Antarctic

Claim: Evidence of Antarctic glacier’s tipping point confirmed for first time

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
24 Comments

Researchers have confirmed for the first time that Pine Island Glacier in West Antarctica could cross tipping points, leading to a rapid and irreversible retreat which would have significant consequences for global sea level

NORTHUMBRIA UNIVERSITY

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: DR SEBASTIAN ROSIER AT PINE ISLAND GLACIER IN 2015 view more CREDIT: DR SEBASTIAN ROSIER

Researchers have confirmed for the first time that Pine Island Glacier in West Antarctica could cross tipping points, leading to a rapid and irreversible retreat which would have significant consequences for global sea level.

Pine Island Glacier is a region of fast-flowing ice draining an area of West Antarctica approximately two thirds the size of the UK. The glacier is a particular cause for concern as it is losing more ice than any other glacier in Antarctica.

Currently, Pine Island Glacier together with its neighbouring Thwaites glacier are responsible for about 10% of the ongoing increase in global sea level.

Scientists have argued for some time that this region of Antarctica could reach a tipping point and undergo an irreversible retreat from which it could not recover. Such a retreat, once started, could lead to the collapse of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which contains enough ice to raise global sea level by over three metres.

While the general possibility of such a tipping point within ice sheets has been raised before, showing that Pine Island Glacier has the potential to enter unstable retreat is a very different question.

Now, researchers from Northumbria University have shown, for the first time, that this is indeed the case.

Their findings are published in leading journal, The Cryosphere.

Using a state-of-the-art ice flow model developed by Northumbria’s glaciology research group, the team have developed methods that allow tipping points within ice sheets to be identified.

For Pine Island Glacier, their study shows that the glacier has at least three distinct tipping points. The third and final event, triggered by ocean temperatures increasing by 1.2C, leads to an irreversible retreat of the entire glacier.

The researchers say that long-term warming and shoaling trends in Circumpolar Deep Water, in combination with changing wind patterns in the Amundsen Sea, could expose Pine Island Glacier’s ice shelf to warmer waters for longer periods of time, making temperature changes of this magnitude increasingly likely.

The lead author of the study, Dr Sebastian Rosier, is a Vice-Chancellor’s Research Fellow in Northumbria’s Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences. He specialises in the modelling processes controlling ice flow in Antarctica with the goal of understanding how the continent will contribute to future sea level rise.

Dr Rosier is a member of the University’s glaciology research group, led by Professor Hilmar Gudmundsson, which is currently working on a major £4million study to investigate if climate change will drive the Antarctic Ice Sheet towards a tipping point.

Dr Rosier explained: “The potential for this region to cross a tipping point has been raised in the past, but our study is the first to confirm that Pine Island Glacier does indeed cross these critical thresholds.

“Many different computer simulations around the world are attempting to quantify how a changing climate could affect the West Antarctic Ice Sheet but identifying whether a period of retreat in these models is a tipping point is challenging.

“However, it is a crucial question and the methodology we use in this new study makes it much easier to identify potential future tipping points.”

Hilmar Gudmundsson, Professor of Glaciology and Extreme Environments worked with Dr Rosier on the study. He added: “The possibility of Pine Island Glacier entering an unstable retreat has been raised before but this is the first time that this possibility is rigorously established and quantified.

“This is a major forward step in our understanding of the dynamics of this area and I’m thrilled that we have now been able to finally provide firm answers to this important question.

“But the findings of this study also concern me. Should the glacier enter unstable irreversible retreat, the impact on sea level could be measured in metres, and as this study shows, once the retreat starts it might be impossible to halt it.”

###

The paper, The tipping points and early warning indicators for Pine island Glacier, West Antarctica, is now available to view in The Cryosphere.

Northumbria is fast becoming the UK’s leading university for research into Antarctic and extreme environments.

As well as the £4m tipping points study, known as TiPPACCs, Northumbria is also the only UK university to play a part in two projects in the £20m International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration – the largest joint project undertaken by the UK and USA in Antarctica for more than 70 years – where Northumbria is leading the PROPHET and GHC projects. This particular study was funded through both TiPPACCs and PROPHET.

From EurekAlert!

1.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Robert of Texas
April 3, 2021 10:22 pm

Yep, they have confirmed that the program they wrote will demonstrate a tipping point exactly as it is programmed to do. Whether this actually matches reality or not has not been tested against anything real.

How the H*LL can it be irreversible since conditions HAD to exist for the ice to pile up in the first place? Obviously if the ice piled up once, it can happen again, therefore it cannot be called irreversible.

Climate Scare Tactics 101 at work here.

15
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Robert of Texas
April 3, 2021 10:40 pm

As in, “Send more money. We need to study it more.”

2
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
April 4, 2021 12:10 am

Claim: Evidence of Antarctic glacier’s tipping point confirmed for first time

And of course where is their evidence???

The lead author of the study, Dr Sebastian Rosier, is a Vice-Chancellor’s Research Fellow in Northumbria’s Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences. He specialises in the modelling processes controlling ice flow in Antarctica with the goal of understanding how the continent will contribute to future sea level rise.

I am sure glad that I don’t live in their Modeled Virtual World it’s all tragic in them models

-1
Reply
Andrew
April 3, 2021 10:22 pm

I guess they had to come up with something dramatic for all that money

9
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Andrew
April 3, 2021 10:39 pm

3 months of SH summer field work to Antarctica while the NH (Northumbria U) is in winter. Cool stuff. What’s not to love when you’re spending OPM.

4
Reply
Phillip Bratby
April 3, 2021 10:23 pm

I note the word “could” and the word “model”. I therefore discount the use of the word “evidence” and put the paper in the round green filing cabinet.

13
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
April 3, 2021 10:36 pm

That “could” weasel wording jumped out at me too. As in, they “confirm” it “could.”
Note: not “would.”

“Researchers have confirmed for the first time that Pine Island Glacier in West Antarctica could cross tipping points, leading to a rapid and irreversible retreat which would have significant consequences for global sea level.”

And I, using the best models available, have “confirmed” that no less than 2,000 angels “could” sit on the head of a pin.

It’s all pseudoscience masquerading as science is all this is. And those “researchers” probably don’t even realize it is the sad part.

9
Reply
Neil Jordan
April 3, 2021 10:32 pm

The headline states “evidence”. Down in the article, we read:
“Using a state-of-the-art ice flow model developed by Northumbria’s glaciology research group, the team have developed methods that allow tipping points within ice sheets to be identified.”
Models aren’t evidence.

9
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
April 3, 2021 10:41 pm

and the only way to prevent “the tipping” is to create a gigantic “carbon” tax on “fossil fuels”(retroactively).

2
Reply
Teddy lee
April 3, 2021 10:52 pm

“State of the art flow model”. Need you say more!

4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Teddy lee
April 3, 2021 10:57 pm

a Bovine Excrement flow model.

1
Reply
Alan Robertson
April 3, 2021 11:07 pm

“Researchers have confirmed for the first time…”
“Using a state-of-the-art ice flow model…”

JaJaJa

3
Reply
DHR
April 3, 2021 11:08 pm

Meanwhile, sea level slowly increases as it has for the past 6,000 years.

1
Reply
John Karajas
April 3, 2021 11:18 pm

West Antarctica sits on part of the Pacific Rim of Fire and is characterised by volcanic activity and high heat flow. Nothing to do with melting of glacial ice, of course! Do I need to add the sarc tag?

3
Reply
Chris Hanley
April 3, 2021 11:22 pm

“It is widely recognized that heat flux from the Earth’s interior is a significant source of thermal energy in Polar Regions”.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/New-heat-flow-map-of-Antarctica-based-on-revised-data-sets-For-details-see-the-text_fig2_340086938
file:///Users/christopherhanley/Downloads/51-ArticleText-341-6-10-20200328.pdf
The Pine Island Glacier sits in an area of very high geothermal heat flow.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
April 3, 2021 11:23 pm

You can almost see the ‘scientists’ from Northumbria University Slavering with delight as they pen the words ‘tipping points, leading to a rapid and irreversible retreat which would have significant consequences for global sea level.‘ and ‘could lead to the collapse of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which contains enough ice to raise global sea level by over three metres.‘ They are clearly revelling in delight at the prospect of millions of Bangladeshis being swept away in a gigantic tsunami of Antarctic collapse. They know this prediction is justified as those Bangladeshis and all the rest of us have brought it on ourselves by driving our SUVs, heating our houses, flying hither and thither, and generally ignoring all their previous cataclysmic warnings.

1
Reply
Roger Knights
April 3, 2021 11:47 pm

Even if true, there is no reason for us Westerners to reduce our CO2 emissions, since the Easterners’ increasing emissions will swamp whatever we do.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
April 3, 2021 11:51 pm

Hmmm … must be grant renewal season. Can you imagine the state the university admins would be in if these weren’t the findings of that team of prognosticators and modelers? What they don’t mention is that this process, if true and from whatever cause, is likely to take several millennia and even more likely to be halted by the end of this interglacial.

This note was conceived of using “state-of-the-art” brain cells, not chicken entrails models.

1
Reply
John V. Wright
April 3, 2021 11:54 pm

“Currently, Pine Island Glacier together with its neighbouring Thwaites glacier are responsible for about 10% of the ongoing increase in global sea level.”
That’s 10% of SFA. By the way, there is an error in the title of the source publication. I think you’ll find it’s called The Crywolfosphere

1
Reply
Mike
April 4, 2021 12:06 am

”Researchers have confirmed for the first time that Pine Island Glacier in West Antarctica could cross tipping points”, 

confirm….

to establish the truth, accuracy, validity, or genuineness of; corroborate; verify:

to acknowledge with definite assurance:

”CONFIRM” something ”COULD” do something?
Sorry dudes, It doesn’t work that way!

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Mike
0
Reply
Redge
April 4, 2021 12:16 am

Link to paper

Simulations all the way down and not a single mention of the volcanoes

Figure 2 from the above paper here.

0
Reply
Vincent Causey
April 4, 2021 12:20 am

Everywhere there seems to be tipping points, “just about to happen.” You have to wonder how life on earth made it this far.

0
Reply
tygrus
April 4, 2021 12:21 am

Much of the detail is unclear as to what the facts are & what the “model” has manufactured but I’m no climate expert.
How fast is it changing? How fast will it change in the future? What is the earliest to latest prediction of when this will occur? How can this be tested in the future to verify the model with observations? How much recovery can occur due to natural variation in any number of years along the timeline? If we see large recoveries can we invalidate the model? If they can’t understand what instigates natural variation then how do they expect to understand long-term variations. Averaging & smoothing long term climate records hides the natural negative feedbacks & short-term recovery ability. Yes, it’s looked much worse in the past but yet here we are with an imagined optimum that had improved over many years & seems to have various cycles.

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
April 4, 2021 12:23 am

I’m just a silly uneducated fellow, but whenever I dot my cursor all round the Antarctica coastline on the earth.nullschool.net website, it’s always desperately cold.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Antarctic

Claim: Antarctic Peninsula warming up due to heat in Tasman sea

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

NASA’s ICESat-2 satellite reveals shape, depth of Antarctic ice shelf fractures

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

Measuring melting ice

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

The CO2 Kink; Firn to Ice Transition

3 months ago
Andy May

You Missed

Antarctic

Claim: Evidence of Antarctic glacier’s tipping point confirmed for first time

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

“YPCCC Helps Facebook Debunk Climate Change Myths”

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

Aussie Government: Blood Clotting Case Likely Linked to Astra-Zeneca Covid Vaccine

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Opinion

Inside the Church of Climate

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: