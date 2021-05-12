Climate Change Debate

Climate Reflections

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
58 Comments

Guest post by Rud Istvan,

I reflected on some of my recent comments/posts both at WUWT and Climate Etc. A pattern became apparent that I want to try to elucidate. The motivation is simple. The climate/energy debate has advanced beyond he said/she said ‘facts’. Koonin’s new book Uncertainty (which I just finished reading and which originally inspired this guest post) does much to advance a more nuanced perspective by highlighting factual climate ‘inexactitude’ (aka wrong stuff) and related ‘uncertainty’ (aka unknowable stuff) in the climate debate. But his ‘science’ approach partly lacks counters to the extra ‘religious climate believer so science immune’ dimension touched on here, albeit Koonin does touch on it lightly in his ending chapters. This post intentionally isn’t such a ‘light touch’.

As an introductory example, ‘climate believers’ ignore the intermittency and lack of grid inertia that their renewable solutions (Green New Deal, GND) automatically introduce. This may just be from physical ignorance of alternating current electricity complex math (a+bi, using the square root of minus 1, physically indicating phase shift). But after many blog interactions, I now think  it more likely comes from deliberate willful ignorance, which in US law is defined as ‘criminal gross negligence’… “knew, or should have known”.

There are many other examples of climate science ‘criminal gross negligence’.

For example Dr. Susan Crockford exposed the ‘polar bear experts’ who claim polar bears are endangered by (modeled) diminished summer Arctic sea ice, when in truth, about 80% of their annual feeding caloric intake depends on the spring seal whelping season—when nobody claims Arctic ice diminishes.

For example, claimed GAST temperature rise depends on ‘negligible’ (per BEST) UHI plus insufficient land based measurement stations infilled for global coverage. A classic example of the latter is BEST station 166900 (footnote 24 to essay When Data Isn’t in ebook Blowing Smoke). BEST 166900 is the South Pole’s Amundsen Scott, arguably the most expensive and best maintained weather station on the planet. BEST ‘automatic adjustment algorithm’ compared it to McMurdo, 1300 km away on the coast and 2700 meters lower in elevation. The BEST quality control algorithm concluded that the Amundsen Scott measurements for 26 extreme cold months must be excluded based on McMurdo—NOT. BEST automatically but wrongly warmed Amundsen Scott.

For example, Fabricius (NCC, 2011) claimed Milne Bay corals were declining from ocean acidification (OA). Her SI showed that her one barren (7.8 pH) seep was toxic because of H2S, as toxic to marine organisms as cyanide is to us— and for the same reasons.  (Essay Shell Games in ebook Blowing Smoke, the first of two major illustrated and extensively footnoted examples in that ebook essay debunking the Seattle Times major series, “Sea Change”.)

There many other similar subsequent guest posts here and at Climate Etc.

So, how does this climate perversion of true science continue for several decades? What motivates obvious deliberate ‘criminal gross negligence’?

There are at least three answers as to why ‘climate gross negligence’ continues.

First is money, in the form of tenure and government grants. Go along to get along. Mann’s bogus 1999 paleo hockey stick is but one famous example. He got rich and tenured off a VERY bad paper, since thoroughly discredited. His bank account does not care.

Second is academic acceptance; peer pressure if you will. This is what drove Dr. Judith Curry from Georgia Tech’s Chair of Earth Sciences position, by her own explanation. Young climate scientists hoping to rise cannot be apostates, and she could not in good conscience counsel them otherwise.

Third is ‘being cool’. There is no other explanation for John Kerry as Biden’s ‘climate czar’. It is stupid and ultimately self-defeating, but definitely a big plus at any present MA cocktail party. AOC and her GND is a lesser example of the same ‘cool’ social phenomenon from Brooklyn in Congress.

So, what to do?

          There may be some effective counters beyond ‘science’, to which true climate believers are apparently immune. The following three suggestions are all borrowed from Alinsky’s ‘Rules for Radicals’, long since used against skeptics labeled as deniers. My proposal is to counterattack, not by using the Marquis of Queensbury rules skeptics usually employ, but rather by using the Alinsky rules.

First is to freeze the enemy and then ridicule it. Mark Steyn did this very effectively against Mann with his book “A Disgrace to the Profession (volume 1)”. Unassailable, since Mann hasn’t yet responded and it has been now years since the implicit ‘Volume 2’ threat was made in writing.

