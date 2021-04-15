Claim: Global Warming is Causing Strawberries to Shrink

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Aussie ABC, a 3C rise in nighttime temperatures in Nambour is raising costs for farmers by shrinking the size of strawberries.

Climate change means smaller strawberries, higher costs for farmers

ABC Rural / By Melanie GrovesBeing able to eat large, succulent strawberries may become a pleasure of the past, as the popular fruit is the latest victim of a changing climate.

Key points:

Warm overnight temperatures are contributing to smaller strawberries

Smaller strawberries are more expensive to pick

Consumers may need to adapt to buying smaller fruit

It’s not cold weather causing the strawberries to shrink, but rather warmer temperatures.

And as smaller strawberries take longer to pick, production costs are rising along with temperatures — which means lower returns for farmers and could lead to a price hike at the checkout for consumers.

The principle horticulturalist at Queensland’s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), Christopher Menzel, said field tests at the Nambour research centre showed that as air temperatures rose the size of the fruit dropped.

“With [climate change] even here at Nambour the records show the night temperatures have gone up by about 3 degrees over the past 50 to 60 years, which is quite significant,” he said.

“The size of the fruit is very sensitive to temperatures.

…