Not too hot, not too cold, just like professeur Goldilocks wants it?

How about a 30% reduction in CO² levels, take us back to that 1800’s atmosphere that was so renowned for it’s stability.

Mad professeurs still exist apparently…

Oldseadog
May 25, 2021 3:23 am

Seems to me that those two Professors and their followers know what they are doing only when they are sitting on a toilet.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 25, 2021 3:52 am

more like a chamber pot

Herbert
May 25, 2021 3:40 am

Charles,
Its not as though we haven’t been warned.
“Even if we get to net zero, we need to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
This is a greater challenge than a lot of people have grabbed on to yet.”
– John Kerry,Huffington Post, April 22,2021.
It is certainly a greater challenge than John Kerry and President Biden understand.

lee
May 25, 2021 4:06 am

“UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will invest £30 million”
“The £31.5 million programme”

Seems like someone has sequestered 1.5 million pounds up front. 😉

Robert of Ottawa
May 25, 2021 4:12 am

This is criminal

Steve Case
May 25, 2021 4:16 am

comment image

fretslider
May 25, 2021 4:31 am

£30 million

Sounds a lot, but in the scheme of the scam it’s pocket change.

What I would like to know is this: What is – according to the religion of climate hysteria – the optimum level of CO2 in the atmosphere.

Do they even have one? And if so, how did they arrive at that figure?

What will they do if a volcano or two messes it all up?

Last edited 14 minutes ago by fretslider
Peter Barrett
May 25, 2021 4:44 am

I wholeheartedly applaud this wonderful investment of my hard earned to ensure the future of the world. On the proviso, of course, that only UK generated CO2 is sequestered by these projects. Other countries should pay for their own.