Second is to make the enemy live up to its own rules about climate science. This was Koonin’s central point, made repeatedly in his new book.

Third is to go outside the expertise of the enemy. Renewable intermittency and lack of grid inertia are expertise examples previously discussed herein, which Greens ignore or do not even comprehend, because outside their expertise.

Concluding reflections

          Many here at WUWT may have, as I previously did, thought that a ‘scientific’ rebuttal sufficed against warmunists (see footnote 22 to essay Climatastrososphistry in ebook Blowing Smoke for the precise derivation). It does not. They have a socio-religious belief system (Greta Thunberg being an example) that requires stronger counter measures.

Tom Halla
May 12, 2021 6:24 am

Arguing with a True Believer on climate change is reminiscent of arguing with a devout Marxist, or a devout Jehovah’s Witness.

Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 12, 2021 6:42 am

Or playing chess against a pigeon

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 12, 2021 6:43 am

Some of the proposals or even present implementations amount to inflicting pain on premise of unproven hypothesis, or even worse knowing that premise is false, in which case it is criminally irresponsible.
Climate scientists should be continuously warned that: It is invalid legal defence that defendants were “only following guidelines” and so are not responsible for their actions when advising those who eventually create and implement criminally irresponsible  laws.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Vuk
May 12, 2021 6:54 am

Like the German soldiers just following orders from their leaders. And the German public- most of it- claimed they were unaware of the Holocaust. Likewise, the public will in the future claim they were misled about the climate- not wanting to admit they were too lazy and/or stupid to seek the truth. (I had to edit this to avoid moderation having used a word- a name apparently verboten with WordPress)

Last edited 1 hour ago by Joseph Zorzin
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 12, 2021 6:48 am

I spent spent many hours back in the ’70s debating with devout born againers. One of them always had an answer to anything I said. In the ’90s, he got arrested for ripping off some old people.

Waza
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 12, 2021 7:23 am

The point of the argument isn’t to change the mind of the alarmists.
The aim is to convince the public watching the argument.

William Abbott
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 12, 2021 7:39 am

And so… True believers are never fearful of the opposing argument’s consequences. For example, the Jehovah Witness is preparatory for a future cataclysmic event, the second coming. He is quite capable of thinking rationally about AGW. Let’s say he fears God and nothing else.

The JW is immunized against AGW hysteria, because he only takes his eschatology seriously. He won’t argue with a warmist, he’ll say it is a sign of the times (end). But he is perfectly capable of understanding the benefits CO2 fertilization and how UHIs have distorted the temperature record. The JW has a relatively open mind about AGW. But not about the second coming.

CAGW is a secular apocalypse. (Covid was played exactly the same way). The AGW priest-kings who speak in the name of authority (We follow the science – trust us) As Greta says, “I am not important, listen to the scientists, they are telling us what to do” Our problem is everyone, (JW types excepted) believes in science. It’s the only authority left. And science has no voice, no oracle to tell us what it all means. All science has is experiments and data. Real scientists don’t speak, their data is their voice.

And we are losing because fear is always deeply embedded in the human psyche. We are saying don’t be afraid of the coming apocalypse. Too late… They are already afraid.

Doug S
May 12, 2021 6:29 am

I think you’re spot on Rud. The younger people I work with have Marketing degrees, degrees in Communications, English degrees, etc., etc. When I try and lay out for them the things we know and the things we don’t know about the earth’s Climate, the response most often is ‘duh, science Doug’. It’s actually a fascinating phenomenon to observe. I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer to be sure but I’ve got a world class 4 year degree in Physics and I’m being scolded by Marketing majors on “science”.

This is a cultural and political movement that needs to be countered in those domains as Rud has correctly pointed out.

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Doug S
May 12, 2021 6:42 am

I’ve run into similar situations. I’m a meteorologist but when I begin to explain the flaws in the climate alarmism arguments, people think I’m trying to trick them. After all, they saw Bill Nye on TV warn them about ‘climate deniers’.

We’re battling large, societal forces that include academia, the media, politicians,, and advocacy groups. All we have are the facts. My suggestion would be is ask your English major colleagues to defend their beliefs. Instead of trying to convince them, let them try to convince you.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mumbles McGuirck
Mark D
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
May 12, 2021 7:39 am

“Instead of trying to convince them, let them try to convince you.”
Excellent suggestion and I will use it given the opportunity.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Doug S
May 12, 2021 6:56 am

THE science- as in THE Bible

n.n
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2021 7:31 am

The science as in the Twilight faith (i.e. conflation of logical domains, beliefs outside of a limited frame of reference, inferential or creative logic), the Pro-Choice religion (i.e. selective, opportunistic, relativistic), the liberal ideology (i.e. divergent), empathetic appeals, and threats of cancellation.

