Aussie Victorian Government Encouraging Electric Vehicles While Retiring Power Generators

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
What could possibly go wrong? Victoria wants all new vehicle sales to be EVs by 2030, while advancing plans to retire their largest reliable electricity generator by 2028.
Victorian government plans to dramatically boost the sale of electric cars by 2030
Exclusive by state political reporter Richard Willingham
Posted 5 hours ago, updated 4 hours ago
The state government wants half of all new cars sold in Victoria by 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles, and is offering subsidies of up to $3,000 to help kickstart ownership.
The Andrews government will provide 20,000 subsidies of up to $3,000 for new electric vehicle purchases under $69,000, as part of a $100-million plan to encourage electric vehicle use.
The first 4,000 subsidies will be available from Sunday.
“When people get an EV (electric vehicle) they are starting to save significant dollars off their bills,” Climate Change Minister Lily D ‘Ambrosio told the ABC.
The government of Victoria, one of the least sunny states in Australia, thinks solar and wind power will make up the shortfall caused by closing their dispatchable power plants.
Victoria regularly suffers managed outages and the occasional widespread blackout, so it seems unlikely the Victorian energy grid will cope with an influx of demand from adding more EVs to the road, even if they keep their big coal plant open.