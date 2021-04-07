El Nino Basics

La Nina is Collapsing

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

Reposted from The Cliff Mass Weather Blog

This winter has been dominated by La Nina. a period of below-normal sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific.   The implications of La Nina have been profound for the West Coast, with above-normal snowpack in the Northwest and dry conditions over the southwest U.S.


Typical conditions during a La Nina Winter

But there is major news on the La Nina front.   La Nina is now collapsing and should be history in a few months.

To show this, let’s start by looking at the sea surface temperature anomaly (difference from normal) for the central tropical Pacific,  an area called the Nino 3.4 region (see map).


As shown below, the sea surface temperatures in this area have been colder than normal (blue colors), hitting a maximum of  1.8C below normal in late October.  Anytime the temperature is .5C or more colder than normal, we consider it a La Nina period.   
But look closely:  the cold temperature anomaly has weakened considerably, down to about .6C.   La Nina has radically weakened.  
In fact, if it gets much lower (less than .5C below normal) then we would call it a neutral or normal period.


Another way to see the situation is to look at the sea surface temperatures under the waves–in the upper few hundred meters of the ocean.  This is shown by east-west vertical cross-sections along the equator over the upper 300 meters of the Pacific for 7 February through late March.  Orange/red signify above-normal ocean temperatures and blue below normal.

In early February there was substantial cold water in the upper portions of the Pacific, with warm water limited to the western portion of the ocean.  But by the end of March, almost all the cold water was gone and warm water has surged eastward below the surface about three-quarters of the way across the Pacific.  As this warm water mixes to the surface, La Nina will rapidly become history.

Nearly all of the latest atmosphere-ocean model forecast ( see below) are projecting that the central Pacific sea surface temperatures in the Nino 3.4 area will warm, resulting in a transition to Neutral or La Nada conditions.   I should note that such forecasts are not reliable in spring, a phenomenon known as the “spring forecast barrier.”    But by July we should have a very good idea of what next winter will bring.

These rapid changes out of La Nina conditions are good news for California, which has experienced two dry winters in a row, since neutral conditions should bring increased chances of moist atmospheric river conditions to the Golden State.    And such neutral years are often associated with the most active weather in the Northwest, something appreciated by meteorologists.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel O'Bryan
April 7, 2021 10:20 pm

I’ve been watching that 100-300 meter deep warm anomaly blob creep eastward too on the weekly ENSO updates.
That said, for reasons of empirical (historical) matching, I think the coming ENSO neutral summer-fall 2021 period will quickly revert back to more La Nina conditions by December. That may help both with increasing rainfall in the SW US and California, and also keeping the Atlantic basin hurricane season in the “normal” range (not high or low).

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
1
Reply
Ariadaeus
April 7, 2021 11:15 pm

Off Topic. There is a belief, a degree of wishful thinking by those who understand that global warming / climate change / whatever will be disproved or debunked by presenting scientific fact. This is an illusion. The article by Prof Richard Lindzen recently posted on this site and the work of Willis Eschenbach will never see the light of day.

The naïvety and lack of understanding by sceptics is alarming. Posting on this site, or any of the other sceptic sites – and I follow many of them – is preaching to the converted and unproductive. Look at outfits like Extinction Rebellion that, I have read raised $90m from big tech and major US corporations. Until there is some leadership and a willingness to go out and take on the politicians and fake scientists things are only going to get worse.

President Donald Trump was the only beacon of light and he is gone. Who could replace him? Any ideas?

0
Reply
Adam Gallon
Reply to  Ariadaeus
April 7, 2021 11:42 pm

Trump was a fake Messiah, his only objection to the Paris Accord, was that it disadvantaged the USA, in comparison to China. He’s too thick to argue the toss between models, the issues with historical temperature proxies, RCPs or any other technicality.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

El Nino Basics

Sunspots and El Nino Part Two

14 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
El Nino Basics

Under The Equator

4 months ago
Willis Eschenbach
El Nino Basics

Sea Levels in the Nino Nina Cycle

5 months ago
Willis Eschenbach
El Nino Basics Emergence

Boy Child, Girl Child

5 months ago
Willis Eschenbach

You Missed

El Nino Basics

La Nina is Collapsing

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Opinion

Malcolm Turnbull Claims Climate Change Deniers Conspired to “Take Him Out”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications

The Imaginary Climate Crisis: How can we Change the Message? A talk by Richard Lindzen

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
El Nino Basics

Sunspots and El Nino Part Two

14 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: