Emissions

Ever Deeper And Deeper Into “Climate” Fantasy

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
35 Comments

From The MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

It never ceases to amaze me how the very mention of the word “climate” causes people to lose all touch with their rational faculties. And of course I’m not talking here just about the ordinary man on the street, but also, indeed especially, about our elected leaders and government functionaries.

The latest example is President Biden’s pledge, issued at his “World Climate Summit” on April 22, to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 – 52% from the levels of 2005, and to do so by 2030. In my last post a couple of days ago, I remarked that “Biden himself has absolutely no idea how this might be accomplished. And indeed it will not be accomplished.” Those things are certainly true, but also fail to do full justice to the extent to which our President and his handlers have now left the real world and gone off into total fantasy.

Back in 2016, when Barack Obama was President and it was time to go along (or not) with the Paris Climate Agreement, the idea still existed in the government that pledges to reduce GHG emissions ought to bear some relationship to reality. The pledge made by Obama on behalf of the U.S. in the Paris Agreement was to reduce GHG emissions by 26 – 28% from the 2005 level, and to do so by 2026. In 2016, U.S. GHG emissions were already down by more than 12% from the 2005 level, from 7,423.0 MMT CO2e in 2005 to 6520.3 MMT CO2e in 2016, according to the EPA’s Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks (see chart at pages ES 7-9); and that had been with very minimal coercive input from the government. If a 12% reduction could be achieved in the first 11 years, then a further 14% reduction in another 10 years would not be wildly out of line.

Indeed, it appeared that Obama’s people had the already-existing gradual pace of decline in mind when they made their commitment. Much of the decline in GHG emissions from 2005 to 2016 came about from the fracking revolution, and accompanying substitution of (lower emissions) natural gas for (higher emissions) coal; and most of the rest resulted from gradual efficiency improvements in energy usage throughout the economy. It would not have been crazy in 2016 to expect those things to continue at roughly the same pace.

But let’s consider where we are now. GHG emissions for 2019 were 6,558.3 MMT CO2e, which was actually up from 2016. Emissions for 2020 are said to have been down about 10% from 2019, but almost entirely due to steep declines in driving and air travel due to the pandemic. Those emissions from transport almost certainly will come back, perhaps not all right away, but almost all within a couple of years, if indeed there are not increases.

Even with the 10% decline in emissions in 2020, we’re down only about 20% from 2005. If you believe that travel will shortly come back to pre-pandemic levels, we will then be down only about 10% from 2005. Biden’s pledge is a 50% reduction from 2005, so something in the range of 30 – 40% additional in just nine years. And note that Biden is not just talking about the electricity sector (only about 30% of emissions), but about things like transportation (driving and flying), home heating, agriculture and industry that today almost completely depend on fossil fuels.

In a piece at Substack on April 22, Roger Pielke, Jr., gives an idea of what Biden’s pledge would mean in the real world.

Net greenhouse gas emissions were 6.635 gigatonnes (Gt) of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2005, so a 50% reduction target is 3.318 Gt in 2030. In 2019, there were 5.769 Gt of net emissions, meaning that by 2030, the U.S. will have to reduce its emissions by about 2.450 Gt, or more than 270 Gt per year. That equates to an annual rate of emissions reductions of about 6.3% to 2030.

Since we’re not likely to have solar-powered airplanes or steel mills any time soon, the main focus of emissions reductions of this magnitude can only be the electricity sector. And then, given that the entire electricity sector is only about 30% of emissions, the whole sector basically needs to go to zero emissions to meet the Biden target. What would that look like? Pielke:

In January 2021, according to the US Energy Information Agency in the United States there were 1,852 coal and natural gas power plants that generated electricity. By 2035, to hit President Biden’s target all of these power plants will have to be either shut down or converted into zero-emissions power plants (using carbon capture and storage technologies that presently do not exist).  There are 164 months until 2035. That means that more than 11 of the fossil fuel power plants operational in January 2021 will need to be closed every month, on average, starting today until 2035. 

And of course there is nothing out there remotely capable of filling the gap caused by shuttering those 1,852 plants. Wind and solar, even if you blanket the country with them, are next to useless without keeping the majority of the coal and natural gas plants as backup. Nuclear? Theoretically it could work, but given the lead times involved there would have to be hundreds of such plants already far along in planning and construction to try to meet this kind of goal. There aren’t. And the same environmentalists demanding an end to fossil fuels also oppose nuclear with equal fanaticism, and would be there to block you at every step of the process.

For a closer look at reality on the ground, let’s consider some recent developments in New York. New York fancies itself as the great climate messiah, leading the country and even the world into the future zero emissions utopia. In 2019 New York enacted something called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which they describe on their website as follows:

On July 18, 2019, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act). New York State’s Climate Act is the among the most ambitious climate laws in the world and requires New York to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and no less than 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels.

Regulations to implement these drastic emissions reductions mandated by the law were finalized by the Governor in December 2020. Surely,, then, we are well off to a great start on our emissions reductions?

Actually, at the same time as we have adopted this noble-sounding Act and regulations, what we’ve really been doing is closing our big zero-emissions nuclear power plant and replacing it with brand-new natural gas facilities. Until last year, about 25 – 30% of the electricity for New York City came from a nuclear plant about 40 miles north of the City called Indian Point. Even as he has also talked endlessly about carbon emissions reductions, Governor Andrew Cuomo has made closing the Indian Point reactors a political priority. Of the two operating reactors at Indian Point, one closed in 2020, and the second is now scheduled to cease operations on April 30, 2021 — that is, at the end of the current week.

But they couldn’t close Indian Point without something to replace the power. And so, two big new natural gas-burning facilities have opened in the past few years. First, a 680 MW natural gas plant called CPV Valley Energy Center opened in Wawayanda, New York in February 2018; and then a 1000 MW natural gas plant called Cricket Valley Energy Center opened in Dover, New York, in April 2020.

Supposedly the big solution going forward is going to be vast amounts of offshore wind turbines to be built out in the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island. So far, it’s nothing but talk. One of the proposals to advance the farthest calls for a big 15 wind turbines off the Eastern tip of the island. But if the turbines are built, the power will need to come onshore by cable at some location. In January the Town of East Hampton granted an easement for the cable to come onshore in an area called Wainscott — and immediately a group of wealthy homeowners in the area brought a lawsuit to block it. We’ll see where that goes.

But it gets even worse. Just last week, something called the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in the federal government canceled two of the wind energy development zones off Long Island. According to a report April 20 in the Wall Street Journal:

“Bureau of Ocean Energy Management officials said the zones off the island’s coast raised problems with maritime traffic, marine life feeding areas, and concerns over visibility from South Shore beaches. In short, they were a nuisance to fishermen, shippers and gentry with homes in the tony Hamptons area full of Manhattanites during the summer.”

In other words, despite the big talk, and lots of spending and subsidies, all the “progress” so far towards zero emissions has been negative.

Read the full article here.

4 12 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
35 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chaamjamal
April 27, 2021 6:18 am

“It never ceases to amaze me how the very mention of the word “climate” causes people to lose all touch with their rational faculties”

Brilliant insight.
Thanks

14
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Chaamjamal
April 27, 2021 7:03 am

I didn’t leave the Democratic party, the Democratic Party left me.
Ronald Reagan

10
Reply
Tom Halla
April 27, 2021 6:18 am

What Biden and Cuomo should be asked is how, not what.

9
Reply
RickWill
April 27, 2021 6:21 am

I will say it again – weaning off fossil fuels is a challenging task.

Hybrid vehicles make economic sense and can certainly reduce gasoline consumption. A shift to hybrid vehicles could probably reduce transport fuel usage by at least 20%.

Around 20% of intermittent capacity can be accommodated without huge impact on dispatchable generation but there will need to be significant increases in fossil fuel prices before that is economic without subsidies.

Dwelling and building insulation and radiation control are the low hanging fruit for energy savings in homes.

-14
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  RickWill
April 27, 2021 6:37 am

It’s not challenging, it’s impossible. Transportation is only about 1/3 of the national energy budget. 20% of 30% is 6% of total. And, you just add it to the electricity portion of the equation, which is also about 30%. Not exactly a game changer. And what about non-electrical energy consumption? Unless you live next to Grand Coulee dam, no one in their right mind wants to heat their house with electricity. Been there, done that, 40 years ago in NJ. Heating my apartment cost $200/month in Dec/Jan/Feb.

13
Reply
DonM
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
April 27, 2021 8:37 am

If your landlord would have insulated it the best they could have as a re-hab you could have been down to $180 …

0
Reply
WBrowning
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
April 27, 2021 9:18 am

Yep, we made the mistake of going with a heat pump when we redid the HVAC system in our house. We were thinking that our new solar panels would more than make up the difference…NOT! Problem is, the sun is not available as much (clouds and length of day) when we need heat in the house. What it costs to heat with electricity is 4 times as expensive as what is cost to heat the house with our lousy old gas furnace. Add onto that all the smoke from the fires during the summer A/C season, thanks to forest mismanagement and summers are just as bad.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by WBrowning
0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  RickWill
April 27, 2021 6:42 am

Huh? Weaning off fossil fuels is completely unnecessary and dumb. Hybrid vehicles “make economic sense”? To whom? Maybe if you conveniently “forget” all the subsidies for them and punishing “carbon”. Quick math quiz: If for every $1 worth of gas you save you (with the help of Uncle Sam) have to spend $2, what have you actually saved? “Dwelling and building insulation and radiation control”? Wha? Once again, if those things truly make sense economically, then people will do them. They don’t need the government’s “help”.

9
Reply
observa
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 27, 2021 8:08 am

Hybrid vehicles do make sense for stop/start urban driving which is around 80% of Oz driving. How so? Well apart from not idling at traffic lights (some small beer) it uses the torque benefit of an electric motor to pull off the line so that the economy of an Atkinson Cycle designed ICE can take over at its optimum efficiency which also has efficiency benefits highway driving.

On top of that the hybrid captures regenerative braking energy and Toyota have the seamless hybrid synergy drive nailed to perfection over any alternative auto. No arguments except Nissan are going for an efficient ICE generator with electric motor drive only a la diesel electric trains except they’ll be petrol so interesting to see how that compares.

As for full EVs they’ll never cut it without driving the price of lithium battery resources sky high and you’ll also note that jumping from hybrid to PHEV with the charging and battery management kicks the price up toward full EV pricing for marginal gain. Particularly as has been surveyed many PHEV owners get lazy plugging in their PHEVs regularly whereas full EV owners don’t have that luxury. Why the Greenies despise PHEVs and hybrids.

-1
Reply
DonM
Reply to  observa
April 27, 2021 8:49 am

I just walked thru a toyota lot to take a break from driving the other night. ‘Top’ corolla with a 2.0 engine was $23,800 (30-35 mpg); the hybrid corolla was $21,700 (50 mpg). The 1.8 engines were a little less. I didn’t see any direct subsidies in the above prices.

I test drove all of them about six month ago. No real difference in city driving. I didn’t get to see if the hybrid or the 1.8 could pass on a two-lane highway. My daughter got the 2.0.

If most of what you do is city driving the hybrid seems great, but it is very nice to be able to pass people on the highway when you feel you need to.

0
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 27, 2021 8:33 am

The hybrid tax credit in the US went away about 5 years ago. The only federal benefit is to the company being able to meet its CAFE standards.

I bought a Honda CRV Hybrid last year as my wife’s commuter car. It gets 38 – 40 mpg going on our rural to urban and back 40 miles per day commute. It replaced a 2000 Honda Accord that got 23 mpg. So we saved 3/4 of a gallon per day. (200 gallons per year.) At $2.50 per gallon that is $500 per year. The price difference was $3000. In 6 years we will have paid for the difference in gas savings. Sooner if the expected gas price increases that the current administration’s bone-headed policies will usher in happen. So yes economically makes sense.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  RickWill
April 27, 2021 7:02 am

Wokesters put “shut down power plants” on the same list as “recycle my vitamin water bottles” without realizing the vastly different consequences.

4
Reply
Phil
Reply to  DMacKenzie
April 27, 2021 7:42 am

“Recycle my vitamin water bottles”

If these bottles are made out of glass, no problem. You can completely clean and sanitize a glass bottle, even if it has been used to hold human waste. Not so with plastic bottles. The smell and taste is absorbed by the plastic and cannot simply be washed out. You need a very expensive machine called a “sniffer” to (hopefully) detect and remove any bottles that have been used to store human waste. Think about that the next time you buy something bottled in a recycled plastic bottle. These people indulge in fantasies without any concern about the practical difficulties involved in actually implementing their wishful thinking.

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  RickWill
April 27, 2021 7:23 am

We have 100+ years of oil left and ten (tops) of lithium, neodymium and cobalt.
You appear to be a fool.

2
Reply
James Beaver
Reply to  RickWill
April 27, 2021 7:31 am

The batteries for and from hybrid vehicles are an environmental nightmare. Toxic mining, toxic and energy intensive recycling, inefficient recharging…

These vehicles only make sense if you use narrowly scoped usage scenarios and ignore the environmental impact of acquiring the resources used to build them.

4
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  RickWill
April 27, 2021 7:43 am

A shift to hybrid vehicles would probably increase grid electrical usage by at least 40%.

2
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
April 27, 2021 8:38 am

Depends on the type of hybrid. Plug-in hybrids are probably what you are talking about. Most hybrids run on gasoline with an electric assist. The battery is charged from the gasoline engine and regenerative braking. The plug-in hybrids are a different beast and I really don’t think they are a good idea in most places.

0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  RickWill
April 27, 2021 8:04 am

RickWill writes:
“Around 20% of intermittent capacity can be accommodated without huge impact on dispatchable generation”

Time and time again, we have seen that 20% is just chewing into that grids reserve backup. It is all excess right up until the point where you need it. It is irresponsible and reckless but it is the cheap way out. You do not pay for new reserves, you do not pay for getting backed up as you need it, you do not pay for grid stabilization, even though you caused the instabilities. Lovely.

Then you say:
“but there will need to be significant increases in fossil fuel prices before that is economic without subsidies.”

OK, the truth. Wind and solar are not economic. So what do we do? Find a way to make wind and solar cheaper if possible? NO! Too hard.
Instead, artificially drive up the price of all other energy to make “renewables” look better in comparison. Carefully do not notice the inconvenient fact that you just raised energy prices across the board. And so the middle class takes it on the chin, again.

And finally:
“Dwelling and building insulation and radiation control are the low hanging fruit for energy savings in homes.”

How long have we been at this????? How stupid are we???? We do not know insulation saves money????
Let me introduce you to “Sick Building Syndrome”. After the Oil Shocks of the early 1970s (look it up), the country went on a binge to super insulate buildings. The result was buildings with insufficient air exchange. Indoor air pollution would build up, as would moisture. The added moisture promoted mold growth. In short the buildings started making huge numbers of people sick. Hence the name.
Things today are done the way they are done *for a reason*.

3
Reply
Bruce Cobb
April 27, 2021 6:28 am

They pile absurdity on top of nonsense on top of lies, and hope no one will notice.

10
Reply
fretslider
April 27, 2021 6:52 am

Obama’s people had the already-existing gradual pace of decline in mind

Indeed they did. Dr Holdren, if I recall correctly, was Obama’s chief scientific advisor…

“A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the United States. De-development means bringing our economic system into line with the realities of ecology and the world resource situation.” — Dr. Paul Ehrlich, Anne Ehrlich, and Dr. John Holdren, Ecoscience: Population, Resources, Environment, 1970, p. 323

It is a long game. 

10
Reply
Brooks H Hurd
Reply to  fretslider
April 27, 2021 7:33 am

It is a long and deadly game. De-development would lead to a large reduction in the world’s population.

5
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Brooks H Hurd
April 27, 2021 8:07 am

Which is pretty much what Holdren et al are all about

David Attenborough – BBC hi-vis front man –  has said that we human beings have a duty to remember that we are “intruders” .

ie we don’t belong on the planet.

0
Reply
Dave-E
April 27, 2021 7:02 am

It would be much easier and cheaper to simply admit that CO2 is plant food and not a pollutant. But then the money and power grubbing garbage elite would have to abandon their dreams of oppression via carbon regulation and looting via carbon taxes. Shutting down fracking and pipelines (two sources of lower emissions) while whining about total emissions simply demonstrates the Climate Change scam is about power and control and not the environment.

5
Reply
Andrew Lale
April 27, 2021 7:05 am

The answer is obvious. Back to whale oil and beeswax candles. Horses and carts, one bath a week and everybody wears clothes they knitted themselves. It’ll be great, you’ll see.

6
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Andrew Lale
April 27, 2021 7:40 am

And could we also please restore the Federal and State income tax levels (percentages) we had back in those good ol’ times.

1
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Andrew Lale
April 27, 2021 8:05 am

do that you’ll be begging your Chinese masters, in Mandarin, for your monthly mouldy rice allotment.

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
April 27, 2021 7:15 am

“In my last post a couple of days ago, I remarked that “Biden himself has absolutely no idea how this might be accomplished. And indeed it will not be accomplished.””

…….which is good because it does not need to be accomplished. I am compelled to say this yet again regarding the value of the climate alarmist narrative to humanity: “At least bovine dung is useful as fertilizer.”

1
Reply
Brooks H Hurd
April 27, 2021 7:26 am

Not to be outdone by New York, California has ambitious plans to greatly reduce carbon emissions, stop fracking, end oil and gas extraction in the state while they complete the shutdown of nuclear power in the state. There is a written plan on their carbon reduction plan. It does say that electricity rates are expected to increase 6% per year between now and 2045. That is a 400% increase from today’s already high electrical rates. Based on the typical accuracy of governmental cost projections, we can expect this cost increase to be far higher than 400%.

The plan also says that California’s increased reliance on renewables will require 50 Giga Watts of battery storage. I wonder how many Congolese children will be required to mine the cobalt for 50 GW of batteries.

1
Reply
oeman 50
Reply to  Brooks H Hurd
April 27, 2021 8:10 am

Not to be outdone, California is also shutting down 2 large, CO2 free nuclear plants

0
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  Brooks H Hurd
April 27, 2021 8:42 am

True, but as they are bleeding productive population, maybe there will be no one left to turn off the lights – of course there will be no need to as the power will go out by itself.

0
Reply
Spetzer86
April 27, 2021 7:30 am

So if they just took all the large NY cities off the grid, they could probably just get by? I’m sure the Cuomo family would be cared for, so why not?

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
April 27, 2021 7:34 am

“. . . our President and his handlers have now left the real world and gone off into total fantasy.”

Yes, and the same applies to former-President Obama and his handlers.

They all bought into the meme that rising CO2 levels cause global warming (which, of course, must be a BAD THING) without any hard scientific evidence—let alone a preponderance of scientific evidence—that such is true.

As has been said many, many times: correlation does not equal causation.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gordon A. Dressler
0
Reply
Steve Case
April 27, 2021 7:37 am

Since we’re not likely to have solar-powered airplanes or steel mills any time soon,

No kidding! After a short search you can find:

A mid-sized modern steelmaking furnace would have a transformer rated about 60,000,000 volt-amperes (60 MVA), with a secondary voltage between 400 and 900 volts and a secondary current in excess of 44,000 amperes.

Go to the You Tube and search on “Electric Arc Furnace” to see what that looks like, and then let the “Climate Crazies” tell us how wind mills and solar panels are going to run that. Especially when some of the text tells us that the steel making industries run at night when there is less load on the grid and the cost of electricity is less.  

1
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
April 27, 2021 8:02 am

Green fanaticism is just one part of the sequelae of a Liberal’s mental illness. Other manifestations of this mental illness include an insatiable need to spend OPM and tell people how not only to live theirs lives, but think as well through speech control.

1
Reply
Rod Evans
April 27, 2021 9:06 am

Having pig ignorant unscientific politicians define energy policy, is on a par with having psychopaths as the preferred choice to decide if a nuclear strike should be carried out.
In both cased the inadequacy of the prime agents involved in the decisions, create exactly the same outcome. Both result in the destruction of humanity. The only difference, is the psychopaths achieve the result faster.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Carbon dioxide Emissions Energy

EIA: U.S. CO2 Emissions Declined 11% in 2020 – No Change in Rising Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide

2 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Emissions

Cascading COVID-style lockdown: Only way to save the planet!

2 months ago
David Middleton
Coal Emissions

John Kerry Disappointed Australia Wants to Keep Exporting Coal

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Emissions

Pressure Grows For Meaningful US Emission Cuts

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Emissions

Ever Deeper And Deeper Into “Climate” Fantasy

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
United Nations

UNFCCC Extends the Deadline for Climate Award Entries

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

The Conversation: “More people die in winter than summer, but climate change may see this reverse”

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Volcanoes

Energy unleashed by submarine volcanoes could power a continent

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: