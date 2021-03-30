Climate News

Cherry Picking Real Cherries

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Now that the cherry trees have bloomed in Kyoto this year, I’ve been seeing people claiming that the cherry blossoming record shows the dreaded “Climate Change!!!”, and we’re all gonna die. Here’s an example:

Now, cherries blossoming earlier on that chart mean the temperature is warmer. I looked at that and thought “Hmmm … why would the full flowering dates of the cherry trees be relatively stable for about a thousand years, and then suddenly start moving earlier in the year?”

The first thing that came to my mind? “Population”. As a city’s population increases, the “urban heat island” effect causes the temperature inside the city limits to increase. And the more people in the city, the warmer than the surrounding countryside it usually becomes.

So I went and got the cherry blossom data here. And I dug around and after much frustration and a reasonable sprinkling of expletives, I got Kyoto population data here and here and here. What I found is that after the Meiji restoration in 1868, the population of Kyoto rose very rapidly.

Below is the result. Unlike the graphic above, I’ve inverted the left-hand vertical axis so that warmer is higher and colder is lower on the graph. Here you go:

As is usual in the world of climate … things are rarely as simple as folks make them out to be. Are there other factors involved in cherry blossom timing? Absolutely—temperature, humidity, rainfall, and changes in tree species have to be some of the players in the game … and it certainly seems that population is among them. No surprise there. Willis’s First Rule of Climate states, “Everything is related to everything else, which in turn is affected by everything else … except when it isn’t.”

Here on our springtime forest hillside with a tiny bit of the ocean visible in the distance, I spent half the day yesterday with a digging bar and a posthole digger, trying to get the remains of a rotted 6″x6″ (150mm x 150mm) wooden gatepost out of the ground so I can put in a new one. It was most recalcitrant, held in the ground by the remains of the concrete it had been set in, plus plenty of temporal inertia. Even after I’d used the digging bar to crack up the concrete, it still held fast.

After far too much sweat I thought “You idiot!”, and I went and grabbed my Hi-Lift jack, threw a strap around what was left of the post, and yanked it out of the ground like a rotten tooth …

… sometimes it takes me a while, but I generally get there in the end.

Best to all on this marvelously complex planet,

w

My Perennial Request: I can defend my words, but not your interpretation of my words. Please quote the exact words you’re discussing so we can be clear on your subject.

Les Johnson
Editor
March 30, 2021 10:07 am

Willis Good article, as always.
One more thing that urbanization does, is light pollution. This paper quantifies the effect on earlier budding. Its as important a factor as warmth. Perhaps even a greater factor.

http://rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/283/1833/20160813

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Les Johnson
March 30, 2021 10:09 am

Interesting, Les, I would have never thought about that factor.

Thanks,

w.

Steve Z
Reply to  Les Johnson
March 30, 2021 10:39 am

I’ve also noticed that deciduous trees along the sides of streets near street lights tend to keep their leaves longer in the autumn than the same species of trees in nearby forests without artificial lighting. In early November, one can even see more leaves on the side of a single tree facing the street light than on the side away from the street light.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Steve Z
March 30, 2021 10:58 am

Dang those polluting trees and their water vapor contributions.

taxed
Reply to  Steve Z
March 30, 2021 10:59 am

Yes l have noticed the the same thing happen with the trees near where l live. The leaves that are directly under the street light,will remain on the tree for a week or 2 longer. Compared to those on the other side of the tree that are shaded from the street light.

Phil
Reply to  Les Johnson
March 30, 2021 11:11 am

Light pollution is probably not something that we in the UK are going to have to worry about, as our government switches us from fossil fuels to unreliables 🙂

John Tillman
March 30, 2021 10:23 am

I don’t suppose there is a rural area of Japan with cherry blossom records extending back cneturies. Maybe a monastery. Ideally the trees would always have had the same degree of shade and sun exposure.

https://www.tsunagujapan.com/20-sites-to-enjoy-cherry-blossoms-in-japan-except-metropolitan-areas/

Ian Magness
March 30, 2021 10:28 am

Willis,
Sky News in the UK covered it:
Japan sees earliest cherry blossom since 1400s – and scientists say it’s down to climate change
http://news.sky.com/story/japan-sees-earliest-cherry-blossom-since-1400s-and-scientists-say-its-down-to-climate-change-12260765

Aside from being generally absurd, it contains the following gems:
1)      “Climate change has led to the earliest cherry blossom season in Japan in 1,200 years, experts say. The peak bloom arrived on 26 March in Kyoto, the earliest since 27 March 1409, while in Tokyo they reached full bloom on 22 March – the second-earliest date since 1953.”
2)      “Evidence, like the timing of cherry blossoms, is one of the historical ‘proxy’ measurements that scientists look at to reconstruct past climate,” climate scientist Michael Mann told The Washington Post. “In this case, that ‘proxy’ is telling us something that quantitative, rigorous long-term climate reconstructions have already told us – that the human-caused warming of the planet we’re witnessing today is unprecedented going back millennia.”
3)   ” Scientists have tracked the Japanese cherry blossom 732 times since the year 821, the longest and most complete seasonal record.”
It’s good to know that such proxy records are so absolutely complete. It’s also heartening that our climate hero Mann has got his ducks in a row, informing us that a subjective and patchy record going back hundreds of years proves what climate computer models have been telling us that present day warming is unprecedented “going back millennia”.
Oh, and, by the way Micky, these records appear to have been taken in the middle of major cities. So, no UHI effect “going back millennia” then?

Steve Z
March 30, 2021 10:32 am

Didn’t we see an article earlier this week where the forsythia blossoms were later than usual this year in Germany?

Does that mean that the climate is warming in Kyoto but cooling in Germany? So much for “global” warming!

Probably the “urban heat island” does have an effect. Transplant those cherry trees to a rural area at the same latitude and elevation, and they would probably bloom later in the year.

a_scientist
March 30, 2021 10:44 am

I like the coincidence of the population and DOY hockey sticks. But more interesting are all the pink dots showing the yearly values. The recent <90 for DOY must be concerning for the alarmists. But we had some in year 900, 1400, and 1600 also. Must be those non-existent medieval warm periods !

/s

Joseph Zorzin
March 30, 2021 10:49 am

As if earlier cherry blossoms is something to panic over.

H. D. Hoese
March 30, 2021 10:53 am

“You idiot!….”, Living in Louisiana for 3 decades where you can watch things rot, I am sure that I would win in an idiot contest. Been watching RFDTV since its inception, latest had an ad for a metal fence post installer. Required an air driven hammer device, air compressor, vehicle to carry it. Don’t recall seeing one for a puller.

Invasive tropical mangroves just got killed way back in Texas and Louisiana.

rovingbroker
March 30, 2021 10:53 am

Researchers have carried out a review of the evidence on the physiological effects of artificial light and its disturbance to the daily and seasonal patterns of plants and plant– animal interactions. For example, it is well documented that artificial light can prolong the retention of leaves in an urban environment and initiate early onset of bud burst in the spring,

From, “Artificial light at night — the impact on plants and ecology”
https://ec.europa.eu/environment/integration/research/newsalert/pdf/artificial_light_at_night_impact_on_plants_and_ecology_455na2_en.pdf

Keith Rowe
March 30, 2021 10:55 am

Is there a cherry blossom record for a more remote location?

ResourceGuy
March 30, 2021 10:57 am

The Urban Heat Islanders in the leftist urban centers get off much too easy on their contribution to climate change. Take for example the urban planners and their professional; associations that have gone all in on the climate religion. They still dictate vast swaths of land for asphalt parking lots for maximum Christmas shopping times in the case of retail stores and strip mall developers but don’t own up to what this did over time.

Vuk
March 30, 2021 10:57 am

Introduction of neon and lately LED street lighting (emitting UV light wavelengths) enhanced plant growth in its vicinity.

ResourceGuy
March 30, 2021 11:00 am

Was Kyoto on the target list late in WW2?

Doonman
March 30, 2021 11:05 am

I am certain that the Capital Weather Gang knows that all of Japans cherry trees that bloomed in 812 AD are still alive and therefore are giving us a continuous record of bloom time to rely on.

Because if they are not still all alive, then their whole premise of cherry bloom records is faulty because it’s spliced. And they would never ever do that.

HenryP
March 30, 2021 11:10 am

Good point, Willis. It is hotter in town. Not the whole world.

The theory of global warming due to AGW actually is claimed to be due to a delay of heat escaping into space. Consequently, it should be minimum temperatures that should be increasing. My first step was therefore to look at minimum temperatures, especially in winter.
Here in Pretoria we have dry winters but it gets cold and people burn coal and wood to stay warm at night. I was surprised to find Tmin dropping:
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2021/01/26/am-i-a-climate-denier-denialist/
despite a large increase in the population over the past 40 years.
Tmean is a red herring. Tmin will tell you all you need to know….

Michael in Dublin
March 30, 2021 11:15 am

I am trying a cherry, “Stella,” in a large pot in a small garden. This is now the second year (4½ feet) and it is forming many flowers. Any good advice about when and how to prune the roots and replace the soil? I want to limit the size of the tree but not go the Bonsai route.

Dmacleo
March 30, 2021 11:18 am

hydraulics are my friend.

I had one metal fence post 2 ft in ground with 6″ diameter cement poured that I had to hook the bed of a 14 cu yd dump truck to with a chain to lift out of the ground.

it bent the bed rail on the dump body.

roots in field had taken hold of it.

