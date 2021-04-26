ITV’s Lorraine Show Caught Lying! Photoshops The Same Picture To Push For Climate Lockdowns

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
APRIL 26, 2021
By Paul Homewood
WOW!! ITV’s Lorraine show have been caught red handed faking climate change propaganda!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Loo0jm2xiOw.
But confusing air pollution and CO2 is their * intentional* strategy. How many climate change articles are illustrated with smoke ( or steam) spewing chimneys? No wonder Greta thinks she can see CO2. I even catch Fox News anchors saying that CO2 controls are fighting pollution.
Clarity and accuracy are NOT the objectives of the MSM nor the Climate Team.
I must say I enjoyed the narrative. This whole photoshop incident just highlights the contempt the media has for the public. The problem is politicians are so politically inept that they either pretend or a too stupid to realise the whole climate change alarmist narrative is one big photoshop undertaken on a grand scale, Whether it’s Mann’s hockey stick, the BOMs historical temperature homogenisation, Amazon fires, hottest Evah ! claims, selective pictures of dying Great Barrier Reef, or David Attenborough’s walruses , or the debunked 97% of all scientists claim, they are all smoke and mirrors all to support a narrative that they have been so indoctrinated with that they feel compelled to keep promoting. I don’t know whether it’s the dishonest lure of money or the more human failure of being unable to admit they were wrong that drives them but the continued divergence of their predictions from the real time realities as the future becomes the present is leaving the whole alarmist global warming hypothesis in tatters. These days wordsmithing global warming to climate change to climate emergency is the written equivalent of pictorial photoshopping.
The proof that the whole thing is a cult is the veracity that they have in keeping the narrative going. More and more people are beginning to be aware that the emperor has no clothes and when the new emperor in town is Joe Biden it’s not a pretty sight.
I am starting to feel that as these slight of hand tricks become more brazen even many of their hard core devotees are starting to wonder. In most cults as the behaviour becomes more and more bizarre it’s followers realise it’s time to escape.Hope that time is soon.
fred250,
Never ascribe to dishonesty what could well be insanity or drug induced delusions!
Of course the priesthood of the High Church of Climastrology don’t believe ANY of their own malarkey; they just figure they can fool enough of the idiots, the ignorant and the insane to reach their goal of crippling Western civilization and establishing the global socialist state!