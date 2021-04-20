James Hansen Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Hansen’s 1988 global-warming prediction was thrice observation

Guest Blogger
By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

James Hansen is often debited with having stirred up so much alarm with his notorious 1988 prediction of runaway global warming in front of the U.S. Senate that IPeCaC was hastily founded later that year, so as to Save The Planet.

His prediction ran to 2020. How, then, did fantasy-land compare with more than two decades of sober, observed reality? The graph, zeroed so that the 1988 HadCRUT4 observed anomaly lies between Hansen’s three scenarios, shows that observed warming was closest to Hansen’s Scenario C.

However, the assumption underlying Scenario C is that everyone would be so scared following Hansen’s Senate testimony that what is now called “net-zero” would be achieved by 2000. Well, it wasn’t. And it won’t be, even by 2050. The chief reason is discernible in the Texas electricity grid collapse.

The Lone Star State, which ought to have had more common sense, decided that once it had carpeted the state with windmills (14th-century technology to fail to solve a 21st-century non-problem) and solar panels (produced by slave labor in China) it could reduce its dispatchable thermal grid capacity.

However, as any grid manager will tell you, you can’t do that. Not the least of the reasons why unreliables are so cripplingly expensive is that it is necessary to maintain the entire pre-existing grid regardless of how many unreliables are bolted on to it. Unreliables, therefore, inflict not only a deadweight cost but also a deadweight surplus capacity to the grid, to say nothing of the costly instability caused by giving unreliables precedence over thermal in meeting demand.

Texas took just 4 Gigawatts of reliables offline. But then, when all the unreliables failed during peak demand in freezing weather, there was not enough dispatchable electricity to keep the grid alive.

Hansen’s business-as-usual scenario A is now universally recognized, even among the Thermageddonites, to have been a baseless and absurd exaggeration. It predicts two or three times as much warming as has happened. As the chart below shows, notwithstanding trillions spent, CO2 emissions have exceeded IPeCaC’s business-as-usual emissions scenario in 1990, so the failure of the world to warm at anything like the Scenario A rate cannot be attributed to emissions reduction.

Yet it is on exaggerations such as Scenario A that the global-warming scam was founded, and it is on such exaggerations that it is maintained – for now, but perhaps not for much longer.

Toby Nixon
April 20, 2021 10:14 pm

“[F]or now, but perhaps not for much longer.” From your mouth to God’s ears, Lord Monckton. But I’m curious how you think that will come about. My observation is that climate hysteria in our local area (Washington state, central Puget Sound area in particular) is as strong as ever. I don’t sense even a smidgen of doubt among legislative and executive leadership as to the rectitude of their positions. Rather than being cautious, they are plunging full speed ahead into creating an economy-destroying carbon tax and low carbon fuel standard that are going to drive up the price of gasoline and diesel by 50-60 cents per gallon within a year. I would love for you to be correct and that this will all collapse by some sudden sanity, but I’m just not seeing it. How will it come about, when the fearmongering is all about gaining power rather than sincerely doing anything about the planet, and science really doesn’t matter to these people?

Dennis G Sandberg
Reply to  Toby Nixon
April 20, 2021 10:49 pm

“not much longer” will not be until after Biden/Harris/Pelosi/Schumer dump at least a $trilliion on sunshine, breezes and lithium storage, wreck our economy and end the dollar as the “world currency”. But it is encouraging to see that Germany and China have substantially reduced incentives for this worth less than nothing junk.

Gordon
April 20, 2021 10:18 pm

Given the harm that Hansen’s prediction has caused surely our trusted Government representatives will hold thorough investigation on his malfeasance. Just in case here is:/
sarc

Lurker Pete
April 20, 2021 10:33 pm

Hansen was certainly a trend setter, the increasing trend in the amount of post-normal junk climate science has increased expotentially, far exceeding everyones expectations!

commieBob
April 20, 2021 11:16 pm

… all the unreliables failed during peak demand in freezing weather …

In the software industry there is the joke that something is a feature not a bug. The claim has been made that, when the unreliables failed to provide energy when it was most needed, they were operating as designed. The people making that, actually factual when you think about it, claim say the fault lay with the conventional grid assets. If the wind and sun don’t provide power when you most need it, they are indeed functioning exactly as designed.

I struggle to categorize the above excuse making. Calling it Sophistry would be an insult to the Sophists. Pythonesque maybe? That doesn’t feel right. I think Kafka came closest to nailing it … well maybe Orwell.

Bill Treuren
Reply to  commieBob
April 20, 2021 11:27 pm

So to give this some perspective Hansen’s predicted business as usual underestimate the actual CO2 released and still we are 0.8C under the BAU outcome. imagine if we had stopped the CO2 emission in 2000 we would be 0.8C lower or more heading to an ice age, we have been saved by the Chinese.
what a fool!!

Rod Evans
April 20, 2021 11:30 pm

Even when the scale of their errant predictions are pointed out to them the CAGW do not accept they are wrong.
The favourite trick they deploy, is to change the supposed objective from climate concern to emissions concern.
Their bizarre logic tells them even if the wrong outcome is produced it was the right decision because it is for the greater good.
I am still waiting for the RSPB, (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) to come back to me and explain why they are silent about the constant destruction of raptors and other protected flying creatures, on the turbine blades of wind power industrial sites, across our previously natural unspoiled land here in the UK.

