wind power

‘Obscene’ windfarm subsidies revealed

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

Date: 16/04/21 Press Release, Global Warming Policy Forum

The Global Warming Policy Forum has condemned what it called the “obscenity” of windfarm subsidies and has called for a complete rethink of energy policy.

GWPF research has shown that just six offshore windfarms are now sharing £1.6 billion pounds in subsidies between them every year. Three receive annual subsidies of over a quarter of a billion pounds each year. On a single day in April last year, Hornsea 1 received a subsidy payment of nearly £1.5 million pounds.

UK offshore windfarm subsidies 2020

The level of subsidy is sufficient to cover the construction cost of these windfarms in just six or seven years, meaning that future payments will represent almost pure profit for the operators.

The cost of the Contracts for Difference regime is accelerating, and rose by £0.7 billion last year alone, reaching £2.3 billion in 2020. Consumers are already paying out £6 billion under the Renewables Obligation and another £1 billion under the Capacity Market.

Direct subsidies therefore amount to an annual payment from each household of £350, a sum that is rising by at least £25 per year.  

Wind payments CFDs

There are further bills to pay too, because windfarms are causing destabilisation of the electricity grid. The cost of the Balancing Mechanism, which deals with grid imbalances, is rising rapidly, costing each household £65 per year, a figure that is rising at a rate of £20 per year.

And the consumer is having to pay for upgrades to the electricity grid too.

Lord Lawson, GWPF director, said:

We are in the middle of an economic crisis and consumers are hit with astronomical costs for unreliable wind energy. These multi-billion subsidies are not only a massive transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich, but are damaging the UK economy as a whole. This madness has to stop.”

Full press release here.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Philip Mulholland
April 17, 2021 6:14 am

Time for the quote from Pretty Woman:

Just how obscene an amount of cash are we talking about here? Profane or really offensive?

3
Reply
Radun
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
April 17, 2021 6:27 am

We can add wood-chip transported all the way across Atlantic to Drax Yorkshire’s power station. Every single day 15 long trains from Liverpool trundle across country taking the stuff to be burnt releasing tones of soot and CO2 every hour.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Radun
April 17, 2021 6:50 am

There is a difference. Drax wasnt built to harvest subsidy. It was built to be the UK’s single biggest power station burning coal. It has been and cointinues to be a source or reliable baseload energy.

It spent millions converting to waste and wood firing on the understanding it would get a grant for this. It never did.

All it gets are some carbon credits.

I am sure come the revolution, it can be used as a power generating crematorium for extinction rebellion members who have died of shock

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Leo Smith
April 17, 2021 7:32 am

One day it will be converted again to burn gas hopefully Norwegian unless Putin gives us good discount.

0
Reply
astonerii
April 17, 2021 6:15 am

weird, this is one of the articles right below this.

Britain pulls the plug on solar subsidies.From the GWPF At Last: Britain Pulls Plug On Green Energy Boondoggle The Government Giveth and the Government Taketh Away –-Famous green proverb Ministers have been accused of destroying 25,000 jobs and “bankrupting a whole industry”, after the Government unveiled plans to slash subsidies for green energy. Hundreds of solar companies…
November 1, 2011

Guess solar was not bribing the lawmakers good enough.

3
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  astonerii
April 17, 2021 6:23 am

I’m thinking that the word “lawmakers” should be an oxymoron — or least re-label them as corruptionmakers.

1
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  astonerii
April 17, 2021 6:52 am

Out of the EU, we no longer have to conform to ‘renewable obligations’ …the political game is to make as much noise about green energy as possible whilst doing as little as we can get away with to implement it.

Windmills off shore are far more virtue signalled for the same money as solar panels.

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  astonerii
April 17, 2021 7:12 am

I believe that, subsequently, BoJo reversed that decision and the subsidies are flowing once again.

0
Reply
2hotel9
April 17, 2021 6:28 am

When obscene amounts of “free” money are tossed about people will do obscene things to get some.

3
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
April 17, 2021 6:33 am

You just don’t stop supporting the True Religion, now. That would be the unforgivable sin of apostasy.

0
Reply
Phil Rae
April 17, 2021 6:35 am

And between them, Boris Johnston and Nicola Sturgeon continue to sing the praises of “renewable energy”! Sturgeon, of course, revels in the fact that much of the subsidy for this ridiculous, inefficient and unreliable energy source comes principally from the largesse of the UK Government and the deep pockets of ignorant consumers who are given the impression, by government and media propaganda, that wind and solar power are cheaper and more efficient that dirty, nasty coal and natural gas.

What a travesty! I wish the people would wake up and see this scam for what it actually is. Meanwhile, the utility companies, the turbine manufacturers, landowners and financiers are laughing all the way to the bank.

3
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Phil Rae
April 17, 2021 6:53 am

I dont care how much they sing its praises as long as they dont spend my money on it

0
Reply
Steve Case
April 17, 2021 7:27 am

At night, the sun doesn’t shine, and the wind usually doesn’t blow:
http://www.usairnet.com/cgi-bin/launch/code.cgi?state=WI&sta=KMWC
Zero/calm winds at Zero Dark Thirty is a common occurrence.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
April 17, 2021 7:31 am

As per Griff, these are not subsidies they are penance.

0
Reply
Mark E Shulgasser
April 17, 2021 7:48 am

Wish someone would weigh this out for, say, California, Texas, NY plans, etc. Also add comparative existing energy costs, and a smattering of what might be better uses for the money?

0
Reply
fretslider
April 17, 2021 7:54 am

Just to rub it in winter has been, er, extended this year.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

wind power

Germany’s Windexit…Old Wind Turbines Dismantled Without Replacement…Looming “Massive Power Outage”?

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
wind power

The science behind frozen wind turbines – and how to keep them spinning through the winter

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
geothermal energy Hydropower solar power wind power

Claim: New Zealand Economy will Have to Restructure Around a Limited Renewable Energy Supply

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
solar power wind power

Press Secretary Psaki: Biden Administration Sending Emergency Diesel Generators to Texas

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

wind power

‘Obscene’ windfarm subsidies revealed

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Space

NASA’s New Horizons Reaches a Rare Space Milestone

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Scientific Survey Shows Voters Across the Political Spectrum Are Ideologically Deluded

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Earthquakes Oil and Gas

Are our oil and gas pipelines safe during an earthquake?

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: