EPA “Disappears” the 1930s Drought and Heat Wave Climate Data

45 mins ago
Guest Blogger
13 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The EPA has deleted (this chart and data no longer exist at the EPA website) its prior indicator climate data trend chart showing “unusually hot and cold temperatures” across the U.S. and showing the U.S. Heat Wave Index from 1895 to 2015 (shown below) that clearly established the unique drought and heat period of the 1930s.

This long-standing climate data chart has now been replaced by a chart which simply “disappears” any notion of the great drought and heat wave period of the 1930s as shown below

EPA have also added another chart of “Heat Waves” climate data that does not even contain the 1930s period as shown below which starts in the decade of the 1960s.

The chart of U.S. droughts remains the same but given the changes to date in the other charts and their data this charts remaining time is probably short lived.

It appears that we have entered the Soviet Era of “disappearing” charts and data but now under the era of the “Biden climate science purge.”

Walter Horsting
May 21, 2021 2:03 pm

Eisenhower warned about Science Elites control science….

Eisenhower
Reply to  Walter Horsting
May 21, 2021 2:15 pm

True statement

Tom Halla
May 21, 2021 2:05 pm

George Orwell lives! But he did not intend “1984” to be an instruction manual.

B Clarke
May 21, 2021 2:08 pm

Thankfully you have copies along with Tony heller. Its disgusting the lengths these people will go to too eliminate the truth.

Gary Pearse
May 21, 2021 2:13 pm

Anthony, I think a variation of surfacestations is needed – to preserve state climate records from this period. Remember the blue governors would do Joe’s bidding and purge these records in a minute.

B Clarke
Reply to  Gary Pearse
May 21, 2021 2:23 pm

Agreed Gary,Maybe Larry or someone else at WUWT Could take some time off to record this information.

Bill Taylor
May 21, 2021 2:19 pm

modern “science” = disregard the actual observations, create new ones from thin air and blame humans!

Sunsettommy
Editor
May 21, 2021 2:23 pm

The lies from from government is increasing speed in many areas.

B Clarke
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 21, 2021 2:26 pm

Could you fix my account so I can edit my posts if need be .thanks

Edward Katz
May 21, 2021 2:24 pm

So what was the drought that John Steinbeck was writing about in The Grapes of Wrath, or maybe the novel was just science-fiction?

Stephen Wilde
May 21, 2021 2:24 pm

But it is all for the greater good and the ends justify the means.

Rud Istvan
May 21, 2021 2:28 pm

Biden’s administration is as corrupt as the Big Guy himself. In the past two weeks they disappeared more than half of the US forest fire record. Now they have erased the heatwave/dustbowl 1930’s that Steinbeck wrote about in Grapes of Wrath.
Google UK tried to disappear Viner’s infamous 2000 remark about UK children not knowing snow. Didn’t work; Wayback retrieves the original Independent article containing his comment.

What ‘they’ forget is that ‘we’ remember. And that stuff on the internet is generally there forever. Not just on the Wayback machine, but because also archived on so many individual devices. And in my case, that large treasure trove of past information and ‘official misinformation’ is itself automatically backed up onto a one terabyte stand alone hard drive by Time Machine.

H. D. Hoese
May 21, 2021 2:44 pm

https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/weather-climate
“Heat Waves. Heat waves are occurring more than they used to in major cities across the United States. Heat waves are occurring three times more often than they did in the 1960s—about six per year compared with two per year. The average heat wave season is 47 days longer, and individual heat waves are lasting longer and becoming more intense.”

“Drought. Average drought conditions across the nation have varied over time. The 1930s and 1950s saw the most widespread droughts, while the last 50 years have generally been wetter than average. Specific trends vary by region, as the West has generally experienced more drought while the Midwest and Northeast have become wetter. A more detailed index developed recently shows that over the period from 2000 through 2020, roughly 20 to 70 percent of the U.S. land area experienced conditions that were at least abnormally dry at any given time. However, this index has not been in use for long enough to compare with historical drought patterns. ”

It takes awhile to disappear information. Of course major cities had more heat waves. 1960s is conveniently a left over from the much more serious 1950s drought. 2021 may help damage their single generation emphasis. Texas just got lots of rain.

My mother-in-law was in the 1930s drought in Oklahoma when the trees lost their leaves.

