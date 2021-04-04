Earth

Exploring the evolution of Earth’s habitability regulated by oxygen cycle

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

SCIENCE CHINA PRESS

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: THE STATUS OF THE OXYGEN CYCLE IN EARTH SYSTEM SCIENCE (A) AND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH OTHER BIOGEOCHEMICAL CYCLES (B). view more CREDIT: @SCIENCE CHINA PRESS

As an essential material for the survival and reproduction of almost all aerobic organisms, oxygen is closely related to the formation and development of complex organisms. A recent review provides a systematic overview of the latest advances in the oxygen cycle at different spatial and temporal scales and the important role that oxygen plays in shaping our current habitable Earth.

Professor Jianping Huang from Lanzhou University is the corresponding author of the review entitled “The oxygen cycle and a habitable Earth”, which is the cover article of the 64(4) of SCIENCE CHINA Earth Sciences in 2021.

Based on summarizing the latest research results of predecessors, the authors of this paper propose a coupling model of the five spheres of the earth system with the oxygen cycle as the core, and clarify the link role of the oxygen cycle in it. In this paper, the authors comprehensively summarized the changes of oxygen cycle and its effect on the habitability of the earth on multiple time scales including modern and geological time, and prospected the future development trend of oxygen cycle research.

“We take O2 for granted because it is just there and we breathe it all the time, yet it took billions of years before there was enough of it to keep animals like us alive.” Professor Jianping Huang of Lanzhou University, the corresponding author of the paper, points out, “These processes involve the interaction of various spheres of the Earth system, which are complex interdisciplinary issues with multiple temporal and spatial scales.” In this paper, the authors illustrate how the key biochemical processes in the oxygen cycle tie together the various spheres of the Earth system through feedback and interaction. “A habitable Earth gradually formed during the long evolution of the oxygen cycle.”

The effects of current human activities on the oxygen cycle and biodiversity are also discussed. “Four of the five large-scale species extinctions that have occurred in the history of the earth are related to the lack of oxygen,” Professor Huang concluded, “At present, under the compulsion of human activities, our planet is experiencing a large-scale oxygen reduction, with the ocean deoxygenation as a representative. The oxygen cycle of the Earth system is gradually out of balance, which is very worrying.”

Studies of the oxygen cycle cover a wide span of timescales from daily to geologic scales. The oxygen cycles of different timescales dominate the control of atmospheric O2 over the corresponding timescales. However, a distinct boundary that divides the long-term and short-term oxygen cycles has yet to be established, and the complex interactions between the short-term and long-term processes remain unclear. Since the earth system is a highly non-linear and strongly coupled system, a minor perturbation can have the potential to cause a series of dramatic changes. “It is a top priority to connect the short-term and long-term oxygen cycles under a comparable timescale rather than separating them. Effective multidisciplinary cooperation among the subdisciplines of Earth sciences (geology, oceanography, atmospheric sciences, paleobiology, etc.), and social sciences should be promoted to reveal the hidden mechanisms that control the trajectory of the Earth system and how the trajectory may influence the future of human beings.” said Prof. Huang. Fortunately, efforts have been made to reverse the decline of atmospheric O2. In China, the Green Great Wall, which was designed to mitigate desertification and expand forests has achieved overall success in past decades. Reductions in carbon emission and its related O2 consumption have been achieved in some major cities around the world.

This study has far-reaching scientific significance and important reference value for understanding the potential link between the oxygen cycle and the biodiversity in geological history and exploring the historical evolution and future of the Earth’s habitability.

###

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant No. 41888101, 41521004 & 41991231), and the China University Research Talents Recruitment Program (111 Projects, Grant No. B13045).

See the article: Huang J, Liu X, He Y, Shen S, Hou Z, Li S, Li C, Yao L, Huang J. 2021. The oxygen cycle and a habitable Earth. Science China Earth Sciences, 64(4): 511-529,
http://doi.org/10.1007/s11430-020-9747-1

From EurekAlert!

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Enthalpy
April 4, 2021 2:37 am

WTF is the anthroposhere

Another con job to get us to worry about the O2 we breathe as well as the CO2 we exhale

0
Reply
Enthalpy
Reply to  Enthalpy
April 4, 2021 2:45 am

I know – the anthroposhere is the bubble of hot air around inner city lefties

1
Reply
Steve Case
April 4, 2021 2:40 am

All words, no numbers.

0
Reply
PCman999
April 4, 2021 2:47 am

I noticed that rise and fall of co2 levels every year due to apparently the Northern spring and summer growing season is almost equal. If the growing season drew down 33% more Co2 then co2 levels would stop growing – Net Zero would be reached. I don’t really want the CO2 to stop growing (the plants are loving the extra CO2 NASA says) but the green shirts, the ecofascist socialists who currently control the world won’t let us live in peace, and are threatening to choke us off unless co2 stops growing. Wouldn’t it be simpler, cheap and faster and better for the environment than covering it with more of man’s crap in the form of inefficient wind turbines and solar panels, to enhance nature that extra 33%? In the way we already help nature by building artificial reefs and irrigation projects, we could fertilize the oceans with the little bit of iron and other nutrients that the oceans are starving for so the plankton can grow, as well as projects around the world to bring life back to the deserts – which will reduce pressure on the wildlife reserve areas that are being encroached upon. Probably makes too much sense for any greens out there to grab the idea and run with it.

1
Reply
Peta of Newark
April 4, 2021 3:35 am

Only a few millennia late to the party.
So much for all our contemporary crises & emergencies then hey-ho ha. ha. ha.

But, credit where ii could, might, may be, is projected, possibly be due, state-of-the-art model says, maybe the Good People Of China actually discovered these things.
https://www.mun.ca/biology/scarr/4270_The_Four_Elements.html
Bless him he has made another.
Some folks will assert that there are 5 elements – the 5th one being ‘space’
As in, ‘room to move around’, not Outer Space.

Anyway, Outer Space is choked up with Sputniks, only mad people would go there, OR, those who imagine themselves to be vastly important.
So important in fact as to be The Most Important Thing since Important Things first ever became Important
Those being contemporary politicians and their ever grovelling & fawning ‘servants’
Muppets calling themselves, not just Climate, Scientists.

Oh hello Professor Jianping Huang from Lanzhou University, how did you know we were talking about you in this dead end part of the world? ##

Lemme guess, a paranoid media/government allied to legions of peeping toms, computers and Sputniks told you, didn’t it?

## Wonderz: If it’s round, how can it have an end? Maybe Earth is flat after all. Science, politics and most of the population are certainly ‘flat’ nowadays, thanks everyone to eating sugar, booze and cannabis.
Only the Really Important People ‘know’ different and they’re all Miles High (extremely low in actuality) on the drugs just mentioned)
Away with the Sputniks???
ha ha, how many Sputniks can dance on a pin?
(I didn’t just ask that, I really didn’t)

Hmmmm, not easy is it.
Ask that Austrian girl WW2 veteran in the u-tube we were pointed to recently, she’ll tell you about ‘not easy’ living in a land of well-intentioned while mendacious zombies
Professor Jianping, are you still listening? have yo nothing important to be doing?
Like, telling everyone how important you are.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
Ron Long
April 4, 2021 3:38 am

The history of oxygen on earth is interesting, and geologists utilize the biggest step-change as the marker from the Archean Eon to the Precambrian. This change occurred about 2.5 billion years ago, and was caused by, or associated with, oxygen becoming more common in the earths atmosphere. The appearence of oxygen fixed a lot of available iron in iron formations, which eventually became the source of most of mined iron. What promoted the advancement in the atmosphere? Appears to be primitive algae like life forms in the oceans that breathed in CO2 and breathed out oxygen. We’re related to pond scum? Some of us still are.

0
Reply
fretslider
April 4, 2021 4:00 am

“Fortunately, efforts have been made to reverse the decline of atmospheric O2.“

So, now we’re running low on Oxygen because we burn fossil fuels?

Blimey.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Earth

The Water Planet Earth And Its Climate

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Earth

Discovery boosts theory that life on Earth arose from RNA-DNA mix

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Earth

Morocco’s Anti-Atlas Mountains

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Earth

Scientists find a place on Earth where there is no life

1 year ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Earth

Exploring the evolution of Earth’s habitability regulated by oxygen cycle

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

Claim: Evidence of Antarctic glacier’s tipping point confirmed for first time

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

“YPCCC Helps Facebook Debunk Climate Change Myths”

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

Aussie Government: Blood Clotting Case Likely Linked to Astra-Zeneca Covid Vaccine

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: