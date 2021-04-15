Ridiculae

Guardian Climate Expose: Big Oil Companies Pay Bonuses to CEOs who Increase Profits

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, oil executives are so focussed on profit they are ignoring the opportunity to make even more money by investing in renewables.

Oil firm bosses’ pay ‘incentivises them to undermine climate action’

Lucrative pay and share options linked to continued extraction of fossil fuels by ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and BP

Jonathan Watts
@jonathanwatts
Thu 15 Apr 2021 14.00 AEST

Lucrative pay and share options have created an incentive for oil company executives to resist climate action, according to a study that casts doubt on recent net-zero commitments by BP and Shell.

Compensation packages for CEOs, often in excess of $10m (£7.2m), are linked to continued extraction of fossil fuels, exploration of new fields and the promotion of strong market demand through advertising, lobbying and government subsidies, the report says.

The setup with executives runs counter to efforts around the world to keep global heating to 1.5-2C (2.7-3.6F) above pre-industrial levels.

Between 1990 and 2019 the four companies made a combined profit of about $2tn. A minuscule fraction of these funds has been invested in low-carbon energy.

ExxonMobil allocated 0.22% of its capital expenditure to low-carbon energy in the eight years until 2018. The share at Chevron was almost identical. Shell managed 1.3% and BP 2.3%. None were aligned with a 1.5C pathway, the report says.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/apr/15/oil-firm-ceos-pay-is-an-incentive-to-resist-climate-action-study-finds

I don’t get why Jonathan Watts seems upset by the structure of oil company bonuses. Surely in this case greed is good. The Guardian regularly claims that renewables are cheaper than fossil fuel. If renewables really are an opportunity to boost profits, the most profit obsessed oil executives will be the first to jump ship and embrace renewables.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
April 15, 2021 6:08 pm

Good catch on further lunacy, Eric. There are two points to be made about large corporations: 1. the shareholders own the company, and 2. the goal of the CEO is to maximize shareholder wealth. Sure, these large corporations need to follow laws and regulations and cater to the culture they operate in, but make no mistake about it, maximizing shareholder wealth is their focus.

5
Reply
Pillage Idiot
April 15, 2021 6:10 pm

“ExxonMobil allocated 0.22% of its capital expenditure to low-carbon energy in the eight years until 2018.”

Natural gas is certainly “low-carbon energy” compared to the coal it displaced in electricity generation.

3
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
April 15, 2021 6:32 pm

This is riotously funny!

Of all the countries in the world in 2019, the United States of America had the greatest reduction in CO2. link Of course it’s mostly because of natural gas, not wind and solar.

Of course, that’s not good enough for the greenies. Just reducing CO2 isn’t good enough for them. You have to do it in the approved manner. They are just so darn Procrustean.

4
Reply
Tom Halla
April 15, 2021 6:15 pm

If “renewables” were actually cheaper then fossil fuels or nuclear, they would not require subsidies and purchase requirements. The Grauniad is doing it’s typical gaslighting (using LED bulbs, and batteries charged by wind and solar).

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 15, 2021 6:17 pm

I know, let’s let BP and Shell and their investors be the test subjects devised by the Guardian no less. Who needs those pesky dividends anyway?

2
Reply
n.n
April 15, 2021 6:17 pm

The Green Blight, too, thus environmental evasion, ecological corruption, shared/shifted responsibility, labor and environmental arbitrage, sociopolitical and quasi-religious inoculation, etc for the cause of intermittent/renewable energy and profits.

1
Reply
Scissor
April 15, 2021 6:18 pm

When I worked for an oil company (rhymes with hell), it was pretty well known that the main objective was to make a profit. In fact, our refinery optimization modelling program was called PROFIT.

Anyway, it’s snowing like crazy here and ski resorts are closing soon. So, I’ve decided to call in asymptomatic tomorrow.

3
Reply
John Dueker
Reply to  Scissor
April 15, 2021 7:02 pm

I worked for one that rhymes with Big Pr*ck and had similar experience but I don’t ski.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Dueker
April 15, 2021 7:43 pm

I think I met your boss.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
April 15, 2021 6:19 pm

Unfortunately for the Grauniad and the ‘Renewables’ the executives are trained to read, analyses reports and can see that ‘Renewables’ are a great way to lose money and go bankrupt.

2
Reply
Shanghai Dan
April 15, 2021 6:34 pm

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s been 55%+ powered by natural gas, and 15% powered by nuclear, for the last 24 hours:

https://www.electricitymap.org/zone/GB

So much for all those massively low-cost and reliable newables!

3
Reply
Mr.
April 15, 2021 6:57 pm

I reckon that it’s great that The Guardian is publicizing the lucrative jobs possibilities at oil companies.

Most youngsters I know have Queen’s iconic track “I Want It All” playing on repeat on their air buds.

So who dey gonna call when dey wantin’ a job?

0
Reply
Felix
April 15, 2021 7:13 pm

Statists’ two-faced comprehension of profits is a perfect example of their general willful ignorance. All CEOs care about is profits. CEOs don’t care about profits. At the same time, of course.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
April 15, 2021 7:30 pm

OMG! They are paying people for being successful? This cannot be – it goes against all of our (liberal) socialist ideals! (<– Yes, sarcasm)

0
Reply
markl
April 15, 2021 7:37 pm

Who’d have thought that businesses are about profit? Before a business is taken over or eliminated by government how do they think it was started? Marxism/Socialism is a going out of business sale. Without successful businesses providing the capital to run the government it collapses …. ask old Russia or any of the numerous failed Marxist states.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

Climate Grief: “Half the wildlife in Africa has died on my watch.”

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

The Guardian: The Plastics and Pollution Crisis will Shrink Your Penis

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Claim: Gender assumptions harm progress on climate adaption and resilience

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Michael E. Mann Ridiculae

Michael Mann: Russian Web Bots are Causing Climate Activists to Fight Each Other

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

Guardian Climate Expose: Big Oil Companies Pay Bonuses to CEOs who Increase Profits

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Polar Bears

Less than usual ice conditions off Labrador have meant very few polar bear sightings

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
RCP 8.5 Science Fiction

Media finally notices that the RCP 8.5 climate model is over-hyped science fiction

10 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Lawsuits Climate ugliness

Finale’ – Peter Ridd vs. James Cook University

11 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: