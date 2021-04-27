MI6 Head Explains the Focus of British Espionage Against China is Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Richard Moore, head of MI6, Britain’s answer to the CIA, says gathering intelligence about Chinese compliance with climate pledges will be his spy agency’s highest priority.

MI6 begins ‘green spying’ on big polluting countries Richard Moore, the new chief of the secret service, suggested countries such as China will be watched to ensure climate commitments are kept



By Jack Hardy

24 April 2021 • 10:25pm … Richard Moore, head of the UK’s foreign intelligence service, described climate change as the “foremost international foreign policy item for this country and for the planet”. It means the big industrial countries will be monitored by MI6 to ensure they are upholding their commitments to combating rising global temperatures. … Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/04/24/mi6-begins-green-spying-big-polluting-countries/

I would like to believe this is some kind of clever disinformation, maybe an attempt by the head of MI6 to convince Chinese counter-intelligence that the British are not a serious adversary. But I think he actually means it. Or maybe that is what I am supposed to think…

4.8 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...