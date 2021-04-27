UNFCCC Extends the Deadline for Climate Award Entries

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

If you missed the 30th April deadline for submitting your application for recognition for your climate efforts, the UN has extended the deadline, because their awards are so popular.

Deadline Extended: Apply for the UN Global Climate Action Awards by 9 May

UN Climate Change News, 26 April 2020 – Due to popular demand, the deadline to apply for the 2021 UN Global Climate Action Awards has been extended. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to nominate your climate action project by 9 May for a chance to have it showcased at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, this year.

The annual award programme, run by United Nations Climate Change since 2011, recognizes the world’s most innovative, scalable and replicable examples of action to tackle climate change.

This year’s awards will showcase people and projects taking bold and effective climate action in the areas of climate neutrality, innovative climate finance and climate leadership.

The 2021 award winners will be celebrated at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, in November – the most important climate conference since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015.

The 2021 UN Global Climate Action Awards will recognize climate action that is already achieving real and tangible results in three categories:

Climate Neutral Now: recognizing efforts by individuals, companies and governments that are achieving real results in transitioning to climate neutrality. Financing for Climate Friendly Investment: recognizing successful financial innovations for adaptation and climate mitigation. Climate Leaders: recognizing transformational efforts by governments at any level (national, provincial, state, city, town) that are moving the needle on climate change.

Applications for the 2021 UN Global Climate Action Award will be accepted until midnight GMT on 9 May 2021 at: https://momentum.unfccc.int/

