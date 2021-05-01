Smuggled Footage of Chinese Police Providing an Honor Guard for alleged Recent Graduates of Xinjiang's Vocational Training Centres. The graduates are shackled and blindfolded, and have shaved their heads, no doubt as part of a trust exercise to demonstrate their loyalty to the Chinese state. source The Guardian (Video).
Accused Solar Energy Slavery Company Claims Happy Workers Hardly Ever Leave

60 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An investigative report by the Chinese Communist backed Global Times say they have confirmed there is no Uyghur slavery in Xinjiang. Company executives claim workers are so happy with conditions, including graduates of Xinjiang’s barbed wire fence and guard tower protected vocational training centres, the company only has a 3% turnover of staff.

GT investigates: automation in Xinjiang PV factories, cotton farms debunks ‘forced labor’ claim

By Zhang Dan, Zhao Juecheng and Li Jieyi in Xinjiang,
Published: 2021/04/29 01:00:00

At the factory gate of Xinjiang Daqo, a raw materials producer for global solar panels in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a security guard dressed in a camouflage coat greets visitors. Walking into the facility, tall rectifying columns, continuous pipelines and numerous robot arms are ubiquitous, while workers in blue uniforms working with their hands are not common. 

To any visitor, the first impression would be that this is a highly automated, efficient modern factory on par with world class facilities in Chinese manufacturing hubs and those in the US and Europe. 

However, blinded by politics and bias, some Western politicians, business competitors and journalists, despite never set foot inside the factory, claimed that Daqo is one of the companies in Xinjiang that use “forced labor” to produce products that should be banned. 

In their lies, the security guard dressed in camouflage coat is military personnel who keeps watch on the “forced workers”, who dress in uniforms, which have been taken as proof of “forced labor” – never mind that uniforms are common in factories not just in China but across the world, and that camouflage coats are not just a common dress for ordinary people but have also become popular among some youngsters around the world.

Outraged and furious with these groundless accusations, a manage at Xinjiang Daqo asked rhetorically: “If they must impose the phrase [‘forced labor’] on us, does it mean we are forcing these machines to work?” 

Yu Zhenghai, a Hui minority, is a deputy head working in the company’s machine maintenance department. “I have no idea how they could come up with the label ‘forced labor,’ which is very ridiculous in my opinion,” Yu said.

The employee turnover rate is less than 3 percent each year, and any worker is free to leave if they want, Global Times reporters learned from the company. Every worker whom the reporters spoke with conformed the policy. 

Read more: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202104/1222413.shtml

There was a subtitle which was deleted, but which was preserved in the HTML web code, which reads “City bounces back one year after restart, clears its name after the West’s slander“.

The Chinese Communist Party backed investigative reporters also spoke to workers on an alleged forced labor cotton farm, confirming the cotton workers also say they are happy with their jobs.

The article ends with a suggestion that accusations of forced labour and slavery are an unprovoked US economic attack on Chinese industry, a “master key for the US to hit any industry of Xinjiang”, though they do not provide an explanation for why the USA would particularly want to target industries in Xinjiang.

Tom Halla
May 1, 2021 6:11 pm

Oh yes! The armed guards are for the clients, no, students, no, trainees own protection! The same with the barbed wire and guard towers! The shaved heads are a mere fashion statement! And they all love Xi.
Trust us! We are the CCP!

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 1, 2021 6:20 pm

I suppose that any married men are happy to know that their wives are being tended to.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 1, 2021 6:12 pm

The pictures of assembled workers shows some old men. What’s the death rate in the worker’s paradise camp?

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 1, 2021 6:14 pm

The “graduates” can also find work as COVID19 investigators on the hunt for that imported frozen seafood that brought in the virus. /sarc

2
Reply
Dennis
May 1, 2021 6:17 pm

They even have a retirement plan, a cemetery not far away from their happy place.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
May 1, 2021 6:25 pm

Where to begin?
The workers were happy to stay and work long hours as this lowered the chances of them being shot or assigned to the organ donation cadre! They were probably hoping to prevent their mothers, wives and daughters from being gang-raped by Chinese soldiers, but that horse has pretty much left the barn!
It’s good to see that the ChiComs are nothing if not consistent! Where ever they gain power and influence torture, rape and murder become commonplace; from the mountains of Tibet, to the deserts of the US/Mexico border! One of the areas that Trump was trying to get them to change was the manufacture of fentanyl, which is then brought into the US by drug mules drafted from the thousands trying to escape to racism and prejudice in America! Under the Bai Den Regime we can expect to see a great increase in drug overdoses to go along with the latest ChiCom virus variants being spread into our hinterlands!
The CCP is THE biggest, transnational criminal gang in world history, and our current rulers seem to be in bed with them, literally!

0
Reply
billtoo
May 1, 2021 6:35 pm

……in one piece.

0
Reply
commieBob
May 1, 2021 6:36 pm

I must say I have no problem deciding who to believe on this issue. I believe nobody. They’re all lying to advance an agenda.

I’m absolutely certain the Chinese government can show us the wonderful conditions under which the happy and grateful Uyghurs live and work.

I’m also certain that, if it becomes politically expedient, the West’s concern for the Uyghurs will evaporate over night.

No, I did not forget to take my grumpy pill this morning. Thanks for asking.

0
Reply
