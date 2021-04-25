Detainees listening to speeches in a re-education camp in Lop County, Xinjiang, April 2017. By From an article titled "用情感敲开心灵大门 用说理舒缓群众情绪", published by the wechat MP platform account "Xinjiang Juridical Administration", via baidu baijiahao platform archive https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1564669932542581Original image creator: 牙生, Fair use, Link
Climate ugliness Opinion solar power

Guardian: 40% of UK Solar Panels Manufactured by Firms Linked to Chinese Slave Labour

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Martin; According to the Guardian, silicon sourced from suspected slave labour in Xinjiang was used to manufacture solar panels in 40% of Britain’s solar farms.

Revealed: UK solar projects using panels from firms linked to Xinjiang forced labour

Investigation finds up to 40% of UK solar farms were built using panels from leading Chinese companies

Jillian Ambrose and Jasper Jolly
Mon 26 Apr 2021 02.00 AEST

Solar projects commissioned by the Ministry of Defence, the government’s Coal Authority, United Utilities and some of the UK’s biggest renewable energy developers are using panels made by Chinese solar companies accused of exploiting forced labour camps in Xinjiang province, a Guardian investigation has found.

Confidential industry data suggests that up to 40% of the UK’s solar farms were built using panels manufactured by China’s biggest solar panel companies, including Jinko Solar, JA Solar and Trina Solar.

These firms have been named in a recent report on the internment of more than 1 million men and women from the Muslim Uyghur community, in what UK MPs on Thursday voted to describe as genocide.

Companies with factories or major suppliers in Xinjiang produce about a third of the polysilicon material used to make the world’s solar panels, according to a detailed report by the US consultancy Horizon Advisory. China is the world leader in polysilicon production.

The report found that Chinese solar companies had ties to indicators of forced labour in Xinjiang, where Uyghur are interned, via this polysilicon production.

Chris Hewett, chief executive of Solar Energy UK, a lobby group, said: “This is a matter that UK solar energy industry members are treating with the utmost seriousness.” He said making global supply chains “as transparent and sustainable as possible” brought a “significant degree of complexity”.

Hewett said the UK solar industry was working with international trade bodies to develop a “traceability protocol” to safeguard the global supply chain from human rights abuses.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/apr/23/revealed-uk-solar-projects-using-panels-from-firms-linked-to-xinjiang-forced-labour

I’m sure the USA is in a similar situation – the allegedly tainted companies which supplied solar panels to Britain also supply solar panels to the USA.

Rory Forbes
April 25, 2021 10:17 pm

Do people really believe the Chinese are so much better at finance than every other manufacturing nation? There are business reasons that make China’s prices so bloody competitive. Surely people don’t believe it’s just lower wages. Even they aren’t paid that poorly. The trick is not to pay workers at all.

2
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 25, 2021 11:43 pm

Slaves are expensive to keep. All corporations, for many years, have found that it’s far cheaper to pay low wages, where people have to pay for their own food and accommodation.

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
April 25, 2021 11:52 pm

Certainly slave owners who kept slaves as working livestock had to look after their well being. That has not been the case with socialist masters. The Nazis could get loads of work out of their slaves before they died of over work, exposure and starvation, so did the Soviets. I’d imagine the Chinese are no less resourceful. The Arabs have maintained a slave trade for centuries and clearly find it more lucrative than paying wages.

0
Reply
lee
April 25, 2021 10:19 pm

But to the greeies it will be “It isn’t here”, “Why worry”.(:(

0
Reply
LdB
April 25, 2021 10:59 pm

Griff will be along to talk about the polar bears being saved … a few human lives are expendable.

0
Reply
John Dueker
Reply to  LdB
April 25, 2021 11:34 pm

Griffin or Biden?

0
Reply
Redge
April 25, 2021 11:44 pm

Solar projects commissioned by the Ministry of Defence, the government’s Coal Authority, United Utilities and some of the UK’s biggest renewable energy developers are using panels made by Chinese solar companies….

Notice the Guardian blames the energy companies and government and not the Greens and the Green press i.e. The Guardian, for foisting useless (in the UK) solar panels on us?

3
Reply
Greg
April 25, 2021 11:49 pm

Installing PV solar in the UK is a complete joke, with the possible exception of Cornwall. There is a descent summer once every 20 years and it only lasts a couple of months. The rest of the time you’ll just be topping up the batteries without producing any exploitable power.

The slightest look at sun-hour stats for the UK rapidly shows it’s a non starter. A total waste of money, time and resources.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Greg
0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
April 25, 2021 11:56 pm

It’s supposition. All the words in the article and links are ‘suggesting’ that certain things are happening and that it’s all very complex. I’m afraid I can’t see any meat in the sandwich. The whole AGW thing is full of words like that. Particularly from the Guardian.
Are the Uyghers repressed in some fashion? Quite possibly. Making unsubstantiated claims creates good headlines. People are going to believe what they want to believe.

0
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
April 26, 2021 12:03 am

Yes, but we can extend that to much of the rare earths required for a variety of green products being mined and processed by slaves.

In the caser of the Congo, child ones mining Chinese owned land, processed in a manner that in any other spheres Greens would find totally unacceptable and ending up in everything from solar panels to laptops, Batteries to mobile phones

But we have known all this for years and instead concentrate on examining slavery from 2 centuries ago

tonyb

0
Reply
