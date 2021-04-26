Climate Hypocrisy

ITV’s Lorraine Show Caught Lying! Photoshops The Same Picture To Push For Climate Lockdowns

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

APRIL 26, 2021

By Paul Homewood

WOW!! ITV’s Lorraine show have been caught red handed faking climate change propaganda!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Loo0jm2xiOw.

Pauleta
April 26, 2021 2:11 pm

I am all for reducing actual pollution, and these people have to understand that CO2 is not pollution.

a happy little debunker
Reply to  Pauleta
April 26, 2021 2:41 pm

If these people truly wanted a low ‘carbon’ world – they would stop exhaling…

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Pauleta
April 26, 2021 3:18 pm

But confusing air pollution and CO2 is their * intentional* strategy. How many climate change articles are illustrated with smoke ( or steam) spewing chimneys? No wonder Greta thinks she can see CO2. I even catch Fox News anchors saying that CO2 controls are fighting pollution.
Clarity and accuracy are NOT the objectives of the MSM nor the Climate Team.

philincalifornia
April 26, 2021 2:21 pm

Wow, that’s almost as bad as MIchael Mann’s work.

Rob_Dawg
April 26, 2021 2:24 pm

Emaciated Polar Bears or it didn’t happen! 😉

Zigmaster
April 26, 2021 2:48 pm

I must say I enjoyed the narrative. This whole photoshop incident just highlights the contempt the media has for the public. The problem is politicians are so politically inept that they either pretend or a too stupid to realise the whole climate change alarmist narrative is one big photoshop undertaken on a grand scale, Whether it’s Mann’s hockey stick, the BOMs historical temperature homogenisation, Amazon fires, hottest Evah ! claims, selective pictures of dying Great Barrier Reef, or David Attenborough’s walruses , or the debunked 97% of all scientists claim, they are all smoke and mirrors all to support a narrative that they have been so indoctrinated with that they feel compelled to keep promoting. I don’t know whether it’s the dishonest lure of money or the more human failure of being unable to admit they were wrong that drives them but the continued divergence of their predictions from the real time realities as the future becomes the present is leaving the whole alarmist global warming hypothesis in tatters. These days wordsmithing global warming to climate change to climate emergency is the written equivalent of pictorial photoshopping.
The proof that the whole thing is a cult is the veracity that they have in keeping the narrative going. More and more people are beginning to be aware that the emperor has no clothes and when the new emperor in town is Joe Biden it’s not a pretty sight.
I am starting to feel that as these slight of hand tricks become more brazen even many of their hard core devotees are starting to wonder. In most cults as the behaviour becomes more and more bizarre it’s followers realise it’s time to escape.Hope that time is soon.

Steve Case
Reply to  Zigmaster
April 26, 2021 3:07 pm

It’s working for them, and they don’t care what folks like you have to say, mostly because what you have to say won’t see the light of day almost anywhere, except places like WattsUpWithThat and a few others.

fred250
Reply to  Zigmaster
April 26, 2021 3:15 pm

“and when the new emperor in town is Joe Biden it’s not a pretty sight.”

.
Don’t forget John Kerry..

Dopey and the horse, with emperor’s new clothes……

Now there’s a puke-worthy image to remove from your mind !!

chickenhawk
Reply to  fred250
April 26, 2021 3:22 pm

why the long face fred?

M Courtney
April 26, 2021 2:50 pm

I’m shocked!
I’m shocked that anyone actually watched Lorraine.

On a more serious point, how can I or anyone else point out this propaganda using the linked video when it was so full of foul language?

There is story here. But it’s unrepeatable.

Jordan
Reply to  M Courtney
April 26, 2021 3:01 pm

It was quite tame for “We Got A Problem”. He speaks to an audience with 158k subscribers.

M Courtney
Reply to  Jordan
April 26, 2021 3:16 pm

Are we sure that 158k people aren’t put off by his profanity?

It sounds like a Bladerunner test for correct emotional responses.

Lot of bots, my guess.

chickenhawk
Reply to  M Courtney
April 26, 2021 3:30 pm

After your “recommendation”, I had to watch. It was quite funny, but I do agree a language warning would be helpful to those who are sensitive to that sort of thing.

fred250
April 26, 2021 2:58 pm

It seems that the only way ANYONE can support AGW…

…. is through DISHONESTY and LIES

fred250
Reply to  fred250
April 26, 2021 3:11 pm

And quite frankly, it shows the ABYSMAL INCOMPETENCE of whoever did the image “adjustment”

AGW agenda-driven “adjustments”…. they are everywhere, and mostly equally as blatant and incompetent.

Abolition Man
Reply to  fred250
April 26, 2021 3:21 pm

fred250,
Never ascribe to dishonesty what could well be insanity or drug induced delusions!
Of course the priesthood of the High Church of Climastrology don’t believe ANY of their own malarkey; they just figure they can fool enough of the idiots, the ignorant and the insane to reach their goal of crippling Western civilization and establishing the global socialist state!

Mr. Lee
April 26, 2021 3:15 pm

It’s almost as if those in charge of the news organisations are self-chosen supremacists who think they should be able to control what the populace thinks.

