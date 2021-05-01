Aussie Victorian Government Encouraging Electric Vehicles While Retiring Power Generators

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

What could possibly go wrong? Victoria wants all new vehicle sales to be EVs by 2030, while advancing plans to retire their largest reliable electricity generator by 2028.

Victorian government plans to dramatically boost the sale of electric cars by 2030

Exclusive by state political reporter Richard Willingham

Posted 5 hours ago, updated 4 hours ago

The state government wants half of all new cars sold in Victoria by 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles, and is offering subsidies of up to $3,000 to help kickstart ownership.

The Andrews government will provide 20,000 subsidies of up to $3,000 for new electric vehicle purchases under $69,000, as part of a $100-million plan to encourage electric vehicle use.

The first 4,000 subsidies will be available from Sunday.

“When people get an EV (electric vehicle) they are starting to save significant dollars off their bills,” Climate Change Minister Lily D ‘Ambrosio told the ABC.

…