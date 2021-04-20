French wineries burning kerosene candles to drive back the frost. Source. President Macron
Agriculture

Global Warming? Devastating Frost Impacts 2021 French Wine Grapes

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
27 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A third of this year’s French wine crop has reportedly been lost to a late season frost. Wine growers resorted to burning fossil fuel to save their plants.

Third of French wine lost after rare cold snaps devastate vines

Unseasonal frost is ‘agricultural disaster of 21st century’ as ice after warm weather decimates grape harvests

Angelique Chrisafis in Paris
@achrisafis
Fri 16 Apr 2021 02.53 AEST

At least a third of French wine production worth almost €2bn (£1.7bn) in sales will be lost this year after rare freezing temperatures devastated many vines and fruit crops across France, raising concerns over the climate crisis.

“This is probably the greatest agricultural catastrophe of the beginning of the 21st century,” the French agriculture minister, Julien Denormandie, said this week as the government declared an “agricultural disaster” and began preparing emergency financial measures.

The unseasonal wave of bitter frost and ice hit suddenly after a bout of warm weather, which worsened the damage. The warmth had encouraged vines and fruit trees to develop earlier than usual, only to be withered by the sudden cold.

The national federation of agricultural holders’ unions told AFP it believes at least a third of French wine production would be lost as certain grape harvests in many of France’s best-known wine-producing regions risked being decimated.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/food/2021/apr/15/agricultural-disaster-two-billion-worth-of-french-wine-production-lost-after-cold-snaps

President Macron tweeted a picture of farmers burning thousands of gallons of kerosene, to try to prevent global warming from killing more of their grapes. No news yet on whether President Macron will offer relief from French global warming taxes, on fossil fuel burned to hold back the intense cold.

Perhaps the coming shortage of 2021 season French wine is what the WMO was thinking about, when they said the impacts of the climate crisis are already too costly for the world to afford. Let us hope the world wakes up and addresses global warming, before we all freeze to death.

4.8 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
27 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dennis
April 20, 2021 6:07 pm

No doubt The Australian Bureau of Meteorology will remove 2020 and 2021 from their historic weather records data which begins from 1910 to assist their warming trend.

6
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Dennis
April 20, 2021 6:59 pm

Anthropogenic missing links with “benefits”.

1
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  n.n
April 20, 2021 8:05 pm

They should have simply used those efficient Electric Heaters powered by Solar Panels erected above the vines…Oh Wait…

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bryan A
April 20, 2021 8:07 pm

LOL 🙂

0
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Bryan A
April 20, 2021 8:46 pm

Bingo, we have a winner.

0
Reply
n.n
April 20, 2021 6:07 pm

CO2 is green life, and, in return, we get luscious grapes to imbibe, and opulent oxygen to breathe.

Last edited 2 hours ago by n.n
2
Reply
Tom in Toronto
April 20, 2021 6:14 pm

2019 might have been the ‘last best chance’ the alarmunists had.

4
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Tom in Toronto
April 20, 2021 6:54 pm

Actually, 2017 was the ‘last best chance’ the alarmunists had.
 
2018 hinted at cooling, and 2019 was the full-meal deal – a huge crop failure across the Great Plains of North America. Funny, we don’t read much about that, do we?
 
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/15/on-99-year-anniversary-of-huge-disruptive-solar-storm-we-are-about-to-enter-the-deepest-period-of-solar-recession-ever-recorded/#comment-2995529
 
Updating my post of 10May2020:
 
Planting was ~one month across the Great Plains of North America for the past two years 2018 and 2019. In 2018 the growing season was warm and the crop recovered, but in 2019 there was a huge crop failure across the Great Plains; however the harvest was good in the USA East and South.
 
In 2019 fully 30% of the huge USA corn crop was never planted because of wet ground. Much of the grain crop across the Great Plains was not harvested because of early cold and snow in the Fall. Read the paper by Joe D’Aleo and me.
 
THE REAL CLIMATE CRISIS IS NOT GLOBAL WARMING, IT IS COOLING, AND IT MAY
HAVE ALREADY STARTED
By Allan M.R. MacRae and Joseph D’Aleo, October 27, 2019.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/27/the-real-climate-crisis-is-not-global-warming-it-is-cooling-and-it-may-have-already-started/

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
April 20, 2021 7:56 pm

why are you yelling at us?

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
April 20, 2021 8:07 pm

He’s not yelling he’s Talking Bigger

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Tom in Toronto
April 20, 2021 7:02 pm

Catastrophic anthropogenic [sociopolitical] climate change by consensus or force, and redistributive change as secular incentives to grease the path.

1
Reply
davidmhoffer
April 20, 2021 6:15 pm

There is considerable irony in a government fighting warming by imposing taxes on the stuff people use to fight the cold.

10
Reply
Scissor
April 20, 2021 6:23 pm

There is nothing too unusual about an April snowstorm here around Boulder, Colorado, but 10 degrees F this morning appears to have beaten the previous low temperature record by 5 F.

The forecast calls for snow again tomorrow.

6
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Scissor
April 20, 2021 6:46 pm

Bet you are thanking your lucky stars you aren’t in the climate crisis danger zone near the equator.

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Eric Worrall
April 20, 2021 7:05 pm

A climate of crises. The magic eight ball indicates may you live in interesting times, social progress ahead.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
April 20, 2021 7:56 pm

I’m in a climate crisis here in Tucson. I haven’t closed the glass patio door in over a 6 weeks, just the screen door in front to of it. I may may walk into the glass one day when I have to start closing it again.

1
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Scissor
April 20, 2021 7:30 pm

Wow, CNN and the BBC must be all over that ……..

3
Reply
John Miller
April 20, 2021 6:23 pm

The silver lining is that when the extent of the grape crop is reduced dramatically before the new grapes are formed, more energy goes into those few grapes that do make it, giving them more flavor intensity and often making the best wine for decades. Of course, less wine means prices go up to reflect the scarcity, but 2021 could be a “vintage of the century.”

6
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  John Miller
April 20, 2021 6:59 pm

Maybe China import bans on Australian wine will prove to have been beneficial for Australian wine exports?

0
Reply
joel
April 20, 2021 6:53 pm

Mein Gott.
Look at ventusky. What happened was there was a blocking high to the west and a strong low pressure developed over southern Norway. The clockwise high and the counterclockwise low working together sucked cold air from the arctic right over England and France.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  joel
April 20, 2021 7:02 pm

Mutter Natur

Naturally

1
Reply
ggm
April 20, 2021 7:15 pm

While unfortunate for French makers, this is great new for the Australian wine industry.

2
Reply
taxed
April 20, 2021 7:24 pm

With the current set up of the jet stream l can see the these cold snaps extending deep into the spring and maybe even into June. Also am expecting plenty of cold winter weather turning up in the SH over the coming months. Its shaping up that 2021 will be “The year the LIA returned.

2
Reply
Doonman
April 20, 2021 7:33 pm

Wait, doesn’t the burning of thousands of gallons of kerosene across thousands of acres of vineyards violate the paris climate accords?

These French people are burning what used to be called “smudgepots”, which were outlawed in California orange groves over 50 years ago due to horrible air pollution. Not very progressive, in fact its regressive.

4
Reply
dk_
April 20, 2021 7:35 pm

Next time, burn the Teslas!

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  dk_
April 20, 2021 8:08 pm

No, that would poison the wine.

1
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
April 20, 2021 7:58 pm

It just goes to show you how insignificant the global average temperature really is. It can’t tell you if it’s going to be unusually cold or hot in any given region during any given year. It can’t tell you if your region will have more or less storms, of greater or lesser severity. It’s a lot like Nostradamus’ predictions. You can’t know what he was predicting until after the event happens.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture

Saving pollinators from an imaginary bee-pocalypse

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture

How climate change affects Colombia’s coffee production

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Agriculture Alarmism

Study: Global Warming Restricting Agricultural Productivity

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Suspect science threatens US farming – again

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Agriculture

Global Warming? Devastating Frost Impacts 2021 French Wine Grapes

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oceans

URI oceanographers reveal links between migrating Gulf Stream and warming ocean waters

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Mass Extinctions

Claim: Marine life is fleeing the equator to cooler waters. History tells us this could trigger a mass extinction event

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

WMO: “The climate is changing, and the impacts are already too costly for people and the planet”

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: