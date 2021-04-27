MI6 Head Richard Moore. By UK Government - link, OGL 3, link.
MI6 Head Explains the Focus of British Espionage Against China is Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
30 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Richard Moore, head of MI6, Britain’s answer to the CIA, says gathering intelligence about Chinese compliance with climate pledges will be his spy agency’s highest priority.

MI6 begins ‘green spying’ on big polluting countries

Richard Moore, the new chief of the secret service, suggested countries such as China will be watched to ensure climate commitments are kept

By Jack Hardy
24 April 2021 • 10:25pm

Richard Moore, head of the UK’s foreign intelligence service, described climate change as the “foremost international foreign policy item for this country and for the planet”.

It means the big industrial countries will be monitored by MI6 to ensure they are upholding their commitments to combating rising global temperatures.

Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/04/24/mi6-begins-green-spying-big-polluting-countries/

I would like to believe this is some kind of clever disinformation, maybe an attempt by the head of MI6 to convince Chinese counter-intelligence that the British are not a serious adversary. But I think he actually means it. Or maybe that is what I am supposed to think…

Jay Willis
April 27, 2021 10:08 am

“MI6 to ensure they are upholding their commitments”

But, er, China haven’t made any commitments…. hold on….

“In his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2020, President Xi Jinping of China announced that China will scale up its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to tackling climate change by adopting more vigorous policies and measures in an effort to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality before 2060.”

MI6 ready for action: commited to upholding vigorous commitments in 2060. Tax money well spent.

Curious George
Reply to  Jay Willis
April 27, 2021 10:42 am

00-00-00-007 and other top-grade agents.

Paul Johnson
Reply to  Curious George
April 27, 2021 12:30 pm

I believe that would be Agent 0.07 C; the expected impact of the Paris Accord.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Paul Johnson
commieBob
Reply to  Jay Willis
April 27, 2021 10:58 am

This is actually elegant. It’s like Mutually Assured Destruction. The Chinese can use CAGW to wreck our economy but turnabout is fair play.

We’ll know the Brits are serious when they hire St. Greta to scold the Chinese government for its shortcomings. The mere thought makes me shudder.

Ron Long
April 27, 2021 10:11 am

The MI6 focus on Existential threat of climate is no different than President Biden declaring the administration will focus on fighting climate change. All of this means that China is living free inside the heads of the more advanced cultures who are willing to self-destruct. China will do whatever is best for China, and telling lies is not only acceptable but becoming common. A side issue for the USA has appeared in the form of Climate Czar John Heinz Kerry apparently telling Iran that Israel was attacking their commando units inside Syria. He denies it but looks guilty. So, who is the next Climate Czar? Wait for it.

Bill Powers
April 27, 2021 10:18 am

The whole world has lost its frickin mind.

China will defeat the U.S. from within. The recent election was a critical step for them to ultimately replace the U.S. Dollar with the Yuan as the worlds trade currency and throw a bankrupt U.S. into receivership. T

hey will destabilize the world market place from their current position as chief supplier of cheap goods and services to the rest of the world.

And these Jack@rses expect those of us that are paying attention to believe that it is climate change (something the planet manages on its own quite well, that threatens the first world order? If Richard Moore actually expects his primary role to be watching China compliance to climate change the world is really screwed. And he should be removed from his position. At the very least somebody needs to help him extract his head from up his…

alastair gray
April 27, 2021 10:19 am

The spy who came in from the warm!. What a spineless branless moron or a dyed in the wool traitor – like Prince – soon God help us to be King Chuck

ResourceGuy
Reply to  alastair gray
April 27, 2021 10:33 am

King Chuck!!

That’s more scary than King Kong.

John Tillman
Reply to  alastair gray
April 27, 2021 10:37 am

King Upchuck!

Moore, Dick Moore.

Steve Richards
April 27, 2021 10:23 am

I have always supported our intelligence services but this is taking the pee.

Boff Doff
April 27, 2021 10:23 am

The name is Burned, Flames Burned. Licensed to fill. Corrupt politicians pockets!

ResourceGuy
April 27, 2021 10:26 am

When is the attack on Taiwan planned? and Ukraine and the South China Sea islands and Indian Ocean nations and Israel and Saudi Arabia and ….

They are emboldened by this stroke of luck.

ResourceGuy
April 27, 2021 10:30 am

You’ll know it’s too late when they wave the “agreement” in the air like Chamberlain.

Women and children and diversity members to the limited bunkers as a precaution. The ship hit an ice berg but there is nothing to worry about.

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 27, 2021 10:41 am

Gender dysphoric children first.

markl
April 27, 2021 10:38 am

And what will they do when they ‘catch’ countries not upholding their promises? Shame them? Like China gives a damn what other countries think as long as it doesn’t interrupt their plans.

Rob_Dawg
April 27, 2021 10:39 am

And yet China continues to pump out R-22. CCP stands for Climate Criminals for Profit.

ResourceGuy
April 27, 2021 10:48 am

He will rely heavily on WHO investigator reports in their other work tracking down the imported frozen seafood that the CCP claims was the source of COVID19. Great.

Remember not to find anything or it will damage trade agreements and British investment.

Ferdberple
April 27, 2021 10:49 am

Forget about nuclear and bioweapons. China will defeat the West with a piece of coal. Oh wait. They already have.

Last edited 1 hour ago by ferdberple
dk_
April 27, 2021 10:54 am

Hilarious! Still April.

ResourceGuy
April 27, 2021 10:56 am

What medal does he get for not looking and not finding? Is it the Chuck Chuckle?

Dave Yaussy
April 27, 2021 11:05 am

Since China has publicly announced they aren’t going to get serious about reducing emissions until 2030, what is there for the spies to do?

I suppose that MI6 won’t be spying on China’s Uighur re-education and rape camps, because they are actively involved in building cheap solar panels – good for the climate!

There’s finally a real world evil genius plotting world domination, and MI6 (and I’m sure the CIA) is making sure he meets his vague, unenforceable climate goals. Who needs James Bond?

Philip
April 27, 2021 11:17 am

Richard Moore and his brother Michael, dumb and dumber!

PCman999
April 27, 2021 11:18 am

What!? Even the spy agencies are grovelling for climate cash?

AleaJactaEst
April 27, 2021 11:29 am

I’m hoping this is a double bluff.

Our spy agencies are known for playing dirty. This would be too incredulous to be anything but…. Wouldn’t it…..?

Andy Espersen
April 27, 2021 11:34 am

The really tragic, indeed frightening, aspect of this report is that the governments of both Britain and The US are under the ideological sway of the opinion that “climate change is the foremost international foreign policy item for [their countries] and for the planet”.

Sober science accepts the theory that increased atmospheric CO2 percentage will cause some global warming – but without clear supporting evidence scientific theories should not be elevated to a “foremost international foreign policy item”.

That shows naive, un-grounded decision making and lack of intellectual maturity – dangerous qualities in any government, if you think about it.

bonbon
April 27, 2021 11:45 am

“Here I am with Uncle Roger” – see Richard Moore on Twitter.
Meanwhile M has other plans , other pokers in the fire, – war in Ukraine with NATO and Russia, whose President, Zelensky met personally with last October to foment. Maybe they also discussed Ukrainian coal?

It is pretty ridiculous to see WUWT’s utter incompetence – it was Moore’s Russia Desk under Dearlove and Steele that ruined Trump’s presidency.

Doonman
April 27, 2021 11:50 am

Oh Good! After they solve Chinas missing CO2 commitments, they can investigate why toilet paper and paper surgical masks disappeared from store shelves in January 2020 before any pandemic happened.

fretslider
April 27, 2021 11:57 am

Why not use satellites to count the solar panels and windmills?

Brendan Mallon
April 27, 2021 12:28 pm

A focus on Chinese bio security and potential cover-ups of emerging epidemics in that nation might have been of more use to us about a year and a half ago (as exemplified by the Taiwanese security services).

Peta of Newark
April 27, 2021 12:29 pm

What kind of trip are these folks on, how dumb do they think everybody else is…

