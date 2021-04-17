Alarmism Opinion

Al Jazeera Video Exposes the 30 Year Climate Denier Conspiracy

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The delicious irony of a non-US big oil connected media organisation presenting US and European oil companies as the bad guys in the climate debate.

“In 1988 the UN established the IPCC, where scientists all over the world agreed with James Hansen.”

Jerry Taylor (former CATO VP): “Climate denial is entirely dependent on the denial of the underlying science”.

Marc Morano: “If you look at the Satellite data, the world has actually been cooling since 1988.

Marc Morano: “I believe in a Television or Debate Scenario, you make the other person defend their stupid comments”

Jerry Taylor: “A lot of people who don’t know what to think about climate change are being told by people like me that its a relative non-event, that its the same kind of wolf crying that the environmental movement has done from time immemorial, first we were told there was a population bomb which was going to wipe out humanity, and that bomb never went off, then we were told we were going to run out of fossil fuels and agricultural commodities, we were all going to starve, and that never happened, and this is just the latest iteration of the usual story from environmentalists that if we continue to go down the path of laissez faire capitalist roads we were going to blow up the planet and destroy mankind.”. [Are you sure you are no longer on our side Jerry? :-)]

Myron Ebel: “Its clear that the Earth is greening, and that’s a bad thing?”

Myron Ebel: “Global warming as a political project was initiated in Sweden in the 1980s, they needed a reason to increase tax revenue. I think you’re aware, in Denmark, the welfare state, it needs money, and it needs more money as time goes on”.

Video: https://www.aljazeera.com/program/featured-documentaries/2021/4/17/the-campaign-against-the-climate-debunking-climate-change-denial

Around 11 minutes there is a few minutes of Naomi Oreskes starts complaining about how everyone is out to get her, followed by complaints about a Shell Oil film saying that fossil fuels are essential, complaints that BP, Shell and Exxon provide funding for research into green energy. Oreskes pops back into the film at random intervals, so its pretty hard to avoid seeing her.

The film contains lots of conspiracy ideation, Exxon runs the world type stuff. Pins on boards with string. Tobacco conspiracy nonsense at 34 minutes. Ed Garvey, who worked for Exxon in the 1980s, at 38 minutes, discussing how Exxon management did not agree with his research.

Naomi Oreskes suggests that scientists who receive funding from oil companies are unreliable, but Ed Garvey used to work for Exxon, and now he is a climate alarmist. Perhaps you are only unreliable if you disagree with Naomi Oreskes?

The idea that someone could disagree with Hansen and Oreskes’ position on climate change, because they reached different conclusions based on the available evidence, is not considered.

Al Jazeera also forgot to mention that Naomi Oreskes once called James Hansen a denier, because Hansen thinks nuclear power will be an essential part of the future zero carbon energy mix. Oreskes apparently thought Hansen was denying the promise of renewable energy.

Watching the film you could easily form the impression Naomi Oreskes and James Hansen agree on everything, which they clearly don’t.

And of course there is the delicious irony that the film producer Al Jazeera owes their existence and much of their funding to the big oil Qatari royal family, though they claim they have editorial independence. Perhaps a bit like the BBC.

Al Jazeera is not immune to accusations of conflict of interest. Al Jazeera also funded Matt Damon’s anti US fracking film in 2012.

A person with a really suspicious mind might wonder if someone in Qatar wants the USA and Europe out of the oil and gas game, and was trying to stir up political opposition to oil and gas extraction in the USA and Europe. But obviously this would just be speculation.

If Al Jazeera are expecting their video to move the needle on the climate debate, I think they are in for a big disappointment.

Al Miller
April 17, 2021 10:30 pm

None of this was ever about climate – it’s so pathetically obvious when they ignore nuclear which always has been the ONLY possible low CO2 solution. Of course if you actually believe a molecule essential for life is evil and must be taxed and eradicated then I guess you can made to believe about anything…

Dennis
Reply to  Al Miller
April 17, 2021 10:51 pm

And, surely, most of the elected representatives, politicians, cannot be as stupid as their support for the climate change hoax and creatively accounted warming trend suggests that they are?

And therefore the only conclusion is that they in the majority are self interested crony capitalist deceivers?

paranoid goy
Reply to  Dennis
April 17, 2021 11:50 pm

For the ruling kakastocracy’s participation in these misanthrope counterscientific lies, there can be only two explanations; Either they are stupid, or complicit. Choose one.

Jeroen B.
Reply to  paranoid goy
April 18, 2021 12:53 am

“Both” is also an option.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Al Miller
April 17, 2021 10:55 pm

When the AGW true believer (green) “arguments” (talking points) are dismantled into their component parts we’re left with a mish-mash of contradictory views on the future and no solutions to human energy needs. They all cherry-pick the data, time periods and science they choose for each point. When their extravagant claims (predictions) fall short of the mark they just move the goal posts. Of course nuclear is the only practical replacement for fossil fuels. James Hansen knew that over 30 years ago.

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Al Miller
April 17, 2021 10:58 pm

I have long said you can immediately identify many of the climate morons in the cacophony mass of voices simply by those that use the term “carbon pollution” when referring to CO2 emissions.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
April 17, 2021 11:10 pm

From a purely scientific POV, saying “carbon” is a purely political term and really has little to do with atmospheric CO2 concentration. If truth were known, our planet has been gobbling up our precious CO2 to dangerously low levels. It’s starting to thrive now, with more plant food and warmer temperatures.

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 18, 2021 12:47 am

I’m currently enjoyed a carbonated beverage of carbohydrates all made by Nature using the Demon Molecule. Even the ethanol is a carbon pollution-based molecule. Sad that People can’t see the idiocy being employed by an even more ignorant Left when they invoke carbon pollution language from simply sending carbon back to the air where plants and then return it back to us in useful forms of high energy content molecules, and molecules like EtOH that have brought much human solice for countless thousands of years.

As Ben Franklin said, “Beer is living proof God loves us.”
I would add that the ethanol in that beer is proof “God is Climate Denier.”

George Tetley
Reply to  Al Miller
April 18, 2021 12:40 am

Hello , can anyone hear me? From whom, from where , do I get reliable information? Chit Not News Bulls..t Before Checking.

Rory Forbes
April 17, 2021 10:44 pm

I truly have no idea why anyone reads or listens to Naomi Oreskes. She demonstrates no understanding of science, especially climate, nothing of economics and clearly failed basic logic. She is or was a professor of the history of science at Harvard, though gawd knows how she managed that. She’s one of the prominent apologists for the 97% “consensus” fallacy. Clearly, if she was a “professor of science history” she’d have learned that the Holocene historical record falsifies AGW completely … and if she learned any logic at all she’d know “climate change” is an appeal to ambiguity – nothing but equivocation.

She is no scholar. She’s an over paid Leftist and political hack.

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 18, 2021 12:40 am

Yet she is employed by Harvard University as faculty. What does that say about the current state of Harvard?
A: They’ve been consumed by the Dumbass Virus.

Joel O’Bryan
April 17, 2021 10:54 pm

Obviously Russia, Saudi Arabia, and OPEC in general have become flummoxed in their world oil pricing collusion with the US shale oil-fracking boom. They can no longer dictate world prices as long as the shale frackers in the US move in and become serious competitors when the prices rise enough. And no of serious intellect who remains honest thinks the world can do without oil until we have due to scarcity even at high prices. And today the world is awash in oil at all price points. The oil thing that curtails it is not the free market, but markey supply manipulation. The Green idiots think they can control it on the demand side with jokes like the COP agreements, which if anything only lowers the price resulting in more oil and gas being burned. The developing third world thanks the EU for its climate religion sacrifices which lowers oil prices to where they can afford it and promises to keep it there, including China and India.

And from a geo-political engagement stand-point it allowed Donald Trump room to demonstrate to the Persian Gulf sheiks they needed the US far more for security than the US needed them for energy. Thus all the Abraham Accords with Israel and those sheiks came about as they could no longer ignore US pressure in the face of a coming nuclear-armed Iran. One day, when current TDS afflicted libtards are gone from the stage, the historic and paradigm-shifting nature of those Abraham Accords will finally be acknowledged.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
April 17, 2021 11:03 pm

And from a geo-political engagement stand-point it allowed Donald Trump room to demonstrate to the Persian Gulf sheiks they needed the US far more for security than the US needed them for energy.

Exactly, because Donald Trump is a savvy business man who loves his country. The RINOS and all the Democrats are career politicians, filling their snouts with pork, know nothing about and care nothing about economics or geopolitics. They’re in love with power and will do anything to keep it.

fred250
April 17, 2021 11:15 pm

Only “climate” deniers here are the few useless AGW trolls…

…. the ones that grace us with their ignorance of the fact that the world is currently very much at a COOLER period of the current Holocene interglacial.

Those that cannot produce any empirical evidence to warming by atmospheric CO2.

Those that live in ABJECT DENIAL that increased atmospheric CO2 and some more of the slight warming since the coldest period in 10,000 years, would be HIGHLY BENEFICIAL to all life on this CARBON BASED planet of ours.

These are FACTS that they HAVE TO DENY to keep their unscientific cult-like “belief” alive without causing further mentality damage.

dk_
April 17, 2021 11:37 pm

[Al Jazeera] “have editorial independence. Perhaps a bit like the BBC”
Nearly two weeks after 1 April. Funny!

Climate believer
April 18, 2021 12:34 am

Oh dear, typical docu-drama with that continual ominous conspiracy type background music.

This sort of sh@t stirring propaganda is poison.

That woman would not look out of place guarding a Gulag, just saying.

From their blurb:
These days, one might hope that the world sees what is happening to the climate as a serious global crisis – but that is not always the case.”

…with that you know you’re in for an in depth balanced evaluation of the debate.

Oh I forgot…there is no debate.

