Reidar Hahn/Fermilab, via US Department of Energy
Science

A Tiny Particle’s Wobble Could Upend the Known Laws of Physics

43 mins ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

From the NYT

The Muon g-2 ring, at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Ill., operates at minus 450 degrees Fahrenheit and studies the wobble of muons as they travel through the magnetic field.
The Muon g-2 ring, at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Ill., operates at minus 450 degrees Fahrenheit and studies the wobble of muons as they travel through the magnetic field.

Something interesting may be happening at Fermilab.

Evidence is mounting that a tiny subatomic particle seems to be disobeying the known laws of physics, scientists announced on Wednesday, a finding that would open a vast and tantalizing hole in our understanding of the universe.

The result, physicists say, suggests that there are forms of matter and energy vital to the nature and evolution of the cosmos that are not yet known to science.

“This is our Mars rover landing moment,” said Chris Polly, a physicist at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, or Fermilab, in Batavia, Ill., who has been working toward this finding for most of his career.

The particle célèbre is the muon, which is akin to an electron but far heavier, and is an integral element of the cosmos. Dr. Polly and his colleagues — an international team of 200 physicists from seven countries — found that muons did not behave as predicted when shot through an intense magnetic field at Fermilab.

The aberrant behavior poses a firm challenge to the Standard Model, the suite of equations that enumerates the fundamental particles in the universe (17, at last count) and how they interact.

The article is well worth a read and a nice distraction from politicized EVERYTHING

For decades, physicists have relied on and have been bound by the Standard Model, which successfully explains the results of high-energy particle experiments in places like CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. But the model leaves many deep questions about the universe unanswered.

Most physicists believe that a rich trove of new physics waits to be found, if only they could see deeper and further. The additional data from the Fermilab experiment could provide a major boost to scientists eager to build the next generation of expensive particle accelerators.

It might also lead in time to explanations for the kinds of cosmic mysteries that have long preoccupied our lonely species. What exactly is dark matter, the unseen stuff that astronomers say makes up one-quarter of the universe by mass? Indeed, why is there matter in the universe at all?

Perhaps it’s time to junk the Standard Model. Perhaps not.

The full article is an interesting read.

4 Comments
Alex
April 8, 2021 2:09 am

Fermilab and Italians.
This is epic!
I hope, the muons will not travel faster than light… unless the italians forget a rag at the detector… again.
Fermilab badly needs ANY “success”, otherwise they will be shut.

climanrecon
April 8, 2021 2:16 am

Interesting contrast with Climate Science, which defends its Standard (greenhouse) Model against all contrary evidence, whereas a proper science like Particle Physics is constantly looking for failures of its Standard Model, nothing advances without such failures.

anna v
April 8, 2021 2:26 am

The standard model cannot be “junked”, because it is a map, a mathematical repository of fits to an innumerable number of data, and its mathematics predicts successfully a lot more. Of course it will be superseded by new data, as it is not the theory of everything. A new theory will have to embed the standard model, because the data is there and cannot be ignored. In the same way that general relativity “embeds” Newtonian physics for small masses and energies.

Up to now what has been happening with inconsistencies to the standard model, is that the model is extended, in the same mathematical form. We have to wait and see

Roger Hird
April 8, 2021 2:28 am

I’m sorry to be a pedant but traditional though I am in many things, and staunchly british, in science I find no place for units other than those in the Systeme Intrenational – “minus 450 degrees Fahrenheit indeed”!

But a valuable article – thanks.

