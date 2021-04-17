Britain's Terrifying Global Warming Future: A beach in southern Marseille in 2009 July. Ximonic, Simo Räsänen / CC BY-SA
Rolling Stone: “Now Is Our Last Best Chance to Confront the Climate Crisis”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Rolling Stone thinks making the world more habitable for humans will kill us off.

Now Is Our Last Best Chance to Confront the Climate Crisis

With Joe Biden in office, a serious plan to combat climate change is finally in our sights — but the clock is ticking, and there is no more room for error

By Jeff Goodell

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. 

The Earth’s climate has always been a work in progress. In the 4.5 billion years the planet has been spinning around the sun, ice ages have come and gone, interrupted by epochs of intense heat. The highest mountain range in Texas was once an underwater reef. Camels wandered in evergreen forests in the Arctic. Then a few million years later, 400 feet of ice formed over what is now New York City. But amid this geologic mayhem, humans have gotten lucky. For the past 10,000 years, virtually the entire stretch of human civilization, people have lived in what scientists call “a Goldilocks climate” — not too hot, not too cold, just right.

Now, our luck is running out. The industrialized nations of the world are dumping 34 billion tons or so of carbon into the atmosphere every year, which is roughly 10 times faster than Mother Nature ever did on her own, even during past mass extinction events. As a result, global temperatures have risen 1.2 C since we began burning coal, and the past seven years have been the warmest seven years on record. The Earth’s temperature is rising faster today than at any time since the end of the last ice age, 11,300 years ago. We are pushing ourselves out of a Goldilocks climate and into something entirely different — quite literally, a different world than humans have ever lived in before.

By all indications, President Biden and his team understand all this. And it’s hard not to feel that after 30 years of dithering and denial and hypocrisy, the fight to save the climate has finally begun in earnest. In the 2020 election, nearly 70 percent of Biden’s voters said climate change was a top issue for them. Biden has staffed his administration with the climate A-team, from Gina McCarthy as domestic climate czar to John Kerry as international climate envoy. He has made racial and environmental justice a top priority. And perhaps most important of all, he sees the climate crisis as an opportunity to reinvent the U.S. economy and create millions of new jobs.

For more than 30 years now, scientists and politicians have been aware that our hellbent consumption of fossil fuels could push us out of the Goldilocks zone and force humans to live in a world we have never inhabited before. As Biden’s push for climate action gets real, we will learn a lot about how serious human beings are about living on this planet, and how far the powerful and privileged are willing to go to reduce the suffering of the poor and vulnerable. If political leaders don’t take the climate crisis seriously now, with all they know, with all they have been through already, will they ever? “Climate advocates keep saying, ‘This is it, this is it, this is it,’ ” warns Podesta. “But this really is it. If we don’t amp up and accelerate the energy transformation in this decade, we’re goners — really goners.”

Read more: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/climate-crisis-2050-goals-biden-administration-1154528/

Why do I claim global warming, if it happens, is making the world more habitable for humans?

Very simple. Try stripping down to your jocks, or a swimsuit if you prefer, and try walking around outside.

On a warm day in Summer you might get away with it. Not so much in winter.

The lower limit of survivability is difficult to pin down, and there are remarkable stories of tribes whose ancestors survived extreme climates without clothes, but most people start to feel cold if they are not wearing clothes, if temperatures drop for a sustained period below 80F / 26C. Even in the near tropical region where I live, winter would be unpleasant without warm clothes.

Our ancestors evolved in the extreme tropics, where the temperature almost never drops below 80F. Our “Goldilocks zone” is a place near the equator, where nobody has to wear clothes to stay warm.

We inhabit vast areas of the planet which are far too cold for us, because our ancestors used their intelligence to figure out how to shield themselves from cold their unprotected bodies would struggle to survive. But somewhere along the way, some of us seem to have forgotten why we needed clothes in the first place.

The idea that a warmer climate would be a problem for humans is absurd. We are one of the most warm weather adapted animals on the planet.

2hotel9
April 17, 2021 10:08 am

Wow, did they come to these conclusions from a survey or a poll, clearly no facts were involved.

Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  2hotel9
April 17, 2021 11:25 am

It has never been, will never be, a fact thing. It is a blind faith thing, and a willfully blind, refusal to look at the facts, kind of blind faith thing.

Which means rational debate is a waste of time and effort, unfortunately.

John Bell
April 17, 2021 10:08 am

I despise these frothing, totalitarian, leftist control freaks trying to steal money, and impoverish the little people in the name of saving the weather. EEEK! The sky is falling, give up your freedoms!

Tom Halla
April 17, 2021 10:10 am

I think the idea that “warmer than the Little Ice Age” is bad is so precious. Aside from revealing the profound ignorance of history and climatology that reveals, it also presumes that the Brits are not drawing derision in Texas for calling 20 C a “heat wave”.

Pauleta
April 17, 2021 10:11 am

Is this the last chance before the next last chance or they did cancel the last last chance?

2hotel9
Reply to  Pauleta
April 17, 2021 10:13 am

Last of the last after the last one. Just ask Mr Theresa Heins, he will ‘splain it to ya!

Chaswarnertoo
April 17, 2021 10:25 am

There is no effin climate crisis.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
April 17, 2021 10:50 am

There is no effin climate. The idea of averaging the dozens of separate climates, globally, is utterly absurd and meaningless. The notion that there is a single factor (anthropogenic CO2) controlling them all is just silly.

John Shewchuk
April 17, 2021 10:37 am

“With Joe Biden in office” they think it’s a best chance? He can’t even intelligently lie about climate change … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/KX3Jgsm

Rory Forbes
April 17, 2021 10:42 am

Clearly, the guy just reached around and pulled this balderdash out of his butt, like the rest of the media are doing these days. They make it up as they go, From Attenborough to Kerry, real science … actual facts, logic and evidence all take a back seat to the politics and social implications. I couldn’t find a single thing that Jeff Goodell got right.

gringojay
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 17, 2021 11:02 am

“Last best chance” as well to find out what bears do in the woods to make themselves lighter.

Richard Page
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 17, 2021 11:03 am

I think he may have got his own name correct, the rest varied from bad to gobsmackingly stupid.

Stan Sexton
April 17, 2021 11:06 am

It all goes along with the Great Reset. The Cloward-Piven Strategy to create an immigration and then welfare crisis. The Great Reset to take away private property and give it to the Elite. Population reduction via Gates and Fauci and his Wuhan Lab. Obama and Soros to bring in millions of “immigrants”. Doesn’t look good for the “Middle-Class”.

CD in Wisconsin
April 17, 2021 11:06 am

“As a result, global temperatures have risen 1.2 C since we began burning coal, and the past seven years have been the warmest seven years on record. The Earth’s temperature is rising faster today than at any time since the end of the last ice age, 11,300 years ago.”

Umm….you folks at the Rolling Stone haven’t looked at the UAH satellite temperature record lately, have you? No, I don’t suppose you have.

Richard M
April 17, 2021 11:10 am

In March 2001 the HadSST3 anomaly was .37 as we were coming out of a La Nina (Nino 3.4 = -.4).

In March 2021 the HadSST3 anomaly was .36 as we were coming out of a La Nina (Nino 3.4 = -.5).

In many respects these are very comparable months. The Oceans are the biggest heat source on the planet.

What warming?

Ron Long
April 17, 2021 11:13 am

Biden (or whoever puts those speeches on teleprompter for him to try to read) has appointed Haaland as Secretary of the Interior. She has stated that “climate change is our top priority”. Deb Haaland is an attorney, and spectacularly unqualified to be Secretary of the Interior, but she represents a Groupthink Warrior to the socialists. Dirty, nasty, oil leases? Forgetaboutit!

Vuk
April 17, 2021 11:13 am

Hi Mick, nice to hear you are still kicking about. Now about global warming, if you Keith and Ronnie didn’t smoke so much pot releasing tons of CO2 in the last 60 years (another 60 year cycle, they are everywhere you look), planet would’t be in such perilous state. btw how is your lumbago, was that zimmer frame with wheels any good?

rah
April 17, 2021 11:17 am

The leftist nut cases “last chance” statements have exactly the same import of Obama’s line in the sand. Both are erased the second it comes time to react when crossed.

BTW. I wonder if the Rolling Stone mag’s facilities are powered by 100% renewable energy sources? Does the paper and ink used to produce the dead tree version come from sources that only run on renewable energy sources from logging to mill, to transport? Are all of their company vehicles electric and charged totally from renewable energy sources? How about their employees homes and vehicles? How about the home and vehicle of the author of this piece?

Last edited 34 minutes ago by rah
PCman999
April 17, 2021 11:18 am

I wish there was a way to sue media outlets for false information. Human emissions of co2 are a small fraction of total co2 sources in a given year, and that is from Green Ministry of Information-approved sources like NASA, NOAA, Environment Canada, etc. So why is guy slewing lies culled from his green cheat sheet without any sense of journalistic standards?

Bruce Cobb
April 17, 2021 11:30 am

“the fight to save the climate has finally begun in earnest…”
Riiiiiiight.

