Cities, Countries, and Economies were built with derivatives from oil, not by electricity

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent electricity CANNOT provide the oil derivatives that are the basis of thousands of products that have benefitted humanity for more than 200 years

By Ronald Stein

Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure, Irvine, California

Before world leaders move too fast to consummate their climate policies, they need to be cognizant of two “aha” moments: 1) wind and solar can only generate intermittent electricity, and 2) electricity cannot manufacture the oil derivatives that are the basis of the thousands of products that have built the world’s cities, countries, and economies over the last 200 years.

Can you imagine primitive man with an abundance of wind and solar electricity and nothing to power! Imagine living with Just GREEN Electricity.

Interestingly, for more than two centuries the most important benefits to humanity from fossil fuels is the oil derivatives, that electricity CANNOT provide, and NOT the fuels that can be manufactured for the transportation and military infrastructures.

The world has had more than 200 years to develop clones or generics to replace the crude oil derivatives that are the foundation of all the products demanded by lifestyles and economies around the world. Wind and solar are not only incapable of manufacturing any such derivatives, but the manufacturing of wind and solar components are themselves 100 percent dependent on the derivatives made from crude oil.

Ever since the beginning of manufacturing and assembly of cars, trucks, airplanes, and military equipment in the early 1900’s, and the discovery of the versatility of products that could be made from petroleum derivatives, the world has had almost 200 years to develop clones or generics to replace the crude oil derivatives that account for more than 6,000 products that are the basis of lifestyles and economies of the healthier and wealthier countries around the world.

The big push for more wind and solar generated intermittent electricity does not look promising as finding the land for all that intermittent electricity generations will not be easy. Opposition is growing to solar and wind farms from rural landowners and conservationists, as states work to meet their climate goals. Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law released a report in February 2021 that found local governments in 31 states have already adopted at least 100 ordinances blocking or restricting new intermittent electricity facilities.

The current passion to implement a world with only intermittent electricity is oblivious to the unintended consequences of a world without fossil fuels. The signatories to the green movement have failed to imagine how life was without that industry that did not exist before 1900 when we had, NO medications and medical equipment, NO vaccines, NO water filtration systems, NO sanitation systems, NO fertilizers to help feed billions, NO pesticides to control locusts and other pests, NO communications systems, including cell phones, computers, iPhones, and iPads, NO vehicles, NO airlines that now move 4 billion people around the world, NO  cruise ships that now move 25 million passengers around the world, NO merchant ships that are now moving billions of dollars of products monthly throughout the world, NO tires for vehicles, and NO asphalt for roads, and NO space program.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was almost like living in the 1800’s with virtually no transportation systems, BUT and that’s a BIG BUT, we were able to survive the quarantine as we benefited from all those products derived from the derivatives from oil that produced all the critical medical equipment like ultrasound systems, mechanical ventilators, exhalation valves, inhalation valves, CT systems, X-ray, medicines, masks, gloves, soap and hand sanitizers for hospitals, and protective gowns, gloves and face shields gear for doctors and nurses. All those products begin from crude oil, or as the Wall Street Journal states – “Big Oil to the Coronavirus Rescue.” Vaccines need refrigeration, and refrigeration need electricity, especially in the hospital sector where redundant generation capacity is a mandate.

All the electronics and communications equipment that allowed us to work virtually are powered by electricity but are all “made” with the derivatives from petroleum that did not exist before 1900.

Before 1900 the world had no medications, electronics, cosmetics, plastics, fertilizers, transportation, and military infrastructures. Looking back just a few short centuries, we have come a long way since the pioneer days.

Also, before 1900, the world had very little commerce and without transportation there is no commerce. The two prime movers that have done more for the cause of globalization than any other: the diesel engine and the jet turbine, both get their fuels from oil.  Road and air travel now dominate most people’s lives.

In case you do not remember, we also had virtually no military aircraft carriers, destroyers, submarines, planes, and tanks around the world before 1900. Both WW I and II were won by the Allies, as they had more oil, petroleum, and coal than the Axis Powers of Germany, Italy, and Japan to operate their military equipment, move troop convoys, and supplies around the world.

Today, oil and gas is not just an American business with a few refineries in the country, but an international industry with more than 700 refineries worldwide of the suppliers that meet global demands. There are also 62,500 power plants around the world operating today, all types, generating electricity for the world’s inhabitants.  Of that total, more than 2,449 are coal-fired power plants and more than 546 new coal power plants being built worldwide.

America has about four percent of the world’s population (330 million vs. 8 billion), yet a major focus of America’s climate policies has been targeted toward the oil and natural gas industry that was virtually non-existent before 1900.

The world continues to manufacture the following to meet demands of societies:

  1. The oil derivatives that are the basis of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paints, synthetic fibers, fertilizers, and plastics for cell phones, computers, car bodies, packaging, wind turbine blades, solar panel films and the thousands of other products manufactured from the petroleum derivatives that wind and solar are incapable of manufacturing.
  2. The transportation fuels necessary to support.
    1. 25,000 commercial airplanes worldwide that has been accommodating 4.4 billion passengers annually.
  • The 56,000 merchant ships that support international trade.
    • Worldwide military presence that protects each country from each other, is increasing each year to save the world. The fossil fuel energy needs for the worlds’ non-nuclear military equipment of aircraft carriers, battleships, destroyers, submarines, planes, tanks and armor, trucks, troop carriers, and weaponry.

To keep economies, lifestyles, and prosperity continuing their growth among humanity, the world’s focus should be toward the development of clones or generics to the oil derivatives that have made possible the robust economies and humanity living standards of today, and not just on expansion of intermittent electricity generation from wind and solar.

Ronald Stein, P.E.​

Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure

http://www.energyliteracy.net/

MarkR
April 9, 2021 6:49 am

Well, biofuels (since they are effectively carbon neutral by default) were once the big thing but the green movement caught onto the fact that growing biofuels would require land (which is plentifully available) and would displace some species and so turned against them. It is likely that biofuels could have solved many of the problems — which is perhaps the real reason they were shunned.

This raises the point that the so-called green movement (which seems to have been usurped by something larger and more malign) is not about at its heart to do with making human lives better but seems to be about certain, ideologically driven, agendas of what I can only call anti-humanism. The drivers of this process really do seem to want us to revert either to a pre-industrial level or to a world with a much smaller human population.

Of course, one of the key problems is that of how all this is being foisted upon us. It is not being driven by market forces. There is little genuine demand or economic need for the rush for renewables or electricity-over-all. The technologies that might (or might not) make all this feasible don’t even exist yet, and may never exist. What we are experiencing is a what I can only describe as a Stalinist-style, Communistic/totalitarian push from above, coupled with a kind of Maoist-style cultural revolution alongside it, to change the world into someone’s chosen form.

Governments that ostensibly subscribe to the free market model are throwing the free market aside and telling people and business how to live, think and build. This is not merely regulation; it is literally a command economy.

This model has been repeatedly tried. It always resulted in failure, in poverty, in misery.

Redge
Reply to  MarkR
April 9, 2021 7:31 am

It’s absolutely anti-human. You only have to listen to Attenborough, the Club of Rome, The Optimum Trust etc to realise that.

Earthling2
April 9, 2021 6:52 am

If fossil fuels didn’t exist, we would have to invent them. We are carbon based life forms utilizing carbon based energy, and always will be, whether it is fossil or synthetic. Luckily, with electricity, we will be able to manufacture any long chain carbon molecule we wish, so we better keep our carbon based fuel infrastructure intact for the next 1000 years. We just need cheap, clean, abundant next generation atomic generation to power our civilizations well into the long term future when the price point of fossil vs. synthetics makes it economic to manufacture any carbon based products we will require by necessity for the rest of time.

Kevin kilty
April 9, 2021 6:58 am

I got an idea. Instead of using oil, let’s make this stuff from coal.

Martin
April 9, 2021 7:04 am

It has long been my view that future generations will look back on the 20th Century with bewilderment that we burnt oil for energy rather in the way that it is now almost incomprehensible that the European forests were cleared to provide an energy source in earlier centuries.

Lance Flake
Reply to  Martin
April 9, 2021 7:27 am

There are areas that burning oil products have been replaced with other energy sources like natural gas. But most forms of transportation shouldn’t change given the physics of moving large masses and the energy density of oil-derived fuels. We should follow the actual science and use oil products where they are the best solution at the current time. This includes safe nuclear energy for electricity generation.

Joseph Zorzin
April 9, 2021 7:05 am

Here in Massachusetts, some “climate scientists” are saying that since the state’s net free by ’50 law won’t be able to accomplish the goal entirely by switching all power, transportation, and heating to electricity- for energy (and those oil derivatives that Ron Stein mentions above) needs that can’t be switched- the solution to their carbon emissions is to lock up all the forests, so that their only value to mankind is sequestering carbon. Forgetting that replacing wood for construction, furniture, paper products, etc. with cement, metals and other raw materials will have a higher carbon footprint than wood- as if carbon emissions even matters- and, nobody wants to live in a cement house with cement furniture.

Redge
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
April 9, 2021 7:34 am

“Net free” is a bull shit term to allow companies to emit as much CO2 as they like as long as they plant a tree – oh, and the powers that be get to skim a bit off the top to assuage guilt

(not that I have an issue with emitting live giving, lovely CO2)

Hubert
April 9, 2021 7:20 am

First cities were built with renewable energy …. allmost ten thousands years ago !

Kevin kilty
April 9, 2021 7:32 am

The premise of this essay is that we plan to stop producing petroleum. But presumably the real goal of the elites is to stop using petroleum for combustion, because “climate!”. It would still be possible to produce petroleum to make plastics, pavement, organic chemicals and so forth, but the real question is “at what cost?” And all we really need are good sources of carbon to make these products, but again “At what cost?”.

To make organic chemicals a person can start with any source of carbon, so let’s consider biomass for a moment. The biomass is wet, so first we need process heat to drive off water and other volatiles — can do with electricity. We reduce the biomass to char. Then using the water gas reaction (steam plus carbon) we make syngas CO + H2, and we are off to the races. We can probably synthesize everything from syngas (hence its name), but the inputs of land, water, labor, transportation, and energy are really enormous and non-economic. Non-economic in the sense that if some nation wishes to continue using fossil fuels for the raw material and combusion for energy they will have a big cost advantage.

Janet Yellen wishes to get rid of comparative advantage by harmonizing global tax rates — well, good luck Janet — the elites will have to harmonize practically everything, money, labor, processes and materials, in order to force the use of mediocre energy, materials, and methods. They may even have to harmonize the inventiveness of engineers, which I think they are attempting anyway via social justice, because the definition of engineering is finding a way to do with one dollar what any fool (read “elite person”) can do with two or three dollars.