Andy Pattullo
Reply to  Doug S
May 12, 2021 7:19 am

Very well put. My go to strategy now is not to argue but simply ask those woke individuals to present their evidence that would convince me of their case. “Tell me why you believe that”. It doesn’t take more than a few questions before you get to the point where it is clear to me and to them that they have no scientific understanding of evidence to support their belief, they are simply repeating what they have heard from others and what they choose to believe out of laziness or a sense of unearned intellectual comfort.

Graemethecat
Reply to  Andy Pattullo
May 12, 2021 8:06 am

So true. Fundamentally, their argument is entirely based on what they have been told by the MSM. Asked to present evidence for their beliefs, they flounder.

lee riffee
Reply to  Doug S
May 12, 2021 7:34 am

You might ask these marketing majors what they think their lives would be like without fossil fuels…. IMO while many people may not budge upon hearing a science based counter argument, the vast majority would be horrified if they had to live out the rest of their lives like the Amish simply to ostensibly hold the worlds’ climate steady. That’s the key, I think, to defeating this whole climate change crusade – remind people of what they will have to live without if they choose to obey the Gretas of the world. Talk of figures, charts, graphs and the like will bore many people (especially if they don’t really understand them) but the idea of losing most all of the industrial age’s amenities will!

Graemethecat
Reply to  Doug S
May 12, 2021 8:06 am

It’s incredibly frustrating arguing with True Believers, but there is one technique which works. Point out to them that temperatures today are significantly LOWER than they were 1000 and 2000 years ago (Medieval and Roman Warm Periods). They will be unaware of these facts. Then ask them to identify any deleterious effects caused by the warmth.

Steve Case
May 12, 2021 6:32 am

The IPCC’s Global Warming Potential (GWP) numbers need to be exposed and ridiculed. Unless I’m wrong and have successfully fooled myself as Dr. Richard Feynman warned, the GWP numbers are a farce. If methane increases by so many parts per billion and similarly CO2 increases by that many parts per billion, it’s obvious that the increase in global temperature caused by CO2 will be nearly nothing and the GWP number times nearly nothing is still nearly nothing.

So hold the climate crusaders to their GWP numbers claim, and ridicule them for trumpeting their misleading GWP statistic

Clyde Spencer
May 12, 2021 6:34 am

Third is to go outside the expertise of the enemy.

That isn’t difficult, considering the specialized backgrounds of many who call themselves climatologists. However, their behavior, when shown to be wrong, suggests that most have no shame and, therefore, are unaffected when a normal person would be embarrassed.

I still like the idea of a Red Team, Blue Team debate.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 12, 2021 7:08 am

I think we are past the time for a red team/blue team debate. The radical greens will just fill the air with their latest pack-of-lies.

Please see my post on this page, excerpted here:

To end 2020, the climate doomsters were proved wrong in their scary climate predictions 48 times – at 50:50 odds for each prediction, that’s like flipping a coin 48 times and losing every time! The probability of that being mere random stupidity is 1 in 281 trillion! It’s not just global warming scientists being stupid.
 
These climate doomsters were not telling the truth – they displayed a dishonest bias in their analyses that caused these extremely improbable falsehoods, these frauds.
 
There is a powerful logic that says no rational person or group could be this wrong for this long – they followed a corrupt agenda – in fact, they knew they were lying.
 
The global warming alarmists have a NO predictive track record – they have been 100% wrong about every scary climate prediction – nobody should believe them.
 
The radical greens have NO credibility, make that NEGATIVE credibility – their core competence is propaganda, the fabrication of false alarm.

Last edited 1 hour ago by ALLAN MACRAE
n.n
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
May 12, 2021 7:35 am

Exactly, no credibility, no repercussions, and only secular lucre. Why would anyone, over a 60, 70-year lifespan not go along to get along and reap the rewards or at least mitigate risk of cancellation. Many, even a majority, will take a knee.

griff
May 12, 2021 6:39 am

A scientific rebuttal might suffice, but all too often all we get here is name calling (‘warmunists’) and a reprint of a piece of science rebadged as ‘claim’ with no contradicting science based evidence.

this is increasingly an echo chamber for US Republican prejudice, not science or climate related

David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
May 12, 2021 7:42 am

“with no contradicting science based evidence.”

This is precisely the problem I have with you and wokelings like you who have chugged the climate change kool-aid. How many times have I asked you to back up your claims with science-based evidence only to receive a response of total silence?

For instance: How long is your record, Griff?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
May 12, 2021 8:07 am

You even don’t recognise science holding in your hands,so you can’t render a judgement about.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2021 6:44 am

Perhaps another tact against the climate religion is for some skeptics to play the role of climate emergency missionary on steroids so much as to look totally nuts to ordinary people who aren’t familiar and never will be with any of the science pro or con- all they know is what they read in the MSM and what they see on mindless TV. Mix in with the excessive mockery some truth about the vast sums of money that will be needed to transition to a “clean and green” world. Say things like, “we shouldn’t mind that millions of acres of forests and fields will be converted to clean and green solar panels in order to save the planet and we should view them as beautiful”. And, “you shouldn’t mind having a 500′ tall wind turbine next to your home- it’s your obligation to save the planet”. The speaker or writer should seem extremely panicked- and say nice things about Greta Thunberg. Etc., etc.

Then again, this is what’s already happening by the alarmists and so far much of the public seems to love it- so the mockery has to go to a higher level. Uh… maybe do a video showing future folks living in huts with a donkey out front for transportation- while looking up as John Kerry and Ale Gore fly overhead in their private jets. And, show rich Chinese tourists driving by in big SUVs- and stopping to take pictures of the American and European serfs enjoying their clean and green living.

Unfortunately, I live in Massachusetts where you can count all the climate change skeptics on one hand.

n.n
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2021 7:39 am

Invade this [neighborhood], occupy that [city], operate a protection racket, but with actual liability? Who will, can stand in the way of [social] progress?

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2021 8:01 am

But at least we are not wanting for Jackasses….

M Courtney
May 12, 2021 6:47 am

It’s worth noting that the Believers refused to debate the Sceptics over 20 years ago.
That’s a long time for closed-minded bubbles to build their castles in the air.

Refusing to debate was the key moment when the Believers ceased to be Scientists and became Believers. It’s a very high level of certainty to say “We don’t need to consider that we might be in any way incorrect”. A level of certainty that is not based on observations or long-established science.

After 20 years it is now based on institutional authority. There are whole career paths that support each other even though there is no real foundation.
Environmental Journalists scrutinise Environmental Scientists whose output is promoted by Environmental NGOs and so influence Environment Departments of Governments who dare not cease funding the Environmental Scientists lest the Environmental Journalists turn on them.

Castles in the Air. They cannot be undermined by reason. They just need to fall out of fashion and the illusion will pop.
It is the rising powers of the East that will set the fashion in the future.
Pop.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  M Courtney
May 12, 2021 6:59 am

“It is the rising powers of the East that will set the fashion in the future.”
In particular, a war with China!

n.n
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 12, 2021 7:40 am

Well, yes, if the communists don’t take a knee to the socialists. They should know their place. There can be only one.

Chaamjamal
May 12, 2021 6:56 am

“thought that a ‘scientific’ rebuttal sufficed against warmists. It does not.”

Useful insight and fully agree. Thank you.

Mike Dombroski
May 12, 2021 6:56 am

I think one important aspect is disparagement of debate. I blame the evolution crowd. They certainly won the debate against the intelligent design crowd, but they developed a sort of arrogance. Stephen Jay Gould and Richard Dawkins both agreed not to debate prominent creationists. Eugenie Scott, who founded the National Center for Science Education coined the term “Gish Gallop” to denote running off at the mouth with more arguments than can be responded to. These give them precedents to avoid debate. This is basically a premise that the other side is not worth responding to. It’s sort of a form of cover for the argument from authority and ad hominem attacks. The big problem is that they keep major points of fact out of the discussion.

anthropic
Reply to  Mike Dombroski
May 12, 2021 7:07 am

“Won the debate” against intelligent design? Have you followed any developments whatsoever in molecular biology? Every time we look, we see more intricate designs, machines, and information processing. Even the venerable Tree of Life fails to explain functional genomic systems, like echolocation, nearly as well as dependency graphs such as used in computer programs.

n.n
Reply to  Mike Dombroski
May 12, 2021 7:47 am

Creation or process? Science is, with cause, a philosophy and practice in a limited frame of reference relative to the observer. Evolutionary and extra-universal (“divine”) creationists each establish their beliefs with articles of faith (e.g. assumptions/assertions, trust). Ironically, the latter are, in principle, less influenced by secular lucre, consensus, and more likely to acknowledge a separation of logical domains.

bonbon
May 12, 2021 6:56 am

Very odd to miss the point entirely.

The GND is not from AOC, nor Kerry, nor Biden, but rather from Prince Charles of the U.K. as is well documented. It is his very own Great Reset, as clearly expounded on at the Davos keynote. Regime Change for the USA was announced at the FED confab by none other than ex Bank of England chief Mark Carney :
https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/mark-carney-investing-net-zero-climate-solutions-creates-value-and-rewards
Net-Zero is from whom, pray tell?

Shadow boxing is hardly ¨stronger counter measures¨. This is hardly some teenager religious cult!

And after all Alinsky, the subject of Hillary Clinton’s thesis, is known to have had : “over-the-shoulder acknowledgment”, at the outset of Rules for Radicals, of Lucifer as “the first radical known to man”—someone who “rebelled against the establishment … so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom”.

Both Obama and Hillary used Alinsky’s methods. Look at the results!

The devil is in the details!

ALLAN MACRAE
May 12, 2021 6:57 am

Rud – thank you for this paper.
 
For the record, Alinsky Rules are the progeny of Lenin and Goebbels propaganda tactics – calculated falsehoods and brutal thugism.
 
I won’t stoop to Alinsky Rules because they are inherently dishonest, and I think you won’t either, but telling the truths about the warmists and their decades of deceit is sufficient. My recent paper calls out these lying scoundrels and their 30 years of failed predictions of global warming false alarms.
 
CLIMATE CHANGE, COVID-19, AND THE GREAT RESET
A CLIMATE, ENERGY AND COVID PRIMER FOR POLITICIANS AND MEDIA
By Allan M.R. MacRae, Published May 8, 2021 UPDATE 1e
Download the WORD file
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/climate-change-covid-19-and-the-great-reset-update-1e-readonly.docx
[excerpt]
 
THE GREENS’ PREDICTIVE CLIMATE AND ENERGY RECORD IS THE WORST

The ability to predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence.

Climate doomsters have a perfect NEGATIVE predictive track record – every very-scary climate prediction, of the ~80 they have made since 1970, has FAILED TO HAPPEN.
 
“Rode and Fischbeck, professor of Social & Decision Sciences and Engineering & Public Policy, collected 79 predictions of climate-caused apocalypse going back to the first Earth Day in 1970. With the passage of time, many of these forecasts have since expired; the dates have come and gone uneventfully. In fact, 48 (61%) of the predictions have already expired as of the end of 2020.”

﻿To end 2020, the climate doomsters were proved wrong in their scary climate predictions 48 times – at 50:50 odds for each prediction, that’s like flipping a coin 48 times and losing every time! The probability of that being mere random stupidity is 1 in 281 trillion! It’s not just global warming scientists being stupid.
 
These climate doomsters were not telling the truth – they displayed a dishonest bias in their analyses that caused these extremely improbable falsehoods, these frauds.
 
There is a powerful logic that says no rational person or group could be this wrong for this long – they followed a corrupt agenda – in fact, they knew they were lying.
 
The global warming alarmists have a NO predictive track record – they have been 100% wrong about every scary climate prediction – nobody should believe them.
 
The radical greens have NO credibility, make that NEGATIVE credibility – their core competence is propaganda, the fabrication of false alarm.
__________________________

.
.

Last edited 1 hour ago by ALLAN MACRAE
Waza
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
May 12, 2021 7:32 am

Allan
If you don’t like Rules for radicals. I recommend Vaclav Havel’s, Power of the Powerless. Havel’s tactics are based on speaking the truth.

WILLIAM B HANDLER
May 12, 2021 6:58 am

I have always thought the best counter would be a government pursuing real environmental policies and letting them do their work. Ignore the lure of renewables and invest in nuclear power. Try and make electricity cheap and reliable so people then use it to heat their homes. Change standards for insulation and building codes to make human structures more environmental. Ignore the religious aspects of of climate change and focus on environmentalism and then you would have an impact on climate change if it turned out we were all wrong and needed to do something, but at the same time all your steps would have been concrete, practical and pushed the human ball forward.

I know that some may argue that nuclear is either expensive or dangerous, but the problem with nuclear has always been political and bureacratic rather than scientific or engineering. It needs a political solution.

A government that moved in these directions could say things like, “we are not doing this because of climate change, but rather because it simply makes sense”

After all, look at examples like Germany where government that professes to be trying to improve things has to increase coal use.

Burning coal is bad for air quality and human life quality, it make sense to replace it with something that works and is clean.

Barnes Moore
May 12, 2021 7:08 am

I have found that true believers are impervious to truth and facts. They simply close their eyes, cover their ears, and scream so as not to hear what us deniers have to say. There is a lot of great information available that totally discredits the climate change hype, but the media will not report it and in fact, as evidenced by the reaction to Koonan’s book, will look to smear anyone with expertise who goes against the narrative – just like with Curry, Lindzen, Happer, likely you Rud, and many others. I fear that the only way enough people will wake up is for there to be a massive grid failure affecting millions of people with lot’s of deaths where the cause is so obviously due to over reliance of unreliables on the grid that the blame cannot be placed anywhere else. That will still not likely change the minds of the hard core true believers, but it may be enough to wake up large numbers of people who have not been paying attention. The left does a masterful job of creating fear to gain control and power – COVID is a perfect example. To be successful, we will need to figure out a way to create fear of unreliables and get the media to report on it. Mark Mills wrote another excellent article for the WSJ – Biden’s Not-So-Clean Energy Transition – WSJ – that highlights once again the massive mineral requirements for “clean” energy and the enormous environmental impacts mining for those minerals imposes.

Art Slartibartfast
May 12, 2021 7:09 am

Nitpick, but essential: i is not sqrt(-1), that is mathematically wrong. That would imply that i = -i, which is clearly not true. The correct definition is that i * i = -1.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
May 12, 2021 7:48 am

i * i = -1

i^2 = -1

take square root of both sides

i = (-1)^(0.5) = sqrt(-1)

They are equivalent

Andy Pattullo
May 12, 2021 7:13 am

100% agree. In the debate about climate change, energy and environment. The radicals have been using “science” as a prop while ignoring all scientific principles and instead, propagandizing the populace with fear of fossil fuel Armageddon and promises of green salvation.

In contrast there are many of us who understand what the science actually shows and what engineering and lived experience promises us will be the spectacular failure of the current version of virtuous, green, renewable energy systems. We have tried to make our case largely through reason and science-based argument. It is like fighting off a rapid dog by reciting poetry.

When I try to describe the world we would have if we remove the fossil fuel energy infrastructure that made our current society flourish I tend to use more graphic descriptions than would be typical of a sober scientific discussion. I don’t think the description is an exaggeration but I hope that it may seem more real given the recent events stimulated by the rise of woke, social justice, magical thinking governance in western wealthy democracies.

Every living thing will become a source of food as the industrial agriculture we depend on collapses. This means the term “endangered species” is replaced by “dinner” and the word “endangered” becomes a needless adjective when applied to anything 8.5 billion humans can eat. Every stick of vegetation becomes fuel or building material. Forrests once again will be flattened and burned just to keep people warm and sheltered. Supply chains won’t reach more than a few miles from your front door (if you still have one). Conflict which we have been spoiled to live without for so long will become a daily life and death fight over resources that are rapidly disappearing. Never mind fear of rogue distant nations, your nearest neighbor will be you enemy. The rule of law will be replaced by the rule of force. The environment which is supposed to be the biggest beneficiary of the “green new deal” will look like a move set from Mad Max.

The recent events show a glimmer of what could come if voters don’t demand a different direction. We’ve seen the blackouts, the fuel line ups with the beginnings of violence as individuals fight over just the perception of a shortage, the rise in food, fuel and building matgerial prices, the rise in conflict in Israel, and the increasing international challenges to western democracies after the US votes in a passive, demented president who believes we can live without reliable energy.

The ability to convince voters using logic and reason that they are heading for disaster if they support the progressive agenda is severely limited. We know the science and observed reality are on our side but we need more than that to change direction. We need to highlight the very real danger to each and every individual of continuing on this path. We need to engage emotion and the sense of self-preservation in every one of us.

Waza
May 12, 2021 7:15 am

Rules for radicals is very good.
Remember, sceptics are the radicals.
Big climate (aka marxists, socialists, radical environmentalists) is the common enemy.
Informing the public that they will lose their, cars, steaks holidays is a valid component In a multi pronged campaign against big climate.

Gordon A. Dressler
May 12, 2021 7:16 am

Objective, rational, independent thinkers do care about learning science-based facts behind a debatable argument, whereas proselytizing alarmists supporting a meme as a means to gain wealth, power and/or control of others never have and never will.

N.B., a meme is defined as: an element of a culture or system of behavior that may be considered to be passed from one individual to another by nongenetic means, especially imitation.

Rudi
May 12, 2021 7:20 am

Correct ! socio-religious belief cannot be removed by facts. Especially not for persons like Greta Thunberg. She has asperger syndrome.
Typical for those kind of persons is an obsessive focus on one topic.

dk_
Reply to  Rudi
May 12, 2021 8:16 am

But how much of that is part of her legend? Her family are all actors and performers. She is molded and groomed for a potentially life long career as a goad. Asperger can be simulated, or empathetically “diagnosed” through something like Munchausen’s by proxy, or played by even a weak acting prodigy.
Correctly labeling her as having mental disorder or deficiency got at least one critic canceled as “thousands rose to her defense.” It is part of the mis-direction. Her personal incompetence is THEIR competence. Ignore it, or you’re making their point. It is like publicly jeering at stigmata. The CCP just fell for this yesterday.

n.n
May 12, 2021 7:24 am

Mortal gods and goddesses. A Twilight faith (i.e. conflation of logical domains). A Pro-Choice, selective, opportunistic, relativistic (“ethical”) religion. A liberal (i.e. divergent) ideology. Speaking facts to truth will only reach people who are not already subscribed, invested in green schemes, infested with social contagion, or forced to take a knee (e.g. journolism and the fourth estate, popular culture, the rarefied air in ivory towers, cancel culture, allegations of diversity). The problem is that even if you reach people… persons on one point, they will still bend to other special interests, and their better judgment will be overridden by peculiar interests. A progressive path and slope, smoothed with promises, hopes of secular, narcissistic returns.

geek49203
May 12, 2021 7:27 am

You started off well, then made the same mistake. For over 80% or more of the “Alarmists” this is not a “Science” issue — it is a “religion” issue. I have precious formal training in “science” but do have a MDiv (clergy master’s degree). I recognize dogma and religion when I step in it. And what I hear is “dogma”. In a secular society that is now 2+ generations past the “everyone goes to church” phase of American history, they have no other religious training, and this fills that void in their lives. It as everything — human sin, end of the world scenarios, the need to atone, etc etc etc. Oh, and the most telling sign of a “religion” — insufferable believers who try to convert everyone, and want to burn the rest at the stake.

fretslider
May 12, 2021 7:31 am

It’s very simple and it works with the race industry etc etc etc

As long as there is a problem, there are positions of influence, power and much funding to be had.

If these problems were solved tomorrow what would people like Mann, Oreskes and all the others do? They have a vested interest in ensuring nothing is solved, only prolonged.

Shytot
May 12, 2021 7:33 am

I’ve been thinking along the same lines for quite a while. Despite the quality of information here and at sites such as Climate Etc most of the climate crowd are either under qualified to understand it or choose not to understand it in the interests of personal gain or beliefs.
There’s none so blind as he who will not see…..

I don’t think that the argument can be won by using science (common sense) – it needs something more radical /basic.

The problem here, as with so many other issues of the day, is that a large number of people are living off ideals as opposed to real life. That has been encouraged and regularly rewarded so it’s a tough nut to crack.

That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t keep trying.

Kent Clizbe
May 12, 2021 7:34 am

“Many here at WUWT may have, as I previously did, thought that a ‘scientific’ rebuttal sufficed against warmunists (see footnote 22 to essay Climatastrososphistry in ebook Blowing Smoke for the precise derivation). It does not.”

Gosh, welcome to reality!

Many realists have paid little attention to you and the lukewarmer WUWT since the early days of the revelations of unquestioned climate fraud–ClimateGate emails, Mann’s Hockey Stick debunking. Y’all danced to the tune of the barbarians sacking civilization while Rome was burning.

Experts on covert influence, covert action, subversion, and cultural destruction warned y’all that the Climate Cult were Politically Correct Progressives. You were warned that the PC-Prog mission was to destroy Normal America (and associated cultures)–specifically the American capitalist system, but the entire culture as well. You were warned that they did not care about real science and scientific methods, or facts.

WUWT response? You devoted increased energy to ever more detailed scientific refutations of the frauds. Extensive many-hundreds-of-thousands of words poured across the blog screen, with detailed intramural discussions on minute issues about “climate sensitivity” and “back radiation,” etc., etc. etc. You groveled to the barbarians:
“Yes, man warmed the climate. Yes, CO2 is bad. The only disagreement we have with the PC-Progs is the answer to the question: ‘How bad is CO2?'”

You deplatformed and ostracized many who had the courage to say: “The emperor has no clothes.”

You increased efforts to “publish papers” in the Cult’s “peer-reviewed” journals. In other words, you begged the barbarians for permission to critique their methods of sacking the city. Anthony Watts published a paper! Yee ha! What an accomplishment! Here we are, 10 years later. So what?

So, again, welcome to reality. The city has been sacked. It’s leveled. The ruins are smoking. The fire’s out. The barbarians sit on the throne.

What’s your plan now?

Wayne Townsend
May 12, 2021 7:38 am

Rud, You might want to edit the title of Koonin’s book from “Uncertainty” to “Unsettled”.

Ben Vorlich
May 12, 2021 7:47 am

I’ve started using “Natural Climate Change Denier” as in

Them: “You’re a (expletive) climate change denier!”
Me: “No the climate changes all the time, but you’re a natural climate change denier”

Gregory Woods
May 12, 2021 7:54 am

The discussion (ha!) has always been political, not scientific…

Mark D
May 12, 2021 7:55 am

Many years ago I was dragging a dolly with my tools and a bottle of R-22 across campus at Wright State University. A young head full of mush came up to me and began to lecture me on the evils of “freon”
I asked him would he answer a few questions? Yes he says. I ask him do you have any youngers at home? Yes. Have they ever needed an antibiotic? Yes. I then stated refrigeration was part of the process that made the antibiotic. Would he have his sibling die for the cause of eliminating refrigerants? No answer. I asked do you have a refrigerator at home and would you give it up to eliminate refrigerants? I stated EVERYTHING you have in your life was made possible by refrigeration. Are you prepared to become a subsistance farmer in the name of eliminating refrigerants? After a few more such questions I wish him a good day.
He and the crowd that had gathered were silent as I walked off.
It was a good day!

Steve Taylor
May 12, 2021 8:08 am

The ones that concern me the most are the scientists or science populists who admit that they don’t know climate science, but they “know how to read a graph”. Examples in the UK include ‎Brian Cox and David Attenborough.

I heard Brian Cox some years back saying that about the hockey stick – he was convinced by the climate crisis because it was presented as a graph, and his patronising assumption was the the general public wouldn’t understand the significance, but “as a scientist” he could see from ONE GRAPH that the problem was real. Never for a moment did he consider that the source of the graph might be suspect.

These so-called scientist experts are unfortunately trusted sources to the generally well-educated but non-scientific public.

And when someone who CAN read a graph raises doubts they are rapidly excluded from public view, as happened to Johnny Ball and David Bellamy.

Jon R
May 12, 2021 8:11 am

None is so blind as he who refuses to see. Their identity is tied up in the idea that mainstream consensus can’t be too wrong. Why they believe that considering history is replete with instances of almost everbody being very wrong and very sure about what they were wrong about.

Chip away and pray.

Erik Magnuson
May 12, 2021 8:11 am

Rud, it’s been my experience that even EE’s with no exposure to electric power systems or electric machinery understand grid inertia. Pretty much the same thing for lack of understanding of Demand Curves. Utilities in the 1920’s were painfully aware of probelms with depending on renewable (hydroelectric) generation, but those lessons were lost when hydro meant projects such as Hoover dam with years worth of water storage capacity.

B Clarke
May 12, 2021 8:14 am

We need to get the terminology ,I’m a climate believer I’m not a believer of AGW nor I’m i a climate skeptic I simply believe we have a ever changing climate, I think labels used by sides particularly in public debate to ridicule does no one any good.

Ridicule a street level activist, certainly not , if you suspect/know he or she is a activist, ignore put nothing there way ostracise them, spend no money with them ,don’t invite them round ,you have the upper hand, leave them guessing.

Professional activists,scientists, ect, ridicule, pressure them,show fraud, call out every opportunity.

