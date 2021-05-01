Climate ugliness Michael E. Mann

Bill Nye on Climate Deniers: “There’s an old saying — ‘science proceeds one funeral at a time’, … but it’s not happening fast enough.”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
34 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; The Collegian, a Penn State University student publication, laments that there are still ageing contrarians and climate deniers who dispute the work of the great Michael Mann.

Penn State professor, climate scientist Michael Mann fights against climate denialism

Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian
Apr 22, 2021

As the world changes and climate changes with it, one thing has stayed the same for decades — Michael Mann’s commitment to fighting the climate war.

Mann began studying quantum mechanics as an undergraduate at the University of California, Berkeley, with majors in physics and applied math. When he began work as a graduate student at Yale University, Mann said he was “lured away” from the physics department because there were still opportunities for young scientists to make “substantial contributions” at the forefront of climate studies.

Mann said he doesn’t want to blame fossil fuel workers for engaging in the “climate war.” Instead, he said he believes there are just a few corporate CEOs who serve as “bad actors” and make “cynical decisions knowing the devastating impact” they would have on the climate.

According to Nye, both him and Mann are frequently asked two common questions: “What can I do about climate change,” and “What can be done to convince someone who’s a climate denier?

Nye calls these the $10 trillion questions, because climate deniers are so “dug in” to their beliefs, which only makes it harder to convince them of what the science suggests.

The only definitive way to see significant action to prevent climate change is to simply wait for deniers and contrarians to “age out,” according to Nye.

There’s an old saying — ‘science proceeds one funeral at a time,’” Nye said, “but it’s not happening fast enough.”

Read more: https://www.collegian.psu.edu/news/campus/penn-state-professor-climate-scientist-michael-mann-fights-against-climate-denialism/article_a7a6c7c6-a2f7-11eb-ab1c-5bca01044a1a.html

There have been occasions where scientists have persuaded their colleagues by providing evidence to back their theories, rather than waiting for their opponents to die.

My favourite example, Barry Marshall and Robin Warren overcame resistance to their theory stomach ulcers are caused by a bacterial infection, by providing evidence to back their claim – they cultured the slow growing previously unknown bacteria responsible for stomach ulcers, proving it existed, and successfully cured ulcers with antibiotics.

Einstein also had trouble convincing his peers that space and time are mutable, until the day Einstein famously received a telegram, from British scientists who had conducted an expedition to an island off the west coast of Africa, to view a total solar eclipse. The purpose of the expedition was to test Einstein’s prediction that stars which appeared close to the sun during the eclipse would be slightly out of position, because star light skimming close to the sun would be bent by the sun’s gravity.

Perhaps if Mann and Nye presented evidence that global warming is causing a significant problem, more people would accept their claim we are currently experiencing a climate crisis.

Curious George
May 1, 2021 2:04 pm

A scientist who discovers something new is a contrarian.

Scissor
Reply to  Curious George
May 1, 2021 2:48 pm

You’re correct. It’s never settled. Is the birth of new ideas, new challenges and new facts that lead to scientific progress. It’s Nye’s thinking that is stuck in a belief which cannot be challenged.

fred250
May 1, 2021 2:08 pm

For Bill Nye, science has not proceeded past junior high level. !

And yes, when Bill “leaves”, there will be one less non-scientist clown..

Last edited 49 minutes ago by fred250
dk_
Reply to  fred250
May 1, 2021 2:32 pm

Bill is an obsolete engineer who went into show business for the money. Nothing to get excited about.

Scissor
May 1, 2021 2:09 pm

I take this as a threat. If some dork with a bow tie shows up at my door, I’ll be ready.

Coeur de Lion
May 1, 2021 2:09 pm

There’s a note of desperation here. Don’t forget that Mark Steyn’s book A Disgrace to the Profession carried the opinions about Mann of 100 world class scientists. I’m sure many are still alive and will be for some time!!

George Daddis
May 1, 2021 2:11 pm

It’s a trillion dollar question alright!

Tom Halla
May 1, 2021 2:12 pm

Hell, I am old enough to remember when plate tectonics was new and controversial.
I also remember Nixon’s War on Cancer, with the belief system that there was an epidemic of cancer caused by those evil industrial chemicals. Carter was also into funding that, but is sorta petered out, both by being a highly dubious model, and Reagan not continuing the hysteria.
AGW will hopefully have the same fate as eugenics, where no one admitted to ever accepting it.

commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 1, 2021 3:01 pm

After WW2 we knew what eugenics could turn into.

After the Gulag Archipelago, communism was temporarily discredited. We now have university professors who proudly proclaim that they are Marxists.

Similarly, eugenics could come back because it makes some claims that are actually true. AGW, on the other hand, will be seen as similar to flat Earth. Forever.

On a slightly different path … how can anyone proudly profess to be a Penn State student? It demonstrated corruption so heinous that it should have been dissolved.

John Tillman
May 1, 2021 2:12 pm

Little Mikey, born 1965, and Bill Nye, the Sighin’ Guy, 1955, might not survive John Christy, 1951, Judith Curry, 1953, Joe Bastardi and Roy Spencer, 1955, Willie Soon, 1966, or Nir Shaviv, 1972.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by John Tillman
Krishna Gans
May 1, 2021 2:17 pm

I wonder, Michael Mann is a scientist ?
Worse than I thought.

Frozenohio
May 1, 2021 2:17 pm

I’m so sick & tired of this fake ‘scientist’ and the attention the MSM gives him.

Rich Davis
May 1, 2021 2:19 pm

Please, it’s not “the science”, it’s “The Science”. Most of us know it as the Church of Climastrology.

Bill Nay the Science, uh, Guy is looking pretty old himself. Of course his funeral won’t have any effect on science, just on The Science. The execrable Michael Mann’s funeral likewise.

New cult religions rarely outlive their founders. If the next couple of decades revisit the 50s, 60s, and 70s weather, that alone will advance true science by finally proving that the mild warming was beneficial and in no way dangerous.

bluecat57
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 1, 2021 2:52 pm

Scientism. Lots of recent articles about science vs scientism.

B Clarke
May 1, 2021 2:24 pm

but it’s not happening fast enough.” thats not a very nice thing to say Mr nye.

Calling people climate deniers Mr nye just shows how desperate people like you are, on the one hand your insinuating people you label climate deniers are holocaust deniers ,care to substantiate that? On the other hand you won’t debate the climate science ” the science is settled ” well isn’t that convenient for you, I don’t know one climate denier I have never met one, heard one or read anything by one, I do know plenty of climate as in global warming deniers ,I’ve met them, heard them and read lots by them .

Mr nye you practice childish misinformation games.

I don’t agree mann is a climate scientist, I believe he is a manipulator of data to follow a agenda.

Unlike you Mr nye I offer you a open invitation to debate with me here the lie of global warming, you can pick a referee if you wish.

Michael E McHenry
May 1, 2021 2:25 pm

When someone points out that I’m a denier I remind them that puts me in the good company of Galileo and Copernicus. I’m also railing against a dogmatic religion- environmentalism.

John Tillman
Reply to  Michael E McHenry
May 1, 2021 2:27 pm

Plus the Lutheran Kepler, and martyr Bruno.

Hatter Eggburn
May 1, 2021 2:25 pm

I’m young enough to likely outlive that ecofascist – and the whole catastrophist circus.

peterg
May 1, 2021 2:32 pm

If you can deny the evidence that co2 lags temperature by hundreds of years, you can deny anything.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
May 1, 2021 2:35 pm

“Nye calls these the $10 trillion questions, because climate deniers are so “dug in” to their beliefs, which only makes it harder to convince them of what the science suggests”

This sounds more like he is describing the CAGW clowns!

Stevek
May 1, 2021 2:35 pm

There is another old saying that relates to the green elites. “The higher the monkey climbs the pole the more you can see its ass”

Pamela Matlack-Klein
May 1, 2021 2:42 pm

“Mann began studying quantum mechanics as an undergraduate at the University of California, Berkeley, with majors in physics and applied math. When he began work as a graduate student at Yale University, Mann said he was “lured away” from the physics department because there were still opportunities for young scientists to make “substantial contributions” at the forefront of climate studies.”

Oh really, lured away to climate studies because he thought there was room for him to make a “substantial contribution” eh? More likely he couldn’t handle the maths in quantum mechanics and jumped ship before he flunked out! It is no secret that his grasp of maths is famously poor. He and Nye are totally repulsive human beings and have a lot to answer for.

B Clarke
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
May 1, 2021 2:53 pm

More than likely he saw a opportunity to take a substantial contribution. 🤑

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
May 1, 2021 2:59 pm

The operational keyword is ‘began’. He never finished it.

Unfortunately for climate science, the really clever cookies did not allow themselves to be ‘lured away’ from real science.

dk_
May 1, 2021 2:44 pm

Was Mann wearing his rat suit, or was that the other Bill Nye production? Can’t see how either of these fools matter to anyone but media hacks.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by dk_
whiten
May 1, 2021 2:44 pm

The most stupid thing that I have ever come across and subjected to with impunity ever forevah;

“Mann began studying quantum mechanics….”

That guy and quantum, ether in principia, physics or mechanics of it all in quantum,
do not ever ever belong in the same Universe or same reality…

whiten
Reply to  whiten
May 1, 2021 2:47 pm

The antithesis of quantum is known to be named as;
Mann, the Mann, the stupid one… beyond any measurments of believe… too stupid!

whiten
Reply to  whiten
May 1, 2021 2:50 pm

Eric,
you got to understand,
that at some point in time you got to pay for all this schist…

🙂

bluecat57
May 1, 2021 2:49 pm

Well Bill, hurry up.

Ed Zuiderwijk
May 1, 2021 2:53 pm

Climate science will make a paradigm shift on the day of Mann’s funeral.

On the day of Bill’s own funeral nothing will happen. Nothing will improve but equally nothing will get worse either. He is just without consequence.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Ed Zuiderwijk
Pauleta
May 1, 2021 2:57 pm

I don’t know why Mann and Nye are still contributing with emissions, even pulmonary ones.

billtoo
May 1, 2021 2:58 pm

these are dangerous people.

starman
May 1, 2021 2:59 pm

“What can I do about climate change,” Nothing its the climate. If you want to reduce the use of coal and oil support Nuclear power.

What can be done to convince someone who’s a climate denier?” The same way you convince anyone of anything. Show them the cold, hard evidence. Use the list of predictions made since 1988. As soon as one comes true use that.

Jit
May 1, 2021 3:01 pm

They like to think they’re the Rebel Alliance. But really they’re the Galactic Empire.

So a lot of sceptics are a bit old. Big deal. It means that neither climate change nor these draconian measures they are putting in place to “fight” it will have a large effect on us. It is the young, many of whom are agitating for Net Zero, who will suffer, not from the climate change they fear, but by the wreck of the West they will reap by the policies they sow.

