Alarmism

Claim: Global Warming is Causing Strawberries to Shrink

38 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Aussie ABC, a 3C rise in nighttime temperatures in Nambour is raising costs for farmers by shrinking the size of strawberries.

Climate change means smaller strawberries, higher costs for farmers

ABC Rural / By Melanie GrovesBeing able to eat large, succulent strawberries may become a pleasure of the past, as the popular fruit is the latest victim of a changing climate.

Key points:

  • Warm overnight temperatures are contributing to smaller strawberries
  • Smaller strawberries are more expensive to pick
  • Consumers may need to adapt to buying smaller fruit

It’s not cold weather causing the strawberries to shrink, but rather warmer temperatures.

And as smaller strawberries take longer to pick, production costs are rising along with temperatures — which means lower returns for farmers and could lead to a price hike at the checkout for consumers.

The principle horticulturalist at Queensland’s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), Christopher Menzel, said field tests at the Nambour research centre showed that as air temperatures rose the size of the fruit dropped.

“With [climate change] even here at Nambour the records show the night temperatures have gone up by about 3 degrees over the past 50 to 60 years, which is quite significant,” he said.

“The size of the fruit is very sensitive to temperatures.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-16/climate-change-small-strawberries-warmer-nights/100071954

Can you imagine the calamity of having to eat smaller strawberries? If further warming occurs, obviously it is not going to be possible for Nambour farmers to switch to a different variety of strawberries, or grow something else, because in the age of the climate crisis no adaption to changed conditions is possible.

John
April 15, 2021 10:07 pm

That’s utter bullshit. I live near Nambour and the temperature has decreased if anything in the last 3 years.

Rudi
April 15, 2021 10:11 pm

I would say that the strawberrier at that location will get bigger. Lets wait and see 🙂

David Solan
April 15, 2021 10:20 pm

Generally speaking, warmer temperatures promote plant growth, as long as the plants have enough of the other resources they need to grow. And most plants either stop growing … or die … when temperatures get significantly colder. Have no idea if this applies to strawberries as well, but my guess is that it does!

nicholas tesdorf
April 15, 2021 10:32 pm

Bullshit has become the speciality of the ABC. It has now even branched out into outright distortion of the News as propaganda for its political aims. If the ABC says that Nambour is getting hotter, Nambour is probably getting cooler.
Smaller strawberries generally taste better than large (Californian) ones

Brad
April 15, 2021 10:36 pm

Based on “Field tests”, not historical growers data?
Is the T-rise real or a result of a bad station location?
Any windmills around that prevent nighttime stratification?
Lots of questions…

