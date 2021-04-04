Climate Politics

Will John Kerry Sell Out Chinese Human Rights to Win a Global Climate Agreement?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

John Kerry insists he will not compromise on pressuring China to improve treatment of persecuted minorities like Christians and Uighurs, to win a global climate agreement. But I’m not sure I believe him.

Kerry: US ‘hopeful’ it can work with China to tackle climate change

04 Apr 2021 12:14AM

DUBAI: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the United States was hopeful it could work with China to tackle climate change, despite longstanding disagreements that have affected the bilateral relationship.

“Our hope is that we’re going to be able to deal with yes, China,” Kerry told reporters during a visit to the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi on Saturday. “President Biden has made it clear and I’ve made it clear: none of the other issues we have with China – and there are issues – is held hostage to or is engaged in a trade for what we need to do on climate.”

China has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060 while US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce a new target for reducing emissions at a global climate summit on Apr 22.

Read more: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/kerry–us–hopeful–it-can-work-with-china-to-tackle-climate-change-14551312

Given China’s ongoing massive coal expansion, and their open contempt for climate leaders like Greta Thunberg, a reasonable conclusion is that China does not care about CO2 emissions.

The question; Why would China attend a global climate summit, if they don’t care about CO2?

It seems obvious that China will likely use climate negotiations to attempt to silence global outrage at China’s ongoing persecution of Christians and mass internment campaign against Uighurs, lift sanctions, and gain recognition for their outrageous territorial claims and occupation of islands in the South China Sea, regardless of what Kerry wants.

John Kerry is the one who politically needs to bring home a deal, not China – so Kerry is negotiating from a position of weakness. Kerry does not have anything to offer that China cares about, other than concessions on non-climate issues.

Of course, if the terms of the treaty Kerry negotiates are weak enough, China might decide to sign anyway, for the entertainment value.

Tom
April 4, 2021 2:12 pm

China won’t even let UN inspectors try to figure out where the virus actually came from. Does Kerry really think they are going to abide by targets and provide accurate data about CO2 emissions?
Of course the Chinese will use the easy marks in the west to make concessions and provide handouts while promising far-flung CO2 goals. It’s all far too easy.
Meanwhile, Biden’s tax increases will be followed by many similar tax-hikes in the EU, Australia and Canada. It’s a “climate emergency”, after all.

“Necessity is the bedfellow of tyranny.”

IAMPCBOB
Reply to  Tom
April 4, 2021 2:37 pm

It’s possible that John Kerry has met his match with the CCP!

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  IAMPCBOB
April 4, 2021 3:46 pm

I’m pretty sure my cat is more than a match for Kerry

How is it that such foolish people hold so much power in the USA and canada these days?
It just an inept clown show on continuous reel

Derg
Reply to  Tom
April 4, 2021 3:03 pm

Kerry is a 💩

Fred Hubler
April 4, 2021 2:15 pm

Will John Kerry Sell Out Chinese Human Rights to Win a Global Climate Agreement?
Is there any doubt?

commieBob
Reply to  Fred Hubler
April 4, 2021 2:52 pm

It looks like America and the EU have decided to put the screws to China because of China’s bully boy behavior. As far as I can tell, the stick they will wield is China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority.

Also, it’s obvious to anyone with two neurons to rub together that China isn’t at all reliable on the climate front. Scott Adams quotes the statistic that, in the last year, China installed NEW coal plants whose capacity exceeds the entire (coal based?) generating capacity of Europe. 36:20

Kerry will get his marching orders and he will be a good foot soldier. Whatever his wishes, it’s not up to him.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Fred Hubler
April 4, 2021 3:00 pm

sounds like a lose-lose scenario

Richard (the cynical one)
April 4, 2021 2:22 pm

The way I read the grammar end logic of Kerry’s statement is that no other issue will stand in the way of getting a climate agreement. So the human rights of enslaved and persecuted minorities are insignificant, and the minorities themselves are expendable.

Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
April 4, 2021 3:40 pm

I don’t see how you could read “President Biden has made it clear and I’ve made it clear: none of the other issues we have with China – and there are issues – is held hostage to or is engaged in a trade for what we need to do on climate.” in any other way. John Kerry is stating explicitly that he is not going to let any other issue get in the way of a climate deal with China. All other issues will be ignored.

The deal with China will be very easy to achieve. The terms of the deal are:
1. The USA will destroy its own economy.
2. China won’t stop them.

Chaswarnertoo
April 4, 2021 2:27 pm

Kerry will sell out. Anything.

DonK31
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
April 4, 2021 2:57 pm

John Kerry would sell out his own Mother for a temporary advantage. Unfortunately, he also goes back to those he previously sold out for support when he needs their support for another venture. An example would be Swift Boat Veterans.

He threw his own medals over the White House fence, until he said that he threw somebody else’s medals and kept his own when it was advantageous to have medals.

I wouldn’t trust John Kerry to tell the truth If he was asked if the Sun rose toward the East today.

Gregory Woods
April 4, 2021 2:31 pm

and Tibet? What about Tibet?

Derg
Reply to  Gregory Woods
April 4, 2021 3:06 pm

Free Tibet… I mean free Hong Kong 😉

kit blanke
April 4, 2021 2:36 pm

“will Kerry sellout”

Dumb Question

Peter Davidson
April 4, 2021 2:43 pm

persecuted minorities like Christians and Uighurs

Do you mean Christians and Muslims?

If we wish to understand the motive/s for persecution, it does not help to obfuscate by conflating religion and ethnicity.

Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Peter Davidson
April 4, 2021 3:15 pm

Because the Uighurs are specifically targeted, not only because of their Muslim religion but primarily because displacing and disposing them frees up territory for Chinese resettlement, what you call ‘conflating’ is justified in this case. The reason(s) for persecution of one group may be very different fro that of another. The common thread is the moral bankruptcy of the Chinese government instigating both attacks.

Joel O'Bryan
April 4, 2021 2:44 pm

Kerry is always the Idiot. He never disappoints in that regard.
We can expect expect him to do exactly what is counter to US national security interests if it appears to push the Climate Agenda. But Kerry has no role other an advisor to Dementia Joe and de facto US President Kamala Harris.

After the new US Sec State got lectured 3 weeks in Alaska by China’s top diplomat, I think Secretary Blinken now understands the problem he faces representing the US interests as China sees a Weak Man in the White House. The Chinese have summed up Biden as senile, a US President who only says what he is told to say by “advisors” behind the scenes and then is shuffled away to avoid questions he can’t cogently answer.

https://thehill.com/opinion/international/543474-china-goes-to-alaska-to-dictate-terms-and-interests-to-america

We are in a dangerous time, with intellectual idiots like John Kerry pushing the climate scam to the extreme detriment to US national security, while China’s CCP leadership correctly sees opportunity and short window of opportunity it hasn’t ever had, a window that will close in the next few years if it doesn’t act quickly. Forcing a Taiwan re-unification is their number politcal-military goal now. That is not just my opinioon, but the opinion of Adm. John Aquilino, currently the head of U.S. Pacific Fleet, about to become Commander of the unified US Pacific Command in testimony last week to the US Senate. Many other see this problem as much closer than people think.

Regarding the Admiral’s testimony to Senator Cotton’s questions last week, Admiral Aquilino response as reported in The Hill:

But Aquilino did suggest he thinks it is liable to happen sooner rather than later, saying Beijing views annexing Taiwan as its “No. 1 priority.” The rejuvenation of the Chinese Communist Party is at stake” when it comes to Taiwan, Aquilino said. “My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think, and we have to take this on,” he added, advocating that a multibillion-dollar fund known as the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) be put in place “in the near term and with urgency.”

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/544556-top-admiral-possibility-china-tries-to-invade-taiwan-closer-to-us-than-most

The Chinese PLA will likely try to take the Dongshao Island-Atoll first as a preparatory move before going full on an amphibious assault on Taiwan itself. Just last Thursday, Chinese military drones were violating the Taiwanese controlled airspace over the island about 300 miles southwest of the southern tip of Taiwan. Dongshao Atoll is just 160 miles from HongKong and the Chinese mainland, and must be brought under PLA control to secure a Chinese military landing forces’ southern flank in any cross strait operations against Taiwan. China PLA window of opportunity will rapidly close in the next few years as weapons upgrades (new F-16, new missiles, airfield hardening, Harpoon antiship missiles from the US) will make taking Taiwan by force too costly. They certainly must have done all that calculus on costs of waiting by now after all the arms sales that the Trump Admin made last year to Taiwan.

“Taiwan to build up defenses after Chinese drones spotted over Dongsha Island”https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4166166

So while we’ve got idiots like John Kerry “advising” a senile US President on acquiescing to China on climate and emissions demands and rolling over on Uighur human rights, the real person who will have to make the decisions is likel to be an Acting President Harris. She will put Ole’ Joe out to pasture with the 25th Amendment this triggering a constitutional crisis and uncertainty in US leadership.

Japan’s Prime Minister is right now flying across the Pacific to meet Ole Joe this next week in the White House to discuss the tensions issues now between US and China and the Taiwan issue. It will be interesting to see how closely Kamala is in those talks. Watch for WH meeting pictures and videos of Kamala always nearby. I suspect she’ll be right there in every photo ready to step in the second Dementia Joe goes off the rails and starts babbling nonsense with the Prime Minister there.

And China’s CCP may know exactly when the DC Democrats politburo plan to bring the removal of Biden to fruition if they have been hacking emails, texts, and eavesdropping on Democrat’s communications as any rational intel analysis would suggest they have done.

Dangerous times indeed.

fretslider
April 4, 2021 2:45 pm

Confucius say Kerry must bend in the wind and make the best of coming home empty handed

Chris Hanley
April 4, 2021 2:48 pm

‘China might decide to sign anyway, for the entertainment value’.
I hope so, the announcement of a ‘breakthrough’ accompanied with the traditional cheering and tearful hugging is most entertaining.

Dave
April 4, 2021 2:53 pm

Kerry won’t win a climate agreement with China under any circumstances.

Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  Dave
April 4, 2021 3:51 pm

“win” has a different meaning in this context, to the one that you and I would normally use. Kerry will wave a signed document, saying “I have won an agreement with China. We will have peace for our time. Now I recommend you to go home and sleep quietly in your beds.” At that point, we will know we have lost.

Joseph Zorzin
April 4, 2021 2:59 pm

“China has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060…”

And Hitler promised that he only wanted a little piece of Czechoslovakia.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
April 4, 2021 3:15 pm

Obama and the IPCC gave the Chinese communists a blank check to do whatever they want on emissions for the next 9 years. President Xi played Obama like a cheap fiddle.

Trump was the real threat they could never quite understand or anticipate. Thus they were taken aback and off-balance responding to Trump at every turn. The CCP leadership watched with much consternation last year as many large multi-billion dollar defense equipment deals (new F-16s with very good long range missiles, and new shore-based Harpoon antiship missiles) were signed after 3 years of negotiations and contract talks with US Defense industry businesses and what could be provided.

Chinese CCP leadership was mostly pre-occupied thru 2020 with subduing HongKong. The HongKong issue and its subjugation is now firmly behind them, so now their attention is being refocused. A senile US President and an idiot Kerry blathering climate nonsense in his ear may be offering them an opportunity they can’t resist.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
April 4, 2021 3:39 pm

Not to forget their activities “electing” Biden

Gerald Machnee
April 4, 2021 3:10 pm

Maybe Obama will assist Kerry.
Remember how proud Obama was of the “Climate Agreement” he signed with China. That was the one where China continues to increase emissions until 2030.

The Dark Lord
April 4, 2021 3:39 pm

Mr. Jengus Con to the rescue …

DKR
April 4, 2021 3:44 pm

Of course he will. He’s even stupider than Biden and that’s realllll stupid

OK S.
April 4, 2021 3:59 pm

John “Jane Fonda” Kerry sold his manhood years ago. So Yes.

swiftboats.png
