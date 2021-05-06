Bad science journalism Climate Propaganda

Wild Exaggeration and Egregious Lies

Kip Hansen
Opinion by Kip Hansen – 6 May 2021

The Covering Climate Now propaganda effort was “co-founded by the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation in association with The Guardian and WNYC in 2019, CCNow’s 460-plus partners include some of the biggest names in news”  with the stated purpose of  “to produce more informed and urgent climate stories, to make climate a part of every beat in the newsroom”.  Their basic document, the CCNow Climate Emergency Statement, claims, in part, “…to preserve a livable planet, humanity must take action immediately. Failure to slash the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will make the extraordinary heat, storms, wildfires, and ice melt of 2020 routine and could “render a significant portion of the Earth uninhabitable…”.   To accomplish their goals, CCNow provides its partners with republishable stories from other partners (.pdf), editorial guidance, story writing ideas, a list of talking points labelled Climate Science 101 provided by Katharine Hayhoe.

Important Notice:  Call 911 immediately if you are choking or experiencing chest pains  as a result of reading that last sentence – in Europe, dial 112 – in the UK, dial 112 or 999 – in Australia, 000 or 112

CCNow also supplies NPR’s Climate Guide of mis- and dis-information on climate and their own “fact sheet “ [ sic ] “Who says it’s a climate emergency?”  in addition to  their list of ten  “Best Practices” for climate propagandists. 

If this is your first time hearing about CCNow, please read my previous essays posted here at WUWT, most recently The Climate Propaganda Cabal and Turning Opinion into Science Fact.  There are some earlier essays as well – here and here.

Last week, on April 27 2021,  CCNow web site posted a list of Nine Pieces We Loved.   One of those featured was:

How Warming Oceans Are Accelerating the Climate Crisis — Humans have locked in at least 20 feet of sea level rise—can we still fix it?” by Harold R. Wanless

On the upside, the article in The Nation is clearly and prominently marked:

Adapted from an article for the Florida Climate Reporting Network’s project “The Invading Sea,” this article is published as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.

My quick check of web search results show this article, one week old now, being re-posted or linked 16 times, before I stopped counting. 

This article represents the “Big Lie” aspect of professional propagandaBig Lies sell better, persuade people better than little nit-picky lies.

Here’s the bottom line Big Lie from this CCNow propaganda piece:

The climate emergency is bigger than many experts, elected officials, and activists realize. Humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions have overheated Earth’s atmosphere, unleashing punishing heat waves, hurricanes, and other extreme weather—that much is widely understood. The larger problem is that the overheated atmosphere has in turn overheated the oceans, assuring a catastrophic amount of future sea level rise.

As oceans heat up, the water rises—in part because warm water expands, but also because the warmer waters have initiated a major melt of polar ice sheets. As a result, average sea levels around the world are now all but certain to rise by at least 20 to 30 feet. That’s enough to put large parts of many coastal cities, home to hundreds of millions of people, under water.

Let me point out, unnecessarily for many readers, that not a single phrase or sentence in the first paragraph is true.  The second paragraph fares little better.  But only because “warm water does rise”  — just not in the odd way Wanless says.  [Technically, warming the water in the ocean causes expansion of the ocean’s water  —  the fact the ‘warmer water rises’ is not involved in this – it is the expansion that can lead to rising sea levels.]  Nothing else in the second paragraph is true.

I am loathe to exaggerate, as this is what I am accusing CCNow and Wanless of doing, so let’s take a close look:

The climate emergency is bigger than many experts, elected officials, and activists realize.”   There is no real physical climate emergency – there is only a shared opinion that there is a climate emergency.  At best, the sentence is an unsupported opinion (being presented here as fact).  It would be hard for the real climate situation to be bigger (worse) than some of the more bizarre activists and politicians (“we have nine years left” – John Kerry).

“Humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions have overheated Earth’s atmosphere, unleashing punishing heat waves, hurricanes, and other extreme weather—that much is widely understood.”  There is no scientific consensus that the Earth’s atmosphere has been “overheated”.   Increasing CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere are believed to have cause a small amount of warming – but only that since the mid-1900s.  Many think that that small warming and the CO2 that may have caused it are beneficial, including some of the smartest people in America.  The real data on global heat waves, hurricanes, and extreme weather do not support the claim that the small warming experienced has “unleash[ed] punishing heat waves, hurricanes, and other extreme weather” – that is the climate activist’s preferred meme, not fact. More on the facts are available from the specialized pages on this web site and here.  [ Readers:  Please supply links in comments to reliable graphs showing that the CCNow/Wanless claims are false. ]   Since this point is broadly contested by experts in wildfires, heat waves, hurricanes and extreme weather, it cannot be said to be “widely understood”. 

“The larger problem is that the overheated atmosphere has in turn overheated the oceans, assuring a catastrophic amount of future sea level rise.”   The oceans have not overheated – that is simply not true in any sense – it is difficult to even scientifically support that the oceans have warmed in any substantial, climatically important way.  Measuring ocean water temperature is an ongoing project and we have a very short time series of even moderately reliable data.  It is madness to claim that the tiny amount (if any) of ocean water warming has “assur[ed] a catastrophic amount of future sea level rise.”   

I will leave parsing the rest of second paragraph to readers.  But let’s take a further look at the idea that sea levels are assured to rise  “20 to 30 feet”.

Wanless states:  But if seas rise 20 feet or more over the next 100 to 200 years—which is our current trajectory—the outlook is grim. In that scenario, there could be two feet of sea level rise by 2040, three feet by 2050, and much more to come.” 

That link in there leads to “NOAA Technical Report NOS CO-OPS 083 — GLOBAL AND REGIONAL SEA LEVEL RISE SCENARIOS FOR THE UNITED STATES” [ .pdf ] which you will not be surprised says no such thing.  The NOAA document does not say that the most extreme (RCP8.5) scenario is our current trajectory at all. And it does not, under any of the scenarios, predict 2 feet of sea level rise by 2040 or three feet by 2050, not even under RCP8.5 (a scenario which is now widely considered highly improbable to impossible). 

Even under impossible RCP8.5 conditions, NOAA predicts only 16 inches (2040) and 25 inches (2050) [yellow highlight]  – but in the real world, we saw only the 0.03m (30 mm) predicted for 2010 to 2020 for the very  lowest scenario [blue highlight] .    Wanless apparently gets his claimed our current trajectory to 20-30 feet from the lower right corner, highlighted in red, RCP8.5 at 2200. 

Adding insult to injury, Wanless goes on to claim in his article that “Today, oceans are rising six mm a year (over two inches a decade), and this pace will continue to dramatically accelerate.”   The only thing correct in this sentence is that 60mm is over two inches.  Wanless’s link to a CSIRO page is broken but current sea level rise, according to NOAA:

Not 6 mm/yr, but 3.3 mm/yr, and level for the last two or three years.  [ source: https://climate.nasa.gov/  to see this graph select Sea Level from right hand bottom section of the graphic at the top of the page.]

You may ask, “How can any article with so many obvious, egregious errors – wild exaggerations, inaccuracies and falsehoods —  get published in The Nation?”  That might be the wrong question.  Better to ask, “How did it get published by the AGU in  EOS in its science news section?”

The answer is:     The Nation, AGU and  EOS are all partners of CCNow

Author’s Comment:

The American Geophysical Union (AGU) and its associated online magazine, EOS, have abandoned even the pretext of science and opted to join forces with the acknowledged propaganda effort, Covering Climate Now, with its anything-goes push to convince the world that there is a Climate Emergency so they will willingly give up fossil fuels.  This example today shows that that effort extends to publishing wild exaggeration and egregious lies to forward The Message – propaganda’s Big Lie in play.

I honestly don’t know how it has come to this and am simultaneously saddened and outraged. 

This has now gone far, far beyond the go-along-to-get-along mutual back-patting of climate alarmists at AGU meetings of the 1990’s.  Where are the real scientists who are members of the AGU?  How can they remain silent when EOS publishes such articles without even a disclaimer.  Shame.

Nick Schroeder
May 6, 2021 6:06 am

“We must be ready to employ trickery, deceit, law-breaking, withholding and concealing truth. We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, scorn, and the like, towards those who disagree with us.”– Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (1870-1924).

﻿From “Reflections on the Failure of Socialism” by Max Eastman.

Barnes Moore
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 6, 2021 6:42 am

Have not seen that quote before. It should be posted on the DNC’s website.

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 6, 2021 7:15 am

Indeed Nick. I always noted how the alarmist camp get the cues from Orwell, but this quote from Lenin demonstrates how they may also be getting their cues from notorious totalitarians in real-life history as well. Disgusting.

This is just my opinion, but those responsible for the output of the mass media today have all be abandoned any pretext of being journalists. As political propagandists for their activism, their is little reason left to believe much (if anything) of what they say.

History repeats itself.

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
May 6, 2021 7:27 am

…there is little if any reason….

Tom Halla
May 6, 2021 6:24 am

And of course they would use the satellite sea level rise figures, and then not even cite them anywhere near correctly. They are not even making an attempt to be credible.

Steve Case
May 6, 2021 6:26 am

Not 6 mm/yr, but 3.3 mm/yr, and level for the last two or three years.

NOAA says sea level has risen at 1.7-1.8 mm/yr LINK

Areas experiencing little-to-no change in relative sea level are illustrated in green, including stations consistent with average global sea level rise rate of 1.7-1.8 mm/yr. 

Personal investigation of long running tide gauge data from the Permanent Service for Mean Sea Level LINK Shows that acceleration of sea level is about 0.01 mm/yr/yr not the 0.097 claimed by Colorado University’s Sea Level Research Group. LINK

﻿

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Steve Case
May 6, 2021 6:48 am

Steve ==> My NOAA graph, with annotations, also hows the long-term, century-based trend, as stated by NOAA, is 178mm over 100 years (see blue box). That is 1.78mm/yr. I use NOAA as the counter-argument as they are considered the Reliable Source by the IPCC and AGW Advocates — even their own data (which I do not accept as the most correct source) falsifies Wanless.

Thanks for the inks and supporting data.

NOTE: Your last LINK is linked only to LINK — no URL.

Ron Long
May 6, 2021 6:28 am

Good report, KIp, and I appreciate your work exposing the deceit coming from the CAGW crowd and their politician enablers. I have suggested that someone with a clearly erroneous view fact check via google or whatever, and, here’s the punchline: not a single person has ever done so. What you are relating is the group think comfort low achievers and their corrupt enablers get by singing the liberal song. A reality check is now posted on foxnews.com wherein President Biden, speaking at the 50th Anniversary of Amtrack, related a story profoundly false, but cherished by the left because of its humanity.

Barnes Moore
Reply to  Ron Long
May 6, 2021 7:07 am

The left is simply doubling down on their flagrant lies given that the MSM is their PR firm. The lies about the Georgia voting law along with circle back Psaki and Mayorkis claiming they inherited a border crisis are two recent egregious examples. Thankfully, many states are pushing back, but there is a long road ahead.

DMacKenzie
May 6, 2021 6:34 am

They even have their own Ten Commandments…. “Best Practices”  the tenth is to not allow opposing viewpoints to be heard. Best to call them “Climate liars” at every opportunity and not allow them a platform to insist they are correct. Fair is fair.

dk_
May 6, 2021 6:38 am

Possibly of interest, quoted in wikipedia, from Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals:

  1. “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.”
  2. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.”
  3. “Whenever possible go outside the expertise of the enemy.”
  4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”
  5. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.”
  6. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”
  7. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”
  8. “Keep the pressure on.”
  9. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself. “
  10. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.”
  11. “If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside; this is based on the principle that every positive has its negative.”
  12. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.”
  13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. “

These are all what is being practiced against the thinking public. They are also a list of tactical weaknesses of the Global Warming Terrorism and their fellow travellers.
There is no climate change debate, there is no crisis, this is not an environmental movement, but a movement for violent and drastic political and economic change.
And although I have a diploma (and partly paid for two others) from the same University as Mx Heyhoe, her college is home to one of the most Marxist/Socialist political science departments in U.S. academic institutions. She has a political science degree, and is not a scientist.

cerescokid
May 6, 2021 6:43 am

comment image

nearly 40 years ago the EPA said oceans could rise by 10 feet in several decades. That was wrong. Why should we believe anything that the same kind of mentality predicts now.

Intergenerational amnesia. We are indoctrinated to fall for this stuff every time.

H. D. Hoese
May 6, 2021 6:59 am

“….a list of talking points labelled Climate Science 101 provided by Katharine Hayhoe.”
https://coveringclimatenow.org/resource/climate-science-101/
“Thousands of scientists around the world are in agreement on the reality of a warming planet. We often hear that 97% of climate scientists agree climate change is real and due to human beings, but in reality that figure is closer to 100%. As the climate scientist Michael Mann recently told “60 Minutes”, “There’s about as much scientific consensus about human-caused climate change as there is about gravity.”….Suck some of the carbon dioxide we’ve produced back out of the atmosphere and put it into the soil, where it helps restore the land, or turn it into fuel, or stone, or other useful products….”

Hayhoe works, last I heard, at Texas Tech in the often frigid panhandle. A real climate scientist would have been researching the recent blizzard and the continuing cold fronts reaching the Gulf. University administrations have been long corrupted by athletics, at least their score is evaluated more rapidly.

You don’t have to know much science to detect nonsense. I suspect that I have read more scientific papers on climate and weather in the last year or so than she has. It is unprofessional to claim to be a scientist, manager, and a prophet at the same time. Unfortunately, these types are now dangerously all over the place in many disciplines and organizations like the AGU mentioned. Experts on everything, giving instructions. Juvenile and naive and hired by [put your own thesaurus here].

Bruce Cobb
May 6, 2021 7:00 am

I listen to NPR’s “Morning Edition”, and lately, have been aware of a sharp uptick in the shrillness and blatantness of the climate propaganda. I am tempted to just shut it off, but feel like I have to listen, to know what lies they are telling. It is wall-to-wall lies and whoppers of lies. One wonders if even the reporters believe all that crap, or are simply obeying their marching orders. The True Believers will believe anything I suppose, because “it’s science”. But I also imagine it would be a turnoff for many.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
May 6, 2021 7:15 am

Bruce ==> NPR is a partner of the CCNow cabal — and is a major player in forwarding The Message.

Barnes Moore
May 6, 2021 7:01 am

Conspiracy? What conspiracy?

Jon R
Reply to  Barnes Moore
May 6, 2021 7:24 am

None dare call it a conspiracy when it’s a conspiracy.

